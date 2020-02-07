PPD - Fully Valued Drug Development Company

PPD (PPD) has seen a very successful public offering as investors are attracted to the stable growth and fat margins generated by companies like PPD, a compelling bond-equivalent investment in this low interest rate environment.

The problem is that past private equity adventures leave the business saddled with debt as shares trade at sky high valuations already. Despite the deleveraging following the IPO and steady growth trajectory, I see no compelling potential reward here.

The Business

PPD is a so-called drug development service provider to the biopharmaceutical industry. The company has been providing these services for more than 3 decades to a range of customers involved in clinical development, including pharmaceutical clients, biotechnology sector, as well as medical device manufacturers and governmental organisations.

An impressive statistic is that the company claims to have been serving all the 50 largest pharmaceutical clients across the world. Crucial to this strong market position has been the focus on innovative site and patient access, a purpose built biotechnology offering, and worldwide geographical coverage, among others.

Investors have liked the positioning of this business before as private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and The Carlyle Group acquired the company at a $3.6 billion valuation in 2011 and subsequently valued the company in a at $9 billion in a recapitalisation effort in 2017.

Valuation And IPO Thoughts

PPD and its underwriters sold 60 million shares at $27, at the high end of the preliminary offering range of $24-$27 per share. This makes that the company will raise $1.62 billion in gross proceeds, a very sizeable amount by all means. At the offer price the 339 million shares outstanding represent an equity valuation of around $9.1 billion. That number kindly excludes a pro-forma net debt load of around $4.0 billion (including the recent special dividend of approximately $160 million) valuing the entire firm at $13.1 billion at the offer price.

As the company made some accounting changes with respect to reimbursed costs, the 2018 results are not that comparable to 2017 at face. For the year 2018 the company generated $3.75 billion in sales and reported operating earnings of $372 million, after accounting for a $30 million goodwill charge. With the interest bill of $263 million ''eating'' pretty much all of the operating earnings, the bottom line result was dismal. Based on the old accounting, 2% growth in sales for 2018 does not necessary look very impressive.

2019 is shaping up to be a decent year. For the first nine months of the year sales are up nearly 8% to $2.98 billion, as income from operations is up by about 12% to $304 million. For the year the company sees sales around $4.027 billion, operating profits at $415 million and adjusted EBITDA around $775 million. On the latter metric, the company still operates with a 5.2 times pro-forma leverage ratio, which is very high, but given the predictability of the business does not pose an imminent threat.

Based on the operating profit number, and assuming $4.0 billion in net debt to be refinanced at 4%, I peg earnings before taxes around $250 million, or about $200 million after taxes. That works down to a potential earnings number around $0.60 per share, revealing that we are dealing with sky high valuations in this case. The company did provide an adjusted earnings number of $285 million for 2019, which would work down to $0.85 per share, yet that is quite adjusted. While large adjustments relating to amortisation seem fair, the company is making many adjustments, which are not all 100% fair, including a modest amount of stock-based compensation of course.

More Than Fully Valued

Having risen to $30 and change on their opening day, the valuations are sky high. As I peg adjusted earnings at $0.85 per share in 2019 and perhaps further growth and deleveraging would allow for adjusted earnings about a dollar in 2020, valuations remain very high.

On top of the sky high valuations the company carries a great deal of debt as well. While leverage ratios are not an imminent concern, it does limit the potential to do large M&A in the near term. Adjusted for the leverage position, the business is valued at around 18 times EBITDA, a very rich multiple by all means, although the company has seen reasonable growth in recent times.

I consider them risks to be related to the valuation and to a lesser extent leverage. Other risks are more ordinary including of course fierce competition and potential from technological developments favouring the services offered by peers, yet these seem largely manageable risks. Specific risks to the business include litigation and non-adhering to rules and regulations which are quite strict, yet these are quite ordinary risks as well.

Amidst the strong pricing of the public offering and decent opening day jump higher, I find valuations more than fair after a big opening day jump. Consequently, I like the businesses (certainly if it would carry a little less debt), yet I look forward to learn more about the operational momentum in the quarters to come. For now I do not see compelling risk-reward at these premium valuation levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.