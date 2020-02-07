Vedanta: Value With A Catalyst

Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) recently reported encouraging 3QFY20 numbers – net profit attributable to VEDL shareholders rose ~9% QoQ (~49% YoY) to INR23.5 billion or INR6.34 per share, on the back of improved EBITDA, which increased by ~45% QoQ (~10% YoY) to INR65.3 billion, representing an EBITDA margin of 34% (27% ex. customs & impact of one-offs). The operational improvement was aided by systematic and structural improvement in COP. Going forward, I expect VEDL’s planned ramp-up, easing cost pressures, and a potential rebound in commodity prices off a low base (specifically aluminum and steel) to drive volumes and improve the company’s earnings trajectory. Additionally, shareholders could be in for a positive surprise if the rumored strategic investment in VEDL’s oil asset - Cairn India - materializes, potentially driving a re-rating.

A Closer Look at the Results

Financials: Revenue from operations remained subdued and fell ~3% QoQ (~10% YoY) to INR211.3 billion, driven by lower commodity prices and muted sales volumes in zinc, oil and gas and copper business, partially offset by higher production from the iron ore and steel unit. However, the company’s EBITDA margin expanded to 34% (27% ex. customs & impact of one-offs) from 29% in 3QFY19, aided by cost of production (COP) improvements driven by increased alumina volumes from Lanjigarh, and lower power costs.

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Update on Key Segments

Zinc India: Mined metal production during the quarter was 235kt (+7% QoQ, -5% YoY), while silver production was 149 tonnes (+11% QoQ, -16% YoY). The COP rose 3% QoQ (8% YoY) to $1,077/t, due to higher mine development and one-time repair & maintenance cost partially offset by higher volume and lower coal cost. However, the QoQ improved realizations - total zinc-lead sales volumes at 213kt (vs.212kt in 2QFY20 and 241kt in 3QFY19) and silver sales at 153 tonnes (vs.135 tonnes in 2QFY20 and 178 tonnes in 3QFY19) - led to an impressive segment EBITDA margin of ~49%, a ~240 bps improvement over the previous quarter.

With regards to the performance of its mines, the Rampura Agucha mine was a key highlight, achieving a 4mtpa ore production run rate for the quarter. The mine is set to achieve a 4.5mtpa run rate in 4QFY20. Additionally, the Zawar mine also delivered 16% higher production in the first nine months of the fiscal year, setting it on course to deliver record mined metal production in FY20.

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Zinc International: 3QFY20 production volumes were largely in line with estimates at 60kt, but lower sales realization led to lower profitability, with EBITDA declining 49% QoQ (49% YoY) to INR1.1 billion. The COP of $1,580/t was marginally lower sequentially. With the Zinc International segment, management seems to be focused on positioning Gamsberg for long term value creation, with a target run-rate of 240kt by March 2020. For 3QFY20, production has been tracking well - Gamsberg improved production a solid 28% QoQ to 31kt, driven by higher recovery and improved grade. With regard to the reopening of the Skorpion smelter, plans remain for a reopening in February 2020.

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Oil & Gas: Production volumes declined marginally QoQ from 179kboepd to 172kboepd in 3QFY20. Management guided to FY20 production exit rate of 225k barrel of oil equivalent per day ((boepd)), citing an expected increase in drilled wells to 240 from 193, and hooked up wells to 120 from 172 at the end of 3QFY20, to drive the ramp-up. I would also note here that during its 2QFY20 presentation, the company had indicated the H2 FY20 exit would be 250 wells drilled and 150 wells hooked up. Given the planned MPT shutdown in February 2020 (expected to impact 7-10 days equivalent production), I think the production ramp-up target at FY20 exit may prove overly ambitious.

Notably, EBITDA for the segment during the quarter was boosted by INR12.8 billion one-off past recovery cost, which is highly likely to be adjusted from the government’s share in petroleum profit in the future.

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Aluminum: Production volumes improved during the quarter, driven by Lanjigarh, which saw its highest ever production, growing by 16% QoQ (18% YoY) to 476kt. The company benefited from a reduction in Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) rates by the government, leading to lower power costs, which reduced overall aluminum COP to $1,691/t (down 9% QoQ). Going forward, the reduced RPO should structurally take the COP down by $30-$40/t, and along with a mix of alumina sourcing and cost optimization strategies, it should help the company achieve its long-term cost objective of $1500/t, irrespective of quarterly volatility.

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Reported EBITDA for the segment during 3QFY20 came at INR7.96 billion. The reported EBITDA includes an INR6.28 billion one-time gain for true-up of RPO. Excluding this one-off gain, the segment’s adjusted EBITDA was INR1.68 billion, lower than expected, but up significantly on a sequential basis.

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Others: Within the iron ore segment, Karnataka sales volumes were the highest ever at 1.5mnt, while pig iron production increased 2% QoQ to 179kt.

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Electrosteel Steels production volume improved 18% QoQ to 317kt and saw a 12% QoQ improved sales realization of 317kt. Importantly, the margin improved to $55/t, on account of operational efficiencies and favorable input commodity prices during the quarter.

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Governance-related Concerns and Debt Overhang Remain

Although VEDL has done well to reduce its net debt position from INR270 billion at the end of FY19 to INR234 billion at the end of 3QFY20, management has done little to address concerns around the group debt at the unlisted parent company. Additional concerns revolve around potential inter-company transactions, which may not be in favor of minority investors (e.g., the Anglo-American investment). Overall, while the stock should move higher on earnings recovery, the stock may have to contend with a governance discount.

Potential Value Unlocking Ahead

Per a recent article in Economic Times, VEDL is looking to sell up to 25% stake in its oil business - Cairn India - to a strategic partner to raise $1.5-$2.0 billion (implying a valuation range of $6-$8 billion), as it looks to cut its $6.6 billion (INR465 billion) debt and revive cash flows amid economic uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, if an investor values Cairn at ~$6-$8 billion (being cash-rich, this would be the implied equity value effectively), shareholders could be set for a massive windfall, as the oil assets’ valuation in this range would establish VEDL a value much higher than what the market ascribes. Additionally, the entry of a strategic partner would also validate VEDL’s growth plans for the future, given the recurring production target misses for the oil business.

Going forward, the base case for upside remains an earnings recovery - valuations at ~6x P/E and a dividend yield >7% are undemanding. While key concerns around the group debt at the unlisted parent and potential conflicts of interest remain, the optionality offered by a potential strategic investment in Cairn India at an implied $6-8 billion could unlock significant value, driving a re-rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.