Enterprise Product Partners: Dividend Yield Of Almost 7%, With Growth And Buyback Potential

Enterprise Product Partners isn't going to see its share price double overnight, but the steady returns will be there.

The company is close to covering growth and dividends with DCF, and I expect that ratio to only improve in the coming years, with the potential for steady, reliable returns.

The company has yet to announce whether it plans to take advantage of the opportunity for an almost 55 million share buyback. However, there is no downside here, only upside.

Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD), with a market capitalization of almost $60 billion, is the single largest pure-play midstream company. The company has a secure dividend yield of almost 6.8%, and a number of catalysts that should allow it to grow this. As we'll see throughout this article, this secure dividend yield and the company's growth catalysts support long-term shareholder rewards.

Enterprise Product Partners Liquidity Option

To start, I want to talk about a catalyst that has emerged from Enterprise Product Partners' acquisition.

Enterprise Product Partners, as part of its acquisition of Oiltanking Holdings Americas, had 54.8 million units of Enterprise Product Partners stock transferred to Marquard & Bahls AG. Marquard & Bahls AG has the follow-up option to PUT 100% of OTA within a 90-day period commencing February 1, 2020, and Enterprise Product Partners expects that Marquard & Bahls AG will exercise that option.

Enterprise Product Partners has stated that the company has the option to satisfy that with either newly issued units or cash. The worst-case scenario, from a buyback point of view, is the company chooses to settle the transaction using newly issued Enterprise Product Partners' for no change in the outstanding shares. However, the company can also choose to acquire the shares for cash at the prior 10-day VWAP price.

With the company's stock a mere 5% above 52-week lows, the company has yet to announce which path it plans on taking. Separately, it has announced that it plans to spend ~2% of CFFO on share buybacks, which is ~$130 million based on 2019 results. Personally, with the share price near 52-week lows, I'd like to see the company make a stance by buying back the 54.8 million shares.

That would cost the company $1.4 billion, while saving the company $100 million in annual dividend expenses. It's also worth noting, depending on how the company handles the acquisition, it could have various tax charges. However, in 2020, it expects those charges to be 0. How the company handles this could be something significant worth paying attention too; it can buy back 2.5% of shares near 52-week lows.

Enterprise Product Partners Assets and 2019 Financial Results

Enterprise Product Partners has an impressive asset portfolio.

The company has "50 thousand miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemical, and refined product pipelines". At the same time, the company has a significant number of other assets such as storage facilities, processing plants, and export facilities. This makes the company a full integrated midstream energy company and one of the few companies connected to most major U.S. shale and oil plays.

The company's financial profile remains secure, with 86% of the company's cash flow fee-based, 10% differential-based, and 4% commodity price-based. The company's low exposure to commodity prices indicates how its performance is mainly related to volumes. Therefore, as long as the U.S. continues to produce oil and gas, something which shows no indications of a decline, the company's financials will remain strong.

Specifically, in FY 2019, the company recorded net income of $2.09/unit, well above the company's dividend of $1.77/unit. The company also recorded CFFO of $6.5 billion, a substantial 6% increase above 2018, resulting in a decrease of the payout ratio since the dividend only increased 2% YoY. More to the point, the company's $2.7 billion of retained DCF almost covered $3.9 billion in dividends.

Given the company invested a substantial $5.4 billion in projects that had their construction completed or were placed in service in 2019, the company's ability to payout almost 7% of its market capitalization while spending ~10% of its market capitalization in growth is exciting. We'll chronicle the results of the company's heavy investment period in our shareholder rewards section below.

However, there are two key aspects worth highlighting here. First, the company's strong 2019 results and YoY improvement highlight the success of its investment program. That's exciting to see, and as a shareholder, continued growth in DCF is what I pay attention to because it's what ultimately leads to growth in the company's dividend and other shareholder rewards.

Secondly, the company is progressing rapidly towards covering its capital budget and dividend entirely with generated cash flow. Again, we'll discuss this in more detail later. However, as discussed in my previous article on Enterprise Product Partners here, the MLP bear market has hurt the company. By not needing to issue shares or debt for growth projects, the company can maintain shareholder rewards with the MLP model.

Enterprise Product Partners Capital Growth Program

On top of an exciting 2019, with a massive $5.4 billion in projects, the company is looking ahead, trying to both maintain growth and manage cash spending.

The company has $7.7 billion of capital projects under construction, roughly $2.9 billion for 2020, and a further $4.6 billion for the three-year 2021-2023 period. That's a massive amount - equivalent to roughly 15% of the company's market capitalization. Going forward, I expect the company to continue investing its DCF - dividend in growth, the $2.7 billion number we discussed above.

The company's DCF growth YoY was $625 million (10.9% YoY growth) off of a $5.4 billion investment. That alone doesn't account for the fact that the company didn't place all the projects into effect at the start of the year. However, we'll assume the company continues its rate of return of 11.5% annually. That means the $2.7 billion in annual spending will be ~$310 million/year.

Enterprise Product Partners Shareholder Rewards and MLP Dream

Putting this all together, we can get the potential shareholder rewards for the company. The company's 2019 total DCF was $6.6 billion, and its annual dividend expense is $3.9 billion.

At the same time, the company will be investing ~2% of its CFFO into share repurchases - based on its statements or $0.13 billion/year. However, based on the company's announced potential plans to potentially repurchase shares from the oil tank holdings acquisition, it could repurchase much more than $0.13 billion. We'll assume the company repurchases $0.2 billion/year. We'll also assume the company continues 2% annual dividend growth.

Year DCF Dividend Expense Share Repurchase Outstanding Shares Capital Investment Debt Increase 2020 $6.60 billion $3.89 billion $0.20 billion 2.185 billion $3.10 billion +0.596 billion 2021 $6.95 billion $3.95 billion $0.20 billion 2.177 billion $2.80 billion $0.00 billion 2022 $7.27 billion $4.02 billion $0.20 billion 2.170 billion $3.05 billion $0.00 billion 2023 $7.62 billion $4.08 billion $0.20 billion 2.162 billion $3.34 billion $0.00 billion 2024 $8.00 billion $4.15 billion $0.20 billion 2.155 billion $3.65 billion $0.00 billion 2025 $8.42 billion $4.21 billion $0.20 billion 2.147 billion $4.00 billion $0.00 billion

* $3.1 billion in 2020 capital investments based on announced capital plans we assume no debt increase afterwards *

* DCF assumes no growth from investments during that year *

As we can see, the company can continue to invest significantly into its business each year with DCF growth outpacing the 2% assumed dividend growth, while annual dividends still growing to $2 by 2025 (secure 7.6% yield on cost). More importantly, the company's DCF will continue to grow rapidly enabling significant growth in investment (from $3.1 billion annually to $4.0 billion).

Obviously, it's clear the company can improve this better by temporarily slowing down dividend increases due to the 11.5% return on capital investment. Especially, if the company can utilize debt at mid-single digit interest expenses for capital investments. However, this shows the company's impressive shareholder reward program.

Overall, the company is progressing well towards the MLP dream. That is a scenario where the company can cover its dividend and capital investment with no need to issue debt or equity. Not being able to do this is what forced Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to cut its dividend, and being able to do this provides the company with significant insulation from stock market fluctuations.

The company's growth potential and cash flow strength are clearly evident here.

Enterprise Product Partners' Risks

With that said, Enterprise Product Partners has some risks worth paying attention to. The company's two largest risks are the risk of lower utilization of its assets along with the risk of low returns on the company's investments.

As is clearly evident, even as renewables grow, U.S. crude oil and dry natural gas production is expected to grow significantly. The important thing to note is that the price of each is unimportant, rather it's volume that matters because that's how Enterprise Product Partners makes its money. As Enterprise Product Partners likes to say, "it's not uncommon for a molecule to touch the system 5-7 times".

As a result, this growth in volume means not only will there be significant opportunity for Enterprise Product Partners' existing assets but the company will have new growth opportunities, especially in natural gas.

The company's second risk is the chance of poor returns on its investments. As we discussed in our capital plan above, the company will be investing several $ billion/year. As we saw, in 2019, the company earned an incredibly impressive 11.5% return. Our capital growth assumptions are based on these continued strong returns. However, if they don't happen, which could be for reasons ranging from increased regulation to poor management, the company's growth potential will decrease.

Both of these risks are significant risks worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Enterprise Product Partners has a dividend yield of almost 7%, with significant growth potential. The company had an incredibly strong 2019, and if share prices remain low, it has a new opportunity to repurchase a significant number of shares all at once at a low price. The company has yet to announce if it intends to do this. However, I hope it does take advantage.

More so, the company has continued to generate strong returns on its investments, with 2019 a year of massive investment. The company achieved an 11.5% DCF return on more than $5 billion worth of investment. We forecast yield on cost growing towards more than 7.5% by 2025, as the company continues to have significant leftover capital to invest. This cash flow security makes the company a strong investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.