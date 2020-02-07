Federal Reserve Watch:  Good Job Through The Fall

There were a lot of operational factor impacting the Fed's balance sheet since mid-September, but Fed officials apparently handled everything well so that no technical disturbances were felt.

Financial markets continue to support what the Federal Reserve is doing as the US stock market continues to hit new highs and the value of the US dollar remains strong.

The Federal Reserve has overseen relatively calm financial markets since mid-September, when the "repo" problem arose: the effective Federal Funds rate remained constant will no increases expected.

My reading of recent Federal Reserve operations is relatively complicated.

However, in terms of the important monetary policy issues, the results can be summarized very simply.

First, the Fed’s policy rate of interest remains right where it was when the policy range was changed last November. The effective Federal Funds rate for the banking week ending February 5 was 1.59 percent.

All indications point to Federal Reserve officials maintaining the Fed’s policy rate of interest at this level for the foreseeable future.

Second, as I wrote two weeks ago, it looks as if the “repo” crisis is over and the Fed is just now dealing with the aftermath of the situation, erring on the side of monetary ease, so that there will be no further surprises.

Repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet totaled $170.3 billion on February 6, down $85.3 billion from the peak amount 0f $255.6 billion that was reached on January 1, 2020.

Third, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, the account that serves as a proxy for the excess reserves in the banking system is up $194.2 billion since the “repo” disruption took place in the middle of September 2019, with most of the increase tied to the $170.3 billion rise in repurchase agreements mentioned above.

The volume of these repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet have fallen each week of this year and, unless there are some more difficulties, we can expect this item to continue to decline further in the near future.

The Federal Reserve will allow Reserve Balances, excess reserves, to decline as the volume of repurchase agreements decline.

These factors are all playing positively in the financial markets as the United States economy is expected to have a modestly strong year, the Federal Reserve is projecting economic growth will come in at 2.0 percent this year, the stock market continues to hit new historic highs, and the value of the US dollar remains strong.

All of these are good signs and would not be taken that way if there were questions about where the Federal Reserve was heading.

Behind the scenes, however, movements on the Fed’s balance sheet are complicated and need some explanation. It is not that the Fed is doing something to be worried about. It is just that a lot of “other stuff” is taking place and these are “interesting,” to say the least.

For one, the US Treasury account at the Federal Reserve, the Treasury’s General Account was $417 billion on February 5, 2020. This is near its historic high, and this level has been achieved since mid-September 2019.

A rise in Treasury deposits removes reserves from the commercial banking system as funds are transferred from the banks to the Treasury’s account.

Treasury deposits generally rise when the Treasury department is beginning to collect taxes and is moving the money to the General Account, the account the Treasury writes its checks on.

And, as checks are paid out and deposited in recipients bank accounts, the dollar amount in the Treasury’s account drops.

Some of the rise in the account through the fall months was connected with funds related to government payments, but, having the General Account reach such highs and stay there, catches ones eye. What might be going on here?

On the other side of the balance sheet, the Federal Reserve has begun to buy US Treasury securities again.

Note that since mid-September, the Fed’s securities portfolio has risen by a net amount of $219 billion. The money from these purchases find their way into accounts at commercial banks.

The interest fact, and this could, of course, be pure coincidence, but the increase in the General Account of the Treasury department rose by $233 billion. Pretty close to the amount of funds going into bank reserves through the Fed’s securities purchases.

It looks as if the Federal Reserve is using the purchase of Treasury securities to put funds back into the banking system to match the amount of funds being withdrawn from the banking system by the movement of Treasury department funds.

But, the movement in Treasury securities is not that easy.

Actually, the amount the Fed’s holdings of US government securities rose during this period was actually about $321 billion. At the same time, the Fed’s holdings of mortgage backed securities declined by just about $102 billion. Note that the Fed is not selling off these mortgage backed securities but letting them “run off” as they mature.

So, you get the increase in the Fed’s holdings of all securities working out to be $219 billion.

The only other little operational factor that had to be dealt with was the seasonal rise in currency in circulation. Currency in circulation rises in the fall, especially through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season. Since mid-September, currency in circulation rose by $29.4 billion.

An increase in currency in circulation reduces bank reserve balances, which the Federal Reserve usually replaces as the withdrawals from the banks take place. One can assume that some of the action by the Fed during this time period also went to offset this cash drain from the banks.

I think the Fed did a commendable job during this time period and moved through the fall and into the winter months maintaining stable financial markets while handling the “repo” problem and dealing with operational factors.

Again, what was going on at the Fed and in the financial markets at this time raised few if any issues in the investment community. So, at this time it looks as if one could say, “Job well done!”

I don’t think that Federal Reserve officials can ask for anything more.

Best wishes for 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.