Metso Oyj (MXTOF) CEO Pekka Vauramo on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juha Rouhiainen

Good afternoon or good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Metso conference call where we discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. I’m Juha Rouhiainen from Metso IR and the presentation will be given by our President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä and after the presentation we will have Q&A session normally.

We will try and limit the length of this call to one hour and I would like to remind you that in the second page of our presentation we have the disclaimer about Forward-Looking Statements and at this time in the next slide we have some information related to these financial statements we have published this morning and this relates to the fact that we have currently classified mineral segment as discontinued operations and this makes some of the tables look a little bit different than before. Eeva will discuss more about these differences between IFRS and comparable numbers, but let me just point out that all figures we will be using in this presentation are comparable unless otherwise noted.

With these remarks, I will be handing over to President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo. Pekka. Please go ahead.

Pekka Vauramo

Okay. Thank you. And welcome to this call. Focus here of course is the last quarter of the year, but I would like to start with saying that 2019 altogether was all time high in terms of profitability for Metso.

In the current structure, the previous best year was 2014 which was end of the Supercycle in mining and now even though cyclically we are nowhere as near as that. We exceeded the profit levels from that year. So good performance, good execution from entire organization.

Of course the year wasn't very even when it comes to for example, order development. We saw lot of activities still early in the year then flattening out towards the end of the year and that is also visible in our numbers and has been visible since second and third quarter of the year already.

But market activity continues to be good, it was good throughout the year, but of course decision making has been slower and just being a lot of postponements that we have experienced and that situation more or less has continued towards the end of the year.

Our sales increased 15% and adjusted EBITDA margin improved. And like I said, I mean we are now on sort of record levels. McCloskey we consolidated beginning of October. So McCloskey numbers are fully in the fourth quarter results there.

On Metso Outotec side the transaction is proceeding according to plan and currently we are expecting to close it at the end of June. We are going through the antitrust processes in various countries. We do have approvals already and clearance in many important countries, but still many countries to go and currently we expect the closing to take place at the end of the quarter.

And our Board will propose a dividend which is €1.47 per share for the 2019. And then the fourth quarter financial assets, order development like I already said, a small increase of 1% year-on-year. Sales went up by 7% and reached the 963 million.

Adjusted EBITDA reached 170 million which is correspondence 12.2% margin and a clear improvement from a year before. Normally, as you can see on the corner graph, the profitability has been lowest on all the last quarter and that repeated also itself in this year, even though the reasons might be somewhat different from years before for that one.

Our earnings per share €0.41 and last year €0.42, the difference comes primarily from adjustments as we have quite a lot of those altogether 15 million in the quarter and even more on the full-year. Free cash flow was disappointing 26 million. This is also affected by the adjustments that we had during the year and during the during the quarter, but our inventory grew, which primarily because of McCloskey during the quarter. Other than that, the growth has stopped and we have started the reduction of inventories during the quarter.

Then when we move on to Flow Control side, which will be later on the Neles. We saw an order declines of 2.2% and that was primarily because of two reasons North American market and especially the oil and gas there was soft and there were also some delays in the project order. So, that contributed to the order line.

Sales declined 1%, good development in service, but equipment sales declined for two reasons. I mean, December being a fairly short months, low number of working days and then in addition to that, we had three days strike in Finland, which affected some of the deliveries from factory.

Unadjusted EBITDA with these numbers including now additional costs relating to strike, relating to construction of manufacturing plant in China and the preparation for Neles, spin off, so the EBITDA margin was 13.6, which is a reduction down from 16.4 a year ago.

And then in the Minerals side, 2% increase in orders to 759 million last year. Services continued to grow at steady pace on order line. Aggregate equipment orders were supported of course by McCloskey during the quarter, towards the end of the quarter, we saw a really nice pickup on aggregates orders. So, and that is of course in preparation for the spring due to seasonality in our aggregates business in Northern hemisphere.

Mining equipment orders continue to be lower and the main reason is slow decision making. We have some of the orders slipping through into this year and activity as such continues on high level, but uncertainty is causing slowness in decision making. But we have seen some good activity just recently there.

In minerals sales up by 9% to €709, service is up 8% so good execution there in services side. And equipments sales increased of course, primarily because of McCloskey acquisition which we had fully on our fourth quarter numbers. And adjusted EBITDA improved to 12% from last year 10.6%. So right direction headed in that one and I would say that especially this side, it was a good achievement considering that we have quite many things happening in the Company we had McCloskey.

Consolidation that was going on and of course a lot of preparation going on the merger between Metso Minerals and Outotec. We also suffered a little bit from unrest in Chile primarily we had some currency setbacks there and also maybe some of the lowest invoicing, but main thing I think was probably on currency side and we also suffered a little bit on from strike here in Finland.

And then the adjustments during the quarter because of the footprint, we announced a shutdown of one rubber plant in Sweden, Ersmar and then M&A related costs were 15 million altogether during the quarter.

So this altogether about the performance during the quarter and I will hand it over to Eeva and She will go through the financial in more details.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you, Pekka. Good morning, good afternoon to everyone on my behalf. We have published today a lot of financials, in fact several sets of financial statements which we hope will serve you well, not just today but in the coming months in understanding the two companies that we are creating.

Firstly the new Neles becoming an independent listed company and secondly, Metso Minerals that will form the platform for future Metso Outotec. The magnitude of the information does however create the risk of confusions, so I will walk you through the various financial statements in order to hopefully ensure you all know what to look at when depending on your area of interest.

Post the EGM decision in late October to approve the demerger of Metso and the related transactions under IFRS Metso has become Neles. IFRS hence already behaved as in post-closing when the current Metso will change its name and become a focused valves automation company.

So whilst for some of you, us reporting sales of 660 million for 2019 might be a lower than the headline you were expecting. It is the sales for our current flow control segment and actually a number that has grown well and one that we are very proud of.

All of Metso Minerals has been squeezed into one rather uneventful row, labeled profit for the period for discontinued operations. Knowing that this level of information would hardly be sufficient to you, we have prepared an additional set of analysis where you can see slide-by-slide the continuing Neles operations as well as the discontinued Metso Minerals operations, and then their total. Sales of 3,635 billion sounds probably more of what you were expecting for our top-line.

Now this shouldn't sound too confusing. However, IFRS is more exciting than some of you may appreciate. When the business is labeled discontinued, all depreciation and amortizations stops. In our case, the discontinued figures include depreciation and amortization for Metso Minerals assets for only 10 months until the end of October.

For comparability with 2018 as well as between Q3 and Q4, it is of course relevant to include depreciation and amortization for the full 12 months. Hence, Metso comparable is the column you should be looking at when wanting like-for-like. You can see there is a €0.06 difference on EPS, purely from this depreciation treatment between the Metso total column of €2 and Metso comparable €1.94.

I’m walking you through in this in detail because you can expected the same for our first quarter 2020, an IFRS total and a comparable total where the difference will be purely the depreciation and amortization of Metso Minerals. However, in the first quarter case, for the full three months rather than the two so the difference will be actually slightly bigger.

Now, moving to the comment on the substance. As Pekka already noted, we are very pleased with a strong profitable growth delivered in 2019 with 15% sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13%. Also operating profit despite a significant chunk of adjustments related to our supply chain initiatives as well as the cost on the transformational transactions rose to 480 million enabling earnings per share to rise to €1.94.

Looking at the fourth quarter orders and sales more in detail. This slide demonstrates well the fourth quarter development year-over-year. Organically, orders were down due to the decrease in capital equipment orders. While McCloskey with 56 million reported as the structural change, contributed to a total of small growth to the €914 million.

In sales, there was slight growth also organically, but the majority of the growth comes from McCloskey, which contributed 54 million in sales in the quarter. Worth noting is that exchange rates had a negligible impact on both orders and sales.

Metso's official IFRS balance sheet is similar to the income statement. The itemized balance sheet asset and liabilities are all for Neles, apart from the rows labeled either assets or liability side of discontinued Metso Minerals operations.

This slide is just a high-level summary of the information available in our full release of this morning, and in this way of presenting is of course very useful information for evaluating the future Neles.

However, perhaps one word of caution that, this balance sheet as at the end of December is not the final balance sheet that Neles will start with. This does not obviously account for the dividend proposal of our Board and that will impact both the continued as well as the discontinued operation assets.

For comparable information on Metso as a whole, I recommend again for you to focus on additional analysis provided in our release and specifically the column Metso comparable. As the earlier explained difference in the treatment of depreciation and amortization of Metso Minerals affects not only the income statement, but naturally also the balance sheet values.

I would remind everyone of our McCloskey acquisition during the fourth quarter at this point obviously has a clear impact on most of the rows on the balance sheet when comparing 2019 comparable to 2018 from intangibles, intangibles to inventories and receivables as an example.

Moving to cash flow. Now that is a bit easier to comprehend as this one cash flow was it separates at the top, the profit contribution of continuing Neles and discontinued Metso Minerals operations nevertheless is a fully comparable till 2018 as a set of figures.

The sizable improvement in profitability contributed to cash. However, the change in networking capital was clearly higher in 2019, 254 million all together and that add up the improvement impact. And I come back to this still on the next slide.

Now also our capital expenditure ended up being higher than planned. There is actually a positive note of the fact that we were able to get more ready this year rather than having some deals into - or get ready last year rather than having deals coming into this year, which obviously then has a lowering impact on the CapEx estimates for this year. At the same time, it is worth noting back as we prepare a future Neles for the right platforms, certain IT expenditure is happening and also visible on this CapEx row.

Now as I already said CapEx in 2020 will be clearly less as we have pretty much all the growth investments behind us. There is only details of our valve factory investment in China actually, ongoing. And, then there will be some further IT and maintenance investments. The business acquisitions row includes the two acquisitions McCloskey and the Chilean service company made earlier, during the end of year during the second quarter to be exact.

Now overall, I would say we have intensified our actions and a focused on improving cash flow during the second half and organically as Pekka already mentioned, we started to see some positive results from these actions.

In year 2020, we will focus even more on cash as we have many of our earlier profitability improvement actions behind us and this is really the next area of significant improvements potential for us.

On the analysis information, you can see that networking capital had a negative impact on cash flow in both continuing Neles as well as discontinuing that Metso Minerals operations. Now, however, clearly these structural issues in our supply chain and internal logistics affects the Metso Minerals business and as you have seen during last year and also at the beginning of this year, we are addressing this issue with determination. This work is necessary to support us in reducing the amount of inventory we tie in our operations.

I realize some of you would want to see results quicker. We are not satisfied internally either, but as a I have said, since the start of our strategic journeys, this is the one area that is slower to address especially as we have been growing double-digit throughout the other past years. It can and will be addressed, but it does take some time.

Here is one more slide to illustrate where we tie capital that you have seen earlier as well. Now bear in mind that the figures at the end of 2019 do include McCloskey and yet that business contributed to our sales only for one quarter.

So, you shouldn't directly calculate returns by comparing these numbers to our 3.6 billion in sales. Overall, the message is similar to that after nine months. Inventories really are the main focus of our actions to reduce both net working capital as well as capital employed then as a result.

So finally, on the key figures, return on capital employed and on equity improved significantly and we are very close to the 20% milestone. Gearing and debt-to-capital row following the acquisition of the McCloskey, but our net debt-to-EBITDA and interest coverage continue to be reasonable, thanks to the clear improvement in profitability.

And with that, I think Pekka that is the summary on the financial side. I will leave it back to you.

Pekka Vauramo

Alright. Thank you Eeva. And we will move on with our strategy execution here. Like I said, I mean, this was a record year overall growth for this year growth and good execution in all businesses. We also improved our safety records which previously had stalled on for several years on level in terms of lost time, injury frequencies or incident frequencies.

But, we saw clear improvement in that when we nearly halved our loss time incident frequency and that is a good result. We still need to continue to pay attention to that one to reach out to lower levels. But, we are pleased with the improvement last year.

We also improved our customer satisfaction significantly last year. We also made much more expensive survey of that one and did get a lot more responses from our customers. So, we are statistically on much more firm ground, and we continue to work towards higher levels in that one.

And our efforts in R&D means that we are launching and we have launched several new products throughout the year. Then acquisitions we mentioned already McCloskey several times here and in the springtime in May we closed the acquisition of HighService Service company in Chile and the numbers have been sort of since that included in our own numbers.

The supply footprint which we spoke several times at the beginning of last year, we have initiated the action plan and we have further things in pipeline, but we closed a foundry in South Africa, we announced a shutdown one manufacturing plant in Sweden, and like is said I mean there are further things under plan.

We also announced start of consolidating our warehouse, we made some announcements regarding USA and Europe just recently and like I said the centralization will continue and will cover the entire world. These two areas of action, supply footprint and a centralization of our warehouse, meaning that we will structurally be able to run this business at lower level of inventories, inventories that are either at factories or warehouses.

In addition to that, it means that our internal supply lines will be streamlined and simplified which means reduction in goods in transit which is also inventory, inventory as such. We will target, especially with heavier components and consumables, target direct deliveries from our warehouses to end customers and that is what the streamlining means over there. So that is the core of the activity in our inventory management, which we have discussed already before.

And R&D was 1.7% of sales through 2019 that is an 11 million growth over the year and several launches like I said before there already. Then Metso Outotec and Neles the preparations for both of these have proceeded very well throughout the year, some milestones to EGM that approved the merger and the spinoff of Neles in October.

Then we are going through the antitrust filings globally basically. And we have several important ones worthwhile to mention is the one that we received in November in USA, full clearance for the transaction and it is important milestone for that one.

In other markets we still have work to do. They include EU and a couple of important mining countries primarily. We have also gone through the consult solicitation process of bondholders and creditors and that was finalized during the year as well.

Integration planning is ongoing, that is the only thing we can do at this moment while we wait for the antitrust filing, we have high degree of readiness to close this transaction and current visibility on closing. We are expecting that to take place at the end of June. And this time will be enough for us to have all the plans ready to go for implementation at the time of closing.

Neles carve-out has progressed also very well in the company and there is readiness also for independent journey on a day when we can close this whole transaction. The Board proposed the dividend of €1.47 per share and altogether 221 million, this corresponds of 74% of earnings per share.

And here we consider the dividend policy or Board considered also improve margin and the growth that we had and then also Metso Outotec combination agreement, which caps the maximum dividend to this number. So, this is where the dividend is based and you can see the growth in dividend is very nice. And our market outlook, we see that in both segments Minerals and Flow, we expect to the activity to remain on current level, and this applies to both equipment and service businesses.

So, this is what our outlook statements is and I think that finishes off the presentation part on this one. And we can start with the questions.

Juha Rouhiainen

Yes. Operator, you can open the conference call lines please.

Okay. Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

Yes. Hi. Pekka and Eeva, Klas from Citi. The first one on the temporary impact of profits. I think we got a five million impact to Flow Control from three things, that strike impact, China factory startup, preparation for Neles. But, we also have an impact in Minerals on Chile and the strike. Can you say anything about how big that was across sales and EBITDA?

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. Good morning, Klas. I would say that the strike impact is quite similar saying the same amount of days affected than the aggregate production as it did to valves production. And then Chilean impact is a bit more difficult to access, but certainly had a sort of top-line impact and created extra costs on that. But, not far from your assumption on the Neles, but of course somewhat bigger volumes in Minerals than in Flow. So, slightly higher number.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

So, slightly higher than the five million I guess on the strike.

Eeva Sipilä

No, combined. Combined.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

Combined. Okay.

Eeva Sipilä

And the China impact from the factory build up with of course only -.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

Okay, got it, I can back it up. And then, my second one is on aggregates. I guess still healthy demand in North America and Europe adjusted for seasonality. Can you talk a bit more about China and India. We are seeing some companies exposed the construction upgrading their expectations for China obviously stay for the corona virus, but the highlight incremental weakness in India. So, if you could talk a little bit about China and India on the aggregate side Pekka.

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. Thanks. India, we have said throughout the year that we were expecting, only first half was slow because of the elections, and then we were expecting demand to pick up in India after the after elections, that did not happened as expected and India was disappointing market in last year altogether. Just very recently, yes, some light at the end of the tunnel, but remains to be seen and we are cautious when it comes to market pickup in India. It will be come but timing will be difficult to focus.

For us, the aggregates in China, what we saw last year was a real breakthrough of mobile equipment crossing equipment and screening equipment. So market is truly turning mobile and of course we have been participating this market by exporting directly our local trucks and screens.

We are also manufacturing, assembling them in our joint venture with LiuGong, and LiuGong’s role truly is to be the local partner. We are able to join LiuGong’s distribution in China including also customers finance in there. And then we are doing further work there with our previously joint venture called Shaorui, which we acquired of the minority shareholders shares during last year, so it is not fully owned Metso company and they are also enjoying this favorable growth in aggregates in China. So altogether a good development there and it all looks good and promising for this year.

Of course Corona virus has stopped all the activities now in China in all businesses. I would say and remains to be seen then what did the recovery from that one is and it is way too early to say anything about when and what the recovery will be like after that one goes. Timing is unknown to everyone at this moment.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

Then the margin in minerals ex McCloskey is still a solid expansion there, I think up 200 bips year-over-year on the line. How much of the supply chain consolidation is now in the numbers and footprint or is that yet to impact the P&L.

Pekka Vauramo

Basically it still yet to impact the P&L and like I said, I mean we have further things in the pipeline, which of course we cannot discuss in detail yet because there is certain processes we need to go through, but there is a plan that we are executing as we speak.

We did for example shutdown foundry in South Africa where we have the highest cost and we are replacing that with new foundry in India that capacity. And we are also adding more capacity there at the cost level, which is lowest for us. So sort of we are replacing high cost with the lowest cost. So we will see the impact, but when the production is fully up in running in India, it is now in startup phase.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

And final quick one on the mining. We got 80 million of equipment orders, that is slightly lower than the 100 million in the third quarter. I guess some hesitation out there but no drama. Can we talk about the pipeline in copper and when we spoke Epiroc, I know that they are more upstream but they said that there are no changes in copper. What are you, what are you seeing there on the copper side?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes, of course copper price is going – we have seen ups and downs, I mean fairly strong ups and downs throughout the year. And that is probably what is causing the hesitation over there. Pipeline as a subsidy project they don't disappear, they are there, but sometimes they are on hold or then there is hesitation in the Board room.

I think we have seen during the past 12, 15 months, we have seen 15%, 20% drop in copper price. But we have seen an increase and recent 10% decrease because of I think primarily Corona virus so this is the rollercoaster that we are see in copper price and that is causing the hesitation over there.

Yes some permitting issues, but they are well-known issues and those delays should somehow be built-in into it. But I think it is the price picture. But the demand side that looks - I mean with the electrification of everything basically that we are facing, it looks very favorable in long-term for copper.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

Thank you.

Pekka Vauramo

Thanks.

Okay. Our next question is from Max Yates from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Max Yates

Thank you guys. My first question is just on Minerals margins. If I look at your book-to-bill it is now turn negative. It is not below one for this year. You obviously have some margin dilution from McCloskey coming in next year. So, I just wanted to understand, when you look at your margins sort of into next year, do you think there is enough from strategic actions and enough you are doing internally to still push margins up higher from where we are or should we think about this as near-term peak in Minerals margin, given the softer demand environment we may be seeing in the second half?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, Max. I think the fact that the book-to-bill is impacted by this cautiousness on the equipment side where it is supportive, because we continue to expect to see more growth on the services side, and there is margin positive.

But, you are of course right note the McCloskey impact that we had one quarter of McCloskey in the numbers and we will have four quarters in 2020. So, hence, obviously there are slightly negative impact on the margin will be visible throughout the year.

But I think we are as such confident on the actions that we are taking and Pekka was answering to previous question, so we haven't really seen any impact from the supply chain changes on the numbers. Yes, this is all the profitability improvement so far has come from the other measures taken earlier.

Pekka Vauramo

I think a few words about McCloskey and its impact on future. I think more important is that, how strong the season will be in McCloskey's key markets than actual margin level on the dilution impact. So, as such McCloskey has been a profitable business, of course the volume - all businesses like these day are fairly sensitive to volume development and therefore the strength of the spring season, summer season in the key markets will be very important for that one.

Max Yates

Okay. And my second question is just on the Minerals services business. Can remind us, how much of your Minerals services is linked to more discretionary spend i.e. its more sort of upgrades and rebuild rather than sort of more stable services that we used to and have and have you seen any change in behavior from customers optically, the growth rate is from very high levels of double-digit, but are we seeing any change in behavior from your customers may be similar to what we are seeing on the OE side.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. Max, the share of this engineering business of course varies, but 20% roughly is maybe a good number for you to use currently and we have seen that business very active last year and continue to expect that to be active, because in a way that is the easier decisions for the customer, they are smaller monetary commitment and more related to debottlenecking and fixing certain areas where the operational improvement comes with a quite quick payback. So, any overall cautiousness in the market, we would expect to benefit this business.

Pekka Vauramo

We also do have quite a sizeable shutdown service activity. And that once again depends on what the planned shutdowns all of our customers are for example, I mean in Peru alone we brought in short-term labor in terms of headcount throughout the year. I mean people joined and left either directly or indirectly 3,600 people in last year. So that gives you the extent of what the shutdown service can mean in terms of labor and of course and that is spending that we can plan but it is not sort of a steady spending throughout the year.

Max Yates

Okay. Thank you. And just a quick clarification, I mean you said can I confirm that you said you saw a nice pickup in aggregate orders towards the end of the quarter and if that was the case, was that U.S. or in North America or was that in other regions?

Pekka Vauramo

It is primarily in Northern hemisphere. And of course it is relating to preparation for upcoming spring and summer season.

Max Yates

Okay. Sort of a pickup in line with previous or it was stronger that you won’t just call it out or just normal seasonality of something.

Pekka Vauramo

It must be of course have also McCloskey in the number, so together with McCloskey it was stronger than year before. yes.

Max Yates

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question is from Andrew Wilson from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Andrew Wilson

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my questions. I just got a few hopefully straightforward ones actually. Maybe if we just start on McCloskey obviously we know the Q4 is seasonally weak and I think the run rate of orders and sales that you saw at McCloskey was probably a little bit lower than we might expect on a kind of full-year basis and is kind of the best starting point in terms of building that into our model, just to assume that the kind of the - the financials we were given when you made the acquisition, is that a fairly good run rent assumption as we go into kind of the first three quarters of 2020?

Eeva Sipilä

Well I would say that the numbers we gave in a way also because their financial year was a bit different, if you use the sort of their 2018 numbers, there perhaps the beat on the high side because that was a very active time in North America.

Now for us, of course it remains to be seen how this late winter and early spring season in North America specifically then developed were sort of mildly optimistic, but still perhaps I would rather expect a pick up from the levels we were now reporting in fourth quarter. Also of course this is kind of we are more confident on what we have at hand now rather than exactly comparing and commenting on what exactly happened between the quarters in 2018, it is a while back now.

Andrew Wilson

Understood. That is helpful. And maybe just switching to Flow Control, with some comments in the release around sort of slower decision making by customers, which I guess is kind of actually what said in Minerals, there is probably low grade surprise given the macro. But interested if you can help us to understand if there were particular exposures why you are seeing that. So for example, was that on the oil and gas side or the pulp side. And if its oil and gas just whether sort of upstream or downstream. Just trying to get a little bit of sense of if that was anywhere specific or that is just a very general comment.

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. Of course, the U.S. oil and gas and basically the transportation that was slow and somewhat disappointing last year. There are also certain projects that have been in the pipeline that we have offered, but the decision did not happened to the level that we would have seen orders, but I mean if you recall last year, we followed for example, pulp and paper plant, mill orders, project orders there and Valmet whom we follow of course very closely here just yesterday or day before yesterday announced their results and their orders and they had quite a nice order bookings for the last quarter. So, we can expect on that part of the business to pick up sometime early next year and be visible. I would say yes, early this year, yes, true, and be visible in our numbers that happened at least in last year.

Andrew Wilson

That is helpful. Thank you. And maybe just a quick one the sort of saving a little bit from kind of Q4 into Q1. Given this theme I guess quite specific headwinds with regards to Chile and obviously what was happening Finland. Can we expect a little bit of help in terms of the kind of Q1 deliveries? I'm assuming that some of those deliveries which we are planning for the Q4 presumably fit into the Q1. Is that a fair assumption?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I think there is an element of that that you can assume, but I would have to hedge that comment of course now with the situation in China. In a way three days in Finland is less relevant and three days in China for us and I think many other companies. So, I think as we understand the sort of magnitude of the impact on supply chain and when we can open a business there, we might need to sort of come back and fine tune our comments. But, your question on specific Finland, you can expect bit of that, yes.

Andrew Wilson

That is good. Thanks very much.

Next question is from Edward Perry with HSBC. Please go ahead.

Edward Perry

Hi, guys. Yes. Thank you for taking my question. Actually just another follow-up on service and the order growth profile on Minerals specific in 2020. I suppose activity levels are still pretty strong, but comp of course getting tougher. Is it still possible to see organic order growth here in services this year and is there the potential for market share gains and greater coverage of your own installed base.

Pekka Vauramo

Yes we are confident that we will see, given of course that the markets will be continue to be in a status where they are currently, so that the services will grow. Growth will be steady, we also have to recall that in our services numbers we do have the grinding media business, which we divested last year.

And that is of course pulling down a little bit to volumes and order that the volume of that one was I think if I recall correctly, 60 million. So that is a reduction sort of in organic so if we double that one then we see a bit stronger growth throughout the year. But yes, services will continue to grow.

Edward Perry

Okay. Thank you. If I heard correctly at the start, you mentioned that in spite of the sort of stuff backdrop, you have seen some productivity recently in mining equipment. Could you provide a few more details on that if that were the case? And what metals and regions are you looking at that?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes, that is right. I mean we were in fact expecting, before a year end to see some of the orders coming through and we have seen them coming through now. And now they are in different parts of the world in both in Northern and Southern hemisphere, orders that we have seen coming through now in January already and we know that there is more in pipeline.

Edward Perry

Great, thank you. Lastly, just on M&A, I mean is there anything more to be expected through 2020 or should we be viewing this year as probably other year of consolidation with McCloskey integration, the merger and of course the spin as well.

Pekka Vauramo

Yes, we have looked to digest and I don't think you will see anything major in that front. If we do something, it might be something small relating to service, may be relating to technology, but they are not anything that will turn upside down our structure or our financial forecast.

Edward Perry

Great. Thank you very much.

Our next question is from Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

Thanks for taking the follow-ups. So just on your commentary on demand Pekka, I just want to confirm. So if we had around 18 million of equipment orders in the fourth quarter and now you are saying that is mining OE order slipped from last year, so sequentially you can basically say then that we are ahead of that 18 so this is not just the pipe on accelerating these orders have started to land in your books basically.

Pekka Vauramo

Yes, we have seen that happening of course. So we will not go on the individual order levels, here. But like I said I mean what is the slight disappointment that they moved on this side of the new year, but on the other hand, life continues also this year.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

My second follow up is on the combination with Outotec. Talk a little bit about how the integration is going obviously need to get to running the integration has left and - there perhaps a little bit more that on the trust side, we have U.S. and the Finland side but whether anything has changed with respect to the grinding mills in particular, if you still think that the green light, so integration and regulatory approval.

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. Integration work continues very well. I mean, we have more than 10 work streams, work streams, more than a hundred people combined to working on these things and like I commented we have a good readiness to close this anytime soon. And definitely we are on time when the regulatory approval comes.

At this moment, we do of course are going to the filings and we do get some questions back from authorities, but at this moment there is nothing alarming in that regard, when it comes to the entire transaction or even when it comes to individual product lines or product groups.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

Okay. My very final one for you Eeva, if we sort of ex out McCloskey and get a cash flow what is your assessment, I know this is a tricky one, but what is the likelihood of inventories growing less than sales next 12 months?

Eeva Sipilä

That is the absolute target and there will be a lot of disappointment in people in Metso. If that doesn't happen its of course, it will be heavy work, but it exactly that turning the tide that we are after.

Klas Henrik Bergelind

Thank you.

[Operator Instruction] There are no further questions at this time. Please go ahead speakers.

Juha Rouhiainen

Alright. All the questions have been answered today. We are ready to conclude our conference call today, and the first quarter results will be out on 7th of May and before that we will have our AGM on 20th of March. So, those are the next big, let's say corporate events we have at Metso. So, we thank you for this call and hope to see you very soon again. Bye.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.

Pekka Vauramo

Thank you.