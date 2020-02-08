Strong January Jobs Offset By Wuhan Risks; GDP Down In Q1

GDP growth deferred in the first half of 2020 because of the Wuhan virus will likely strengthen the second half, thereby turbocharging 2020Q3 and Q4.

China GDP likely to take at least a 100bps to 300bps hit in 2020Q1 from Wuhan Coronavirus, with concomitant risks to US and European creditors, particularly those holding OCDB.

New York (February 7th) - The January jobs report printed at a strong 225,000 new jobs, above the consensus estimate of 160,000. Revisions for November (+5,000) and December (+2,000) netted 7,000 additional new jobs.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up slightly, to 3.6% from 3.5% in December and down 40bps from last year.

The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment, at 6.9%, was up 2/10th of a percentage point from December, and down 110 bps since last year.

Average jobs printed up in both the three-month and six-month average categories, as shown in our chart here:

Nominal year-on-year average weekly wages increased by 2.52%, at a rate higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 0.52%, assuming the 12-month Trimmed Mean PCE annual inflation rate of 2.0%. However, month-on-month nominal average weekly wages increased $2.40, or 0.024%, although average weekly hours remained steady, month-on-month, although they were down year-on-year 2/10th of an hour from 2018. Notably, weekly wages in mining and logging; retail trade, transportation, and utilities; and education and health services all declined.

Analysis: Details and Outlook

Monday's January ISM Report printed up at 50.9, over 300bps above last month's 47.8 (originally reported at 47.2). The increase shows growth returning to the manufacturing sector, and may finally support, albeit belatedly, our view from our 2019Q3GDP and 2019Q4 reports that inventories have been largely burned off and will have to be re-stocked. We had predicted a jump in the prior two quarters, but now anticipate it in 2020Q1. The detail charts in the January ISM comport with that view, particularly for inventories.

As we discussed first in our earlier jobs reports, we foresaw a slowdown, but not a recession in 2019. The Fed's more dovish stance on interest rates and 2019 GDP printing at 2.3% (though we anticipate a downward revision of Q4) support our more optimistic view. We're confident of that forecast now through 2020, barring a "black swan".

As discussed more fully in our article on last month's events in Iraq and Iran, we expect a campaign of low-intensity cyber war directed principally at economic targets through the November US elections, together with a terror campaign directed at American targets in the Middle East and North Africa waged by Iranian proxies. But none of that, barring war directly between the United States and Iran, should be sufficient to trigger a recession. It will, however, eat into US profits, as explained further in the article.

Nor do we expect, albeit with less confidence, that the Wuhan Coronavirus will morph into a "black swan", for the reasons we explained in our flash report for 2020Q4. China will be hit, likely harder than now (and harder than the CCP has allowed to be reported), and so will companies that manufacture there (as seen in the hit Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) took in the last two days) and companies with a large part of their market share there (like some of the multinational hospitality and QSR restaurant chains.) Our central concerns now are liquidity and contagion from defaults in China.

Euro-area GDP increased just 0.1% in 2019Q4, and preliminary 2019GDP printed at 1.2%, up from 1.0%. China's GDP increased just 6.0% in 2019Q4, matching the new lowest on record and unchanged from 2019Q3. China's 2019GDP is pegged at 6.1%. We believe the Wuhan Coronavirus could drop 2020Q1 GDP by as much as 75bps, exasperating China's record level of defaults, the worst in its history. Japan's 2019Q3 data printed down at just 0.1% on November 14th, down from 2019Q2 of 0.4%. Japan's 2019Q4 data is not yet available.

Some of the domestic and foreign political considerations that weighed on our prior jobs reports have now been resolved, giving greater certainty.

Germany's SPD has named new party leaders who have pledged to seek a better deal with Chancellor Merkel for their constituency, thus putting its governing coalition with Merkel's majority CDU/CSU at risk and raising the prospect there could be snap elections in the early part of 2020 if no governing coalition is maintained. The rightmost AfD party has also elected a more radically right leadership, and politics in some of Germany's provinces has grown chaotic, as occurred recently in the central German state of Thuringia, where a far-right candidate was elected and had to resign. And in France, strikes continue over Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform generous government pension plans.

Our concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated debt China owes American, European, and British banks and other creditors, including Asian/Chinese investment funds continue.

The yield curve inversions and rates narrowings that have troubled us for some time have receded somewhat since the Fed's rate cut and the 3 Mo/10Yr spreads improved in 2019 but are now again precipitously low.

We continue to have overall concerns about US demographics, particularly the aging of the US population, an increase in the average age of marriage and family formation, student debt levels, and retirements from skilled trades that are not being filled by new entrants to those professions. The latter concern could slow housing starts, boost wages, and create supply chain shortages.

We're also wary of the simple length of the recovery. While recoveries don't die of "old age", there is still a business cycle that merits respect.

Overall, we remain at a "green light. The slowing US economy we identified back in our August jobs report continues, but we reiterate our sense that a recession (i.e., two consecutive quarters of negative growth) is unlikely through the rest of 2020. The closest possible start of a recession we foresee is 2021Q1, but, again, that will depend on data. A "black swan" would obviously alter that view. Keep apprised of our outlook by checking our jobs reports here on Seeking Alpha.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report:

January Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wage Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for January, 2020.

The number of people employed in December was 158,803,000 up 267,000 from November and up 197,889 from the same period last year. Some 164,556,000 individuals were in the workforce, up 209,000 from last month. The labor participation rate remained steady 63.2% from last month and up 20 bps from 63.0% last year.

The JOLTS survey for November, the latest available data, released January 17th, showed 561,000 fewer job openings from October, and 826,000 fewer jobs than had been created in November 2018. The year-on-year slowdown in jobs creation has been significant and consistently from the year-on-year change from the January 2019 JOLTS report, when 1.666 million more new jobs had been created.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for December 2019, (which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes) were $529.6 billion, an increase of 0.3% from the previous month, and 5.8% above December 2018. The next report is due Valentine's Day. New orders for manufactured durable goods in December increased $5.7 billion or 2.4%, to $245.5 billion.

Oil Pricing And Geopolitical Concerns

Fuel prices continue below the $3 per gallon threshold, at $2.636. Gasoline prices for January are 0.34% lower than last month, but 12.75% higher than last year.

Oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude, have decreased 15.05% from last month as of today and are 4.11% lower than the same day last year.

The flash point the Strait of Hormuz that we have been expecting for some time, since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was abandoned, is benign for the moment, but unpredictable, day-to-day. Direct country-to-country kinetic war between the USA and Iran remains unlikely. We reiterate our view that there will be cyber-attacks and proxy kinetic attacks in MENA.

In a troubling development overnight, Israel reportedly struck Iranian-backed militias near Damascus, albeit from outside Syrian airspace, that resulted in an unknown number of casualties. However, Russia claims the strike forced one of its commercial airliners to divert to a base controlled by the Russian military. Russia condemned the Israelis; Israel did not comment.

As of February 3rd, USS Harry Truman (CVN 75) CSG remains just outside the Gulf of Oman in the Arabian Sea, close enough to be within striking distance of the Strait of Hormuz if need be, but not so close as to be provocative. USS Bataan, an amphibious response group, is just off the Coast of Somalia.

Hong Kong remains in recession, although protests have abated due to the Wuhan virus. The goal of both protesters and the government is now to completely shut the border between Hong Kong, a separate administrative state with its own border control, with mainland China. Travel had already been suspended by the Chinese authorities. Secretary Pompeo, Vice President Pence, and President Trump have spoken or acted in what we believe is the most adversarial manner towards China in at least 30 years. The effect of this change in US policy remains to be seen, but we believe the Trump Administration would welcome internally-driven "regime change" in China and might leverage the current virus situation to breed additional dissent. President Xi would be wise to "lighten up" in his repression. US lawmakers have nominated the Hong Kong protesters for the Nobel Peace Prize, a development that will certainly antagonize China's CCP leadership, particularly if they win.

We have never been terribly concerned over China trade wars. We feel likewise about the consequences of the Wuhan Coronavirus, except insofar as it affects U.S. and European creditors. The total value of the US economy is about $20.5 trillion. The total value of US goods imports from China is about $539.5 billion. That works out to about 2.6% of the US economy. Our exports to China are about $120.3 billion. That works out to 0.58% (58/100ths of a percentage point) of the US economy. Chinese belligerence toward us and our allies and their espionage activities are far more threatening from geopolitical and military perspective than an economic one.

As with Iran, we think Xi Jinping and his counselors are awaiting the outcome of the 2020 elections before committing to a permanent trade deal. We think the current optimism towards a trade deal is significantly overstated, particularly given the belligerent tone from China since President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. More hostile comments from China have been issued since the Wuhan Coronavirus erupted. The agreement signed on January 15th is not terribly significant in the scheme of things. We tend to think of it more in terms of a letter of intent to make a deal rather than a "deal", and even now, China is seeking at least a temporary escape hatch over the virus outbreak.

A Lessening Of Concerns

In earlier months, we had concerns that higher rates and a stronger dollar would impinge developing nations' ability to repay dollar- and euro-denominated debt they owe to American and European banks. Those concerns have been largely allayed by the Fed's rate cuts.

North Korea has hinted at further belligerence with recent missile tests, but the situation remains unclear. The promised gift that was to be delivered over the holidays did not develop. The situation there is dormant for now.

Tensions over Kashmir between India and Pakistan have ebbed considerably, and rhetoric has calmed in the new year in view of the Wuhan Coronavirus. India has even arranged to airlift Pakistani students from Wuhan.

Other Macro Data

For November, the latest available data, the TSI printed at 0.2 unchanged from October, and up from 0.1 last year. Debt service as a percentage of household debt is moving downward again. We were heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. Data for 2019Q3 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at its lowest level, 9.6902%, since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession.

M-2 velocity dipped further in 2019Q4. We would have liked to see the improvement in M-2 velocity that seemed to be on track in 2018. But while we are disheartened that it continues to fall, we note it is likely attributable to Fed easing. We would like to see the Fed stop paying interest on excess deposits to free up cash in the economy, which would boost M-2 velocity, a position we have advocated for some time. Instead, the Fed actually raised the excess deposit rate slightly. We note these other developments since our November jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for December, reported this morning, showed sales down 0.7%, month on month, and up 0.8% year on year. Inventories were down 0.1%, month on month and up 0.5% from last year. The November inventory to sales ratio was 1.36, up from 1.34 last year.

Building permits for December, released January 17th, were down 0.2% from November but up 5.8 from last year. Housing starts increased 16.9%, month to month, and up a whopping 40.8% year on year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for, released Monday, showed growth for the first time since July at 50.9%, up from December's 47.8%. The ISM Non-manufacturing report for January, released Wednesday, printed at 55.5, up from 54.9 in December.

Personal Income & Outlays for December, released January 31st, showed disposable personal income up 0.2% in current dollars, and up 0.1% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was up 0.2% over last month.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for November was up 0.4% in current dollars. In chained 2012, PCE was also up 0.3%.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, at the end of January, was up to 59.8, the highest in 16 years. (Anything above 50 indicates growth.)

Labor productivity in 2019Q4, increased 1.4%, while average unit costs increased by the same percentage. Average hourly wage increased at 2.8%, however, outstripping labor productivity by 100%. It may be that the Phillips Curve has been moribund but is not yet dead.

Fed Normalizing

For now, we continue to be heartened by the Fed moving away from tightening rates too much, too quickly. The FRB has essentially "repealed" its earlier normalization vis-à-vis the 2018 rate. Today's jobs numbers, together with a 2019 robust GDP print at 2.3%, will likely restrain the Fed from making further cuts this year and likely well into 2020, barring a black swan. Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE" for the Dallas Fed is at 2.0%, year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, printed at 1.6% for December.

We would like to see increased growth in Gross Domestic Investment, aside from inventory growth (i.e., in fixed investment, with growth in that component of GDP consistently underperforming the rest of the economy. The yield curve which had been widening is again narrowing to precariously low levels. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3 Month/10 year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. We started 2019 just 24 bps apart; 2020 34 bps. As of yesterday, February 6th, the 3 Month/10 year yield curve was separated by just 8 bps.

While we agree with the Fed's John Williams that "the yield curve is not a magic oracle" of predicting recession, we believe that the Fed's tightening last year is far more likely to cause recession than President Trump's tariff policy. (Milton Friedman's Nobel Prize would seem to hold with that view, as he blamed the Great Depression on Fed policy far more than the Smoot-Hawley tariffs that have become veritable legend as conventional wisdom and four decades of propaganda promulgated in Paul Samuelson's text in Econ 101 classes at America's leading universities.) That said, not willing to ignore the "herd instinct" of ignorant investors who buy into the grand lie that "tariffs cause (or worsen) depressions".

We hope as talks with China continue that the president will engage America's Asian and European allies to step up to join a "coalition of the willing" to challenge China's decades-old unfair trade practices and thefts of intellectual property because the one-on-one dispute could simply trigger mutual retaliation. There is more power in American dealings with Xi from a multilateral "we" than a unilateral "us". A coalition of the willing strategy would also lend itself to a more predictable tariff regime as our allies would, perhaps, temper the presidents sometimes seemingly mercurial "on-again, off-again" tariff threats so that businesses could operate with greater certainty. But given Europe's failure to step up on China's brutal repression of China's Hong Kong protesters, and its weak economies, we do not expect leadership across the Atlantic to show much fortitude. That leaves it to the president and the USA.

We believe both Beijing and Tehran are awaiting a less disruptive, more traditional president in hopes of getting better deals and improved relations. Those hopes are unlikely to be realized, as of now, because over the last 100 years, incumbent presidents are historically re-elected, barring a recession. (Hoover, Carter, and Bush 41). We expect 2019Q4 GDP to print at 1.7 to 2.0 percent, down 10 bps on the lower end from last month's jobs report.

In equities, we're inclined to mostly stand pat with these sectors from our 2019Q4 GDP report:

Outperform: Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition; consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment; higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. We continue to believe CHF is a safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition; consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment; higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. We continue to believe CHF is a safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty. Perform: Consumer discretionaries and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; and healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR; and the GBP, and EUR

Consumer discretionaries and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; and healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR; and the GBP, and EUR Underperform: Financials; the asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of declining GDP and the China Wuhan virus, especially lower end hospitality as US consumer confidence and lower fuel costs allows domestic travelers to "trade up" to the lower end of luxury brands (for example, lower-end Marriott (MAR) brands, like Fairfield, from a Choice Hotels (CHH) brand.); airlines, again on Wuhan; and technology; lower-end, low-quality QSRs (e.g., McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), YUM Brands (NYSE:YUM), etc.) on greater US delivery competition and Chinese location closings.

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change).

If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, February 7, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We partner with principals of Technometrica on survey work in some elements of our business.