Love Is In The Air (Or Mail) With These Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

It’s been a solid month since I wrote about monthly-paying stocks. That was in “Monthly ‘Mailbox Money’ So You Can Sleep Well at Night” – which I published on January 4, while the year was still young.

Not that it isn’t still young now. Just not as young as it was 30+ days ago.

If that makes you feel behind schedule, don’t worry. None of the monthly paying REITs we mentioned then have gone away. They’re still excellent companies offering excellent benefits - including the payouts they produce every single month.

If you didn’t read the original article, you might be wondering what makes that single aspect so special. After all – as I noted in it – “that doesn’t mean they automatically give you more money” than the alternative.

But I also noted how, when you reinvest the dividends you do get:

… you’re buying up more shares. And if you’re buying up more shares, then you’re almost certainly going to see bigger dividend payments, which you can then spend, save, or reinvest. The more you reinvest, the higher your dividend returns will be… and the higher your dividend returns will be, the greater your final yield when you’re all done building your portfolio and ready to start cashing out.

That’s why monthly-paying stocks are well worth talking about again in February, whether as an update for those of you who got in right away or as an opening for those who didn’t.

Either way, they open up some sweet opportunities you’ve got to love.

Monthly Money in Your Mailbox

If I had my way, every single dividend-paying stock would be a monthly paying one. Unfortunately, though, I haven’t raised my clout in the industry quite that high yet.

I guess I can make that a goal for 2021 or 2022. Such things do take time, overall. And it’s not like I don’t have other important things to do, such as:

Research and write profit-making (or saving) articles on a daily basis

Manage and grow not one, but two phenomenal Seeking Alpha Marketplace services

Continue developing contacts and contexts to better serve my readers and subscribers.

Build up bigger and better portfolios for you to follow.

Speaking of that last point, the Monthly Mailbox Money Portfolio debuted in January. Here’s what I wrote to introduce it:

Our tactically curated Monthly ‘Mailbox Money’ Portfolio contains 10 companies, including six REITs [real estate investment trusts], one commercial mortgage REIT, one residential mortgage REIT, one BDC [business development company], and one Canadian midstream corporation. We have carefully picked these 10 monthly payers in order to provide readers with a diversified basket of stocks that currently yield an average of 6.35%.

At the time, those companies were yielding 3.7%-11.3%, with most falling between 4% and 8%.

For those of you concerned about anything above 10% – even 9%: First off, thanks for paying attention, whether to me, some other cautious expert, or your own good judgement. It’s true that higher yields usually inspire fears that something’s not right:

That management isn’t allocating funds correctly

That outside factors are just too heavy for a company to overcome…

And, sure enough, that’s usually the case. Usually.

But not always.

A Sundae Worth Speaking Of

As with all the portfolios I’m a part of, the Monthly Mailbox Money Portfolio is carefully curated.

Yes, it has a catchy title, and one I’m particularly proud of too. I do like a good title. I’ll be the first person to admit it (as I clearly am right now).

But that’s just the cherry on top of a carefully created and perfectly proportioned – or at least as perfectly proportioned as humanly possible – ice cream sundae.

Each of the 10 companies in it are chosen not just because of the monthly outflow they offer (which, incidentally, can be just as beneficial to retirees as it is to those planning for retirement).

For instance, you know how much I love REITs. Yet there are at least two other REITs I can think of off the top of my head that could have made the list based on that qualification alone - but didn’t.

That’s because I judged each potential pick on its own merits, and I found some wanting a bit more than I’d otherwise prefer. As such, we have more of a diverse grouping below - one that’s doing very well for itself as this new year continues to grow up.

The “least” of these would be Realty Income (O), which I’ve labeled something of a “proxy player” in the monthly paying portfolio. The dividend yield is only 3.5%, and I know that most of you would like to obtain yields in excess of 5%.

Besides, shares are now a bit pricey, trading at $78.50. And their price to funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple is 23.8x. (The five-year average is 19.5x).

In light of that, here are four others picks included in this basket that are currently on our Buy list.

A Mini (but Mighty) Version of a True Oil-Bearing Machine

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is one of the safest midstream and monthly dividend stocks out there. Yet few people have even heard of it.

If you’re one of them, here’s an introduction: We view the company as a mini-version of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), with a vertically integrated infrastructure base that's focused primarily on the Alberta tar sands, also known as the Texas of Canada. And, like Enterprise, Pembina has its finger in virtually every part of the energy supply chain.

Pembina has a diversified business model that includes cash flow from more than 200 companies. Of those, 78% are investment-grade, and 31% are A-rated companies.

Of the 22% non-investment-grade customers, just half are oil and gas producers. And all of its investment-grade clients are required to provide a parental guarantee, letter of credit, pre-payment, or cash deposit.

As a result of this conservative approach to risk management, Pembina has never once suffered a significant default from any of its customers in 21 years. That’s impressive!

Just keep in mind that PBA is a Canadian corporation. So it does pay qualified dividends (no K-1) in Canadian dollars, therefore involving some currency risk for non-Canadian investors.

The upper end of our return model assumes 10% long-term growth. That’s reasonable considering the industry’s long secular growth runway, PBA's growth projects and the 2020 consensus growth estimates from FactSet:

2020: 13%

2021: 8%.

We maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $38.99

Dividend Yield: 4.65%

2019 Total Return: 31%

Price to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA): 8.5x

2020 Growth Est: +12%

Take a Bite Out of This

Apple Hospitality (APLE) has become a favorite monthly paying REIT because of its juicy 7.8% dividend yield. However, we like it for a number of other reasons, including its highly diversified portfolio. That includes 232 hotels with approximately 29,800 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

We also like APLE because it focuses on upscale lodgings, with industry-leading brands that allow simple operations to yield high margins. The company invests in hotels operated by Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), Hilton and Hyatt (NYSE:H), which benefit from strong reservation systems and loyalty programs.

Notably, brand-affiliated hotel margins have outperformed through economic cycles.

APLE’s hotel portfolio is also newer than most of its peers. Its buildings average an effective age of four years, in which 95% of them were built or renovated in the last eight. This reduces capital expenditure (CAPEX) volatility and provides a more predictable revenue stream.

Plus, its balance sheet strength enables it to pursue acquisition opportunities in the marketplace.

Shares are trading at 9.3x P/FFO (compared with a four-year average of 10.2x) with a dividend yield of 7.8%. While analysts expect growth to be muted in 2020, we consider the dividend safe.

Shares could return between 10% and 12% over the next 12 months, and we maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $15.31

Dividend Yield: 7.84%

2019 Total Return: 22.4%

P/FFO: 9.3x

2020 Growth Est: -2%

Merge With This

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) is a new commercial mortgage REIT we began covering back in September 2019. That was when it announced it was in the process of merging with special purpose acquisition company, Trinity Merger Corp.

I was attracted to this new REIT right away and its strategy of delivering above-average returns utilizing its:

Successful track record of raising capital privately for real estate lending Ability to generate unleveraged, double digit-yields Attractive 16% average unleveraged fixed-rate yield that provides earnings stability.

Furthermore, in November 2019, we explained:

Broadmark expects to see core earnings per share (or EPS) growth – specifically from new investments in-balance sheet loans and assets under management (or AUM) and… we estimate 2020 dividends totaling $1.14 per share ($0.095 per month).

Shares are now up over 14%, and the company has announced two dividends. The first was $0.12 for November 15 through December 31, and the second was $0.08 for December.

We expect to see Broadmark accelerate distributions in 2020, bringing the monthly distribution closer to that $0.09 figure. Its true competitive advantage is its credit management systems, where it offers good construction loans - and makes sure it gets paid back.

As expected, Broadmark had strong investor demand out of the gate. And we believe it will generate steady dividends from here due to its unleveraged fixed-rate yield.

As the dividend ramps up, we suspect shares will generate yields of 10%-12%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: 12.65%

Dividend Yield: 8.5%

2019 Total Return: N/A

P/E: N/A

2020 Growth Est: N/A

Last but Not Least, We’ll Evaluate Ourselves

In closing, here’s a snapshot of our Monthly Dividend Portfolio’s returns since we launched a few weeks ago:

Source: iREIT

So far, we have 10 companies in there, with the goal to add another 10 for adequate diversification. Here’s a snapshot of our current property sector diversification:

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, O, BRMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.