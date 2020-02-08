Implications Of The New Accounting Standard: Current Expected Credit Losses Replace Allowance For Loan And Lease Losses

The final acute effects might not be tremendous on the financial situation of each entity, but it does make comparability between institutions more challenging for analysts.

Regulatory risk is one of many risks that investors assume when establishing their portfolio. It is defined as the possibility that the regulations governing a nation, its people, its economy, etc. will change in a way that adversely affects various sectors and industries. My intent today is to discuss a regulation agreed to in 2016 whose implementation began in December of 2019 that will particularly affect companies whose business is credit and debt instruments, chiefly financial institutions, well represented by The Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF). This matter also has implications for analysts attempting to survey and compare those same institutions.

Accounting Standards Update 2016-13: Current Expected Credit Losses

In response to the housing crisis of 2007-2008, the Financial Accounting Standards Board determined that improvements were needed to the way that firms account for potential losses on their lending portfolios. Before this ruling, firms relied on an "incurred loss" methodology wherein allowance for loan loss expenses was only recorded when the loss met a "probable" threshold. This proved troublesome, as companies were unable to record losses that they expected but that did not yet meet the "probable" criteria. In other words, assets became over-stated.

Savvy analysts, however, weren't fooled by the GAAP numbers. With all sorts of securities plummeting in value in context of the housing crisis, they knew of the trouble and began discounting those securities accordingly. It then-after became apparent to the Federal Accounting Standards Board that changes were needed so that financial statements more accurately showed information that people were already using to value securities. The update itself states:

"... in the lead-up to the financial crisis, users were making estimates of expected credit losses and devaluing financial institutions before accounting losses were recognized, highlighting the different information needs of users from what was required by GAAP.

So, the 'current expected credit loss' methodology replaced the 'incurred loss' methodology. It is referred to as CECL (see-sull):

The amendments affect loans, debt securities, trade receivables, net investments in leases, off-balance-sheet credit exposures, reinsurance receivables, and any other financial assets not excluded from the scope that have the contractual right to receive cash.

So, How Does It Work?

Simply stated, instead of crunching numbers only when a loss seems probable, now credit losses must be measured and recorded across the entire life of an originated or purchased financial instrument. No longer is there a probable threshold. More from the update:

Previously, when credit losses were measured under GAAP, an entity generally only considered past events and current conditions in measuring the incurred loss.

For example, comparing a loan to past loans of similar character and duration and/or what condition the borrower is now in regarding timeliness of payments, etc. Now, financial establishments will need to roll estimates of the future into their calculations using "reasonable and supportable forecasts" to include micro and macro-economic factors. This is certainly where the water gets murky, as the general consensus is that no one can reliably predict what the future holds.

How it will affect financials

Predictably, this new standard will increase the allowance for loan losses line item on the balance sheet. If you are measuring potential losses across the life of an asset from the time of origination/purchase, it is going to be bigger than instances where you only record an allowance when the credit situation of the borrower crosses a threshold. In other words, expected loan losses will be incurred even on assets that have high credit quality.

This contra-asset account will have the effect of reducing the total loans held for investment number and then further down, total assets. Of course, this goes on to affect shareholders' equity and book value per share calculations, which is a metric widely used to value bank stocks, in particular.

Furthermore, upon adoption, the provision for loan losses item on the income statement will see an increase to reflect the larger allowance for credit losses. This goes on to affect stated earnings per share as it is subtracted from revenue. Then-after, earnings per share calculations will begin to fluctuate more wildly as the allowance for credit losses account is continually fiddled with via the provision for loan losses, sometimes in substantial ways, especially in periods of heavy loan origination/purchase.

Finally, banks must maintain certain capital standards legislated and enforced by the Federal Reserve. These standards were enacted after the financial crisis as some banks went belly up because they didn't have enough liquidity when asset values fell. In deep economic recessions, banks need enough capital to continue to operate, and the Fed sets the standard for how much capital is needed, measured by various ratios. Naturally, this new standard is going to flow through and affect those ratios, requiring additional capital to be set aside and therefore potentially affecting the money available to originate or buy loans.

Of the new standard, Altabank (PUB) of Utah said the following effects will be felt:

We expect greater volatility in earnings, and those of other banks after adoption to the nature and time horizon used to calculate CECL. In addition, we expect a potential negative impact of credit availability and reduced loan terms to borrowers as this ASU is adopted by financial institutions. Lastly, we expect a lack of comparability with financial performance to many of our peers as we adopt this ASU due to the delayed adoption for public companies with total assets similar in size to us. The ultimate effect of CECL on our ACL (allowance for credit losses) will depend on the size and composition of the loan portfolio, the loan portfolios credit quality, economic conditions at the time of adoption as well as any refinements to models, methodologies and other key assumptions used. We expect our regulatory capital amounts and ratios to be negatively impacted. An increase in our ACL will result in a decrease in regulatory capital amount and ratios. Bank regulatory agencies are provided regulatory capital relief for an initial capital decrease from the adoption of this ASU, by allowing a phased adoption over three years on a straight-line basis, which we expect to utilize.

They go on to explain that their allowance for credit losses will have to increase 30-45% with the new standard, impacting shareholders' equity by 2-2.5%.

A Table of Effects

I spent a bit of time compiling data from various financial institutions that shows how their financials are going to be affected. I do this so that shareholders won't be surprised by future effects on earnings and equity of the positions they hold. Keep in mind that institutions whose portfolios have longer duration securities will be affected more so than those with shorter duration securities, since longer duration securities carry more risk. Furthermore, those with exposure to small business loans and credit card debt, whose characteristics are often riskier, will be impacted more. In Wells Fargo (WFC) case, they are actually anticipating their ACL to go down, thereby increasing retained earnings and therefore shareholders' equity. These numbers are approximate and based on projections as stated in various conference calls. Official financial statements have yet to be released. Regulatory agencies are allowing for a phased in adoption straight-lined over three years, so these effects won't all be felt at once. Note - these numbers do not take into account tax implications:

$ change in ACL % change in ACL % change in equity Change in Book value per share Bank of America (BAC) +3.3 billion +30% -1.35% - $0.35 Wells Fargo (WFC) -1.5 billion -15% +.87% +$0.35 JPMorgan (JPM) +4.3 billion 32% -1.62% - $1.34 Capital One (COF) +2.9 billion 40% -5% -$6.22 Citigroup (C) +4 billion 29% -2.2% -$1.83

*Data compiled by author

As can be seen, the numbers vary quite a bit. Apart from the factors above that will affect the ACL number, it also must be stated that the FASB has not mandated any specific methodology or any strict resources to reference as the various companies crunch their numbers. Everyone gets to decide for themselves how to implement the standard with how much weight to give each factor, what sources to draw from, etc. I am willing to bet that if you gave Wells Fargo portfolio to JPMorgan, you would almost certainly end up with different results. Comparability between organizations is therefore compromised.

What about non-financial institutions?

Recall from above that this new standard also affects off balance sheet arrangements, investments in leases, and receivables. Of biggest import, in my opinion, is the receivables part. Some businesses are more reliant on receivables than others, so their numbers might be affected quite a bit by the change. They do will have to revise their estimates for doubtful accounts according to this new standard, though the effects might be less pronounced because most receivables are settled in a matter of months.

Conclusion

I wrote this article because this new ASU is one of the more significant accounting changes to occur for some time. Its effect is considerable, as has been demonstrated, but the severity of the implications will be metered over an implementation period. What's the takeaway then? Honestly, I believe that the most important part of all this is that the allowance for loan losses number, and its companion provision for loan losses, just became a lot harder to cite with reliability. Take the new numbers with a grain of salt. Not only is the process obscured as each institution decides on their own methodology and data sources, making comparability between them all much harder, the mere fact that the new standard mandates the use of future forecasts puts a fog on the entire matter. No one knows what the future will hold.

The other take-away is that this standard creates a new level of complexity that companies will have to devote departments, processes, and personnel for. Expect overhead costs to increase. The effect on smaller banks may be outsized, as they don't have at their disposal the resources to handle such an onerous change.

At the end of the day, this might not be deal-making or breaking change. But it is something to stay apprised of in context of other factors coloring the investment thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.