The Impact Of The 'New' Modern Corporation And How Others Are Adjusting

More and more, investors are going to have to understand this distinction and incorporate it in their analysis of potential companies to invest in.

Other tech companies, like IBM, are trying to transform themselves into twenty-first century firms, but are coming up short in their efforts, maybe because they don't understand the new model.

The five largest tech companies are having a major impact on wealth and the distribution of wealth, and it looks as if this will continue for some time.

Daisuke Wakabayashi and Matt Phillips address the concerns about the "The Gap Between the Haves and Have-Nots of Tech Widens" in the New York Times.

"When Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), said on Monday that revenue at the company soared past $161 billion last year, it was a stark reminder of the widening gap between tech's wealthiest outfits and the rest of the industry." "In the last two weeks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-like Alphabet, all flirting with a $1.0 trillion stock value on Wall Street-posted record results." "With each passing quarter, tech's wealthiest companies are building on their power, making it harder for smaller outfits to compete and for entrepreneurs to build the next Google or Facebook."

I have referred to these "big tech" companies as examples of the "new" Modern Corporation. Companies that build their franchise upon intellectual capital and through the build of platforms and networks can effectively big scale into their operations at zero or near-zero marginal cost.

Thus, these organizations are able to "scale up" their operations without major adjustments to their operations and in a very timely fashion.

Other companies, whether large or small, that do not have these capabilities find themselves at a competitive disadvantage, even facing the fact that they may have to go out of business.

Manufacturing firms, representatives of the "old" Modern Corporation era, although many thrived by creating operations of substantial scale, faced an entirely different cost structure because they were built up dependent just on physical capital and did not enjoy a marginal cost of expansion situation like that of the "new" Modern Corporation.

One of the major changes taking place in the United States… and the rest of the world… is for the competitors of these "new" Modern Corporations to change their cultures in a way that will allow them to be more competitive with the giants, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

One can look at the figures given by Mr. Wakabayashi and Mr. Phillips in their article to show how the competitive situation is working itself out. First, just among the tech companies.

"Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook made a combined $55.2 billion in net profit in the most recent quarter." "The next five most valuable tech companies made roughly $45.5 billion in their four most recent quarters."

Then, the authors turn to all public companies.

"In 1975, the top 100 public companies snared about 49 percent of the earnings of all public companies. By 2015, that share had jumped to 84 percent…."

And, all indications are that without any government effort to change the situation, this concentration will only grow.

One of the major battles going on right now, as I have tried to document here and there, is the effort of companies that have not been considered as members of the "new" Modern Corporation brand to transform themselves into something that resembles the "new" Modern Corporation. This transformation must be achieved for firms to be competitive here within the twenty-first century. In other words, these organizations want to stop the rise in the share that the top 100 public companies.

An example of a tech company that is attempting to move itself from being an "old" Modern Corporation to becoming a "new" Modern Corporation is IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM). To me, in the many articles that I have written about IBM, the executives of the company and the board of directors just don't get it.

The efforts of the company over the past ten years have done little or nothing to bring some of the traits of the "new" Modern Corporation to IBM. And, the efforts that have been made, such as the effort to bring IBM more into the cloud computing space, and which included the acquisition of Red Hat, have not yet produced many results. As Mr. Wakabayashi and Mr. Phillips state, "Amazon and Microsoft are profiting from the shift to cloud computing." No mention of IBM.

The earnings performance and the stock market performance of IBM reflect this failure. The market value of IBM, when Ginni Rometty took over eight years ago was around $200 billion. Under the leadership of Ms. Rometty, IBM's value dropped by about 40 percent.

Just this week, the board of directors of IBM have replaced Ms. Rometty with someone else, although one must also state that the new CEO is a long-time member of the IBM executive team. At first glance, the appointments made do not result in much hope that IBM will be able to change its culture sufficiently to join the club of the "new" Modern Corporation.

So, this is the type of situation we see in many other cases, cases of companies attempting to move their operation forward so as to be more competitive as a "new" Modern Corporation.

These are the battles that investors are going to have to watch.

There is no doubt that the "new" Modern Corporation is dominating the rest of the corporate world, not only just within tech firms, but among all public companies.

Those that do not fall within the definition of the "new" Modern Corporate are making efforts to transform themselves so as to level the playing ground and to bring themselves into the twenty-first century. Some companies trying to make this transformation, like IBM, seem to be just fooling themselves…and their shareholders.

Others seem to be moving within the twenty-first century to make themselves into the leaders of the new corporate structure. And, their shareholders are benefiting from the efforts being made.

But this is the major battleground.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.