Keep Betting On Sony

Smartphone factories contribute hundreds of billions of dollars to China's economy. China's government has compelling reason to see to it that Sony imaging sensors factories remain always operational.

Camera sensors are very important to smartphones. A big drop in Sony's production of its IMX CMOS image processors can be catastrophic to the smartphone industry.

Our September 23 buy recommendation for Sony (NYSE:SNE) proved to be a winner. In spite of the post-earnings price dip, SNE still trades notably higher than September 23's closing price of $59.12. That dip is largely due to Sony's warning on the possible effect of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak over its imaging sensors business. Going forward, we still believe this coronavirus epidemic won't be as detrimental as the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake that shuttered Sony's sensors factory.

Investors' anxiety over the 2019 coronavirus outbreak is justified. As per the Q3 2019 ER, the Imaging & Sensing Solutions [I&SS] is Sony's best performing segment. I&SS's Q3 income of 75.2 billion yen ($684.32 million) from sales of 298 billion ($2.712 billion) gives it a 25% operating margin. This is markedly higher than G&NS (8.4%) and EP&S (12.3%).

We still say the coronavirus outbreak will not seriously affect Sony's 2020 performance. Unlike unpredictable earthquakes that can instantly destroy lives and properties, infectious diseases cannot completely shut down factories. Like other manufacturers, Sony can spend money and implement preventive measures so its Chinese factory workers can continue to work.

Previous Coronavirus Outbreaks Were Addressed

China's more assertive campaign to curb the coronavirus epidemic should assure investors that Sony's I&SS business is not in grave danger. China quarantined 20 million of its citizens to stop the spread of this new coronavirus. Further, China has learned a lot from its success in controlling the 2002-2003 SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic. Unlike the 2002-2003 SARS coronavirus outbreak, China is now more transparent in sharing information and asking international help in the fight against the new 2019 coronavirus pestilence. International collaboration can quickly lead to more efficient methods in combating this new coronavirus strain.

Thai doctors are reportedly successful in treating novel coronavirus patients with a cocktail of flu and anti-HIV medication. There is a wide availability of flu medication like Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and anti-HIV Kaletra (lopinavir+ ritonavir) tablets. Like the SARS and MERS epidemic, this new coronavirus outbreak will be neutralized pretty soon.

Gilead's (GILD) experimental broad anti-viral drug remdesivir was tested and found effective in blocking novel coronavirus's ability to copy itself. It is not yet licensed or approved in any country, but remdesivir was proven to block the activities of MERS (2012 coronavirus) and SARS (2002 coronavirus) and other types of coronavirus found in bats. Time.com reported that China has already applied for a patent to use remdesivir on novel 2019 coronavirus patients.

Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), the world's biggest original equipment manufacturer [OEM], is not worried about the coronavirus outbreak. Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers are not ceasing their factories' operations due to the new coronavirus outbreak. Like those other firms, Sony only needs to keep its factory employees well-protected and monitored against this new strain of coronavirus.

Let us not forget that camera modules/imaging sensors are very important components of smartphones and other electronic products. No customer will ever buy an iPhone 11 or Huawei P30/Mate 20 that do not have Sony's camera/image sensors. The smartphone supply chain is more important than any coronavirus outbreak. More than 1.37 billion smartphones were shipped out in 2019. Most of them, 80% or more, are assembled/manufactured in China.

We discount the threat of the new coronavirus. China's government will certainly not prevent Sony from operating its Chinese factories 24/7. A stoppage of Sony's China factories will seriously affect the hundreds of billions of dollars that smartphone manufacturing contributes to China's economy. Our view is that China's government might even help Sony maintain a coronavirus-free 24/7 factory output.

Sony's Stock Is Still Cheap

SNE still touts a low TTM P/E ratio of 11.52x. Sony's stock remains undervalued when compared to Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) TTM P/E of 21.56x. We are therefore again endorsing SNE as a buy. Aside from its more-diversified business interests, Sony will always remain a much bigger (and therefore stronger) gaming company than Nintendo.

Sony's dominant position in smartphone image sensors remains a robust tailwind for SNE. Counterpoint Research reported last October that Sony ended H1 2019 with 57.2% market share in global CMOS Image Sensor [CIS] sales to smartphones. Smartphone CIS products generated more than $5 billion in global sales in the first half of last year.

We guesstimated that Sony sold more than $5.7 billion worth of smartphone camera sensors in 2019. It is reasonable to conclude that Sony will earn $6.4 billion this year from supplying smartphone CIS. Spending $100 million to $200 million to protect its Chinese factory workers (against the new coronavirus strain) can help Sony protect its lucrative imaging sensors business.

Further, the foundry deal with Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is helping Sony manufacture more of its camera sensors. TSMC announced last week that its factories are operating as usual in spite of the new coronavirus brouhaha.

Sony Image Sensors Remain Superior

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Huawei, and other top smartphone vendors remain loyal to Sony IMX smartphone image sensors because they are the best. Superior smartphone CIS products propelled Sony's 57% market share. A check on DxOMark showed that 80% of the best camera phones today use Sony IMX imaging sensors.

The 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 was tested to be better than Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) 64-megapixel Isocell Bright GW1 in low-light conditions and on night mode. Blind camera tests showed Sony's new 64-megapixel smartphone image sensor IMX686 performs better than the Samsung GW1 on most situations. This can likely lead to Chinese companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Huawei to again prioritize the IMX686 over Samsung's GW1. Camera quality is now a top selling point for smartphones.

More importantly, Xiaomi showed it can afford to sell the Sony IMX686-equipped Poco X2 for $225. Most competing brands will likely be forced to charge the same price for their future IMX686-equipped phones. Camera-centric phones getting more affordable is the best growth catalyst for Sony CIS products. There is a bigger total addressable market for $225 phones than $700+ iPhones or flagship Android handsets.

Based on the trend last year and the Realme 5 launch, we will see more budget-friendly quad-camera phones. Sub-$200 2020 Android phones will likely use Sony's old but still great 12-megapixel IMX386/IMX363 on quad-camera setups.

Last Words

The new coronavirus epidemic will not seriously derail Sony's $2.7 billion quarterly revenue from Imaging & Sensing Solutions. We expect this new outbreak to be curtailed within the next three to five months. Sony's cash & equivalents is around $13 billion. Its quarterly net income is more than $2 billion. Sony can afford to spend money implementing anti-coronavirus measures on all of its factories and logistic operations.

Samsung's inability to match the quality/performance of Exmor IMX CIS products means Sony will just grow its 57% market share in smartphone image sensors. TSMC's manufacturing muscle can likely help Sony achieve 60% or higher market share in smartphone CIS this year. The April 2021 opening of Sony's new image sensor factory in Nagasaki will also boost its production rate.

If Counterpoint Research's $12 billion estimate for 2020 is correct, 25% operating margin on $7.2 billion (60% share) smartphone CIS sales comes to $1.8 billion in operating income. Sony's TTM annual operating income is only $8.84 billion. I&SS's possible contribution of $1.8 billion in operating income this year is, therefore, a great reason to keep betting on SNE.

