Helmerich & Payne: The Bull Case Looks Good

It's time to take a look at Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). This Tulsa, OK-based provider of oil and gas drilling services and equipment just reported its first-quarter earnings of the fiscal year 2020. As expected, the company saw a steep drop in sales and earnings as drilling activities are slowing in the US. The fact that oil has been falling rapidly as a result of expected economic woes does not help either. Fortunately, oil seems to be bottoming, and the company's secular market share gains and business improvements continue. I am still bullish and expect the current bounce to be bought.

Let's First Discuss Cyclical Developments

As I discussed in the intro, Helmerich & Payne is one of the most interesting providers of drilling equipment as the company is not only very cyclical but also benefiting from a strong secular trend. Before I discuss the (good) secular news, let's first discuss what went wrong in the just-released first quarter. As you can see, after nine quarters of rapidly growing earnings per share, we are now back in contraction for the first time since Q3 of FY17. In this case, the adjusted EPS took a big hit and fell to $0.13. That's a decline of 69% but still above expectations, even though 'everyone' expected growth to decline.

Before I go into detail, let's look at the quarterly performance of crude oil. As you can see, crude oil has been down in every single quarter of 2019. The first two quarters were both down roughly 12%. The third quarter showed further downside momentum as the contraction rate came in just a few basis points shy of -20%. The fourth quarter was slightly better as oil was down 'only' 5%. Note that the price of oil is perfectly reflecting growth in the United States. Growth accelerated in 2016 and 2017 and rapidly declined at the end of 2018.

Anyhow, even though contraction is slowly nearing a neutral growth rate, there is no doubt that 2019 was a difficult year for drillers and pretty much all oil-related stocks. Companies are not eager to invest in a slowing market. This goes for all industries but hits providers of oil and gas equipment the hardest as these companies are dependent on CAPEX momentum so to speak. This can be confirmed by the graph below. As you can see, Helmerich & Payne has massively underperformed one of the world's largest oil drillers since 2018. The ratio hit a multi-year low at the end of 2019. On the flip side, once oil recovers, Helmerich & Payne turns into an outperformer.

With that said, let's take a look at the company's US land performance. This segment is responsible for 84% of total sales. In the first fiscal quarter, operating income declined by $2.6 million to $56.7 million compared to the prior quarter. This was due to a decline in revenue days, which declined 6% sequentially. Adjusted average rig revenue per day improved by $32 to $25,397. This was the result of higher FlexServices, including trucking, casing running, and rental equipment. Unfortunately, adjusted average rig expenses per day increased by $53 to $14,987, resulting in a $21 lower average rig margin per day of $10,410.

In the second fiscal quarter, Helmerich & Payne expect quarterly revenue days to be flat to up 1.5% sequentially. This represents roughly 1% to 3% growth in the average number of active rigs. Helmerich & Payne expects the quarter to end with an active rig count of 193 to 203 rigs. The average rig revenue per day is expected to be flat in the range between $25,000 and $25,500. The average rig expenses per day are expected to be between $14,650 and $15,150.

Regardless of the outlook that the second quarter might stabilize, the first quarter was a mess, as I quickly summarized up in the table below. Revenue growth hit its worst number of the current cycle at -17%, while operating income was down almost 46%.

Good thing the company continues to make secular progress.

Secular > Cyclical

I have discussed the company's secular benefits in a lot of articles. The best news of this article is that these developments continue. As of mid-November of 2019, the company has 190 contracted US onshore rigs. 64% of these were contracted. Of these 190, 180 were super-spec rigs. 77% of these rigs were contracted. The 10 non-super-spec rigs were only contracted by 16% as the company is working to upgrade all rigs. 5 of the remaining 10 rigs are currently categorized as 'upgradable' and only 11% contracted. Compared to February of 2019, the percentage of contracted US onshore rigs has fallen by 400 basis points. Back then, 95% of super-spec rigs were contracted.

However, as the oil decline is hurting the entire industry and not just Helmerich, there are benefits to the strong rig portfolio. The current market share of onshore rigs is at 23%. This is up from 22% at the start of 2019. Compared to the start of 2019, legacy style rigs have lost 800 basis points in market share. AC rigs have increased their market share by 800 basis points. Currently, 65% of unconventional drilling is performed by super-spec rigs. This trend is currently the biggest bull case for Helmerich & Payne.

According to President and CEO John Lindsay, the trend is strong and expected to continue.

H&P continued to gain market share during the quarter while the overall industry rig count declined. This is indicative of the growing preference for super-spec (4) rigs and the performance these rigs deliver relative to legacy SCR rigs, which still represented roughly 15% of the unconventional activity at calendar year-end. We believe this replacement trend will persist as our super-spec FlexRig fleet's performance and efficiency gains create value for our customers.

Adding to that - and I think this could be a huge catalyst for capital gains in 2020 - we are witnessing the first signs of higher economic growth (expectations). The leading ISM manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in January. This means that the trend is reversing for the first time since the growth peak of 2018, and it means that growth expectations are positive as the index is 0.9 points above the neutral level. In general, this means that higher economic growth can be expected going forward. While I expect that February data might be slower due to the coronavirus, I expect the growth turnaround to result in growth acceleration in 2020. The graph below shows that higher economic growth is often supportive of higher oil prices. It happened in the first years of this century, after the 2008 recession, in 2016 and 2017 and very likely in 2020 as well.

Although these developments are still in an early stage and fragile, I expect oil prices to recover after dropping more than 22% from the highs reached on the 8th of January and provide more upside for Helmerich & Payne.

Takeaway

I am a bit disappointed that Helmerich & Payne is back at levels not seen since I got bullish in November of 2019. However, I remain bullish even as the company reported disappointing first-quarter results. The bull case remains strong as super-spec rigs continue to provide the company with a higher market share and relatively stable margins considered the steep sales drop.

I expect that the stock will get further support from the rising trendline and would not be surprised if the stock were to break out above $50 in the first half of this year. A mix of lingering coronavirus fears, bottoming economic growth, and oversold oil prices will provide a healthy fundamental bull case that could end up pushing the stock to $60 by the end of the year.

The biggest risks are an escalating coronavirus and/or the probability that economic growth is unable to recover. However, I expect that these risks are contained for now.

