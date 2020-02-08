Black Stone Minerals: Attractive Yield At An Exceptionally Cheap Price

BSM has been unfairly punished by depressed macro conditions. Minerals companies are fundamentally different (more attractive) than traditional E&Ps given their unique cash flow profiles.

Investment Thesis

Given Black Stone Minerals, L.P.'s (NYSE:BSM) upside potential and 12.2% distribution yield, I believe this is an easy buying opportunity.

Current Price: $9.82

Price Target: $13.61 (38.6% Premium)

Company Overview

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the largest pure-play oil and gas mineral and royalty owner in the United States. The company owns 20 million gross mineral and royalty acres (7.4 million net), with interests in 41 states. BSM specifically holds concentrated positions in the Permian, Haynesville, and Bakken.

Investment Highlights

Highly Resilient Investment - Minerals offer a lower beta way to play the Lower-48 shale revolution. Mineral assets offer a trade-off; for a higher entry cost, mineral buyers can shield themselves from many of the tougher realities of E&P investing including capex spend, LOE, cost inflation and acreage expiration. Desired Returns - Can now be realized via a combination of distributions and exit strategy. North American plays have matured, been proved up and de-risked, which has allowed for more informed decisions on the mineral side. Mineral sector has matured, providing line-of-sight on exit strategy. Lower Costs - Positive free cash flow is a dominant theme in the energy sector. Mineral assets will continue to find a sizable investor base. The upfront cost of minerals is large, typically 2x to 4x that of leasing the same acreage; however, after the initial outlay, the costs are de minimis and are only put against income of the producing assets. High Diversification & Less Cyclicality - In the current risk-off market, this dynamic is being rewarded. Mineral portfolios typically have a diversification of operators and basin diversification. They are relatively safe in a downturn due to hefty margins and protection from service cost cycles.

Investment Risks & Challenges

Volatility of Realized Oil & Natural Gas Prices - This really needs no explanation. The shale revolution has flooded the market with domestic hydrocarbon supply. Ability of Operators to Obtain Financing for Development - In my opinion, this is one of the largest risks for BSM. Capital markets in the E&P world are in terrible shape. I believe in the long run, capital markets will normalize, and BSM is in solid enough financial shape to weather short-term woes. In fact, this has likely been a large contributing factor to BSM's discounted unit price. Future Cash Flows & Liquidity - Especially pertaining to BSM's ability to generate sufficient cash to pay quarterly distributions. With $273 million of liquidity, it is not yet at risk of failing to make payments. Ability for Operators to Keep up Production - BSM relies heavily on the activity of its operators to generate royalty payments. BSM's broad exposure across the Lower-48 helps mitigate some of this risk.

Minerals Sector Overview

The minerals sector is largely fragmented with ~85% of minerals held privately or otherwise. We are in the early innings of the transfer of private mineral wealth to the institutional-focused and public-minerals sector. For a substantially higher entry EV / EBITDA multiple, a buyer gets to be the landlord of the shale revolution, rather than a renter. The key risk is that mineral buyers don't control the development pace and must be willing to try and buy ahead of the drill bit. The best operators acquire the best rock available, preferably with multi-payzone potential. Good buyers wisely focus on areas where activity is highest and break-evens are lowest. Ideally they want to be positioned under operators that have plenty of capital to deploy and firm development plans in place.

Royalty Owners vs. Mineral Interest Owners

Expenses and tax rates can vary by operator, location, and asset; however, it is clear royalty interest exhibits significantly higher margins than the typical working interest owner.

Brigham Minerals - Minerals 101

Black Stone Minerals Operational & Financial Update

Data by YCharts

Note: The most recent financials are as of Q3'19. Historically BSM releases its Q4 update near the end of February. Also, on February 5th, BSM lowered its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per unit.

As of February 7th, 2020, BSM is trading at $9.83 per unit (off its 52-week high of $18.77). The unit price has been hit hard by systemic risk within the oil & gas sector, predominately driven by volatile commodity cycles. As mentioned before, mineral companies generate significant cash flows (even in down cycles) given the inherent structure of royalty interests. This dynamic provides cushion that traditional E&Ps do not have.

On an annualized basis, BSM offers an attractive $1.20 per unit distribution, reflecting a 12.2% distribution yield. Net leverage is 0.98x, and BSM currently has $273 million of available liquidity as of November 1st, 2019.

Source: Self, SEC Filings

Valuation

I project 2020 YE EBITDA of $390 million (flat) and 2020 YE distributable cash flow of $340 million (flat). I believe this is a fairly conservative estimate that discounts the possibility of an improvement in commodity prices. I believe BSM has been unfairly punished by the market because of unfavorable macro conditions. BSM is still a market leader, and the depressed oil and gas market represents an ideal opportunity for BSM to make cheap and opportunistic acquisitions. It is still in solid financial shape with minimal leverage. For these reasons, I believe BSM should be valued at a 8x to 10x EV / EBITDA multiple. Assuming 2020 YE EBITDA of $390 million, this implies an enterprise value of $3.1 to $3.9 billion. Backing out net debt, this implies a fair market value between $2.4 and $3.2 billion. On a per share basis (using ~206 million fully diluted shares outstanding), this reflects a unit price between $11.72 and $15.50, or a 19.3% to 57.9% premium to BSM's current share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.