Movado: A Hard Pass For Me

Movado could be a value trap, and even if it eventually recovers, it will likely go down more first.

Movado has been hit hard during the past year. Its high dividend yield made it appear in one of my screeners.

Introduction

Movado (NYSE:MOV) recently started popping up across a few of my screeners, which piqued my interest enough for me to write up my thoughts on this watchmaker, which is currently trading at $16.61 and yields 4.82%. Mind you, mostly as a warning to keep investors away from it. My M.A.D Assessment gives MOV a Dividend Strength score of 49 and a Stock Strength score of 75, yet I believe this is a value trap and wouldn't advise anybody to invest any money in MOV.

The company's appalling momentum tells us something: nobody believes in Movado recovering. While the stock has been struggling during the past 18 months, it has now reached lows which haven't been reached since 2012.

The company's top line is struggling too much for me to even consider investing. The company just lost 10% of its revenue in the US during last quarter, mostly due to difficulties in the wholesale section. There is no clear plan to address the struggling segment, yet if the trend continues, the growth in the company's direct-to-consumer segment won't be enough to offset losses in wholesale.

While this might just be a painful episode in the company's existence, I'm not interested in taking part in it. This will be shown throughout my article, which will first focus on the stock's dividend profile before considering the stock's potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks pay safe dividends and offer an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. I look at the numbers to question the dividend's safety as well as to assess the potential for future dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

Movado Group Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 33%. This makes MOV's payout ratio better than 70% of dividend stocks.

MOV pays 126% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 4% of dividend stocks.

MOV generates close to no free cash flow, which is better than only 1% of dividend stocks.

31/10/2015 31/10/2016 31/10/2017 31/10/2018 31/10/2019 Dividends p.s. $0.4300 $0.5000 $0.5200 $0.7300 $0.8000 Net Income p.s. $1.96 $1.61 $1.04 $0.41 $2.41 Payout Ratio 22% 32% 50% 179% 33% Cash From Operations p.s. $2.92 $2.31 $2.56 $3.83 $0.63 Payout Ratio 15% 22% 21% 20% 126% Free Cash Flow p.s. $2.48 $1.98 $2.25 $3.36 $0.05 Payout Ratio 18% 26% 24% 22% 1600%

Source: mad-dividends.com (p.s. = per share)

Over the last year, MOV's operations have not generated enough cash to cover the dividend, before CAPEX. This is a swift move away from the firm's recent history of paying in dividends less than a quarter of its operating cash flow. A challenging fourth quarter would really highlight how much of a struggle it might be to maintain the dividend.

This isn't great. Management knows this. It made no commitment to the dividend in the latest earnings call, which you'd expect from a company which froze its dividend (again) during the last year.

The company has a history of cutting and freezing dividends when it suits it. The dividend remained flat through all of 2016 and 2017. During the recession, over a decade ago, the dividend was totally cut, and only reinstated two years later, at a lower amount.

This doesn't reassure me, if anything I hate companies which freeze their dividend, as it signals to the whole market that paying the dividend isn't as easy as planned.

To me it signals the business model is maybe not strong enough to sustain a solid dividend policy. This is the feeling I get when looking at MOV's numbers.

Dividend Potential

Movado Group Inc. has a dividend yield of 4.82% which is higher than 83% of dividend stocks.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The 0% dividend growth during the last 12 months still keeps the company's five-year average dividend growth at 15%. The dividend doubled during the past five years. Yet in the current state of affairs, it seems unlikely that the dividend will double over the next five years. I find it difficult to plan for any dividend growth when the company makes it a habit of freezing the dividend.

The best I can do is assess the attractivity of the dividend in a no dividend growth scenario. The result is disappointing. If the dividend isn't going to grow, I need a yield a lot higher than 4.85%. Anything north of 6% per year and I don't require any dividend growth, but below that threshold, I wouldn't be interested.

Dividend Summary

MOV has a dividend strength score of 49 / 100. While the stock had a good run of increasing dividends between 2011 and 2016, it has been a hit and miss since. The yield is at record highs for MOV, yet is not enticing if I cannot trust the dividend to grow. There is simply too much uncertainty for me to commend MOV as a dividend investment.

Stock Strength

But what about the stock price? MOV has crashed and burned in the past 12 months, displaying worse momentum than nearly all US stocks. But will the phoenix arise from the ashes? Is there much value in MOV shares? Let's make an assessment of MOV by looking at the firm's three fundamental factors: value, momentum and quality. I combine all three of them to obtain my "stock strength" score, which assesses the likelihood of the company providing attractive returns.

Value

MOV has a P/E of 6.89x

P/S of 0.54x

P/CFO of 26.17x

Dividend yield of 4.82%

Buyback yield of 1.89%

Shareholder yield of 6.71%.

According to these values, MOV is more undervalued than 91% of stocks, which is very encouraging at first glance. The problem is nobody seems to trust MOV's earnings. Investors are expecting further EPS declines in the upcoming quarter. This can be attested by the super low price sales ratio. Investors are currently valuing the company at about half of its annual sales, placing the company at a 50% discount to the sector median.

This looks great, but is it? The devil is in the detail, and the detail might be that while MOV is trading at 6.9x earnings and 0.5x sales, It is trading at 26x its operating cash flow. Based on this metric alone, the stock is more expensive than 80% of the US market.

This metric alone will make or break the company. If MOV is unable to generate significant amounts of cash flow in upcoming years, not only will any perceived value disappear, the firm will likely become unable to pay its dividend.

Maybe MOV is super undervalued and is a gem of a stock. Maybe it is a value trap. From experience, when something looks like a value trap, it probably is.

Value Score: 91 / 100

Momentum

Movado Group Inc. trades at $16.61 and is down -39.75% these last three months, -33.75% these last six months and -47.59% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than only 5% of all U.S. stocks, which is appalling. The stocks with the worst momentum usually continue to be sore losers. In fact, according to data by James O'Shaughnessy, the only times when the sorest losers go on to outperform the market is straight after severe recessions, quite the opposite of the markets we've had recently.

Because of this, I have a rule, which is to avoid buying any stock which has a Momentum score below 30. I don't care how attractive it now is based on price, I don't risk having to deal with the potential of breathtaking capital losses. Imagine the poor MOV shareholders who held through June 2019 trying to remain calm and steady, only to go through more of the same pain in the past two months.

If investor sentiment is right, MOV is heading lower. The market hates MOV just a little too much for me to get involved.

Momentum score: 5 / 100

Quality

All of this is a shame because MOV has a great quality score. The company has a gearing ratio of 0.7, which is better than 74% of stocks, although the company's liabilities have increased by 21% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 4.3% of its total liabilities.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.8 in revenue, which is better than 67% of stocks. It generates 10% returns on equity and can cover interest payments 72x.

MOV depreciates 129.7% of its capital expenditure each year. MOV has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 2.8%, which while not great, isn't terrifying. This makes MOV's quality better than 95% of stocks.

If MOV can navigate through the rough retail environment it is currently in, it might come out the other side as a strong company. Liability coverage isn't great, but the company carries little debt and produces decent returns for a retailer. Positive revenue and net income growth during the past five years has also helped bolster the company's quality score.

Quality Score: 95 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 75 / 100 which is encouraging. MOV might be a true value gem, but the market is expecting a whole lot more bad news before anything gets better. The cash flow situation and irregular dividend hikes have concerned me too much to take a punt on the stock.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 49 and a stock strength of 75, Movado Group isn't a stock which I'd advise to fellow dividend investors. There are clearly lots of risks around the name, without significant upside potential to make it worth my while. There are simply better places to put my money.

