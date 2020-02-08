S&P 500 Weekly Update: Markets Surprise The Pundits, The Patient Has Recovered

The "pullback" was contained to 3.1% as the three major indices now forge more new highs in 2020. Earnings matter.

It is best not to take on a Pollyanna approach to the "virus" issue, nor should we extrapolate it to the worst possible outcome.

U.S. manufacturing flipped back into expansion mode, indicating we may have seen the bottom. Global data showing signs of improvement as well.

"Investing isn't about beating others at their game. It's about controlling yourself, your own game." - Benjamin Graham

If a market participant is petrified over the headlines that are dominated by the word "Coronavirus" these days, if they wish to follow the advice contained in scary articles that can be found everywhere, then sell your equity holdings. Lighten up, get to a high cash position, make sure you buy 10-year Treasuries now, and if that makes you comfortable, there is little need to read further. You won't be alone; there have been many pundits that have taken on that same mindset.

If you decide to make an informed decision using all of the data that is available to investors, then please be my guest and continue reading my thoughts this week. In my recent travels, I have come to realize many investors have been surprised at the stock market's run since early October. Given the backdrop in place, others are not surprised at all, and it is also inevitable some of the gains would be given back. Enter Coronavirus.

Until January 27th, the S&P 500 was up 15% off its early October lows. It's been another typical run that has been quite common during the entire bull market. The S&P has had 16 10+% rallies. Of those 16, 10 experienced an average 10% correction soon after. That was the consensus view just a few short days ago. In fact, some concluded 10% or greater. As we will see in a minute, other arguments offered a different view.

One thing that is also commonplace, the longer the markets run higher, the more they become vulnerable. Market participants that chase rallies tend to be known as the "weak" hands. It's no secret that this bunch is more apt to panic and run at a sudden, unexpected negative headline. Once again the word "Coronavirus" enters the discussion. These weak hands add certain elements to investing that a market participant has to be aware of.

Critics like to say anyone Bullish is living in a fantasy world created by the Fed. Furthermore, they claim the Bulls simply have no clue as to what is going on. After the stock market came down 3.1% off the highs posted in January, it was obvious to many analysts the market was going to fall further.

They seemingly KNEW what could change the scenario. In this case, the Chinese virus did indeed disrupt the very short-term trend. The keywords are "short term". Now if anyone out there wants me to be like other pundits and post huge warnings to get attention, then advise people in no uncertain terms that it's time to get out of stocks, to make a "splash", read no further. One of the reasons you won't find that here is because of what occurred this week in the equity markets.

Before we look at the past week, some background is required. The breakout in the S&P last October set off the rally that brought the index to 3,300+. Rest assured it was and remains REAL. The rally was STRONG. That strength can't be dismissed so quickly. If one doesn't want to adopt that view, so be it. However, in doing so, they failed to look at all of the data being presented because their mind was already made up. They are the weak hands, running to the exits before all of the facts are garnered.

There are always potential pitfalls that are "risks" to the Bullish backdrop. More than likely, as the year goes on, there will be plenty of commentary on issues that could have a larger impact on the stock market. They all need to be placed in perspective. Coronavirus was no different. The successful investors get that done. Consider some of the rhetoric market participants will be subject to as the year goes on.

Democrats nominate a Socialist-oriented candidate, win the election and sweep Congress.

The China trade war reignites, leading to a termination of trade and investment in both countries.

The Iranian conflict evolves into a large-scale "shooting war" that takes out, semi-permanently, up to half of the Saudi oil production.

Inflation suddenly reignites and the Fed changes course, hiking rates aggressively and producing an economic recession.

IF any of those issues develop, they will, of course, be more of a threat to the Bull market. While the skeptics will pound the table to be cautious, move to fixed income to be safer, the successful investor attacks the situation in a very different fashion. They will assign a probability to any of those events actually occurring.

So far, the notion put forth here that pullbacks were going to be well contained has come to pass. While we remain vigilant and follow the longer-term trend, I'll remain with the strategy that got me here. No major changes in portfolio positioning are to be made because of what may or may never occur.

The longer-term market trends are not under pressure or in jeopardy and they weren't when Coronavirus was first announced. Yet one wouldn't know that based on the commentary from the experts calling for the direst outcomes from this event. Surprise, the stock market recovered.

Market participants opened the trading week by ignoring the weekend warriors who did their best to promote all of the negatives surrounding the Chinese virus event. Stocks opened higher and through Thursday never looked back. The gains were accompanied by decent breadth figures. Technology shares, namely the semis, led the way higher, as the Nasdaq Composite posted another new high and was up 4% for the week. Earnings matter.

All of the losses from the Friday (January 31st) panic sell-off have been erased. The Patient (S&P) caught the virus and was being told it may take a very long time to get back on its feet. What happened next fooled the "experts". While the Nasdaq took a quick break, money flowed into the Dow as it also achieved a new high, while the S&P posted its seventh and eighth new highs in 2020.

Perhaps the market started to listen to FACTS and not the speculation surrounding the Chinese virus and decided to give the market "experts" a lesson in market psychology. The two-week losing streak for the S&P came to an end with the index rising for the week. We've seen quite a bit of action already in 2020 with the S&P 500 now up 3+% YTD, the Tech sector up 9%, and the Energy sector down 9%.

Getting too cautious and too bearish during a primary Bullish trend backdrop rarely works out well.

On the global scene, China's Shanghai Composite was closed for the prior six trading days due to the Chinese Lunar New Year, and the index fell more than 8% upon re-opening on Monday. Some of that fall has already been recovered.

The global reversal of equity indices from overbought to oversold has been phenomenal over the past two weeks when reversion to the mean arrived. On January 24th, every major global equity index was either more than 1 standard deviation above its 50-day moving average or substantially higher.

At the start of the trading week, it was the opposite, with most of the global equity markets in some kind of oversold condition including some dramatic readings from European mega-caps, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

The only real exceptions are Australia and New Zealand, where plunging currencies help keep equity prices from too much of a drop given lots of revenues denominated in USD. Canada's S&P/TSX index is the only other major global index that is not more than 3% from 52-week highs.

Cheap valuations are now offering little comfort to investors in Asia who are suffering from some painful "virus" fueled drops.

We entered the year with the premise that the global economic situation was in a bottoming pattern. The signal came from the synchronized market rally that took place in Q4 last year. The "unknown" has struck in the form of a global health crisis. While it is not a foregone conclusion that 2019-nCov will reverse the trend, but for now it seems likely to have at least some impact.

Economy

Fears about the coronavirus knocked down equities for a brief spell. A flight to safety ensued bringing the 10-year Treasury down to 1.54% during the week versus the prior week's close at 1.65% and 1.92% at the end of 2019.

Now we see and hear the consensus in the futures market telling us the Federal Reserve will cut the federal funds rate by 50 basis points this year. Another knee-jerk reaction as a response before all of the data is in. I'm no economist, but it seems to me rate cuts won't fight uncertainty, and certainly won't stop a virus.

The last GDP report showed that the economy grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the fourth quarter, in spite of an unusually large slowdown in the pace of inventory accumulation. Real GDP was up 2.3% versus a year ago. This week investors saw the January ISM manufacturing index rise back into expansionary territory, suggesting that the recovery is back on the mend. Auto sales, too, look healthy, and our early read on Friday's jobs report is that nonfarm payrolls will be up a respectable 165,000.

That is the reality of the situation, not a virus that may be a seasonal flu, and if that assessment is wrong, we still have no hard data on its impact. Using the worst-case scenario is never in my playbook. Hopefully, the worries about global growth will subside and the Fed will most likely keep the stance of monetary policy steady, with neither rate hikes nor rate cuts.

That said, it is not the Fed that will drive stocks in the year ahead, but profits, which continue to grow. U.S. equities do NOT look "expensive" and as higher profits arrive, they will look cheaper. Unless you haven't realized that yet, allow me to inform you the stock market is already signaling that.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.9 in January, up slightly from the flash figure of 51.7, but down from 52.4 in December. The latest headline reading signaled a modest improvement in operating conditions across the U.S. manufacturing sector at the start of 2020.

ISM-NMI services index rose 0.6 points to 55.5 in January from 54.9 in December, 53.9 in November, and 54.4 in October, as the measure climbed further above the 3-year low of 53.5 (was 52.6) in September. The ISM-adjusted ISM-NMI defied the headline rise with a drop to 53.7 from 54.1 (was 54.2) in December, a 3-year low of 53.2 in November" and 53.6 (was 53.9) in October.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"U.S. manufacturing limped into 2020, with falling exports dampening output growth and causing a pull-back in hiring. The survey data are consistent with factory production falling moderately, meaning the manufacturing sector looks set to act as a drag on the overall economy once again in the first quarter." "Weakness looks broad-based. Rising demand from households has helped support production in recent months, but January saw a marked slowing in new orders for consumer goods. Production of capital goods such as business equipment, plant, and machinery meanwhile fell for the first time in almost four years, hinting at weakened business investment." "More encouragingly, business expectations for the year ahead perked up, coinciding with an easing of trade tensions and the signing of new North American and Chinese trade deals. Companies are therefore expecting the soft patch to be short-lived, though fears surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus and any further potential escalation of trade tensions could erode this optimism."

Construction spending fell -0.2% in December following the 0.7% November gain and October's 0.4% increase. A -1.2% drop in nonresidential spending after a 0.2% gain previously drove the decline in total spending during December. Residential spending rose 1.4% after a 1.5% gain. Private spending slipped -0.1% versus a 0.6% gain. Public construction spending declined -0.4% versus a 1.0% improvement previously reported.

U.S. Productivity posted the largely expected 1.4% Q4 growth rate, after an unrevised -0.2% Q3 clip. That was the fastest pace in nine years. Analysts saw a 2.5% Q4 clip for the BLS output, a measure that tracked the gain implied by the last of GDP report, following a 2.3% Q3 pace.

January nonfarm payrolls increased 225k, double expectations, after December's revised 147k gain, with November bumped up to 261k. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.6% from the 50-year low of 3.5%. Earnings rose 0.2% versus 0.1% in December, and it's now at a 3.1% y/y versus 3.0% y/y.

The labor force rose 50k following December's 209k gain, while household employment declined -89k from 267k previously. The labor force participation rate rose to 63.4%, the best since June 2013, versus the prior 63.2%. Construction employment jumped 44k, helped by good weather and the gains in the housing sector.

I don't see a recession as a by-product of these reports.

Global Economy

The J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index produced by J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, rose to a nine-month high of 50.4 in January, a reading only slightly above the stagnation mark of 50.0. The PMI posted 50.1 in December. Measured overall, global manufacturing output rose for the sixth successive month in January, underpinned for a fourth consecutive expansion of new orders. Growth of new business hit a 13-month high, but was nonetheless lackluster as the trend in new export business remained a constraint. International trade volumes declined for the seventeenth month running, despite moving closer to stabilizing.

Olya Borichevska from Global Economic Research at J.P. Morgan

"The global manufacturing PMI resumed its upward trajectory in January. Overall this suggests that the global economy is well-positioned for a recovery in the goods sector. However, this will be interrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus in China. As for the PMI, the output index reached a high since January 2019 suggesting global IP growth at a 1% pace. The actual output contracted last quarter as idiosyncratic factors in Japan related to the consumption tax hike and the US related to the auto-sector strike played a role. With output, new orders and business confidence all rising the PMI in January send a positive message for the global industry."

The J.P. Morgan Global Composite Output Index, which is produced by J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, rose to 52.2 in January, up from 51.6 in December and reaching its highest reading since March 2019. It should be noted that the majority of the January PMI survey data were collected before the nCoV outbreak.

Olya Borichevska, from Global Economic Research at J.P. Morgan;

"The global economy started 2020 on a stronger footing, with output growth rising for the third straight month to its highest since March of last year suggesting global growth at an-above potential pace. However, we brace ourselves for a much weaker outcome this quarter as the outbreak of the nCoV virus disrupts activity in China and potentially around the world. Encouragingly, the gains in the PMI were not just confined to the Output Index, with trends in new orders, business sentiment and employment also firming."

After accounting for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing registered 47.9, slightly better than the earlier flash reading and above December's 46.3. Although the index has now recorded below the crucial 50.0 no-change level for 12 months in succession, the latest reading was the highest since April 2019.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"Eurozone manufacturing started 2020 with green shoots of recovery in sight. Most encouragingly, order books moved closer towards stabilization, falling to the smallest extent since late 2018. With the survey indicating the steepest fall in warehouse stocks since September 2016, the new orders-to inventory ratio, a key forward-looking indicator for factory production, surged to its highest for nearly one-and-a-half years." "Expectations for output growth also leaped to the highest since August 2018 amid a broad-based improvement of sentiment across the region, with an especially important upturn in confidence seen in Germany." "The improvement adds to our view that the eurozone economy could see growth strengthen in the coming months, meaning the ECB will hold off with any policy changes and instead focus on its strategic review. However, key risks that could alter the brightening outlook include the threat of US tariffs and trade war escalation, Brexit-related disruptions to trade as well as uncertainty surrounding the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus."

The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index strengthened for a second successive month at the start of 2020. Rising to 51.3, from 50.9 in December and above the earlier flash reading, the index indicated a modest rate of growth, but nonetheless, the highest recorded by the survey since last August.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"A further rise in the headline PMI to the highest since last August adds to evidence that the tide may be turning for the eurozone economy. Although growth remains subdued, with the survey signaling a quarterly GDP growth rate of just under 0.2%, manufacturing is showing welcome signs of stabilizing after the heavy downturn seen last year and services growth remains encouragingly resilient, thanks largely to the improving labor market." "Business confidence about the outlook has also improved markedly since late last year, now running at a 16-month high. Fears of a manufacturing downturn spreading to services have therefore eased, in turn helping assuage the risk of recession. We expect to see growth gaining momentum steadily as 2020 proceeds, as low inflation, a healthy job market and easing financial conditions support consumer spending while improving global trade helps manufacturers."

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy - edged down from 51.5 in December to 51.1 in January. Although remaining above the neutral 50.0 level, the figure indicated only a marginal improvement in the health of the sector. Notably, the rate of improvement was the slowest recorded since the current upturn began in August 2019.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Chairman and Chief Economist at CEBM Group:

"The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI stood at 51.1 in January, down from 51.5 in the previous month. The manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace since August, despite growing for six consecutive months, indicating a mild economic recovery."

1) Manufacturing demand continued to grow at a slower rate, while overseas demand was subdued. The subindex for total new orders continued to weaken and dropped to a level not seen since last September. The gauge for new export orders fell into contractionary territory, ending three straight months of expansion.

2) Production growth slowed, with the output subindex posting its lowest reading since last August. The employment subindex returned to negative territory.

3) As slowing demand growth impacted production, suppliers' delivery times lengthened, both stocks of purchased items and finished goods declined, and the gauge for backlogs of work dipped to a level just marginally above the dividing line between expansion and contraction while staying in positive territory for nearly four years. These phenomena suggested that not every manufacturer replenished inventories despite an earlier recovery in production.

4) That said, business confidence continued to improve, with the gauge for future output expectations on the rise and tending to recover after two years of depression, due chiefly to the phase one trade deal between China and the U.S.

5) Industrial product prices continued to rise. As input costs grew at a faster pace than output prices, we need to pay attention to the pressure on the costs of raw materials.

"China's manufacturing economy recovered at a slower pace at the start of the year. Although corporate confidence was boosted by the trade deal, some manufacturers did not replenish stocks despite the pickup in production, due to limited improvement in domestic and foreign demand. Pressure from rising raw material costs is worth attention. In the near term, China's economy will also be impacted by the new pneumonia epidemic, and therefore need to gain support from proper countercyclical policies."

Adjusted for seasonal factors, including Chinese New Year, the headline Caixin China Services Business Activity Index fell from 52.5 in December to 51.8 in January to signal a softer rise in services activity at the start of the year. Notably, the rate of expansion was the softest recorded for three months.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Chairman and Chief Economist at CEBM Group:

1) The expansion in new business placed with service providers decelerated, indicating slowing growth in domestic demand. Expansion of new export business accelerated.

2) The employment gauge dropped to a level slightly above 50, marking the lowest point since September 2018. That means we need to pay attention to rising pressure on the job market. The measure for outstanding business remained in expansionary territory and edged up, reflecting that the expansion in service sector supply lagged behind that seen for demand.

3) Business confidence picked up to a level not seen since September 2018, thanks to the Phase One trade deal sealed by China and the U.S.

The China Composite Output Index is a weighted average of the Manufacturing Output Index and the Services Business Activity Index. At 51.9 in January, down from 52.6 in December, the Composite Output Index pointed to only a modest expansion of overall Chinese business activity at the start of the year. Notably, the pace of growth was the weakest recorded for four months. Concurrently, the rate of composite new order growth eased to a five-month low. Chinese companies meanwhile cut their staffing levels for the first time since last October, albeit only slightly, which was often linked to efforts to contain costs. Operating expenses rose at the quickest pace for four months at the composite level, but output charges rose only slightly. Business confidence meanwhile rebounded to a 20-month high in January, supported by stronger optimism across both sectors.

At 46.8 in January, the seasonally adjusted headline IHS Markit Hong Kong SAR Purchasing Managers' Index PMI signaled a further worsening of private sector conditions in Hong Kong. However, rising from 42.1 in December, the headline figure moved further away from November's recent low to indicate the slowest pace of contraction since mid-2019.

Commenting on the latest survey results, Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"Although the latest PMI results show that prolonged political turmoil continued to impact on the performance of Hong Kong's private sector, solace can be taken from the slowdown in rates of contraction in sales, output and input buying. It was also encouraging to see that some companies refrained from cutting jobs, which led to a stabilization of private-sector employment. Offering some respite to firms, overall expenses fell further. This enabled businesses to continue with their price-discounting strategies aimed at boosting sales." "Worryingly, however, companies remain downbeat regarding the year-ahead outlook for business activity, with many expecting that political headwinds, social unrest and trade disputes will continue to harm output. IHS Markit forecasts a 0.4% contraction in GDP during 2020 as a whole."

The headline Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, recorded 48.8 in January. This was a slight increase from December's 48.4, but indicated a further deterioration in business conditions facing Japanese goods producers. The headline index has recorded below the crucial 50.0 level in every month since last May, with the latest reading coming in slightly below the average across this period (49.0).

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Manufacturing PMI data for Japan are still portraying a struggling industry, causing firms to cut back production for another month due to subdued demand and global uncertainties. Scratching beneath the surface and we find that the capital goods sector was a particular straggler, with data here showing sharp and accelerated reductions in production and new orders. Falling demand for capital goods does not bode well for the global economic outlook, nor for Japanese exports." "That said, business optimism showed real signs of promise for 2020, with new product launches and expectations of greater global demand helping to lift sentiment to a near one-and-a-half year high. Manufacturers of intermediate goods, which include electronic components, reported a particularly sharp rise in optimism, serving as an early signal of the positive impact receding global trade frictions will have on the industrial economy."

The seasonally adjusted Japan Services Business Activity Index rose to 51.0 in January. This was up from 49.4 at the end of last year and signaled a renewed expansion in service sector output across Japan. Although the increase in business activity was modest, it was the fastest in four months and represented a marked turnaround from the contraction seen on average in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Latest PMI data will come as a relief that Japan's service sector, which has essentially been driving economic growth for around a year now - has recovered from the sales tax hike and typhoon disruption, which had quite the overhang in the fourth quarter. Stronger growth in demand and employment instill some confidence that short-term economic prospects are not as bad as feared at the end of last year." "That said, business confidence dropped to a 29-month low in January, with concern towards the ageing working population and low-growth environment restricting expectations in the year ahead. While the Tokyo Olympic Games will certainly provide a boost to economic activity this year, firms are looking past temporary factors and are showing early signs of concern for Japan's growth potential."

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI rose from 52.7 in December to 55.3 in January, its highest level in just under eight years. The consumer goods sub-sector remained the brightest spot, although growth was sustained in intermediate goods and capital goods moved back into expansion.

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"Manufacturing sector growth in India continued to strengthen in January, with operating conditions improving at a pace not seen in close to eight years. The PMI results show that a notable rebound in demand boosted the growth of sales, input buying, production and employment as firms focused on rebuilding their inventories and expanding their capacities in anticipation of further increases in new business." "Companies also benefited from subdued cost pressures, which enabled them to restrict increases in their fees to some extent. To complete the good news, there was also an uptick in business confidence as survey participants expect buoyant demand, new client wins, advertising and product diversification to boost output in the year ahead."

Rising from 53.3 in December to 55.5 in January, the IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index signaled the strongest upturn in output for seven years. The rebound largely stemmed from favorable market conditions and better underlying demand, according to survey participants.

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"The Indian service sector sprung to life at the start of 2020, defying expectations of fragility and building on to the momentum gained at the end of 2019. Strong domestic demand led to expansions in new business and output not seen for seven years. With business revenues rising, service providers continued to increase capacity to meet the further strong growth in sales. This is good news for job seekers, particularly when we consider the results from the manufacturing industry which showed the steepest upturn in employment since August 2012." "One worrying development, however, was the trend for inflation. The service survey pointed to the sharpest increase in input prices in just under seven years, with companies mostly absorbing the added cost burdens themselves instead of fully passing these on to their customers. "This may translate into quicker increases in selling prices in months to come, which may curb sales. Firms could also choose to restrict hiring to protect profit margins."

The headline PMI rose from 49.7 in December to 49.8 in January, signaling a further deterioration in the health of the ASEAN Manufacturing sector. That said, the decline was the softest in the current eight-month sequence of contraction and only marginal. Increases in output and new orders contributed to higher PMI reading, with production rising for the first time since June amid back-to-back growth of new orders. Weighing on the index was a further fall in workforce numbers, the quickest reduction in input stocks since last October, and a mild improvement in suppliers' delivery times.

Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS Markit:

"The ASEAN manufacturing sector remained mired in a downturn at the start of 2020, with the PMI signaling an eighth successive deterioration in operating conditions. That said, the rate of decline was the softest since the current downturn began in June 2019 and only marginal overall. Output increased slightly amid back-to-back new order growth, highlighting some improvement in demand conditions. That said, the increase in order book volumes softened from December and was only mild." "However, workforce numbers continued to decline in January, as has been the case in each month since last June. The rate of job shedding was only slight but weighed on the performance of the sector nonetheless." "Overall, the ASEAN manufacturing sector remained in a subdued state at the start of 2020. Despite some positive signs, further momentum is required for the sector to return to growth."

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a nine-month high of 50.0 in January, identical to its no-change mark and above December's reading of 47.5. The PMI last posted a reading above its neutral 50.0 level in April 2019.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit:

"The start of 2020 saw the performance of the UK manufacturing sector stabilize, as receding levels of political uncertainty following the general election aided mild recoveries in new order intakes, employment and business confidence. A strengthened domestic market was the main source of new business. Overseas demand remained disappointing, however, as new export business fell for the third straight month in response to weak economic growth in key markets, notably European." "Improvements were mostly seen via rising consumer demand and renewed input buying by businesses, suggesting that the reduction in uncertainty following the election has encouraged households and businesses to step up spending. In contrast, an ongoing downturn at investment goods producers suggests that the economic certainty required to achieve a full revival in capital spending may still be some way off, likely reflecting lingering uncertainty about the Brexit road-map in the coming year."

At 53.9 in January, up from 50.0 in December, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index registered in expansion territory for the first time since last August. The latest reading was the highest for 16 months and above the earlier "flash" estimate of 52.9 in January to signal a solid increase in service sector output.

Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director:

"January's PMI surveys give a clear signal that the UK economy has picked up since the general election, as a diminishing headwind from political uncertainty translated into rising business and consumer spending. We maintain our nowcast of UK GDP rising by approximately 0.2% in the first quarter of 2020, which represents an improvement in the sluggish conditions seen at the end of last year." "A solid return to growth in the service sector was the main factor behind the recovery in the UK economy, with survey respondents commenting that a rebound in sales inquiries had quickly translated into rising workloads so far this year." "Signs of greater willingness to spend and renewed positivity about the domestic economic outlook has helped lift service providers' growth projections to the highest for just under five years. However, this sub-index was the only measure in the final UK Services PMI dataset to drop since the earlier 'flash' estimate, which may suggest that business expectations tailed off towards the end of the month."

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index registered 50.6 in January, up slightly from December's four-month low of 50.4. Improving business conditions have been recorded in each month since September 2019, but the pace of recovery remained only marginal at the start of the year.

Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"Canada's manufacturing sector continued to experience subdued business conditions at the start of 2020, with production volumes rising only marginally amid subdued customer demand. Incoming new work did return to growth in January, but falling export sales constrained the overall rebound in order books. At the same time, manufacturers reported a drop in employment numbers for the first time since April 2019 and input buying was cut back at the fastest pace for just over four years." "The main source of positivity in January was the outperforming consumer goods category, which remained on a robust growth trajectory and helped to offset some of the weakness from intermediate and investment goods. Manufacturers of consumer products are also the most optimistic about their prospects for the year ahead, with stronger growth expectations in January the main reason for a rise in overall manufacturing confidence to its highest since July 2019."

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI was in contraction territory for the third straight month in January. However, rising from December's survey low reading of 47.1 to 49.0, the headline figure pointed to a marginal deterioration in operating conditions that was the weakest over the aforementioned sequence.

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"The downturn of Mexico's manufacturing industry appears to have bottomed out, with key PMI indices moving higher in January. In addition to softer contractions in new orders, exports, input buying, and output, the latest results bring welcoming news on the employment and business sentiment fronts." "Jobs grew for the first time since October, while optimism strengthened to an eight-month high. Still, there is a note of caution from the uptick in confidence, which was mostly associated with hopes of an improvement in investment and expectations that marketing efforts, as well as new product releases, can boost sales." "IHS Markit forecasts only marginal economic growth in 2020, +0.7%, as policy uncertainty prevails and constrained investment remains an issue. The rise in GDP is predicted to be driven by private consumption, aided by interest rate cuts and credit expansion."

Earnings Observations

2019 Q4 earnings season has been generally supportive so far with the highlight being large Technology companies beating the high bar set leading into results. S&P 500 Q4 earnings estimates have risen to 0.2% growth (from -1.7% when earnings season began) and will likely finish closer to 1-2% if the Q1-Q3 trend holds. In my view, S&P 500 earnings could be set to re-accelerate into 2020.

Goldman Sachs weighs in with its EPS view for this year and next.

I rarely pay too much attention to earnings forecast well into the future. Far too many issues can pop up to change those views.

The Political Scene

The President took center stage this week as he delivered the State of the Union Speech. The reviews of the evening's events were then doled out based on partisan views. Neither of the reviews mattered as the economic numbers speak for themselves. More importantly, for investors, the stock market has shown it is in agreement. Another indication that it is best to leave partisan political views at the door when entering the investment scene.

The Senate impeachment hearing came to an end with the Senate voting to acquit the President on the "Abuse of Power" and "Obstruction of Congress" charges. Senator Mitt Romney (Utah), the party's 2012 presidential nominee, announced less than two hours before the vote that he would vote to convict Trump on the abuse of power charge while acquitting him on the second article.

From the opening gavel to the closing remarks on Wednesday, the stock market paid little to no attention to the entire proceeding.

The Iowa caucus took place on Monday and turned into an embarrassing disaster. The results were delayed and were still being updated as the week dragged on due to technical glitches and procedural matters. Mr. Sanders and Mr. Buttigieg will declare themselves winners, the other will say the results are invalid. Welcome to the world of politics.

If we look back at history, it may not matter very much. The five Iowa winners who went on to become the party's nominee were: Walter Mondale, Al Gore, John F. Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. Only one of them - Obama in 2008 - went on to win the presidency.

So it's on to New Hampshire, where the Dems looking to avoid back to back chaotic events. History also tells us the New Hampshire victors who claimed the nomination were Michael Dukakis in 1988, Gore in 2000 and Kerry in 2004. None of them reached the White House. Each lost to a Republican named Bush.

Investors are also keying in on what could be a very important issue as well. Flipping the Senate from Republican to Democrat is a possibility or, for some investors, a risk. The current layout of the Senate is 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats, but the slate of states up for election in 2020 seems somewhat favorable for Dems. With Alabama's Senate seat held by Democrat Doug Jones likely to flip, Democrats would need to pick up five other seats. Among those, the "experts" view the following as possibilities: AZ, CO, GA1, GA2, IA, ME, and NC.

Admittedly, I don't pay enough attention to have any opinion on that topic. At the end of the day, the stock market will voice its opinion well before the results are in.

The Fed

In the last four months, the 10-year Treasury rate rallied off the low of 1.47%, reaching an interim high of 1.94%. The 10-year Treasury has now settled into a trading range, perhaps building a base for a run higher. On the flip side, traders that live in fear of a global recession suggest this is a pause before the bottom (1.47%) is tested again. The 10-year note was battered down to 1.52% during the week over virus fears before staging its best one day rally in two months on Tuesday. It settled at 1.59% as the week came to a close.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3 month/10 year yield curve for ONE day this week. Neither the 3 month/10-year nor the 2 /10 treasury curve is inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 18 basis points today.

Sentiment

AAII's weekly reading on bullish sentiment rose slightly from 31.9% last week to 33.8% this week. While higher than last week, it was not nearly as large an increase as you would expect given the market rebound.

Crude Oil

The coronavirus outbreak in the world's second-largest oil-consuming country is creating oil demand headwinds, especially with the government-imposed city quarantines and travel restrictions. While it is too early to quantify the demand impact in China and the region more broadly, a look-back at the SARS outbreak of 2003 suggests a transitory situation.

In the case of SARS, it lasted roughly one quarter. Meanwhile, Libya's main pipeline has been shut down by the forces of militia leader Gen. Haftar, cutting off the bulk of the country's oil exports. It is anyone's guess how long this supply disruption will last. Ironically the same as with the virus outbreak. However, it may well be the case that the two issues ultimately cancel each other out.

Crude oil snapped a five-day losing streak during the week rallying over 2% mid-week, though it finished well off the intraday high when at one point the commodity was up over 4.5% on the day.

According to the weekly inventory report, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 428.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.7 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year.

WTI closed trading at $50.28, down $1.28, staging a two-week decline of $3.91.

The Technical Picture

A quick rebound off of the 50-day moving average (blue line) took the S&P 500 back to reclaim the very short-term 20-day moving average (green line) in very short order. Before we could spell "Coronavirus," the index was back challenging and making new highs. In the interim, the Nasdaq composite posted another new high on the back of some solid earnings announcements.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Add in the Dow 30 at a new high and the across the board strength remains. How far the rally can extend now is anyone's guess. The index has gone from "overbought" to "oversold" and now back to slightly "overbought" in 10 trading days. Once again telling us that trying to time these moves by changing positioning or hedging can be very tricky.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

This past week, stock market pundits were forecasting China's GDP would fall anywhere from 0.5% to 1%, as they watched crude oil demand drop by 20% due to the Coronavirus. Scary predictions for sure. In typical fashion, some market participants ran with that notion before stopping to think.

The People's Republic of China has other ideas as it stepped up its response to the "crisis" by adding stimulus to its economic system. the central bank injected a total of 1.2 trillion yuan (US$173 billion) into money markets through reverse bond repurchase agreements on Monday. That was followed by another 500 billion yuan ($71.5 billion) into the banking system to support liquidity.

Coronavirus is something an investor can't control. When an investor stumbles into any situation like this, it needs to be placed in perspective. If not, it will dominate decision making. All we can do is concentrate on the price action in the markets. We use that and only that as a guide to decision making. The past two weeks are proof of why an investor has to watch what the market is telling them by concentrating on the price action taking place.

In no way is it intended to downplay the tragic deaths of anyone that has succumbed to this virus, but facts are facts. Given the 31,000+ cases reported in a city of over 11 million people, with a death rate of 2%, reality sets in. There appears to be a reasonable possibility that this event is nothing more than a seasonal "flu". Also, some drug combinations appear to be having a positive impact. Furthermore, 97% of the 600+ deaths in China are in the original outbreak province of Hubei. With only a handful of cases reported elsewhere in the world, the talk of widespread global pandemic seems unlikely.

Combine that with other facts surrounding the health crisis and the stock market quickly figured out what is really going on. For the market skeptics that continue to pound their narrative, please be advised the Dow 30, Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 all made new highs this week. The "excuses" why the market has it wrong were the topic of conversation. The market highs took a backseat to any virus story an analyst was able to get their hands on. The latter is a recipe for underperformance.

No doubt, the shuttering of cities and travel will surely have economic impacts. However, there is also a notion that dictates most of that perceived "lost" growth has just been delayed and not destroyed. Some will say that it is a hot issue for debate as time goes on. I don't agree.

The stock market is the final arbiter when it comes to any issue or event. Subscribe to the advice from pundits that have been wrong for years because they refuse to acknowledge what is really important, and you have set yourself up for failure.

Investors had a choice this week, concentrate on earnings, economic data or obsess over Coronavirus. The equity market declared who the winners were when it posted new highs.

There is little need to mince words. If an investor has been overly cautious and negative while this BULL market has moved higher and higher, they have been left behind.

