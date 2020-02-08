My Dividend Growth Portfolio January Update: 36 Holdings, 6 Buys, 2 Sells, 3.71% Yield

I removed two holdings, added two new ones and added to four others.

I collected $690 in dividends during January which was lower than the $797 in January of 2019. There's a good reason for the decline - see more below.

Introduction

Welcome to my January 2020 review for my dividend growth portfolio. For reference, this article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401k plan.

The goal of my portfolio is to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and I during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal. Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicles to meet that goal. Currently 34, I have approximately 25 years before I can touch any of this money (without taxes and penalties).

Another primary goal of writing is to assist other investors. I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find appealing and can implement yourselves.

For anyone interested, I have a trimmed version of a portfolio tracking spreadsheet you can freely take for yourself, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

Change Log

Nothing additional

Commentary

Every month is always interesting if you follow the stock market and January was no exception. Much of the month was made up with new all-time highs as companies began reporting their Q4 earnings. Many of the most popular names like Microsoft, Amazon and Apple continued their strong performance. The end of the month saw the outbreak of the coronavirus and the Senate impeachment trial. That also came with some sharp down days including a 600-point rout on the Dow to end the month.

That's all fine and well on the macro front but on the micro front I had a very large breakthrough this month. The plan administrator for my 401k removed trading commissions! This came as a shock to me because I don't have an alternative with this account - it's not like this is a taxable account I could move to another brokerage if I wanted to. In any event, the free trading opens a few threads to pull on.

One thread is that I could now buy as few shares as I want to in a stock or ETF. Historically I would always make sure I invested at least $1,000 or so to keep the commission itself a small part of the trade. It adds an interesting nuance on either the buy or the sell side that I can do any small lot size I want to now.

Another thread is around dividend reinvestment. Again - I would historically keep reinvestment on for most holdings. Part of the reason was to eliminate a trade and have the dividends reinvested for free. Another reason would be to either strategically lower my cost basis on an investment or to slowly expand my shares in an investment I believe to be a long-tailed idea. While much of that remains true, I have the option now to take more dividends in hand and choose where to freely reinvest them.

Another idea is that options contracts have become essentially free also (I think there is a token $0.65 per contract now). I haven't done too much with them in the past and in fact it's partly because of the costs associated with it. I've written a few covered calls and for example getting $100 or so in premiums when it costs $10 to make the trade definitely takes a good chunk out of the deal. Anyway, one roadblock has now been removed and makes it a little more feasible for me now.

One last idea to ponder over is the ability to dink and dunk with small positions that I may not otherwise get into. For example, I got an alert that Chatham Lodging (a former holding) went back up over 8% yield.

In the last few months I've been making an effort to slowly wind down from small positions and just buying a reasonably equivalent high yield ETF instead. Several of those ETFs have actually done well and the yields have been driven down. As an example I have SRET which yields about the same (7.85% versus CLDT having 8%) but that is also near a 52-week high which makes it less attractive for me at the moment.

In any event, the option is there to buy small lots of these types of companies when they come up and just harvest the dividends. For me, I'd have to come up with another way of managing them and I use that really loosely because what I really mean is to ignore them. Buy them and ignore them. I don't want to track them, I don't really want to trade them. If they hit peaks I could write covered calls but that would be about it. I haven't decided what to do yet with this idea because it has the potential of opening up Pandora's box with small positions (0.5 - 1%) in 50 different companies (or individual preferreds or CEFs) for example.

What would it add? It won't add diversification because I already have plenty of that. In theory it could add higher yields and potentially some margin of safety (if bought at the right time) and the possibility of successfully trading it down the road. You can probably tell with how much I've opined on this topic that I'm not sure what to do. I'm still leaning towards a "no", but I'd love to hear some viewpoints.

January finished out pretty much where December finished. Down slightly but we visited many places during the month.

I'm happy that my contributions have begun once more and the blackout from the last two months of the year is over.

Dividend Increases

Dividend Cuts

None this month

2020 Goals

I want my dividend growth holdings to have an average dividend growth rate of at least 7%. So far, I'm at 11.3% with 3 increases during January. By the end of 2020, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $17,000. I'm sitting at $13,420 currently (+$1,000 month over month). Looking to achieve an average monthly dividend of $1,400. Currently $1,044. I want to suffer no dividend cuts.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

This is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here?

Am I excited about the business?

What's the expected growth?

What are the risks and downside?

How does this fit into my portfolio?

Is the opportunity here better than an ETF? There needs to be something materially different that isn't readily duplicated with another product. This could be a yield that I can't easily get or some major upside potential / limited downside that can be defined. An example could be seeing P/E mean reversion as part of a thesis.

Is this a trade? Is this something I would hold through thick and thin or something that I can make some nice yield from and later trade if the price is right?

Company-Specific Factors

How long is their dividend growth streak?

Is the sum of the dividend safe? 60+ on Simply Safe Dividends What about the dividend growth rate historically and potentially going forward? Is this a fast grower or slow grower?

Chowder rule > 10%. High yield investments may get a pass on this. Like mentioned above, I want some additional "kicker" that can provide additional upside with less risk.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required. A company with a moat should be analyzed to see how easily its moat can be disrupted.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. This manifests in a healthy and rising dividend and a willingness to buy back shares. Often buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. Additionally, they are frequently established to just buy back stock options for employees. A good metric to investigate is the "total shareholder yield." This aggregates net dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (13+ years, if possible). With a longer time frame, I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage and loss of credit ratings. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. This may also appear in a streak of less-than-expected dividend increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success. A paltry increase or two may underscore problems below the surface.

Thesis not panning out

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds. I will admit that several things I have sold have continued to defy financial gravity, so I am more becoming of the mind of just ignoring overvaluation if the underlying business continues to operate well. Think "Selling into Strength". I may put in a limit order to sell, tailing a stock upwards until financial gravity kicks in. I may write an out-of-the-money covered call.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card, I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc. that I do not agree with. An example of this could be companies with management issues or criminal/unethical business practices.

Based on known information, capital is better passively invested or focused into better ideas.

Seems like a good time to close out a trade stock (non-core holding).

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares prior to the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase (this also works for ETFs). The increase in amount gives a quick, "at a glance" view into how management thinks the company is operating. A large increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running quite well. Sometimes, the reverse can be true too - being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem and it's time to research what's up. I've front-run a dividend increase several times already with Altria Group, Starbucks (SBUX), Corning (GLW), Prudential Financial (PRU), Home Depot (HD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Most importantly, this was not done to chase dividends but to strategically add to a position that was worthy of being added to. Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the course of the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process. This is also a much more compelling idea when valuations aren't in the nosebleeds like they are today.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article, where I give the full list of these companies.

Dividend Reinvestment

I covered it extensively at the beginning of this piece but my logic for choosing to reinvest has become a little simpler. With commission free trades, it doesn't really matter whether I leave reinvestment on or not. I'll generally leave it on for my core holdings or where I can lower my cost basis. This is also generally when I have ample cash (5%+ in my portfolio).

In any event, I did some simple conditional formatting on my spreadsheet. Cells will be green if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis. This screenshot is quite old as almost everything I have today is above my cost basis.

I can quickly cross reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off.

Here's my table showing reinvestment statuses. Items show up in here when reinvestment is either on or the current price is below my basis. For this month I turned it off for SRET and REM as they are quite above my basis.

Name Ticker DRIP Basis Current Share Price Reinvest On? AbbVie ABBV $74.88 $81.02 Yes Abbott Laboratories ABT $86.62 $87.14 Yes BlackRock BLK $443.77 $527.35 Yes Cisco Systems CSCO $45.38 $45.97 Yes Global X US SuperDividend DIV $22.59 $23.09 Yes Corning GLW $22.44 $26.69 Yes Home Depot HD $143.70 $228.10 Yes XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF HYLB $50.34 $50.12 No iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV $30.50 $33.05 Yes Johnson & Johnson JNJ $116.91 $148.87 Yes MasterCard MA $205.87 $315.94 Yes Global X MLP ETF MLPA $8.03 $7.41 Yes Altria MO $41.01 $47.53 Yes Microsoft MSFT $147.60 $170.23 Yes Nike NKE $15.08 $96.30 Yes Prudential Financial PRU $83.08 $91.06 Yes Starbucks SBUX $48.05 $84.83 Yes Schwab US Dividend ETF SCHD $51.45 $56.90 Yes Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging SDEM $13.06 $12.86 Yes Global X SuperDividend® ETF SDIV $17.05 $17.14 Yes Tanger Factory Outlets SKT $19.90 $14.63 Yes Simon Property Group SPG $158.75 $133.15 Yes SPDR S&P High Dividend SPYD $35.20 $38.13 Yes Visa V $140.81 $198.97 Yes

Contributions

...And we are off to the races. Contributions have started once again this calendar year and I should be able to max my plan once more. I'll get a boost in a few months with some bonus money showing up so don't read too much into the year-end figure being lower than the IRS limit for now.

I'm also expecting a "true up" contribution in another month or so because of the fact that I finished maxing the plan earlier than the end of December last year. My understanding is not everyone has this so check your circumstances if you fully fund a retirement account with an employer match prior to the end of the calendar year.

The Portfolio

Here's my actual portfolio with a few of my data points highlighted.

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple (AAPL) 5.63% Challenger $200 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.44% Champion $291 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1.21% Champion $72 BlackRock (BLK) 1.47% Contender $146 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1.32% Challenger $142 Walt Disney (DIS) 2.97% Challenger $137 Global X US SuperDividend (DIV) 1.28% $345 Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF (FOF) 2.27% $633 Corning (GLW) 2.40% Contender $252 Home Depot (HD) 2.37% Challenger $201 XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYLB) 2.72% $580 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) 3.69% $759 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.50% Champion $229 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.05% Challenger $297 MasterCard (MA) 3.12% Challenger $56 Medtronic (MDT) 2.21% Champion $147 Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 1.87% $687 Altria (MO) 3.14% Champion $846 Microsoft (MSFT) 0.49% Challenger $20 Nike (NKE) 0.84% Contender $30 Pennsylvania REIT D Series 6.875% (PEI-D) 0.56% $172 Prudential Financial (PRU) 2.66% Challenger $413 iShares mREIT ETF (REM) 2.81% $848 Starbucks (SBUX) 2.38% Challenger $165 Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 5.49% $536 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging (SDEM) 2.55% $617 Global X SuperDividend® ETF (SDIV) 3.33% $1,151 Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) 1.64% Contender $614 Simon Property Group (SPG) 2.31% Contender $508 SPDR S&P High Dividend (SPYD) 5.01% $800 Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET) 1.73% $488 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2.62% Champion $160 AT&T (T) 2.04% Champion $417 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.57% Champion $128 Travelers Companies (TRV) 1.69% Contender $151 Visa (V) 3.03% Contender $182

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Dividend Safety

Here's a table that I keep tabs on the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends and how that meshes with the S&P credit rating. The table is then sorted descending by the safety score (this is only for individual companies).

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score Apple AA+ 99 Walt Disney A 99 Johnson & Johnson AAA 99 MasterCard A+ 99 Medtronic A 99 Microsoft AAA 99 Nike AA- 99 Visa AA- 99 BlackRock AA- 98 T. Rowe Price - 94 Cisco Systems AA- 91 Stanley Black & Decker A 90 Home Depot A 87 JPMorgan Chase A- 79 Travelers Companies A 78 Corning BBB+ 77 Prudential Financial A 75 Abbott Laboratories BBB+ 71 Starbucks BBB+ 67 Simon Property Group A 65 AT&T BBB 65 Altria BBB 55 Tanger Factory Outlets BBB 52 AbbVie A- 50

With this new chart I've had a few insights:

I primarily own almost all safe companies now (score 60+). Tanger and AbbVie are on my watchlist right now.

I've removed the companies that have a safety < 50

Generally, out of dividend safety, dividend growth and current yield, you can pick any two.

I have great ETF alternatives for dividend growth (SCHD), safe high yield (SPYD) and high income (DIV, SDIV, SRET, MLPA, FOF, etc.). Therefore - the bar for individual securities is quite high. Many of these ETFs are also nearly free (SCHD and SPYD have extremely low costs) and have performed quite well.

Performance

Here's my updated list of performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. Results are sorted descending. Results may not perfectly line up with my own results due to subsequent purchases. It highlights the flat out result versus the S&P and a benchmark since the date of first purchase.

Ticker Owned Since Versus S&P Benchmark Versus Benchmark AAPL 4/13/2015 101.37% SPY 101.37% JPM 7/15/2016 75.48% SPY 75.48% TROW 9/29/2016 44.97% SPY 44.97% MA 7/26/2018 27.33% SPY 27.33% V 7/26/2018 15.61% SPY 15.61% MDT 11/22/2016 12.34% SPY 12.34% MSFT 11/14/2019 9.99% SPY 9.99% SWK 1/28/2016 8.98% SPY 8.98% HD 5/3/2016 5.78% SPY 5.78% BLK 10/16/2019 4.25% SPY 4.25% ABT 1/10/2020 3.29% SPY 3.29% REM 6/20/2019 2.50% SPYD 7.84% GLW 10/14/2015 1.29% SPY 1.29% NKE 5/3/2016 0.12% SPY 0.12% IDV 6/20/2019 -0.02% SPYD 5.32% HYLB 1/10/2020 -1.51% AGG -1.85% SCHD 9/24/2018 -3.76% SPY -3.76% DIV 7/31/2019 -6.08% SPY -6.08% SPYD 6/13/2019 -6.16% SPY -6.16% ABBV 1/28/2019 -6.51% SPY -6.51% FOF 10/10/2019 -11.34% SPY -11.34% CSCO 8/23/2019 -11.51% SPY -11.51% SRET 2/20/2019 -12.72% SPY -12.72% SBUX 12/3/2015 -12.86% SPY -12.86% JNJ 12/9/2015 -15.50% SPY -15.50% PRU 4/7/2016 -18.23% SPY -18.23% SDIV 2/20/2019 -20.01% SPY -20.01% SDEM 2/20/2019 -21.42% SPY -21.42% T 11/3/2015 -25.74% SPYD -14.88% TRV 4/28/2014 -26.39% SPY -26.39% DIS 12/28/2015 -27.09% SPY -27.09% MO 10/31/2013 -28.31% SPY -28.31% SPG 4/30/2019 -31.81% VNQ -30.35% MLPA 2/6/2019 -31.91% SPY -31.91% SKT 7/26/2017 -73.42% VNQ -58.63%

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts (documentation here). This set comes from exposing the stock return calculator as an API call that can be used in the web, Excel or Google Sheets.

Versus S&P: This is a measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. This is calculated using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. This may not reflect actual results, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. It's supported by the stock return calculator (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets) that I built.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. For example, look at the REITs - I've set their benchmark to be VNQ for an apples-to-apples comparison. A utility could be compared to XLU for example. I need to flesh out what high yield ETF I want to be the benchmark for my high yielding ETFs.

These results can change quickly - an example I have is from former holding of Ventas (VTR). It went from a major laggard of both VNQ and the S&P to beating both within a few months. I managed to also sell my shares at the top. ABT was one of the hottest stocks the first time I owned it and around the time I trimmed it, it was beating the S&P by 82%.

Portfolio Yield

I've calculated a few aggregate statistics for my portfolio.

Projected Income $13,420.90 Cash $22,146 Cash Ratio 6.35% Total Value $371,073.42 YOC (Divi Companies) 5.98% Yield (Divi Companies) 4.14% Portfolio Yield 3.85% Yield w/Cash Drag 3.62%

Projected Income - the sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - percentage of cash in the portfolio

Total Value - self-explanatory

For these next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income".

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). This is my yield based on what I put in, this is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). This is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a huge table mapping out how one stock trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite of another, 1 means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information in the past to remove holdings that essentially move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position, it doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it.

I don't have anything that has that high correlation, there are a few in the 0.8x range though.

Trade Summary

My Sells

CVS

This turned out to be the exact wrong time to buy the stock. Ironically it was on election day 2016. It lagged the S&P by 66%, they undertook a major acquisition of Aetna and froze the dividend. I'm still not completely sold on the acquisition, not only are PBM under pressure to control prices but healthcare is also a major battleground point. In any event, I did make a few hundred on this, but it was definitely a dud.

WFC

Wells Fargo has ended up being a trading stock for me. With the dividend it was a 14.8% return in a few months. I might be interested in trading it again, looking for another 4.5% starting yield at least coupled with a stock being at a 52-week low. While management is starting to turn the ship, the Q4 earnings print was still relatively weak when compared to better competitors like JPM. There was also a story that I was struggling to find that highlighted that much of the recent pop up to the mid $50s was based on buybacks.

My Buys

Abbott Laboratories

I'm back baby! After selling Abbott I always had a hint of regret because I do like what the company does. I jumped back in before the ex-dividend date this year with the 12.5% increase. The quarterly report was also strong and they are one of the better growers in my portfolio. A lot of my holdings aren't growing the top line 7% and growth really can fix any valuation problems over time. I bought about a 1/2 position and I'll revisit it down to road and look to more opportunistically add.

SPYD

SPYD and WFC carry a similar yield and I decided to take my WFC winnings and roll it all into SPYD. I get the same similar yield that is also diversely spread across 80 companies for next to no cost (7 basis points).

HYLB

New for me this month was buying a bond ETF! I'm an equities guy but even I have to look at other places to park money. This purchase actually perfectly dovetailed with my retirement plan going commission free. I actually bought HYLB prior to the commission free notification in part because it traded commission free (there are some ETFs that are offered commission free).

I started with the screener on ETFDB under bond funds. When I just filter out expensive funds and sort descending by dividend yield, you can see HYLB there.

The ETF is listed as having a 5.7% yield, pays monthly, carries a very low 15 basis point fee and has over 1,000 bonds to boot! Seems like a decent holding and I'm not reinvesting any income received but looking to both juice my monthly cash flow and as a place to just park cash rather than actual cash. I can always dip into this if there is something more compelling I want to buy. I bought 200 shares to start out.

MLPA

I added another 200 shares of MLPA as the oil and gas rout continues. I was able to lower my cost basis and the ex-dividend day will have been passed by the time this article is published. MLPA only has 21 holdings but it's a cheap way to just have some broad exposure to the sector where I don't want to spend much time researching.

SDEM

SDEM is another of my higher yielding ETFs offered by Global X Funds.

China and the global economy could be the story here behind the recent dip, so the price was actually below my reinvested cost basis. Decided to add another round of shares here prior to the ex-dividend date. As with all of these funds, they throw off a lot of cash and if push comes to shove, I can trim any of these if I have a more compelling buy. It's just so tough out there with all time high market valuations.

Corning

I bought a few more shares of Corning after their recent earnings announcement. It wasn't the most stellar report, but management reiterated their capital return program for the next few weeks and there are still bright spots in the report.

The market didn't seem too thrilled and drove it back down to about its yearly low. On the heels of that, management did announce another 10% dividend increase which is great!

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling 3-month average of my dividend income. With a quarterly view I can smooth out the variations from month to month. You can visually see how well the trend-line fits the data over time. The divergence from the trend started mid 2018 when I sold some income stocks for some growth stocks. After the subsequent fall of income and some mixed investment results, I stayed true to myself and got back into the dividend game whole hog. The addition of high yielding stocks and ETFs (now mostly ETFs) has given my dividend income a shot in the arm.

In December 2019 I broke the $1,000 average monthly dividend mark and am growing off that. The average dipped slightly this month as the $690 received was lower than the $733 last October that it overwrites. Scanning October, I got my last payments from both Iron Mountain and Annaly Capital Management that helped juice those figures. I finally sat down and ran some figures based on what's happened in the past. Using my ending and beginning rolling average values plus the number of months that have passed, I could finally calculate my CAGR rate. That came out to 3.81% per month. In layman's, since March of 2015, I've averaged 3.81% more dividends per month until now. There are some nuances to that because it took some time to transfer all my money to being self-directed. If I look at the numbers from the beginning of 2017 until now the rate drops to about 2.85%.

Using that figure, it puts me just a hair under $1,500 by the end of 2020 for my average monthly dividend.

The $690 in January (2020 is the light blue line) was a slight step back from 2019 but there was a good reason for this. Last year I got a one-time $254 from KWEB (former holding) that only pays annually. With that backed out, my 2019 amount would have otherwise been $542, or a 27% increase. Notes

My monthly payers (DIV, FOF, SDEM, SDIV and SRET) provided $261.

MO did the heavy lifting with over $200 from them alone.

I had to jump back to last January to compare some of the names.

Cisco was lower as I sold my shares in the $50s during 2019 and later re-bought a half position around the $45 level. A few names disappeared like Illinois Tool Works, STAG Industrial and W.P. Carey. New since last year are the high dividend ETFs of DIV, FOF, SDEM, SDIV and SRET.

Dividends by Position Size The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

Apple overtook SCHD as the largest position in my portfolio over the month. They both each comprise between 5-6%. On the y-axis, SDIV is the biggest money maker followed by REM, MO, IDV and SPYD.

Growth

With a new year comes a new version of this chart. There isn't too much to show yet with just one month in the books. The $690 received was 13% lower than the $798 last year. I already covered that I had a $250 annual payout from KWEB that isn't recurring.

The only chart that shows continued progress is my forward-looking 12-month dividend view. This is where I sum up what I would earn in the next 12 months based on the shares I own and the currently declared dividend rates.

Right now, I estimate I would receive $13,420 over the next year. Now that is nearly doubled what I was expecting this time last year. I've covered in past editions, but I had shifted towards some growth stocks and trimmed some higher yielding positions which really hit my income. Additionally, the approximate $1,000 I added in the past month represents a 7.8% monthly increase.

Target Portfolio

I have a target portfolio that captures my need for a lot of various dividend sources while also having allocation to growth. This is how I would like to allocate money across different equity (not asset) classes. I'm an equity guy and while things like commodities or currencies don't interest me, I've found value in some bonds as a place to park extra cash.

I first allocated 10% to growth stocks (was 20%, then 15%). This scratches my itch for having shares in Berkshire and some of the FANGs. I'm also optimistic that at least some will be the dividend growers of the future (most likely to be Berkshire or Alphabet at this point).

Next is 30% (was 20%, then 25%) allocated to high-yielding stocks. I use these as the income portion of my dividend machine. Dividends may be directly reinvested if current prices are right or they will be harvested and tactically allocated to the best investment idea at the time. It also helps me shore up my "balance sheet" by having more cash being generated alongside my regular 401(K) contributions.

The main portion of the portfolio at 55% is core dividend growth. This is where I am to pick names that I expect to surpass the high yielders decades down the road. I would consider names like Apple, Nike or Home Depot to be generational winners. This can also be ETFs such as SCHD which are built to hold dividend growth companies.

Lastly, the remaining 5% is allocated to cash. I think any active investor must always have cash on the sidelines for opportunities that present themselves. Frequently these opportunities may only last a day and with no cash available either leads to a missed opportunity or a need to scramble to sell something else. This will help prevent FOMO.

Another way to view the core portfolio would be through a Venn diagram across the three equity categories.

For illustrative purposes, I specifically have the circles overlapping most of the area to highlight the focus on dividend growth stocks.

Actual Portfolio

I'm right around where I'd like to be. I have dry powder both in liquid cash and also bond ETFs that can be harvested. Growth is perhaps a little light so I could potentially add to the ones I have to add another ETF (QQQ or something like a cloud computing ETF) to round that out. Fixed income gained a small slice this month, but I consider it an extension of cash at this point.

Here's how I classify my holdings in order to create the above pie chart. I try to be logically consistent, but it can be a little subjective. One example of the subjective nature is Altria is pegged as a dividend growth stock, but AT&T is high yield. Their current yields are about the same, but the growth rate of T's dividend is barely beating the rate of inflation, if at all.

Ticker Classification AAPL Dividend Growth ABBV Dividend Growth ABT Dividend Growth AMZN Growth BLK Dividend Growth BRK.B Growth CSCO Dividend Growth DIS Dividend Growth DIV High Yield FOF High Yield GLW Dividend Growth GOOG Growth HD Dividend Growth HYLB Fixed Income IDV High Yield JNJ Dividend Growth JPM Dividend Growth MA Dividend Growth MDT Dividend Growth MLPA High Yield MO Dividend Growth MSFT Dividend Growth NKE Dividend Growth PEI-D High Yield PRU Dividend Growth REM High Yield SBUX Dividend Growth SCHD Dividend Growth SDEM High Yield SDIV High Yield SKT High Yield SPG High Yield SPYD Dividend Growth SRET High Yield SWK Dividend Growth T High Yield TROW Dividend Growth TRV Dividend Growth V Dividend Growth

Visualizations

Income by Sector

Here's how I receive my income; a little over 50% now comes from an ETF of some sort. The other 50% is broken down by individual companies in their respective sectors.

When I flip it and look how I've invested my money, 1/3 is into an ETF (the difference mainly being higher yielding ETFs which scale up to generate 50% of my income) with the rest dispersed across individual holdings in each sector.

Sector Allocations

Lastly when analyzing my individual picks, I categorize them based on their dividend growth history (champions 25+ years, contenders 10+, challengers 5+). CVS was my last "none" status which is now gone. Abbott is back in the portfolio which is a champion by the legacy S&P rules regarding spin-offs.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

Correction Watch List

I have a few individual names I'm open to adding into my portfolio if it fits into my framework. I'm more open if we get any sort of correction as prices are sky high these days. Here are some I'm interested in:

BAM

SAAS / Cloud computing ETF for the growth portion

NETL / small position in several triple net lease companies (O, STAG, WPC for example)

Last month I highlighted Abbott which I ultimately decided to put back into the portfolio.

Things Coming Up

Last month I highlighted that I had some limit sell orders established. CVS and Wells Fargo ultimately triggered and I've ping-ponged on T. Rowe Price whether I want to close that position or not.

Employee and employer contributions begin anew this year and I have to continue putting money to work. With the average S&P 500 stock up 30% over the past year it seems quite hard to find values at this time.

I don't foresee making a big splash with any large purchases, although I may dink and dunk here and there.

Expected Dividend Increases

Cisco

Corning (10%)

Home Depot

Prudential (10%)

Tanger (0.7%)

Simon Property Group

T. Rowe Price

As I always point out, I like to run this screener to get some idea generation going and I've included it in case it helps anyone out. Here are the filters I start with:

$10 billion+ in size

US companies

Positive dividend yield

Forward P/E under 20 (I also remove this filter to allow REITs to show up)

EPS growth next 5 years > 0% (new this month)

Revenue growth past 5 years > 0% (new this month)

Sorted by their 52-week lows

Last month GLW was on the list and I ended up adding a few extra shares in January. SPG as a sneak peek was also added to early in February so that'll show up in the February review. MMM I'm always interested in, but I don't feel it's cheap enough yet. They also just had a paltry increase as they are going through some tough times.

Another screener idea I've been working with comes courtesy of Schwab. The high-level criteria are as follows:

Dividend paying

Narrow or wide moat per Morningstar

Morningstar rating of 4 or 5

Schwab Equity Rating of A or B

Several drug makers on the list (GILD, MRK, PFE) along with a few in broader healthcare (CVS, ANTM, ZBH).

Conclusion

I wrapped up January with $690 in dividends. That amount was 13% lower than January of 2019 but up 25% when backing out a one-time large amount.

I made six purchases and two sales which netted to adding $971 of projected income over the next year. My projected income stands at $13,420 which is up 99% from this time last year and up 7.8% month over month. I maintained the dividend portfolio size with 36 dividend paying holdings.

Thanks for reading, I hope you've enjoyed reading it as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I encourage you to "follow me" if you don't already!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ABT, AMZN, BLK, BRK.B, CSCO, DIS, DIV, FOF, GLW, GOOG, HD, HYLB, IDV, JNJ, JPM, MA, MDT, MLPA, MO, MSFT, NKE, PEI-D, PRU, REM, SBUX, SCHD, SDEM, SDIV, SKT, SPG, SPYD, SRET, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

