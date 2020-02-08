GasLog Partners: The Very Bad Scenario Played Out

I still prefer GasLog Ltd, the parent, much more. That said, I see a path for GasLog Partners to make a comeback.

Management needs to stick to the revised distribution level (as a minimum) and follow a disciplined capital allocation model to avoid this becoming a Dynagas situation.

The cash flow savings from the distribution cut are significant to move the needle over time. Again, it will take time.

Teekay LNG cut to finance its unfunded newbuilding CAPEX. Teekay LNG is now on a recovery mode. GasLog Partners cut to pay down debt. It will take time to recover.

GasLog Partners cut the distribution by almost 80%. This is similar to the Teekay LNG Partners cut in late 2015 in terms of magnitude.

The situation at GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) has evolved extremely poorly, to say the least. I have always be on the sidelines with GLOP, as outlined in my previous article, but decided to take a punt at ~$10/unit. My thesis (more of an opportunist short-term play) was based on the following:

The distribution would be increased by 2% to 4%, as per guidance reiterated in Q3 2019 results.

Continued unit repurchases at depressed levels would be a substantial vote of confidence and improve the distribution coverage ratio.

Given that the distribution yield going into Q4 and FY 2019 earnings was extremely elevated (in excess of 20%), I felt that GLOP might decide to keep the distribution flat (instead of increasing it) and focus more on repurchases

If the above had played out, I was expecting substantial yield compression (unit price appreciation), just like in 2016.

In other words, I felt the chances of history repeating itself were high, provided that the distribution was at least kept constant. I was wrong. My conclusion in my previous article was as follows:

It all boils down as to whether management continues building on the current progressive distribution policy

So what happened? Unfortunately the close to doom scenario played out. I had mentioned the following in the comments section of my previous article:

I think the only doom scenario is if it eliminates the distribution like Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) in 2019 or cut by 80% like Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) in late 2015.

The latter occurred. GLOP slashed the distribution by almost 80%.

For those who remember, this a similar cut made by TGP in late 2015 in terms of magnitude. During the energy crash in 2015/16, TGP was not able to raise accretive equity in order to finance its massive unfunded newbuilding program. TGP made the tough decision of cutting its distribution by 80% in order to fund the growth CAPEX via the distribution savings, instead of permanently diluting unitholders by raising equity at rock-bottom prices.

In GLOP's case, this move was made to predominantly pay down debt (more on this below). To be honest, I wasn't expecting GLOP to resort to such extreme action, especially within such a short time frame. I was always mindful that a distribution cut might take place, especially if issues with the old steam vessels would be a major drag going forward. However, I felt this would take some time to play out.

My distribution scenarios (based on the previous level $2.2 per unit) were as follows:

Best case: Distribution increased by 2% to 4%, as per guidance

Base case: Distribution kept constant

Bad case: Distribution cut to $1 (a bit more than 50%)

Very bad case: Distribution cut by more than 3/4

Doom case: Distribution eliminated

It is important to note that marine MLPs usually trade around yield, in many instances around 10%, unless coverage is exceptionally high (e.g. as in the case of TGP). So even with a hefty cut to $1 per unit annually (a bit more than 50% cut), a unit price of around $10 (close to my initial entry point) could be supported, provided that the market was convinced that the $1 per unit would be maintained, and it wasn't the first step for elimination (as has happened for example with DLNG and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) in the past).

So what happened?

Ironically, we got both a distribution increase and very hefty cut simultaneously.

In the earnings press release GLOP announced the following:

Declared cash distribution of $0.561 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019, 2.0% higher than the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018.

One could argue that it tried to "honor" its guidance range, i.e. that the distribution would be increased by 2% to 4%. I don't think any unitholder finds comfort in this.

In the same press release, it also announced the following:

In light of these reduced expectations for Steam vessel utilization and earnings, coupled with the fact that our cost of equity capital has remained elevated for a prolonged period, making funding of new acquisitions challenging, GasLog Partners will focus its capital allocation on debt repayment, prioritizing balance sheet strength for 2020. As such, the Partnership expects to reduce its quarterly common unit distribution to $0.125 per unit for the first quarter of 2020 from $0.561 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2019.

What was the rationale?

The annual common unit distribution is expected to decrease by $84M, allowing GLOP to use the proceeds to deleverage, strengthen the balance sheet (build equity value) and consequently lower the cash flow break-even across its fleet. Ultimately, this move will help improve GLOP's cost of capital over time and it also removes the reliance from the equity capital markets. Some might argue that GLOP is taking its medicine.

In Q4 2019 earnings results, it was announced that the distribution coverage ratio was ~1.2x. Distributable cash flow was in excess of $2.5 per unit. Based on the revised annual distribution of $0.50 per unit, this suggests a pro-forma distribution coverage of at least 5x, all else constant.

Interestingly, GLOP continued with its unit repurchase program. In the three months ended December 31, 2019, GLOP repurchased and cancelled 186,313 common units at a weighted average price of $15.33, for a total consideration of $2.9M. This is not really something that a company does before cutting the distribution, especially when communicating its intention to deleverage. Note, as of Q3 2019 most repurchases were made at much higher prices (around $20). What is more interesting is the following:

GLOP increased the amount available under the unit repurchase authority to $25.0M

In short, during the same earnings report, we got a 2% distribution increase, ~80% cut and a boost in the unit repurchase authority. I can't blame someone if he/she is confused.

Reading between the lines, and following several comments made during the conference call, I expect that GLOP will continue repurchasing units on an opportunistic basis (especially at current levels ~$5), even though it was made clear the first priority is debt reduction.

So what's next?

My revised assumptions are the following:

GLOP will most likely maintain the new distribution of $0.5 per unit (otherwise management risks turning this into a DLNG story).

GLOP will use the distribution savings to primarily deleverage (lowering interest expenses) as well as repurchase units on an opportunistic basis (I suspect the current depressed unit price of ~$5 is quite opportunistic).

GLOP will likely trade at a yield of 7-10% (given the high coverage ratio of 5x), implying a unit price range of around $5 to $7.

In a bad scenario, it might trade at a yield 12-13%, which implies a unit price range of ~$3.85 to $4 (usually this happens to companies with low coverage ratios e.g. in low 1x range).

In a good scenario, it might trade a yield around 5 to 6% (as TPG has done in several instances after its cut - note I like TGP's fleet way more). This suggests a unit price of ~$8 to $10.

In short, the reasons why I believe that the yield can compress to 6-8% (rather than 10-12%) is because the cash flow savings from the distribution cut are significant to move the needle over time, and the coverage ratio is very high (in excess of 5x).

In short, the reasons why I believe that the yield can compress to 6-8% (rather than 10-12%) is because the cash flow savings from the distribution cut are significant to move the needle over time, and the coverage ratio is very high (in excess of 5x).

As always time will tell. Lastly, even though I have written this update article on GLOP, I would like to reiterate again that I prefer the parent, GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) way more. I initiated my GLOG position in the mid $6s (after being on the sidelines for many years) and averaged down around $5.5 following the sell-off following Q4 2019 earnings. Note, GLOG did not cut its dividend. In a question asked from analyst Randy Giveans as to whether GLOG shareholders should be comfortable with the current dividend of $0.15 per quarter, GLOG's chairman and largest shareholder Mr. Peter Livanos answered "very comfortable". Regarding GLOP, I had a limit order below $5, my average price is now in the mid $6 range. Depending on marketing conditions, I may continue to average down. That said, my "core LNG basket" consists of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), GLOG and TGP. Thanks for reading and I really feel for those who suffered after the distribution massive cut.

Experiencing such a drop is terrible, but it is important to have a plan of action going forward. It is easy to criticize that this is another shipping company that has disappointed. In my view, GasLog continues to be one of the best-managed shipping groups, and LNG is a growth sector. That said, it was a major setback. No sugar coating here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Even though I am long GLOP, my main position in the GasLog Group is in GasLog Ltd (GLOG).