Huntsman: 3% Yield And Value Opportunity

As of my analysis, even despite the anticipated 2020 profit and revenue contraction, the corporation will likely have enough cash to cover the dividend.

The market was disenchanted by lackluster results and pushed the share price lower, thus creating a value investing and dividend opportunity.

During most of 2019, HUN grappled with macroeconomic headwinds that have taken a toll on revenue, profit, and cash flow.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), the U.S. diversified chemical company, experienced a few difficulties in 2019 as the trade barriers took a toll on its key end-markets. Last year, all its divisions tested rough waters and posted a sharp reduction in revenue and EBITDA in the first nine months.

Regarding volatility, 2019 was bumpy, and HUN did not emerge unscathed. The stock was severely battered because of lackluster results including a few profit and sales misses; in 2020, the stock was caught in the market-wide coronavirus-induced bearishness. As of February 7, HUN is trading substantially below its all-time high reached in 2018.

Now Wall Street anticipates 2019 revenue to drop by ~19.7% together with the steep EPS decline. That in turn will likely result in contracted cash flow raising concerns if the balance sheet in jeopardy and if Huntsman's dividend can be adequately covered by organic free cash flow.

In the article, I will explain why I consider HUN that yields ~3% a dividend pick worth researching even despite bleak revenue, depressed valuation, and relatively high debt load.

The top line

Since 2005, Huntsman Corporation has gone through a thorough overhaul. The management initiated the business model transformation divesting base chemicals and polymers businesses and ameliorating the portfolio with downstream assets, thus securing higher margins and more stable revenue expansion.

As a part of this massive recalibration, Huntsman sold or IPOed a few businesses and acquired others that were perfectly aligned with its fresh portfolio strategy. For instance, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), now one of the leading players in the TiO2 industry, was IPOed in 2017. In 2020, Huntsman completed the sale of chemical intermediates and surfactants business to Indorama Ventures for around $2 billion. At the same time, in 2018, it acquired Demilec Inc., a prominent manufacturer of spray polyurethane foam formulation, fortifying its position in the polyurethanes market.

Apart from inorganic growth, it also poured funds into existing assets; for instance, in 2019, to further cement its strength in polyurethanes business, it started construction of new crude MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) splitter in Geismar, LA, which, as the CEO mentioned during the Q3 earnings call, is anticipated to be operational by 2021.

At the end of the day, four core segments were established as pillars of lucrative operations: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

Huntsman produces a plethora of products from polyurethane to amines and maleic anhydride. The divisions have exposure to a wide range of customers in end-markets like construction (e.g., energy-saving insulation), automotive, apparel, aerospace, adhesives, refining, power generation, etc. Among its customers are BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), etc. (see 2018 Form 10-K, page 4).

Regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA, the divisions are not equal; three other segments, even combined together, are not comparable with Polyurethanes regarding sales.

In the 2010s, Huntsman's revenue growth was not impressive; the company delivered only 1.34% 10-year sales CAGR, while the profit and cash flow margins fluctuated without a stable upward or downward trend. Now, as comes from the last 12-month data, its margins are in line or below the Materials sector medians. To bring a bit more color, its EBIT margin is just 8.2%, a quarter lower than the sector median, and 5% below the company's five-year average.

The third quarter of 2019 was especially challenging. All four divisions of the company faced revenue and adjusted EBITDA decline. Polyurethanes' revenue dipped 12% YoY, Advanced Materials delivered sales 8% below the 3Q18 results, the Performance Products segment experienced more pronounced challenges and ended the quarter with a 15% revenue contraction mostly because of plummeted volumes. With a 12% drop in revenue, Textile Effects also did not emerge unscathed.

Cash flow analysis

The principal question for dividend investors is how long a company can maintain adequate cash conversion and generate free cash flow sufficient enough to cover DPS and even ponder hikes. Surely, accounting profit is of some use here, as it correlates with FCF, but it is too sophomoric to make a conclusion regarding dividend sustainability factoring in only GAAP or adjusted net income projections. So, let's delve into the cash flow statements to assess how net CFFO and FCF compare to Huntsman's shareholder rewards and make cautious projection regarding its 2020 dividend coverage.

Huntsman's preferable definition of FCF includes adjusted EBITDA and a few sophisticated adjustments (see slide 9 of the presentation); I personally prefer to use two formulas of FCF: net cash from operations minus capex (organic FCF) and net CFFO minus cash used in investing activities (inorganic). The latter definition that allows us to factor in both net capex and acquisitions is a better choice in some cases, especially when a company recalibrates portfolio. So, my results might differ from the figures presented by the company.

The chart below illustrates how inorganic free cash flows had been covering Huntsman's dividend since 2010.

Figures computed by the author. Raw data from Seeking Alpha

In 2010, 2014, and 2015, the company had no cash flow surplus, and both buyback and dividends were not covered. However, since 2016, it delivered surfeit cash flow high enough to more than excessively finance shareholder rewards. Most importantly, it appears that despite the macro headwinds and depressed revenue, the LTM inorganic free cash flow more than entirely covered dividends and share repurchases.

Another chart illustrates how organic FCF compared to the dividends.

Figures computed by the author. Raw data from Seeking Alpha

The takeaway here is that since 2012 (except for 2015), both buyback and DPS were more than adequately financed by organic FCF.

So, even if 2020 revenue dips ~7.8% (after 2019 estimated drop of 19.7%) to $6.94 billion, 2020 operating cash flow might reach $694 million, assuming conservative 10% margin. Factoring in capex (in the last five years, Capex/Sales ratio was in the 3.3%-5.7% range; let's say it would be 4% in 2020), we receive an organic free cash flow to equity of around $416 million, which is enough to cover dividends ~2.7x.

Capital efficiency

Another matter than should be assessed while estimating the dividend coverage prospects is capital efficiency, as it is essential to understand if a company deploys capital proficiently or not.

It is doubtful that Return on Equity is of use to gauge capital efficiency of HUN, as the company is heavily leveraged (as of the most recent report, Debt/Equity stood at 89%); thus the difference between total assets and total liabilities, the denominator in the ROE formula, goes down, boosting the result even if net income is not stellar.

Hence, return on all capital provided both by debt (bondholders, banks, etc.) and equity investors and its cash-based alternative CROTC (Net CFFO/Average Total capital) are metrics of choice here. So, what does it tell us?

Figures computed by the author. Raw data from Seeking Alpha

In the 2010s, except for lackluster 2011 and 2015, HUN delivered double-digit CROTC, while in the last 12 months, this figure was above 18%. Also, organic FCF ROTC had been well above 10% in 2016-2018 and the previous 12 months. I believe this clearly points to the fact Huntsman is a highly efficient company capable of generating robust returns even under pressure.

Final thoughts

With a "B" Value Grade, Huntsman is a value stock, which is apparently the consequence of lackluster growth outlook. Nevertheless, HUN is a highly efficient company that has been able to convert a substantial part of its revenue into OCF and free cash flow and deliver double-digit CROTC and more than adequately cover dividends and buyback.

In sum, I believe its dividend is safe even in the case of a steep 2020 revenue decline.

After all, at the moment, there are a few harbingers of coronavirus' profound pernicious effects. So, I anticipate some volatility to remain as the market will digest the news regarding the severe impact of the virus outbreak on the global economy.

