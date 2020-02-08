H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF) CEO Deborah Dunsire on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Dunsire - Chief Executive Officer

Johan Luthman - Executive Vice President, R&D

Anders Götzsche - Chief Financial Officer

Jacob Tolstrup - Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations

Peter Anastasiou - Executive Vice President, North America

Conference Call Participants

Wimal Kapadia - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.

James Gordon - JP Morgan Chase & Co

Marc Goodman - SVB Leerink

Dominic Lunn - Credit Suisse Group AG

Michael Leuchten - UBS Group AG

Michael Novod - Nordea Markets

Emily Field - Barclays PLC

Peter Welford - Jefferies Group LLC

Jannick Denholt - ABG Sundal Collier

Peter Sehested - Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the H. Lundbeck Full Year 2019 Results Call. For the first part of this, all participants will be in listen-only mode. And afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. And today, I’m pleased to present Deborah Dunsire, President and CEO; Anders Götzsche, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Johan Luthman, Executive Vice President of Research and Development. So please begin.

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you very much, operator, and thank you all for your interest in Lundbeck. Welcome to the Lundbeck teleconference covering our financial report for 2019. I’m joined, as you heard, by Anders Götzsche, our CFO; Johan Luthman, our Head of R&D; Jacob Tolstrup, Head of Commercial Operations; and Peter Anastasiou, Head of North America.

On Slide 2, you can see the company’s disclaimer, which I know you’ve read many times before. So I’m not reading it out, I’m sure you’re glad to hear. Let’s go directly to Slide 3.

During 2019, Lundbeck has made significant progress against our Expand and Invest to Grow strategy. Our strategic brands continued to show remarkably strong growth in both volume and value across all regions. As you know, we made 2 important acquisitions, which significantly supplement our pipeline and expand the range of brain diseases we address.

We’ve also made important progress in our internal pipeline, finishing the year with 14 clinical projects, of which half were not initiated just a year ago. Our financial position is sound, notwithstanding the significant investments that we made through the year. This gives us some headroom to make continued progress on Expand and Invest to Grow in future years. With that, please turn to Slide 4.

Anders Götzsche will elaborate in detail on the solid financial performance later in this call. I’ll just start by summing up the numbers. The expected loss of exclusivity on Onfi, previously our largest product, could not be fully offset even with the 28% growth in our strategic brands. Overall, revenue thus declined by about 6%, but that was a slightly lower dip than in our original expectations provided a year ago.

More interesting to me is the growth both in revenue and core EBIT realized in the fourth quarter of the year as the impact of Onfi wanes. And that clearly illustrates that the next growth phase in Lundbeck’s history is ahead. The core EBIT margin is largely unchanged despite our large investments in the commercial infrastructure.

Next slide, please. Our 4 strategic brands generated substantial growth, up 28% in aggregate, adding DKK 2.1 billion in sales compared to 2018. These growth products constitute more than half of Lundbeck sales. Each of the brands has achieved double-digit growth and are growing in all regions. The continued growth in these strategic brands is a testament to the value these products provide as well as the excellence in execution by our commercial organization around the world. Next slide, please.

2019 has indeed been a year where the mature U.S. neurology products and especially Onfi, impacted the financial performance. If one excludes Onfi, Sabril and Xenazine, revenue in the U.S. would be up, or revenue would be up 18%. With this transition behind us, Lundbeck is ready to enter the next phase of growth, driven by the momentum on the strategic brands, including the new arrival, epti, eptinezumab. Please turn to the next slide.

As you know, the PDUFA action date on epti is set for the February 21. And we’ve not experienced any major surprises so far in the dialogue with the agency. Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceuticals is now an integral part of the global Lundbeck organization. Our sales organization to launch epti is also in place. And importantly, we’ve started the treat and prevent study called RELIEF, in order to characterize the early onset profile of this product still further.

The regulatory submission process in Canada has taken place and the file is now in validation at the authorities. Full publication of the PROMISE 1 and 2 trials are expected in the coming months. Next slide, please.

As we consider our pipeline, we now have the potential for multiple launches in the next 5 years. Of course, as usual, earlier programs carry a higher risk of attrition. But this slide does give a perspective on how we are rebuilding the pipeline. And Johan is going to talk further about that in a minute. Next slide, please.

Lundbeck’s sustainability activities aim to contribute to solving societal challenges wherever we can. We also act decisively to mitigate risks or potential adverse impacts related to our business activities across the value chain. We remain committed to the UN Global Compact principles and contribute to addressing 6 of the sustainable development goals. The table provides an overview of our ambitions, initiatives and targets. More detailed information about our sustainability policies, efforts and results is available on our corporate website. Next slide, please.

Lundbeck’s continued efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and energy consumption have been recognized as world-leading by the independent interest group, the Carbon Disclosure Project, or CDP for short. This group sets and monitors progress against the global standard for actions against climate change. Lundbeck is included in the CDP’s new 2019 climate A list, the highest possible rating awarded to only the top 2% of the more than 8,400 companies worldwide surveyed by the CDP.

The A listing is a recognition of Lundbeck’s many different efforts to reduce its impact on the climate by reducing CO2 emissions and energy consumptions. Since 2006, Lundbeck has reduced its CO2 emissions by 68% or 32,000 tonnes and its energy consumption by 35% or more than 51,000 megawatt hours.

The energy saving would power more than 11,000 households for a year. In addition to our own direct initiatives, Lundbeck seeks to participate in partnerships to further reduce climate impact across the value chain. For example, we joined the global movement, the Business Ambition for 1.5°C. And we also participate in the Danish government’s Climate Panel for Life Science and Biotech. Taking action to reduce climate change is a shared responsibility, and here in Lundbeck we are dedicated to do our part. Next slide, please.

To summarize, before I turn the presentation over to Johan Luthman. Firstly, we expect continued growth for our strategic brands and the portfolio will now be fortified with epti pending approval later this month. Additionally, we have a very stable cash-generating business, which continues to provide financial flexibility to drive our business for both near and long-term growth. We have the optionality from our expanding pipeline with novel and exciting science, which can create additional growth opportunities in the future.

And I’ll now hand over to Johan, to provide an update on the R&D pipeline.

Johan Luthman

Thank you, Deborah. Please turn to Slide 12. When I joined Lundbeck a year ago, one of my key priorities was to refine and expand the pipeline. While I would always like to see more projects in the R&D portfolio, in particular in the mid-stage development part, I still think we have achieved a lot.

Products are coming in from the 2 acquisitions we made through 2019. We have also managed to move internal products forward and added 3 products from our own labs into phase I. Finally, we continue our work to get the full value from our brands to potential new indications, both by running pivotal programs but also by getting additional data on our products. We have also stopped a variety of products, which we did not believe were strong enough to continue.

Next slide, please. Here, we have listed some of the late development projects we have initiated during 2019. As previous quarters, I have elaborated on the products around brexpiprazole. These programs are progressing as planned, and we expect to see a lot of data during 2021 from this.

We also continue to gather more data on vortioxetine, and initiated a reconnect study to further investigate adult patients with depression, coexisting with general anxiety disorder. Finally, we started a RELIEF study on epti in November last year.

Next slide, please. The RELIEF study is conducted in order to characterize the profile of epti in more detail, to underscore its very fast onset interaction. This study will enroll 450 individuals with migraine who are eligible for preventive medication. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the effect of epti compared to placebo with respect to time to headache, pain freedom and time to absence are most bothersome symptoms during and current migraine. Included as secondary endpoints are patients achieving freedom from pain and absence on most bothersome symptoms, both measured 2 hours after start-up treatment. We expect to finalize this study before the end of the year and share the data at the relevant conference.

I will now hand over the microphone to Anders Götzsche, to expand on the corporate financial picture.

Anders Götzsche

Thank you very much, Johan. Please turn to Slide 15. Revenue declined 6%, reaching DKK 17 billion. This is driven by the loss of exclusivity for Onfi and Sabril, which is partly mitigated by the strong growth from all 4 strategic products. Please also note that the effects from hedging has moved from a gain of DKK 242 million in 2018 to a loss of DKK 322 million in 2019. Cost of sales declined 2% to DKK 3.4 billion for the year. Our gross margin, thereby, reached 80%. This is fully in line with our expectations. We maintained good control of our operational cost.

The SG&A costs only increased 6%, while – which is mainly linked to FX investments in China and Japan as well as other growth initiatives and operational cost related to our 2 acquisitions. The SG&A ratio was 37.6% compared to 33.3% the year before. The increase in ratio is a consequence of the decline in revenue compared to last year. And the cost decreased by 5% to DKK 3.1 billion, representing 18.3% of revenue, which also is in line with guidance.

Considering the sales performance, I believe, we have managed our cost effectively, so reported EBIT reached DKK 3.6 billion. We see this as a very solid result. The effective tax rate for 2019 amounts to 23.4% compared with the 27% last year. The significant decrease is primarily due to tax benefits realized in Q4 relating to the Alder integration activities. Earnings per share reached DKK 13.42 per share.

Please turn to Slide 16. The execution on the new strategy, including the acquisition of Abide and Alder, impacted non-core items in 2019. There is, however, no difference in core and non-core revenue, all the integration and acquisition cost has – have been recognized in other operating items net and amount to DKK 514 million. These costs have been excluded from the core numbers. Therefore, our core EBIT margin has mainly been impacted by our investments in the commercial infrastructure across the globe. For the fourth quarter, the margin is almost unchanged compared to the same period last year. Before, our core EPS in the fourth quarter is positively impacted by the lower tax.

Next slide, please. Revenue from Brintellix/Trintellix reached DKK 2.8 billion in 2019, a growth of 30%. In the U.S., Trintellix continues to increase its market share. We have seen continued strong growth, driven by an increase in new patients as well as improved persistence on therapy. Demand has risen 23% during 2019.

Rexulti is still mainly a U.S. franchise. In Europe, the product has been launched in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland. Additionally, it’s launched in Australia, Chile, Mexico and Saudi Arabia and more countries will launch in the coming year. Rexulti achieved more than DKK 2.2 billion in sales in 2019, which represents an impressive growth of 32%. The demand growth has risen a healthy 24% in 2019, impressive in its 5th year on the market.

Abilify was launched in 2013 and grew by 23% to close to DKK 2 billion. In many markets, Abilify Maintena is now the second most prescribed long-acting injectable treatment for patients with schizophrenia. Northera grew 29%, finishing the year above DKK 2.3 billion. We did – do continue to expect good volume and value growth for this product in 2020 as well. We expect the strategic brands to continue the double-digit growth in 2020.

Next slide, please. In the North American region, we are very pleased with the continued strong growth of our strategic brands, which now constitutes more than 70% of the region of revenue. Actually, if one takes out Onfi from the equation, then growth is 13% for the year. North America constitutes 56% of our revenue. International markets increased 11%, reaching DKK 3.9 billion or 23% of our revenue. This region is still in the early part of the rollout of our strategic brands, which show growth of 32%. We expect to see significant long-term growth for these products in the region.

The largest markets among our international markets are Brazil, China, Japan and South Korea. These constitute more than 50% of regional sales. Japan is an investment area for Lundbeck as we have just launched Trintellix there together with Takeda. And it’s very early days but so far, the product performs in line with expectations.

Europe is delivering solid growth with revenue increasing 9% to DKK 3.2 billion. The main driver is volume growth, though, we have benefited slightly from quarterly swings in the fourth quarter. The European region is important as part of our overall performance and is driving – is driven by our strategic brands, which grew 29% and now constitute more than 50% of sales in the region.

Next slide, please. We expect continued growth from our strategic brands: Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Northera and Rexulti and soon, also, epti, which will now more than offset the impact from the continued generic erosion on our mature portfolio. I think it’s also important to point out that following the coronavirus outbreak, Lundbeck sees increased uncertainty on product distribution and sales in China for 2020. China is our second largest market and the potential impact is difficult to quantify at this point in time. This is the background for having a wider guidance range than normal in our guidance for revenue and EBIT.

We, therefore, expect growth in revenue of 2% to 6% to a revenue range of DKK 17.4 billion to DKK 18 billion. We will continue to be disciplined in our spending in 2020. But as previously communicated, we will make considerable investments in the launch and development activities related to epti, which will impact our 2020 EBIT.

Core EBIT is expected to reach the range of DKK 3.5 billion to DKK 4 billion, which is a margin of at least 19%. Reported EBIT is expected to reach between DKK 2.2 billion and DKK 2.7 billion for 2020. For the financial items, you should expect a net expense of DKK 200 million to DKK 250 million, depending on currency development. The reported tax will be impacted by the order transaction and will probably be in the range of 22% to 24% this year and going forward. The cash tax will be 5 to 10 percentage points lower the next 5 years, and thereafter, as it looks now, it will go up as amortization and epti is not tax deductible.

Next slide, please. Lundbeck continues to generate a solid cash flow, although the level being impacted by the major investments, we are planning for the year, and this has the highest priority. We will also prioritize reducing the level of debt in order to continue to having financial flexibility.

Lastly, we plan to live up to our dividend policy by proposing to pay out DKK 816 million in dividend for the year, which is a payout of 31%. We expect a net debt position by the end of year to be in a range of DKK 6 billion to DKK 6.5 billion.

With that, I’ll now hand back to – hand over to Deborah for the concluding remarks.

Deborah Dunsire

Thanks, Anders. Please turn to Slide 21. 2019 was a busy and exciting year. I’m sure that 2020 will be just as exciting with the launch of epti in the U.S. We’ll also see data from the phase II programs, at least 2 of them, although these are relatively small studies which might limit how much we can conclude from these trials.

We’ll continue driving our current business forward as we execute on our Expand and Invest to Grow strategy. Next slide, please.

To summarize, we’ll continue to leverage our deep neuroscience expertise to restore brain health. And that is our path to grow Lundbeck and create value for patients, for our society, for our employees and for all our stakeholders. Through this, Lundbeck will continue to be a robust and sustainable company in the years and decades ahead.

The outstanding operating results over the past years give us the strong financial foundation to go forward and achieve these goals. With that, I would like to thank you all for your interest and open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay, in that case, our first question is from the line of Wimal Kapadia at Bernstein. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is open.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thanks very much for taking my questions. Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. So first, could we just get a better understanding of the impact of China on your guidance. So you previously gave ranges of DKK 400 million for revenues in EBIT, but you’ve now given a range of DKK 600 million for revenues and DKK 500 million for EBIT. So does that suggest that DKK 200 million impact on revenues and DKK 100 million on EBIT? Or is that the wrong way to think about it? And then tied to this, what is the adjustment assumed in terms of resolution of problems, i.e., does it assume business as usual starting in 2Q or 3Q?

My second question is on Rexulti and Alzheimer’s agitation. So maybe I’m over reading the language, but you previously suggested data – headline data in early 2021. Looking at the current presentation, you say the study will finalize in 1H 2021. So is this a delay? Or should we continue to expect data in early 2021?

And then tied to this, I wanted to ask if this launch will require significant increased OpEx, if successful or is the existing infrastructure sufficient? Thank you very much.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. Lots of questions there, Wimal. Anders will start on the guidance. And Jacob will follow-up on the return to normalization in China.

Anders Götzsche

I think you take it too far if you assume DKK 200 million, but we have not, as you know, we have a bit of – we have around DKK 1 billion in revenue in China. So it’s a bit less than DKK 100 million a month. And I just want to be very clear on that. We have seen no impact so far. But it’s also fair to say that our employees, we take their safety – that safety first.

And therefore, they’re working from home, like many other companies also have their employees working from home. And therefore, there might be an impact or there will be an impact. And that is what we are seeking with a bit broader range, but to take it to DKK 200 million, then you are taking it too far. And then Jacob can comment more in the…

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah, I’ll just add a little bit on the operational side of it. So, true, employees are working from home these days, like many other companies and are scheduled to resume work. You can see outside of home on the February 17. But I think right now, I think your guess is probably as good as ours in terms of what will really happen on the February 17. But that’s the current plan, where schools will reopen and then there will probably be some time before things are back at full swing for everybody in China.

So just reiterate what Anders said, we haven’t seen an impact at this point in time, but we’re just taking precautions and expect that there may will be an impact going forward.

Peter Anastasiou

Maybe you could also tell about the expansion of the script period?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah, so what we also see is that the Chinese authorities take measures that are needed to help patients get through this period of time. That means for chronic diseases they are expanding the prescription period from normal 2 weeks and all the way up to 3 months. So that means that patients can still continue their treatment while being unable to go to a doctor and eventually a pharmacy.

Deborah Dunsire

I think just summarizing, we believe that these brands are promotionally sensitive. And for in our sales force is not in the field, we believe it will have some impact. So we can’t quantify it. And as an abundance of caution widen the guidance range.

Peter, would you like to or Johan you’re going to comment on the Rexulti?

Peter Anastasiou

I can comment on the commercial infrastructure question at the end.

Johan Luthman

Yes. So this is Johan. Just a quick comment on the Rexulti, so this is a study that has some adaptive elements to it in terms of sample size assessment, et cetera. So that’s why you have a little bit of variance at how we report this. And what you see here is more a conservative estimate, where we’ll be with the conclusion of the study, with the full enrollment of the study.

Peter Anastasiou

And then on the commercial investments, of course, we will leverage the existing infrastructure as much as possible with the recognition though that if we do get this indication, there will be some additional customers we would need to approach, nursing homes, but also some gerontologists and some people that are currently not on our call list that treat patients that have agitation with Alzheimer’s. So there would be some investments related to that. But, of course, we would leverage as much as possible the existing structure.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is of the line of James Gordon at JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

James Gordon

Hello, thanks for taking the questions. James Gordon from JP Morgan. Just a follow-up on China, so if I heard correctly, you said, the only impact so far has actually been on promotion. I think the reps are grounded, but you’ve not seen any impact at all in terms of prescriptions written or people’s ability to cash prescriptions? Is that right up until the end of January that there has been no impact on those aspects?

And, on China, any disruption in terms of actual distribution of the product? Could that be an issue?

And then second question, just beyond China, are there sort of flex points for the guidance this year? Is it pacing your trial starts or is it further business development or anything else that could be a swing-factor beyond China that we should bear in mind where we think you’re going to come out?

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. Thanks, James. Jacob’s going to take this?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah, so I can definitely begin answering that. I think the comment we made around – we haven’t seen any impact is on our sales for January. So sales for January came in as expected, when we started the year. So that’s the comment that’s made at that point in time and too early to say for February. But we do expect, in the future, some impact on sales potentially.

On the logistics side, I know our distributors are working really hard to keep things and products available all across China. So far, we haven’t seen or heard of anything that will give us a cause that products are not available. But that is another thing that we continuously look out for in the future to see if logistics are not up to normal levels.

Deborah Dunsire

Anders, would you like to comment on the swings in the guidance?

Anders Götzsche

I think it’s actually – from that perspective, the guidance is a bit boring, isn’t it? Because there’s not a lot of swing factors. We believe that strategic brands will grow double-digit in 2020. And you will see a continued erosion of Onfi, Sabril and Xenazine. We anticipate a 50% decline for Onfi, which is the most important decline that we will see in our business. But you have also seen that the mature products is actually doing extremely well. We had an increase in Cipralex this year.

And we actually, based on the growth initiative that Jacob has initiated across international markets and Europe; we will continue to go after that. That’s of course also the reason for the increase in FTEs but it has actually paved or we have benefited from that. So you see an increase in Cipralex this year, which I think is pretty amazing.

So I think the swing factors are limited. Of course, we have taken into account that we will get some revenue from epti, but we are also cautious. So we expect it will take time to get [viepti] [ph] up running. So as you know, from earlier years we are cautious guys. And therefore, we have built in a decent uptake. But…

Deborah Dunsire

I think other factors to consider would be if there were additional Sabril tablets that entered the market, any other unexpected price increases in some of the international markets or Europe, but those are unforeseen. We’ve said that we would continue to look at the Expand and Invest to Grow strategy, selectively for partnerships, regional deals, other types of supplements to the pipeline. But that will be opportunistic, and we’re certainly not targeting major acquisition in this year. We really want to consolidate and deliver on the brands that we’ve got.

Anders Götzsche

And you should assume that we will use around 20% to 21% in R&D cost in 2020. So of course, that is going up as well as SG&A margin due to the launch of cases.

James Gordon

Okay.

Operator

Okay. We now go on to the line of Marc Goodman of Leerink Partners. Please go ahead, Marc. Your line is now open.

Marc Goodman

Yes. Hi. We have 2 important phase II readouts coming very soon. I was wondering if you could just set the stage for it. And what would be considered good data? What would be considered disappointing? Things that we should be looking at, key other endpoints besides just the normal primary endpoint for the Parkinson’s and Tourette’s products that are coming?

And then just secondly, maybe, Peter, can just comment if there are any inventory build? Sometimes we see that in the fourth quarter in the U.S. in some of the key products. Thanks.

Deborah Dunsire

I’ll start on the phase II. Just to set expectations both the 2 readouts, one on foliglurax, one on 06466 in Tourette’s. The phase IIa trial, so they’re small and I just want to make sure that we reiterate that. I know we’ve said that before. So there could be indicative trials. So I’ll hand over to Johan for further comment.

Johan Luthman

Yeah, that’s very much correct. So those are early stage proof-of-concept activities, both of them. In terms of the Tourette’s study, we have a rich opportunity there. This is one of many indications, we are planning to explore for this molecule. And they will be indicative of the pathway forward. And that is basically how we view them right now.

Deborah Dunsire

I think the thing that we have pointed out in our release is that if there was a complete failure in foliglurax that meant there was no future path forward for that asset. It could trigger €100 million write-down.

Peter Anastasiou

Do you want me to answer the question about...

Deborah Dunsire

Yes. Go ahead, Peter.

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah. Hi, Marc. On the question about quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in inventory. Of course, that always is the case every quarter. And we see that here as well, but nothing in particular to highlight for you. But we do expect, like in every quarter that there is quarter-to-quarter movement.

Operator

Okay. We now go to the line of Dominic Lunn of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Dominic Lunn

Hi. So, thank you for the hedging guidance for 2020. If you have a look versus consensus, your impact between DKK 200 million and DKK 250 million is significantly ahead of consensus. Could you just remind us about your hedging mechanics? And could you potentially give us some guidance for 2021? So we’re aligned there. And then secondly, following the [GPA] [ph] price cuts in China last year and that both are serving expansion for this year. Could you just give us an update on where you are with China portfolio? Thank you very much.

Deborah Dunsire

So Anders, you can jump in...

Anders Götzsche

Yeah. We – for the main currencies, as you can see in the release, we have stated what is the currency levels that we have hedged that. And in principle, we hedge between 6 and 18 months, up to 18 months. But in average, we hedge 12 months ahead. And that means that – that’s mainly Chinese renminbi, it’s Canadian dollar, it’s U.S. dollar. And we hedge on a rolling basis. So we don’t expect that we can beat the market. We are basically not speculating. We are just doing it to secure that we can make a financial guidance that we know what – how we can actually deliver on that. So you would see that every month, we are making new contracts. And that – so in principle, that’s more or less the average of the of the dollar exposure that – or the dollar appreciation, so in 2021, then you would also see the impact of how the dollar is, of course, behaving in – during 2020.

Jacob Tolstrup

And on China...

Deborah Dunsire

Jacob?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah. So Lexapro was part of the very first 4+7 pilot that they don’t got expanded nationwide in China. And we have seen an impact on that, primarily in terms of volume. So we’ve been negatively impacted in – on in-market itself for Lexapro in 2019. But as you also know, we’ve taken back the product from our partner, and that means we’re recognizing an increase in bigger part of the revenue. So also in 2020, we will expect to see growth for Lexapro in our financial revenue for Lexapro in China. For the other products, none of them have been included in the [VPPs] [ph] announced so far and also the latest one that have yet to be kicked off. None of the Alder products are included in that manner.

Dominic Lunn

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Okay. We are now over to Michael Leuchten at UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Michael Leuchten

Thanks very much. Just one question for Anders. In terms of phasing of the incremental expenses coming for Alder. How do we think about that both in terms of the year progressing, but also, geographically, U.S. versus ex-U.S.? Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

I think you should assume that the phasing of the earnings should be more or less even during the year. So that will be swings up and down, but you shouldn’t anticipate big movements between the quarter. So we will – we have the sales force in place for the launch in the U.S. So the cost is actually getting recognized as we speak. And then, of course, some of the promotional costs will go up, but – and you will see the normal seasonalities between some of the quarters, as you have also seen in the business in the past. But it doesn’t change a lot for – with [viepti] [ph] compared to the other products. We see that there are some swings. But if you – when you plan it, you should more or less see an even split of the earnings during the year.

Deborah Dunsire

And then geographic?

Anders Götzsche

And geographically, of course, what you would see is that Europe is more or less running on the cost base and international market. They have now, very strong growth, and they will continue. And then, of course, it is in the U.S., we will see the cost build up. And then, of course, all the R&D costs will be headed out of headquarter with the clinical trials that we are conducting and the additional anti-activities.

Deborah Dunsire

So we don’t see a big commercial buildup in 2020 for epti outside of the U.S.

Next question?

Operator

We now go to Michael Novod of Nordea Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Michael Novod

Yeah, thanks a lot. Just 2 short questions – 3 short questions. In terms of the net financials, DKK 3 million to DKK 4 million, is that for the all interest payment? Or how much is interest payment of this other financial items in that line as well? And then just to get a feeling on, say, the potential payback time in terms of the debt you’ve now taken on board? And then lastly, the DKK 2.2 billion at the low end of the reported EBIT guidance. Is it fair to assume that this is only in play, if epti was not approved because otherwise, it seems quite unrealistic? Thanks.

Deborah Dunsire

Anders, would you like to?

Anders Götzsche

I don’t think you could phrase it that way, because the way we run, the way we guide is, of course, we have a list of risks that you can always face. You can have pricing decreases in the different countries, whatever. So it’s a basket of different upsides and risk. So you could say, yeah, if epti is not approved but what does that mean? Is it a delay of 2 months, then you cannot say that then we’ll go in the lower-end, it is – the lower end is if we are hit by some disruption in China. And then, of course, there are swings when you have 12 months to deliver.

But so far, we have a good start in January. So we are not overly concerned. But of course, we need some maneuver room. So there’s no specific risk that we attach more amount to – than other risks. So – and the debt repayment, of course, we will – we anticipate to end the year, next year, with a net debt of DKK 6 billion to DKK 6.5 billion. And that is, of course, due to that – if we are successful with some of the clinical trials, then we will have to pay some milestones both for the Abide product, but also, for the foliglurax.

And for the [viepti] [ph], there are some partners involved, that why we have to pay the money. And then we are paying dividend of DKK 800 million. And then we will also have some CapEx investment, and then the rest will be debt repayment. And then in 2021, it will start fast with the repayment, and then you should assume, maybe, 3 years from now, we’re debt free, if we don’t do any more deals.

Michael Novod

And the interest payments, is that the entire DKK 3 to DKK 4 million? Or how is it...

Anders Götzsche

It’s mostly interest. We – and there will, of course, also be swings in the currency, but we haven’t built that in its space. There will be – it can go up and down based on how the dollar or the FX is developing, and that can have an impact on the intercompany FX booking, but that’s unrealized. So this is what you should expect from a realized perspective.

Michael Novod

Thanks a lot.

Operator

Our next question is over to the line of Emily Field at Barclays. Please go ahead, Emily. Your line is now open.

Emily Field

Hi. Yeah. So I have a couple of questions, kind of building on a couple that have already been asked. Just specifically on the FX hedging policy. I just want to understand how the calculations are made. Is the hedging loss, kind of what we should expect based on your current hedges based on the difference between that rate of 640 in spot or that current rates and where the spot is? And was the 640 rate used to calculate the expected overall revenues or was spot rate used? Just for modeling purposes.

And then secondarily, I was also kind of asked on sort of the phasing of core EBIT over the course of the year. And I was a bit surprised by the answer that you expect kind of like an even cadence, because I was thinking that one would rationally expect a weaker first half, given the planned resets that we saw impacting the business in the U.S. in first quarter specifically? And then also, the investment in the epti launch before, seeing the benefit of any revenue, so is there anything else that is going to be a bounding factor in that and that you’re expecting kind of in a level cadence? Thank you.

Deborah Dunsire

Anders?

Anders Götzsche

From a quarterly perspective, I have no more to say. I’ll not go into more details. And there can be swings, but you shouldn’t expect big swings between the quarters. And we are not optimizing the business quarter-by-quarter. So this – the very hardcore guidance or hard guidance, you can see is what we provide for the full year, and there might be swings. But what I said before even split is – it could be the way it paves out. And what was – the hedging, we booked, of course, during the year and the way we have accounted for us. Of course, we look into what is the spot rate, and we book and we use that for revenue, and then we look at what is kind of the – in all the quarterly releases, we have a separate line. So we book, of course, revenue at the spot rate, and then you see what is the impact from a hedging perspective. That’s how we do it.

Emily Field

Okay. So the current revenue projections for all the products are based more on spot?

Anders Götzsche

Yes.

Emily Field

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Okay. The final question in today’s queue comes from the line of Peter Welford at Jefferies. Please go ahead, Pete. Your line is now open.

Peter Welford

Hi. Yeah, thanks. I’ve got a couple left, actually. First of all, just on 06446, I think it is the Abide product. Just wonder, if you’ve had the initial data that I think, maybe, coming in-house on the neuropathic prepayment trial? I appreciate this is very, very small. But just wondering if there’s anything you could include out of those data. Secondly then, just because of net debt, coming back to a comment, I think, Anders made before, just with regards to your assumptions there. So does the DKK 6 million to DKK 6.5 billion, assume both the DKK 25 million, I think it is payout together on epti as well as success on foliglurax and presumably, not necessarily the full DKK 100 million. And then what about, also, on the Abide drug. I don’t think we were aware of the milestone, the price milestone that could be paid on that. But I guess, could you say – is this for probability adjusted? Or how should we think about net debt and the sensitivity to those various events?

And then finally, just with regards to the comment on being an investment year in 2020. That’s, I guess, fairly obvious to all, but I guess, just thinking ahead to 2021 for a minute. I mean, presumably, 2021, again, will have yet more investment as we start speaking about epti in Europe to get this up potentially with [preliminary AG agitation] [ph] expansion by the sound of it. But equally as well, we’ll have Lexapro Japan losing its exclusivity, I think, and also, we should see the initial decline of Northera in all likelihood. So, I guess, if you just think about 2021, is there any other facts that we should be thinking about? How should we sort of frame the shape of the P&L going into next year, please? Thank you.

Deborah Dunsire

Johan on 06466?

Johan Luthman

Yeah. Thanks for the question. This, as you may know, it’s the same molecule we have for phase IIa study in Tourette’s. So this is another indication that the study started under the guidance of Abide and it continue under us. This is a phase Ib study. It’s a small study with about 32 subjects. And it’s primarily looking at safety tolerability. The aim is just to have a look at safety, tolerability in the neuropathic pain population. We are finishing up that study. And it’s really only guiding for how we position the molecule for further development.

Deborah Dunsire

Anders, would you like to take the next...

Anders Götzsche

Yeah. So what we have a – it’s pretty straightforward. We have included DKK 800 million in milestone payments and approximately DKK 500 million is related to Abide and to foliglurax, that we hit first endpoint. And then from an investment point of view in 2021, then it goes without saying that the approval in Europe, as we have said before, we would probably need around the same size of sales force on top of the European organization, as in the U.S., around 100 people. Most of the back office functions, support will be done with the existing structure. So what we have achieve – assume is around 100 people. It’s around $25 million, $30 million in cost.

Deborah Dunsire

Jacob, do you want to supplement?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah. So I think, I could just add to that. Also I remember, Peter, that Europe is a lot more phased when it comes to launch of new products. So it will not be all 100 that will come on board in 2021. So that will be phased over even years in Europe as it normally goes before you have market access in place to several markets. And then I just also want to point out, I think, you made a comment around Lexapro Japan. We do not expect generics on Lexapro Japan before – towards the end of 2022, so no impact of that in 2021.

Peter Welford

That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

We have small questions joining the queue. The first is the line of Jannick Denholt at ABG. Please go ahead, Jannick. Your line is now open.

Jannick Denholt

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just a quick one, as we are approving – approaching the PDUFA for epti, obviously. Just any thoughts on what you’ve seen on the migraine market development as it’s gone along? Obviously, when the first CGRPs they were approved and came to market, there were a lot of discussions on the rebating and pricing policies and so forth. Are there any dynamics that so far have been a surprise to you when you observe the market or anything that you see as encouraging or just any thoughts on where you see this? Thanks.

Deborah Dunsire

So thanks for the question, Jannick. I’ll start and then Peter will take it from there. I think that this is the first new class of therapies for migraine in multiple decades. And it’s highly effective and very specific in migraine. So we see that over years the class will grow. There’s a lot of people who have the type of migraine that requires preventive therapy who are not currently getting treated.

And so, not only are those who are in treatment with relatively ineffective therapies going to be brought into effective treatment with the CGRPs over time, but the population who have migraine that needs prevention that are diagnosed but not treated will also come in to affect. So I think with any new thing, it takes time to build. So we’re looking at the growth of the market and saying, yes, it’s continuing to grow. And we see a huge opportunity still down the line in the future. Peter?

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah. Well said and I would just emphasize a couple of the points that Deborah mentioned. First, 85%-plus of the market for prevention treatments are Alder therapies that are either have a poor evidence base or are not very effective or have significant tolerability issues. And so, that opportunity exists, as Deborah was describing, for the CGRPs to become the predominant class of migraine prevention treatments.

And so, our main focus is to really, once approved, to come out into the market and really help grow the class and certainly help differentiate epti versus those Alder therapies. And then, also, I’ll emphasize the point that Deborah mentioned, that about 25% of the migraine prevention market are people who are diagnosed but are not currently treated, because they have been dissatisfied with the efficacy or the tolerability issues with those Alder therapies that I mentioned, that 85% of the market that’s Alder therapies. So they’ve just fallen out of treatment.

And so, I think, the CGRPs epti among them, certainly, give new hope to those patients and will hopefully bring them back into the market and into treatment and really modernize their therapy.

Jannick Denholt

Thanks.

Operator

We go over to the line of Peter Sehested of Handelsbanken. Please go ahead, Peter, your line is now open.

Peter Sehested

Hi, thank you. It’s Peter. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Sorry, Peter. You are sounding very, very quiet. Could you please get closer to the phone?

Peter Sehested

Is it better now?

Operator

That is better. Thank you. We can hear you now.

Peter Sehested

I have 2 questions. The first one relates to the coding, the billing codes for epti. Allergan provides some very detailed sort of instructions for physicians what to do. They have 3 different kinds of codes, drug codes, procedure codes, diagnosis codes. Instead of me doing sort of all the dirty research into this, could you just, basically, give us a rundown on the economics behind each of these codes? And what an average physician can sort of earn from making a – for treating a single patient with epti?

Second question relates a more high level, perhaps, to Deborah. And that relates to sort how you’re thinking about filling the patent gap, which is still there in 2027. Are there any sort of particular drugs in your pipeline that you are awaiting the readout of, before let’s say pulling the trigger on the next wave of M&A and going to the next wave of M&A, if there is any?

Could you elaborate a bit on how you see the timing of this ahead of 2027, 2028? Should we see you pull the trigger before, up to, I guess, it all depends on what kind of opportunities you have, but sort of just to give us an update on how you think about this at this point in time. Thank you.

Deborah Dunsire

So, starting with a general description of the market in the U.S. for buy and bill from Peter.

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah, and codes, of course, there is no specific code for epti yet. At the time of launch, physicians will be using a not otherwise classified code. And then, within a year of approval or less, we expect to have eptinezumab specific codes that, of course, will be published and available, and then we can certainly provide to all of you, once they’re out there. So that you can look them up and learn more about them. But those are not yet available and they won’t be for, like I said, a year or less after the approval. So I think this is pretty much all I can say right now.

Deborah Dunsire

I think, in general, in the infusion market, physicians gain a small fee for the actual administration of the drug and those that choose to buy and bill are also reimbursed for the drug currently at ASP plus 6%. And there are physicians who choose not to do that and who will buy through a specialty pharmacy and we’ll be able to provide it in both directions. But the administration fee is pretty much constant, if you’re doing an IV, whichever kind of IV it is, depending on the length of time of the infusion or injection. So that – I think that’s as much a general background as we’ll give now.

With respect to thinking about broadening the pipeline as we pointed out during our presentation, we do have the potential for multiple launches. And one of the great things about eptinezumab is that not only do we have a near-term launch in the prevention of chronic and frequent episodic migraine ahead of us, but the mechanism can have application in other forms of headache. And we will be able to expand the indications over time with this drug. It’s patent-protected up to the mid-’30s.

So over time, this brand will be driving growth for Lundbeck. We do see, of course, the expansion of indications into agitation in Alzheimer’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder with brexpiprazole, both in phase III and the potential in another indication, borderline personality disorder, where we have a proof-of-concept trial running. So those will continue to drive growth into the future.

And then, within the earlier stage pipeline, there are a number of different interesting mechanisms that could progress reasonably quickly. Some of them will have a longer development time, some of them shorter. So they’re just too early to really comment on as yet. We’ve always said our strategy will include both the internal innovation coming from our own pipeline as well as things that we can bring in from outside and that we would look at external innovation across all phases of the pipeline.

So for instance, in the Abide acquisition, we now have molecules in the MAG lipase pathway, which could go into some rarer diseases or some broader diseases. And then, a Serine hydrolases platform behind that, that could yield some very interesting molecules. We also have the PACAP inhibitor, which came in from the acquisition of all the biopharmaceuticals that’s in phase I, that will help broaden the migraine franchise.

So there are lots of different potential growth opportunities in the pipeline, and then we’ll be selectively looking outside to supplement in areas that leverage our strength in neuroscience, where we feel we can develop the assets and where they fit with our commercial footprint. So that strategy will continue to be a mix. And we’ll take the actions at the time that the right assets show up and in the form that is best for Lundbeck and whoever the partner is at the time, be it partnership, license, M&A.

Peter Sehested

Thank you. This was helpful. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Operator

Okay. As that was the final question in today’s call, can I please pass it back to you for any closing comments?

Deborah Dunsire

I think we’ve had a tremendous year in 2019. I’m very proud of what Lundbeck has accomplished around the world, and we look forward to an exciting 2020. Thank you for your interest.