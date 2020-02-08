Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

After dropping more than 3% over the prior two weeks, the S&P 500 finished higher by 3.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 840 points.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Don't blink or you missed it. Fear gripped the financial markets last Friday as investors contemplated a potential worst-case pandemic scenario of the coronavirus outbreak, sending U.S. equity markets to their worst week in six months. Indications of a slowdown in the pace of the outbreak let investors breathe a sigh of relief this week and refocus on domestic economic data and corporate earnings, which were generally strong across the board this week. The long-awaited slowdown in hiring related to "full employment" has yet to appear as the acceleration in wage growth, continued productivity gains, and public-policy reforms have helped to pull disaffected workers back from the sidelines over the past three years and into the labor force.

After dropping more than 3% over the prior two weeks, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished higher by 3.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 840 points. Recovering from four-month lows last week, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) bounced back by 6 basis points to close at 1.58%. Crude Oil (USO), however, continued its free-fall into bear market territory, dipping another 2% on the week and is now lower by more than 20% since the beginning of January. After delivering solid outperformance last week, the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) lagged the broader market but was still higher by 1.7% on the week, led by economically-sensitive hotel and retail REIT sectors, as well as the politically-sensitive prison REIT sector as earnings season hits high gear over the next two weeks.

Homebuilders remain red-hot, confirmed by another round of strong earnings results from Taylor Morrison (TMHC), which reported a 25% jump in net orders from last year while small-cap builder M/I Homes (MHO) reported a 43% surge in orders. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the U.S. residential real estate sector, was higher by 2.0% this week with all eight industry sectors in positive territory. Strength in the single-family markets hasn't come at the expense of the rental markets, as the "Goldilocks" environment of low mortgage rates and continued job growth has powered robust gains in household formations. Apartment REIT AvalonBay (AVB) was among the leaders this week after forecasting 3.0% same-store NOI growth at the midpoint, which was above consensus estimates. Realogy (RLGY) also continued its stellar run, jumping another 18% on the week as the brokerage and technology sector continues to lead.

A reversal of the "flight-to-safety" sentiment that was apparent in the weekly sector performance last week, the Technology (XLK), Materials (XLB), and Healthcare (XLV) sectors led the way this week while the Utilities (XLU) sector was the lone industry group in negative territory for the week. The Commercial Real Estate (VNQ) industry gave back its YTD outperformance this week, but remains higher by 3.0% compared to the 3.2% YTD gains from the S&P 500. The technology, utilities, and housing sectors remain the top performers so far in 2020 while the energy sector is lower by more than 10%.

Real Estate Earnings Check-Up

It was a lively week of earnings and REIT-related news with more than 20 REITs and residential real estate companies reporting results. As discussed in our recently published Real Estate Earnings Preview, earnings season will truly hit high-gear next week as nearly 100 REITs will report results over the next 14 days. Below we compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We'll have additional coverage as REIT earnings season ramps up next week on iREIT on Alpha and in our Real Estate Daily Recaps.

The beaten-down mall REITs were the focus on a wild news week of potential mergers and acquisitions. News broke on Monday that bankrupt mall-based retailer Forever 21 will be purchased by a consortium that includes mall REITs Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield Property (BPR) in a fairly unprecedented move for these retail landlords. The next day, Bloomberg reported that fellow mall REIT Taubman (NYSE:TCO.PK) has held merger talks with Simon, which had previously held talks with Taubman as well as Macerich (MAC), which hold similarly high-quality mall portfolios. Taubman surged more than 30% this week on the news. Emblematic of the trends we discussed in Mall REITs: Do or Die Time, there has been a significant and widening divergence in fundamentals and stock performance between higher-productivity mall REITs and lower-productivity mall REITs since the end of the recession.

Meanwhile, on the earnings-front, Simon (SPG) reported relatively solid 4Q19 results, highlighted by a 4.8% rise in retailer sales-per-square-foot in 4Q and leasing spreads of 14.4%, but expects just 1.0% same-store NOI growth in 2020, down from 1.7% in full-year 2019. Macerich (MAC) also reported decent results which were not quite as dire as some analysts projected, as the company reported flat same-store NOI growth in 4Q and sees a -2.5% decline in FFO growth in 2020. Embattled mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL) dipped another 4% after projecting another dismal year of growth in 2020, forecasting same-center net operating income (including reserve) down 8.0%-9.5% for the year.

In other news, WeWork (WE) named former GGP/Brookfield Retail CEO Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive. Investors Real Estate (IRET) jumped nearly 9% after it was announced that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600. Hospital operator Medical Properties (MPW) finished higher by more than 5% on the week after solid earnings. The politically-sensitive prison REITs, GEO Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW), were higher by more than 2.5%, correlating with a rise in the betting market odds of a Trump reelection following the impeachment acquittal on Wednesday and the State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Among the losers this week were Tanger Outlets (SKT) which continues to deal with the overhang of the index deletion from the massive SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY), which sold its massive 20% stake in the retail REIT last Friday. Externally-managed apartment REIT Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) traded lower after announcing a plan to internalize the functions of its external manager. Data center REIT CoreSite (COR) dipped more than 4% after forecasting disappointing growth in 2020 as hyper-scale leasing remains choppy.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Another Strong Jobs Report in January

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Employment data was strong across the board this week, headlined by Friday's nonfarm payrolls report which surged past expectations with 225k net gains, beating estimates of 160k, according to the BLS. Earlier in the week, ADP data showed that private employment jumped 291k vs. 156k expected. Net revisions to the prior two months added 7k jobs while the labor force participation rate ticked higher to 63.4%, the highest since 2013, led by gains in the prime-age participation rate which we'll discuss in more detail below.

Despite the historically low unemployment rate, wage growth remained solid but in check in January with average hourly earnings for all employees rising 3.12% year-over-year, slightly above estimates. Lower-income jobs, however, continue to see wage growth above the broader averages. Nonsupervisory wage growth rose by an impressive 3.46% in January. Real wage growth, as measured by real average hourly earnings or real disposable personal income per capita, has been near cycle-highs for most of the past year. Core PCE inflation data released last week showed that core inflation rose 1.58% last month, as inflationary pressures remain muted after a brief inflation scare in 2018, bringing the year-over-year rate of real wage growth to 1.54%.

Initial and continuing jobless claims haven't shown any real signs of cracks either as both metrics remain near historic lows. After trending slightly higher in the weeks before Christmas, the last four readings have been solid and brought the 4-week moving average back down to 212k, near the historic lows of around 202k. Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims continue to remain near historically low levels, coming in at 1.751 million in the latest report versus the historic low of 1.642 set in November 2019.

The traditional measure of unemployment, the U3 unemployment rate, ticked slightly higher to at 3.6%, from last month's 3.5% reading, which matched 50-year lows while the U6 rate ticked up to 6.9%, after last month's record-low. The participation rate ticked higher to 63.4%, setting a new post-crisis high. As we have discussed for the last three years, we've believed that there was significantly more labor market slack remaining in the labor market than traditional metrics would imply, slack that has begun to be unleashed by continued wage growth and policy changes that reduce disincentives to employment. The prime-aged labor force participation rate remains well below pre-2010 levels and there are still roughly 27 million prime-aged Americans (aged 25-54) who are either unemployed or out of the workforce.

Residential Construction Spending Heating Up

Total Construction Spending in the United States missed economist estimates in December, posting a month-over-month decline for the first time since June, despite continued strength from the residential housing sector. On a year-over-year basis, however, total spending rose by 5.0% which was the strongest rate of growth since September 2018. Residential spending rose at a 5.5% annualized rate over the same month last year, finishing the year on a high-note after significant weakness earlier in 2019. Nonresidential spending decreased at a 0.1% annualized rate, finishing 2019 with spending levels exactly in line with 2018 levels.

Last week, we discussed how growth in residential fixed investment had been a drag on GDP growth for six consecutive quarters, but has now recorded positive contributions to growth for two straight quarters, consistent with the reacceleration in single-family homebuilding that we've covered extensively in our various reports. Residential Fixed Investment (RFI) contributed 0.2% to total real GDP growth in 4Q19. Fixed investment in non-residential structures, however, continues to be a drag on total GDP Growth, subtracting 0.3% from the quarterly figure.

2020 Performance Check-Up

Billboard, net lease, and manufactured housing REITs have led the way through the first six weeks of 2020 while the hotel, timber, and mall REIT sectors have lagged. As discussed above, the broad-based commercial real estate indexes are higher by roughly 3.0% compared to the 3.2% gains from the S&P 500. Homebuilders have picked up where they left off in 2019 with gains of nearly 16% so far this year following gains of nearly 50% last year. At 1.58%, the 10-year Treasury Yield has retreated by 34 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 170 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%.

This week, we published VNQ: A David Vs. Goliath Story. Our ETF Spotlight Series has taken us across the fund landscape from High Yield REIT ETFs and CEFs to newer innovative funds offering a more growth-oriented approach to real estate. The plain-vanilla "Core REIT" ETFs still rule the day from an AUM perspective, however, led by Goliath VNQ. "Core REIT" ETFs are distinguished by their market capitalization weighting system, exposure across most equity REIT property sectors, and ultra-low expense ratio - which averages roughly 20 basis points - a fraction of the typical actively-managed mutual fund or CEF. We took a look at the property sector breakdown of these six funds.

We discussed how we've never been fans of the market capitalization weighting system - particularly in the real estate sector - a weighting scheme that we view as a somewhat archaic vestigial of a bygone era of high trading costs and before the advent of the "insanely efficient" ETF structure. These ETFs are heavily skewed towards the upper end of the market cap range due to the "top-heavy" nature of the REIT sector, which naturally weights the portfolio towards more expensive and lower-yielding REITs. Our equally-weighted Hoya Capital REIT 150 Index, essentially encompassing the entire universe of equity REITs, has an average AFFOx multiple of 16x and dividend yield of 4.80% compared to the "Core REIT" average of 23x and 3.0%, respectively, a function of the vastly different distribution of market capitalizations between the market-cap-weighted and equal-weighted design.

Earlier this week, we also published Real Estate CEFs: Satisfying A High Yield Fix. We examined the most popular CEFs with an average dividend yield of 7.0%. While we believe ETFs are the more suitable option for the vast majority of investors, CEFs can make sense for certain investors seeking access to leverage, active management, and are willing to pay a steep expense premium for it. For investors who absolutely need the 6-7% yield from their real estate allocation, we like the Cohen & Steers suite of levered CEFs: RQI and RNP and believe that these may indeed be slightly better options for sophisticated investors than the high-yield REIT ETFs covered in the last report, especially for tax-advantaged accounts that wouldn't benefit quite as much from the substantially superior tax efficiencies of ETFs.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

It'll be another fairly busy week of economic data in the week ahead, highlighted by CPI Inflation data on Thursday and Retail Sales data on Friday. Economists are expecting a 2.2% year-over-year in the Core CPI index, a deceleration from the 2.3% rate last month. Retail sales, meanwhile, are projected to rise by 0.3% from last month after December's strong report which brought the full-year rate of retail sales growth to 3.6% in 2019.

