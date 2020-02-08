Tesla's 'Foundational Rewrite' Of Autopilot: An Overlooked Upside Risk

From the point of view of customers, investors, and analysts, improvements to Autopilot may appear instantaneous on the day the new software is released (although Tesla engineers observe incremental progress).

Tesla demonstrates the alpha version of its Full Self-Driving software.

In April, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) began shipping all of its new vehicles with a new, custom-built computer designed for partially autonomous and fully autonomous driving. The company says it is roughly 20x more powerful than the previous computer supplied by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). From a financial perspective, the implications are two-fold. First, the new hardware should enable improvements to Tesla's partially autonomous driving features, such as Autopilot and Summon, thereby likely increasing demand for Tesla's vehicles and increasing gross margin through software sales. Second, the new hardware should allow Tesla to demonstrate further progress toward full autonomy, which would allow investors and analysts to better assess the likelihood of Tesla's robotaxi plans.

However, a bit puzzlingly to me, Tesla has apparently not yet taken advantage of the new computing power. In October 2018, Tesla's senior director of AI, Andrej Karpathy, expressed his eagerness to use the new computer:

...we are currently at a place where we trained large neural networks that work very well, but we are not able to deploy them to the fleet due to computational constraints. So, all of this will change with the next iteration of the hardware. And it's a massive step improvement in the compute capability. And the team is incredibly excited to get these networks out there.

Yet the neural networks and software running on Tesla's new Full Self-Driving Computer seem to be pretty much the same as what's running on the older Nvidia hardware. My interpretation is that software and neural network development is lagging behind the deployment of the new hardware. This interpretation is supported by some recent comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In a recent podcast interview, Musk said:

There's quite a significant foundational rewrite in the Tesla Autopilot system that's almost complete. … Instead of having planning, perception, image recognition all be separate, they're being combined. … Effectively, the neural net is absorbing more and more of the problem beyond simply if you see an image: is this a car or not? It's kind of: what do you do from that?

Musk also described a change in how Tesla's neural networks are being trained using labeled data:

3D labeling is the next big thing, where the car can go through a scene with eight cameras and kind of paint a path and then you can label the path in 3D. This is probably a two or three order of magnitude improvement in labeling efficiency...

Here's the clip from the podcast:

Musk made similar comments on Tesla's Q4 earnings call. He said:

...what isn't obvious regarding Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is just how much work has been going into improving the foundational elements of autonomy. The core Autopilot software and AI team is just, I think, very strong and making great progress. And we're really only beginning to take full advantage of the Autopilot hardware, the FSD hardware. The apparent progress as seen by consumers will seem to be extremely rapid, but actually what's really going on … is having the foundational software be very strong. Having a really strong foundation.

Musk also, again, discussed improvements to Tesla's processes for labeling data:

...a really fundamental thing is moving to video training. So, in terms of labeling: labeling with video and all eight cameras simultaneously. This is … in terms of labeling efficiency, arguably like a three order of magnitude improvement in labeling efficiency. For those who know about this, it's extremely fundamental.

So, Tesla is working on both foundational improvements to its neural network architectures and how they perform real-time inference in the car and to how the company labels data and thereby trains those neural networks. It sounds Tesla is rewriting the entire Autopilot system from the ground up, rather than simply refining the pre-existing software. During a full rewrite, presumably, Autopilot users would see no progress in the software they use. From the time that the rewrite begins to the time that it's 95% ready for production deployment, nothing can be shipped to the customer. Only once the software developers cross the "last mile" will customers see progress and, from their perspective, it will seem to happen all at once.

I believe this is an important flaw in how many investors and analysts look at Tesla's autonomy software. They assume progress will be gradual and broken up into small, incremental steps. While this assumption often holds for the evolution of Autopilot, it's also possible for progress to come in what from the outside looks like a sudden burst.

Tesla has a fundamental advantage in autonomy thanks to the unparalleled size of its training fleet. It has over 300,000 cars with the FSD Computer and over 400,000 cars with the older Nvidia hardware. No other entity has even 1,000 cars in its training fleet. With over 200x more sets of sensors, computers, and human drivers than all U.S.-based competitors combined, Tesla has a training data advantage in these five areas:

Tesla can use various automated techniques to capture interesting, surprising, rare, or confusing video data from its fleet. For example, it might run an ensemble of different neural networks and upload video whenever the networks disagree about what they see. Tesla might specifically query the fleet for examples of rare wildlife like bears and moose or rare vehicles like tractors and excavators. These video clips can be uploaded over Wi-Fi and then manually labeled. While Tesla can't pay 200x more workers to label videos than competitors, it can compile training as datasets that are arguably 200x better as measured by rarity, diversity, and examples that confound neural networks. Where applicable, Tesla can use human input from drivers to label video data without having to pay anybody. For example, when a driver steers down a winding road, that steering could be used to label the correct path or the extent of the road surface. If a driver stops for an obstacle the neural networks don't detect, that action could be treated as a label indicating the space ahead is obstructed. In effect, many drivers' actions label the visual world around them. Tesla has over 700,000 drivers in its cars, which is much larger than any labeling workforce that could ever be assembled. A new technique for training neural networks on video data is self-supervised learning. Self-supervision means learning without hand-made labels, such as predicting future video frames from past video frames. Or, more accurately, predicting multiple possible sequences of future video frames, each assigned a probability. Deep learning practitioners believe this could give neural networks a richer, more robust understanding of the visual world. As with (1), Tesla's advantage is in its ability to automatically source rare, diverse, and confounding video clips from its comparatively vast real-world fleet. I believe Tesla's Dojo computer is an accelerator for self-supervised training. Musk predicts the first Dojo computers will likely be running in 2021 or possibly in late 2020. While self-supervised training on video for the purposes of perception is new, somewhat less new is using self-supervised learning to predict the future behavior of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Just as a neural network might attempt to predict multiple possible futures for a video clip, a network can do the same with abstracted, video game-like representations passed along to it by a perception network. Shown a few seconds of past behavior, it can predict multiple possible future behaviors and assign each one a probability. As with (3), this requires no hand-made labels. This is fortunate for Tesla since it has hundreds of thousands of cars that can source training examples from the wild. Sourcing examples should be somewhat straightforward to automate since if prediction is running live in the car, an upload can be triggered anytime an unpredicted or low-probability behavior is observed. To me, one of the most powerful proofs of concept for AI in recent years is DeepMind's (GOOG, GOOGL) mastery of the military strategy and tactics video game StarCraft II. DeepMind's AI agent, AlphaStar, achieved top quintile performance in StarCraft simply by imitating top quintile human players. Tesla can do something similar. By imitating the way real people drive, I believe in many cases Tesla will be able to far surpass what could ever be programmed by hand. Although somewhat more bleeding-edge and experimental, it may be possible for Tesla to augment imitation with reinforcement, in which learning occurs via trial-and-error against some defined goal or goals.

In the words of autonomous vehicle expert Lex Fridman, "Andrej [Karpathy]'s job is to turn everything into a learning problem and collect a huge amount of data." In Karpathy's own words, his job is to replace as much as possible of Tesla's traditional, "Software 1.0" with deep learning and neural networks, which he calls "Software 2.0".

To take full advantage of Tesla's vastly greater access to training data in the five areas above, first Tesla's AI team needs to develop the full machine learning pipeline from curation to collection to labeling to training to testing to deployment. This includes neural network architectures, software tools for manual labelers to use, improvements to Tesla's driving simulator, and much else. I believe making Tesla's Autopilot system much more data-driven and neural network-driven is a major impetus for the rewrite.

Another positive sign from the Q4 earnings call is that Tesla's R&D spending on autonomy seems unlikely to be meaningfully constrained by Tesla's cash on hand. Tesla reported $6.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and positive free cash flow of $1.0 billion for the quarter, as well as $105 million in GAAP net profit. Tesla's full-year free cash flow for 2019 was $1.1 billion. Management guidance is that the company will be mostly GAAP net profitable and free cash flow positive on a quarterly and yearly basis going forward. Musk repeatedly emphasized that he is seeking to invest more capital in any area of the company where cash is a meaningful constraint to growth. Presumably, that includes autonomy.

From a valuation perspective, the most obvious impact of autonomy software is launching a robotaxi service. There seems to be broad agreement among sell-side analysts, consulting firms like McKinsey, and investment banks that robotaxis, if they can be commercialized, will be financially significant. ARK Invest recently updated its robotaxi scenario for Tesla and projected that in 2024, Tesla could generate $351 billion in revenue from robotaxis. In this scenario, ARK assigns Tesla a whopping price target of $15,000 per share in 2024.

ARK Invest's various scenarios for Tesla.

Perhaps less obvious than the robotaxi concept is the middle ground between robotaxis and Autopilot as it exists today. I coined the term "cyborg driving" as an analogy to cyborg chess, in which a human and an AI co-operate as a team. If robotaxis end up taking a lot longer than companies like Tesla, Waymo, and Cruise (GM) hope, then cyborg driving may be the best approach to vehicle automation in the interim.

The trick is to make up for the weaknesses of human attention, reflexes, and so on with indefatigable machine vigilance and to make up for the machine's lack of perceptual robustness and brittleness in the face of novelty by keeping a human in the loop. With a well-designed human-AI interface, I believe that cyborg driving could improve road safety and the pleasure of driving. This could make Tesla an even more attractive option for car buyers, thereby inducing demand, and it could also improve Tesla's gross margins by making software a larger component of sales.

Several open questions remain:

Are robotaxis technically feasible within the next five years?

How much progress toward robotaxis do investors and analysts need to see before they start pricing in any amount above zero in their models?

Does the recent run-up in Tesla's stock price have anything to do with full autonomy or is the market still valuing Tesla purely as a company that sells cars?

When partially autonomous features like Autopilot are in use, what is the impact (if any) on human drivers' vigilance and attentiveness? Are camera-based driver monitoring systems a good solution for ensuring humans stay in the loop?

I'm personally determined to hold onto my long position in Tesla until I see how things play out with autonomy over the next several years, despite the uncertainty and risk. I strongly suspect that in 2020 and 2021, investors and analysts who have so far overlooked or dismissed Tesla's autonomy development program will be surprised.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.