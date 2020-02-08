L3Harris Technologies: Merger Synergies Powering Growth

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) with a market cap of $50 billion is a leader in aerospace and defense technologies. The company has been a growth and earnings juggernaut driving the stock up 540% over the past decade including a 50% return in 2019. The company just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by firming profitability with management guiding for another strong 2020. We balance our favorable view on LHX which will likely continue to benefit from operating momentum and a pipeline of innovative new products against some emerging valuation concerns at the current level. We think the stock has likely priced in much of the positive outlook which may limit upside in the near-term.

Q4 and Fiscal-Year 2019 Results Recap

L3Harris Technologies reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings with non-GAAP EPS of $2.85, which was $0.06 ahead of expectation and up 29% year over year compared to $2.22 in Q4 2018. Revenue of $4.83 billion was essentially in line with expectations and up 19% y/y on an organic consolidated basis considering the combined Harris Corp. merger which closed in June of 2019. Management took an optimistic tone during the conference call:

These results cap an exceptional first six months as a newly combined company, in which we grew revenue and expanded margins in all four segments, outperformed on our guidance metrics, and delivered earnings per share growth of 27% to the second-half in calendar year, with full year free cash flow of $2.46 billion.

The story here is firming profitability across segments as firm-wide EBIT margin at 17.3% in Q4 was up sharply compared to 14.9% in Q4 2018. The new LHX is benefiting from synergies and a larger market position supporting higher cash flows. The company reported achieving cost synergies of $65 million in 2019, and $15 million above its previous guidance. From the conference call:

Integration is progressing ahead of plan and in the six months since closed, we delivered $65 million of net synergies or $15 million higher than our previous guidance. This momentum along with a well-defined path to generate $180 million of cumulative net savings in 2020, give us confidence in achieving our $300 million net savings target or $500 million gross, earlier than anticipated and about a year ahead of plan.

Other strategic priorities that are on track include R&D realignment to focus on high-margin and high-growth businesses going forward. The company reported free cash flow of $2.46 billion for the full-year 2019.

In terms of results by segment, revenues from the Integrated Mission Systems (which represent 30% of total revenues) were up by 11% y/y in Q4 while the operating margin expanded to 12.9% in 2019 compared to 11.6% in 2018. Management highlighted strength in "ISR aircraft missionization" and demand for its "Wescam turret systems". Other highlights include:

Q4 y/y sales 2019 y/y Sales 2019 vs 2018 Margin Integrated Mission +11% +11% 12.9% up from 11.6% Space & Airborne +12% +16% 18.5%, up from 17.7% Communication +10% +11% 23.3%, up from 21.3% Aviation +7% +2% 12.4%, up from 9.2%

2020 Outlook And Management Guidance

Management issued solid guidance for the year ahead, including EPS target in a range between $11.35 and $11.75, which if confirmed at the midpoint represents an earnings growth estimate of 14.5% compared to $10.08 for 2019. Notably, a target for the operating margin between 17% and 17.5% represents a further expansion compared to 16.6% in 2019. The margin guidance is seen firming for each of the four operating segments compared to last year's result. On the other hand, the "organic" revenue growth between 5% and 7% is seen decelerating to under double digits compared to the exceptionally strong 2019.

In terms of consensus market estimates, an EPS forecast of $11.60 for 2020 is above the midpoint of management guidance while earnings are expected to remain above double digits through fiscal 2022. Consensus revenue growth of 6.1% in 2020 is expected to average around 6% per year over the next two years.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

What we like about LHX is that its growth estimates between sales and earnings for 2020 are above consensus estimates for defense industry peers. LHX's EPS growth expected at 15.8% is above a peer group that we include United Technologies Corp. (UTX), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), and General Dynamics (GD). Sales growth of 6.1% expected for the year ahead is ahead of estimates for UTX, NOC, and GD while just under the 6.4% forecast for revenue growth by LMT. LHX's current price to free cash flow of 20.4x based on free cash flow of $2.46 billion in 2019 is also relatively attractive to the group.

2020 Revenue y/y Growth Est. 2020 EPS y/y Growth Est. Forward P/E Price to FCF L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) 6.1% 15.8% 19.7x 20.4x United Technologies Corp (UTX) 1.8% 0% 19.0x 21.7x Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) 6.4% 10.2% 18.2x 21.5x Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) 5.5% 9.2% 15.7x 20.4x General Dynamics (GD) 3.6% 6.2% 14.8x 27.4

On the other hand, the forward P/E multiple of 19.7x on 2020 estimates represents a higher premium to the group. Other measures including a forward EV to EBITDA multiple at 15x and forward EV to Sales multiple at 2.9X are also above the peer group average. Recognizing that each of these companies operates in different segments with varying levels of growth and profitability, LHX's premium to the group warrants some caution as a valuation headwind.

Considering what is already high expectations for the year ahead, we think L3Harris would be challenged to significantly exceed targets. Our concern here is that through 2020 as the revenue growth rate of the business moderates under double digits according to guidance, and margins normalize at a higher plateau, the company will have a smaller room for error.

Verdict

We rate shares of LHX as a hold balancing the positive trends against a view that much of the positive outlook has already been priced in considering the stock is up over 20% from lows in early December. We see the forward P/E of 20x as an appropriate multiple, thereby limiting upside in the near term.

Risks beyond a global cyclical slowdown include potentially weaker-than-expected margins or continued softness in the aviation segment that was the laggard in 2019. We look ahead for the next couple of earnings releases to confirm the trends in firming profitability and clues to the next upside catalyst.

