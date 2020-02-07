Short And Sharp: Have Markets Developed Immunity To The Coronavirus?

If, however, the virus fails to plateau within the next two months, prompting Chinese authorities to extend the lockdown to the point that factories exhaust inventories, the growth outlook - for both China and globally - deteriorates meaningfully.

All this even as the number of virus cases continues to climb.

Just two weeks after the coronavirus outbreak first hit markets, Chinese equities have already reversed some of their losses and the S&P 500 index has hit new heights.

By Seema Shah, Chief Strategist, Principal Global Investors

No doubt, markets have been helped along by China's halving of trade tariffs, a decision some have interpreted as a significant de-escalation of tensions, while strong corporate earnings reports have also helped propel equities higher. Most importantly for Asian assets, however, is the reassurance provided by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) decision to inject additional liquidity into the financial system, as well as other fiscal measures aimed at minimising the growth fallout.

Broader Asian economies have also been encouraged by PBOC actions to guide the onshore renminbi to a more stable - and stronger - setting. Investors are already asking if this is a good time to increase exposure to Asian risk assets, hoping to position for a repeat of the sharp rebound enjoyed by markets in 2003 once SARS had been contained.

Initially, the market's response to coronavirus fears was more violent than its reaction to the 2003 SARS episode. Indeed, risk velocity - the pace at which major risks and "black swan" events can affect asset prices - is elevated in today's markets compared to 10 years ago for three key reasons.

Firstly, the rise of social media means that there is a global echo chamber for major, anxiety-inducing events. At the time of the last financial crisis, people generated approximately 300,000 tweets per day; 10 years on, there are more than this number in a single minute and more than half a billion a day.

Second, aside from the obvious concerns about the greater potential for human spread of the virus, global supply chains have proliferated in their size and complexity, so companies globally have more potential to be impacted significantly by the temporary shutting down of companies and transport links. China is now the world's largest exporter of intermediate manufacturing products and an unquestionably intrinsic component of the global supply chain.

Thirdly, asset valuations are extremely elevated. With markets "priced for perfection", disruptive events which shake investor sentiment - and put into question positive global growth forecasts - are capable of inflicting outsized market moves.

In the near-term, China's economy is likely to take a severe hit as fears and travel restrictions weigh heavily on consumer activity. However, a short-lived shock with limited long-term damage to growth should see activity and Asian markets bouncing back sharply once virus cases peak.

If, however, the virus fails to plateau within the next two months, prompting Chinese authorities to extend the lockdown to the point that factories exhaust inventories, the growth outlook - for both China and globally - deteriorates meaningfully. This perhaps explains the only limited rise in U.S. Treasury 10-year bond yields in recent days even as risk assets bounced.

The risks posed by a more persistent virus outbreak means markets are likely to remain highly susceptible to news of additional coronavirus cases outside of China (as demonstrated by the reaction to news of further infections on a cruise ship off Japan), as well as any extended travel and business shutdown. Investors may not be confident in the durability of any global market recovery until the number of reported cases plateaus - a variable which is almost impossible to predict.

2020 to date has been no stranger to sharp sell-offs, followed quickly by big rebounds. In an environment where the pace at which tail-risks can affect asset prices is elevated and where there is still plenty of angst, surrounding not just the coronavirus but other concerns such as the U.S. election, this could be the pattern for the foreseeable future.

Against this backdrop, short-term reactive investment decisions may leave investors continuously chasing market moves, so focusing on the longer-term view is preferred. Investors should continue to consider exposure to Emerging Asia as strategic positioning in a region that, even taking account of the coronavirus, demonstrates superior, long-term growth potential.

