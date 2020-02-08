Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/6/20

|
Includes: DRRX, HIIQ, IFF, KZR, NGVT, PKD, UFI
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/6/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are rising right on cue and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Unifi (UFI);
  • Ingevity (NGVT);
  • Kezar Life Sciences (KZR); and
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Parker Drilling (PKD);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • DURECT (DRRX); and
  • Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER); and
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$10,909,628

2

Morningside Venture Inv

BO

Kezar Life Sciences

KZR

JB*

$9,880,000

3

Frazier Life Sciences VIII

BO

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT

JB*

$8,500,000

4

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors

BO

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT

JB*

$4,999,989

5

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,302,640

6

Langone Kenneth

DIR

Unifi

UFI

B

$541,320

7

Carey Albert P

CB, DIR

Unifi

UFI

B

$498,663

8

Highbridge Capital Mgt

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

B

$494,209

9

Wilson D Michael

CEO, DIR

Ingevity

NGVT

B

$483,332

10

Bleichroeder

BO

DURECT

DRRX

B

$381,909

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bezos Jeffrey P

CB, CEO, BO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$1,654,108,288

2

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$29,321,808

3

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$19,218,978

4

Capitalg

BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

S

$17,869,790

5

Hess John B

CEO, DIR, BO

Hess

HES

AS

$13,079,636

6

Hsing Michael

CEO, DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$13,025,466

7

Kosloske Michael W

BO

Health Insurance Innovations

HIIQ

S

$4,810,077

8

Sciammas Maurice

VP, SO

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$3,957,473

9

Xiao Deming

PR, OO

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$3,372,774

10

Auvil Paul R Iii

CFO

Proofpoint

PFPT

AS

$3,127,440

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.