Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/6/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/6/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are rising right on cue and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Unifi (UFI);

Ingevity (NGVT);

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR); and

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Parker Drilling (PKD);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

DURECT (DRRX); and

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Proofpoint (PFPT);

Monolithic Power (MPWR);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Hess (HES); and

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER); and

Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $10,909,628 2 Morningside Venture Inv BO Kezar Life Sciences KZR JB* $9,880,000 3 Frazier Life Sciences VIII BO Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT JB* $8,500,000 4 Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors BO Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT JB* $4,999,989 5 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,302,640 6 Langone Kenneth DIR Unifi UFI B $541,320 7 Carey Albert P CB, DIR Unifi UFI B $498,663 8 Highbridge Capital Mgt BO Parker Drilling PKD B $494,209 9 Wilson D Michael CEO, DIR Ingevity NGVT B $483,332 10 Bleichroeder BO DURECT DRRX B $381,909

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bezos Jeffrey P CB, CEO, BO Amazon.com AMZN AS $1,654,108,288 2 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $29,321,808 3 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $19,218,978 4 Capitalg BO CrowdStrike CRWD S $17,869,790 5 Hess John B CEO, DIR, BO Hess HES AS $13,079,636 6 Hsing Michael CEO, DIR Monolithic Power MPWR S $13,025,466 7 Kosloske Michael W BO Health Insurance Innovations HIIQ S $4,810,077 8 Sciammas Maurice VP, SO Monolithic Power MPWR S $3,957,473 9 Xiao Deming PR, OO Monolithic Power MPWR S $3,372,774 10 Auvil Paul R Iii CFO Proofpoint PFPT AS $3,127,440

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

