Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/6/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/6/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are rising right on cue and will stay strong through the end of March.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Proofpoint (PFPT);
- Monolithic Power (MPWR);
- Eli Lilly (LLY);
- Hess (HES); and
- CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Winder Investment Pte
|
BO
|
Intl Flavors
|
IFF
|
B
|
$10,909,628
|
2
|
Morningside Venture Inv
|
BO
|
Kezar Life Sciences
|
KZR
|
JB*
|
$9,880,000
|
3
|
Frazier Life Sciences VIII
|
BO
|
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
|
ARQT
|
JB*
|
$8,500,000
|
4
|
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors
|
BO
|
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
|
ARQT
|
JB*
|
$4,999,989
|
5
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR, BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$1,302,640
|
6
|
Langone Kenneth
|
DIR
|
Unifi
|
UFI
|
B
|
$541,320
|
7
|
Carey Albert P
|
CB, DIR
|
Unifi
|
UFI
|
B
|
$498,663
|
8
|
Highbridge Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Parker Drilling
|
PKD
|
B
|
$494,209
|
9
|
Wilson D Michael
|
CEO, DIR
|
Ingevity
|
NGVT
|
B
|
$483,332
|
10
|
Bleichroeder
|
BO
|
DURECT
|
DRRX
|
B
|
$381,909
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Bezos Jeffrey P
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
Amazon.com
|
AMZN
|
AS
|
$1,654,108,288
|
2
|
Lilly Endowment
|
BO
|
Eli Lilly
|
LLY
|
S
|
$29,321,808
|
3
|
Camp Garrett
|
DIR
|
Uber Technologies
|
UBER
|
AS
|
$19,218,978
|
4
|
Capitalg
|
BO
|
CrowdStrike
|
CRWD
|
S
|
$17,869,790
|
5
|
Hess John B
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Hess
|
HES
|
AS
|
$13,079,636
|
6
|
Hsing Michael
|
CEO, DIR
|
Monolithic Power
|
MPWR
|
S
|
$13,025,466
|
7
|
Kosloske Michael W
|
BO
|
Health Insurance Innovations
|
HIIQ
|
S
|
$4,810,077
|
8
|
Sciammas Maurice
|
VP, SO
|
Monolithic Power
|
MPWR
|
S
|
$3,957,473
|
9
|
Xiao Deming
|
PR, OO
|
Monolithic Power
|
MPWR
|
S
|
$3,372,774
|
10
|
Auvil Paul R Iii
|
CFO
|
Proofpoint
|
PFPT
|
AS
|
$3,127,440
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.