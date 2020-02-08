Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economic impacts of coronavirus

Worried by the drastic efforts to contain the disease, investors dashed for the exits as Chinese markets reopened on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite plunging nearly 8% . The economy was in focus as more than a dozen Chinese provinces announced a further extension of the Lunar New Year holiday, while Macau shut its casinos until mid-February. Later in the week, things headed north amid scientific progress toward a coronavirus cure and China saying it would halve tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports. The epidemic still led to forecasts being cut, with S&P Global Ratings revising its estimation of China's GDP growth for 2020 from 5.7% before the outbreak to 5%.

Google unveils YouTube, Cloud results

Financial analysts applauded transparency from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), which revealed new revenue figures for the first time. Sales at YouTube were $15.1B for the year, lower than projections, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 53% to $2.6B, but trailed that of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure platform (profit figures were not disclosed). The news, along with mixed fourth-quarter results, sent down Alphabet shares down 4% AH on Monday.

Mouse House ups the ante

Disney made a strong entrance into the streaming video wars, reaching 28.6M paying subscribers on Disney+ just three months after its launch. It took Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the largest streaming platform, years to reach that number, though it currently has more than 67M subs across the U.S. and Canada. Other highlights... Revenue and profit at Disney's (NYSE:DIS) film division more than doubled Y/Y to $3.7B, though coronavirus-related closings at its theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong could shave $175M off operating income if they extend for two months. The Mandalorian will also return in October, if you were wondering.

Is Tesla behaving like Bitcoin 2017?

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged above the $900 mark, extending a stunning rally that has more than doubled the company's market value since the start of the year. Short squeeze? FOMO? Betting on Elon Musk's vision? Whatever the reason may be, shares gave back much of the week's gains to settle in the $700-level, as the EV maker temporarily closed its China stores amid coronavirus fears. During the week, Musk also polled Twitter users on whether to open a Gigafactory in Texas, with nearly 80% of 306,000 voters giving a thumbs up for the new facility.

Latest fight against deepfakes

As tech platforms prepare for the 2020 presidential election, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said it will begin labeling tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of content and will remove any manipulated media "likely to cause harm." Earlier this week, YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) announced it would remove any content that has been doctored and may pose a "serious risk of egregious harm," while TikTok issued a broad ban on "misleading information." Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is further removing deepfakes and some other manipulated videos from its websites, but will leave up satirical content.

Another round of Macy's closings

Updating its guidance for Q4 and the years ahead, Macy's (NYSE:M) announced plans to close 125 department stores over the next three years, in an admission that a fifth of its locations cannot succeed as shoppers move online. The retailer said it would additionally cut 2,000 corporate jobs, and abandon a dual headquarters in Cincinnati for a head office in New York. It's also testing a new concept that will take it out of traditional malls by opening smaller outlets in strip malls, and will continue to look for profits from its real estate.

Central bank digital currencies

Central banks are hurrying the pace at which they are looking at issuing their own digital currencies (known as CBDCs), as Facebook's (FB) push to launch its own crypto raises questions over who will control money supply in the decades ahead. "The Fed is conducting research and experimentation related to distributed ledger technologies and their potential use case for digital currencies, including the potential for a CBDC," Governor Lael Brainard told the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Leaders of six major central banks, including the U.K., the eurozone, Japan, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland, are also undertaking joint research on cryptos and may hold their first meeting in Washington in mid-April.

7-Eleven pilots first cashierless store

Stepping up its innovation, 7-Eleven (OTCPK:SVNDY) began testing out a pilot cashierless store at its corporate headquarters in Texas. It uses a dedicated app and "proprietary mixture of algorithms and predictive technology" to know what each customer is buying. Sound familiar? Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been testing a similar concept at its Go stores since 2018. "Retail technology is evolving at a rapid pace and customer expectations are driving the evolution," said 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto.

OPEC+ consensus

With oil prices sliding into a bear market, Russia supported a recommendation to deepen OPEC+ oil supply curbs amid falling demand for crude as China battles a coronavirus outbreak. The proposal could lead to a provisional cut in output of 600,000 barrels per day, which is about 0.6% of global supply and would extend current curbs of 1.7M bpd. It would also pave the way for OPEC to bring forward to February a ministerial policy meeting planned for early March to formalize the decision.

Countering Huawei dominance

The U.S. should neutralize a threat of Huawei's next-generation equipment by taking a controlling stake in Nokia (NYSE:NOK) or Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), according to U.S. Attorney General William Barr. "There are only two companies that can compete with Huawei right now... putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a more formidable competitor." The stance is dismissive of recent White House efforts to blunt Huawei's threat by investing in homegrown 5G equipment - signaling a split between government approaches.