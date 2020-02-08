U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Schrödinger Shines While The Market Sleeps On Casper In 7-IPO Week

Seven IPOs and one SPAC entered public market this past week.
Life sciences software maker Schrödinger rocketed in its debut and contract researcher PPD completed 2020's second billion-dollar deal, while mattress unicorn Casper disappointed.
Record label giant Warner Music, a building products maker, and a biotech submitted initial filings.
Schrödinger priced above the range to raise $202 million at a $1.1 billion market cap and popped 68% on its first day. The company is unprofitable, but it has large and sticky customers and a broad drug pipeline with a mix of internal programs and collaborations. Schrödinger finished up 88%.
In the year's biggest deal yet, PPD joined the Billion-Dollar IPO Club by pricing at the high end to raise $1.6 billion at a $9.4 billion market cap. The company operates in a crowded space with large competitors, but has established itself as a global CRO of choice with clients including the top 50 biopharmas worldwide. PPD finished up 15%.
After slashing its valuation by 34%, Casper Sleep priced at the low end to raise $100 million at a $487 million market cap, less than half of its last private valuation. Despite leading the highly competitive DTC mattress market, investor taste has continued to shift away from money-losing unicorns. It opened 21% above its IPO price, but finished the week down 8%.
Preclinical gene editing biotech Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) upsized its offering by 69% and priced at the high end to raise $180 million at a $906 million market cap, making it one of the largest preclinical biotech IPOs ever. Despite its early stage and unproven approach, Beam finished up 21%, continuing a hot streak for biotechs.
Recreational boat roll-up OneWater Marine (ONEW) priced at the bottom of the lowered range to raise $55 million at a $166 million market cap. The company originally planned to raise $60 million at a $181 million market cap but postponed in October 2019. Bolstered by strong performances from its peers, OneWater finished up 26%.
Mortgage REIT NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) priced at the low end to raise $95 million at a $335 million market cap, and finished down 1%. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp. (OTCPK:PFHD) priced slightly below the range to raise $57 million at a $232 million market cap, and finished up 6%.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Schrödinger
|
$202M
|
$1,111M
|
13%
|
+68%
|
+88%
Provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research.
|
OneWater Marine
|
$55M
|
$166M
|
-37%
|
+26%
|
+26%
Recreational boat dealership that owns and operates 63 stores in the US.
|
Beam Therapeutics
|
$180M
|
$906M
|
6%
|
+10%
|
+21%
Preclinical biotech developing therapies based on single-base gene editing.
|
PPD
|
$1,620M
|
$9,423M
|
6%
|
+11%
|
+15%
LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services.
|
Professional Holding Corp.
|
$57M
|
$232M
|
-8%
|
+6%
|
+6%
Florida bank with nine locations across the Miami-Dade MSA.
|
InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U)
|
$210M
|
$261M
|
0%
|
+1%
|
+1%
Blank check company backed by merchant bank InterPrivate and led by its founder Ahmed Fattouh.
|
NexPoint R.E. Finance
|
$95M
|
$335M
|
-5%
|
-1%
|
-1%
Newly formed mortgage REIT focused on single-family rental and multifamily loans.
|
Casper
|
$100M
|
$487M
|
-33%
|
+13%
|
-8%
Direct-to-consumer mattress and bedding brand.
Two companies filed for IPOs this past week. Taken private by Access Industries in 2011 for $3.3 billion, Warner Music Group filed to return to the public markets with an IPO we estimate could raise $750 million. Building products maker The AZEK Company (AZEK) filed for an estimated $500 million IPO, and preclinical rare disease biotech Passage Bio (PASG) filed to raise $125 million.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
AZEK
|
$500M
|
Industrials
|
Barclays
Manufactures composite residential and commercial building products.
|
Warner Music
|
$750M
|
Communication Services
|
Morgan Stanley
Leading music publisher and record label.
|
Passage Bio
|
$125M
|
Health Care
|
JP Morgan
Preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare CNS disorders.
In other IPO news, workplace app Asana reportedly submitted a confidential filing with the SEC for a direct listing rather than a traditional IPO. Asana would join the ranks of other non-traditional tech unicorns Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), both of which have experienced rocky trading.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/6/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 8.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 3.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify. The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 4.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 0.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and SoftBank.
