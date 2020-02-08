U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Schrödinger Shines While The Market Sleeps On Casper In 7-IPO Week

Life sciences software maker Schrödinger rocketed in its debut and contract researcher PPD completed 2020's second billion-dollar deal, while mattress unicorn Casper disappointed.

Seven IPOs and one SPAC entered public market this past week.

Record label giant Warner Music (WMGC.RC), a building products maker, and a biotech submitted initial filings.

Schrödinger priced above the range to raise $202 million at a $1.1 billion market cap and popped 68% on its first day. The company is unprofitable, but it has large and sticky customers and a broad drug pipeline with a mix of internal programs and collaborations. Schrödinger finished up 88%.

In the year's biggest deal yet, PPD joined the Billion-Dollar IPO Club by pricing at the high end to raise $1.6 billion at a $9.4 billion market cap. The company operates in a crowded space with large competitors, but has established itself as a global CRO of choice with clients including the top 50 biopharmas worldwide. PPD finished up 15%.

After slashing its valuation by 34%, Casper Sleep priced at the low end to raise $100 million at a $487 million market cap, less than half of its last private valuation. Despite leading the highly competitive DTC mattress market, investor taste has continued to shift away from money-losing unicorns. It opened 21% above its IPO price, but finished the week down 8%.

Preclinical gene editing biotech Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) upsized its offering by 69% and priced at the high end to raise $180 million at a $906 million market cap, making it one of the largest preclinical biotech IPOs ever. Despite its early stage and unproven approach, Beam finished up 21%, continuing a hot streak for biotechs.

Recreational boat roll-up OneWater Marine (ONEW) priced at the bottom of the lowered range to raise $55 million at a $166 million market cap. The company originally planned to raise $60 million at a $181 million market cap but postponed in October 2019. Bolstered by strong performances from its peers, OneWater finished up 26%.

Mortgage REIT NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) priced at the low end to raise $95 million at a $335 million market cap, and finished down 1%. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp. (OTCPK:PFHD) priced slightly below the range to raise $57 million at a $232 million market cap, and finished up 6%.

8 IPOs During the Week of February 3rd, 2020 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 02/07 Schrödinger $202M $1,111M 13% +68% +88% Provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research. OneWater Marine $55M $166M -37% +26% +26% Recreational boat dealership that owns and operates 63 stores in the US. Beam Therapeutics $180M $906M 6% +10% +21% Preclinical biotech developing therapies based on single-base gene editing. PPD $1,620M $9,423M 6% +11% +15% LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services. Professional Holding Corp. $57M $232M -8% +6% +6% Florida bank with nine locations across the Miami-Dade MSA. InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U) $210M $261M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company backed by merchant bank InterPrivate and led by its founder Ahmed Fattouh. NexPoint R.E. Finance $95M $335M -5% -1% -1% Newly formed mortgage REIT focused on single-family rental and multifamily loans. Casper $100M $487M -33% +13% -8% Direct-to-consumer mattress and bedding brand.

Two companies filed for IPOs this past week. Taken private by Access Industries in 2011 for $3.3 billion, Warner Music Group filed to return to the public markets with an IPO we estimate could raise $750 million. Building products maker The AZEK Company (AZEK) filed for an estimated $500 million IPO, and preclinical rare disease biotech Passage Bio (PASG) filed to raise $125 million.

3 Filings During the Week of February 3rd, 2020 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter AZEK $500M Industrials Barclays Manufactures composite residential and commercial building products. Warner Music $750M Communication Services Morgan Stanley Leading music publisher and record label. Passage Bio $125M Health Care JP Morgan Preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare CNS disorders.

In other IPO news, workplace app Asana reportedly submitted a confidential filing with the SEC for a direct listing rather than a traditional IPO. Asana would join the ranks of other non-traditional tech unicorns Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), both of which have experienced rocky trading.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/6/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 8.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 3.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify. The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 4.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 0.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and SoftBank.

