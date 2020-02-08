WTI Weekly: Last Week's Support Fails Early Week Before Sell-Side Continuation To 49.31s

This week’s auction saw a sell-side breakdown attempt early week to 49.31s where buy excess developed, driving price higher to 52.20s, before developing balance, 52.20s-50.09s, into the week’s close.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 53.56s as resistance. This expectation did play out, albeit modestly, as a sell-side breakdown developed early in the week driving price lower to 49.31s into Wednesday’s auction. Buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence as price discovery higher developed to 52.20s into Thursday’s trade, testing the breakdown area. A low volume sell response developed there, driving price lower to 50.09s ahead of Friday close, settling at 50.32s.

02-07 February 2020

This week’s auction saw a minor probe lower to 50.42s in Sunday’s Globex trade where buying interest emerged, 51.01s, amidst buy excess. Minor rotation higher developed as balance ensued, 51.97s-50.96s, before buyers trapped, 51.32s, and sell-side continuation unfolded to 49.91s ahead of Monday’s NY close. A minor probe lower developed to 49.65s upon Monday’s Globex reopen. Buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued to 51.55s at/near the key resistance area in Tuesday’s trade. Minor sell excess formed there as price discovery lower resumed to 49.51s into Tuesday’s NY close.

Minor price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 49.31s, upon Tuesday’s Globex reopen. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued to 51.89s as buying interest emerged, 51.55s/51.25s, through the EIA release (+3.3 million vs. +2.8 million expected) within the key resistance area. Pullback developed to 50.44s as buy excess developed into Wednesday’s NY close. Buy-side continuation developed early in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 52.20s. A low volume sell response developed there, halting the buy-side sequence, driving price lower to 50.24s ahead of Thursday’s NY close. Balance developed, 51.48s-50.09s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 50.32s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery lower barring failure of 53.56s as resistance. This probability path did play out as a sell-side breakdown below last week’s support, 50.97s, occurred early in the week. Price discovery lower developed to 49.31s within a major structural support zone where buy excess halted the sell-side auction, developing balance into week’s end. This week’s rotation (289 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (369 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s support area, 50.25s-49.70s, will be key. This week’s structural buy excess signals the potential development of a low within a major prior support area. Following the Iran attack media hype, the market has corrected approximately 25% from the January high. The narrative now shifts to global doom and gloom due to coronavirus as constricted trade takes the market slightly below Fall 2019’s demand cluster, 55s-51s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support area will target key supply clusters overhead, 52.13s-54.37s/54.77s-55.95s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this week’s support area will target key demand cluster below, 46.50s-42.50s. Near-term bias shifts neutral to buy-side, barring failure of 49.31s as support. The sell-side sequence from 65.50s is stretched as price trades into multi-year demand, suggesting caution regarding further meaningful downside potential. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the intermediate term balance, 65.65s-50.52s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Similarly, from mid-December 2019 to mid-January 2020, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+131k contracts), a meaningful decrease from last week as MM seems to be in a near-term cycle of net long reduction. MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all nearing levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades into the typically bullish season (January-May) within the major support area. This divergence implies a broader neutral posture as the buy-side once again failed near major structural resistance, 64s, and the market subsequently has traded to major structural support. Should major structural support hold, a buy location may develop in the near-term.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

