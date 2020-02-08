Seeking Alpha
Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 9

|
Includes: ABC, ACN, ADM, AFL, AIT, AIV, AMGN, AMP, AOS, AVA, AWR, BG, BGEPF, BHB, BKH, BMRC, CBSH, CBSHP, CE, CHD, CL, CLX, CNP, COLM, CVX, DCI, DGICA, DGICB, DUK, DUKB, DUKH, EBBNF, EBMT, EBRGF, EBRZF, ED, EMR, ENB, ENBBF, EPD, ES, EV, FUL, GRC, HAS, HEP, HRL, IVZ, KR, LARK, LAZ, LNN, LNT, LSTR, MCHP, MDP, MDPEB, MKTX, MMC, MMM, MMP, MPC, MSA, MSEX, NNN, NNN.PF, NUE, NWBI, NWN, O, ODC, OHI, OKE, PETS, PG, PII, PJH, PRH, PRS, PRU, R, RBA, ROK, SJM, SKT, SMP, SO, SOJA, SOJB, SOJC, SOLN, SPG, SPG.PJ, SRCE, STAG, STAG.PC, SWX, TBNK, TGT, TJX, TMP, UTX, V, VLO, VSEC, WABC, WBA, WEC, WINA, WRK, WTRG
by: Justin Law
Justin Law
Value, dividend investing, dividend growth investing
Marketplace
The Dividend Kings
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Aflac Inc.

(AFL)

2/18

3/2

0.27

0.28

3.70%

2.12%

38

Avista Corp.

(AVA)

2/20

3/13

0.3875

0.405

4.52%

3.17%

18

Commerce Bancshares

(CBSH)

3/5

3/23

0.26

0.27

3.85%

1.55%

52

CenterPoint Energy

(CNP)

2/19

3/12

0.2875

0.29

0.87%

4.34%

15

Columbia Sportswear Co.

(COLM)

3/9

3/23

0.24

0.26

8.33%

1.15%

15

Eversource Energy

(ES)

3/3

3/31

0.535

0.5675

6.07%

2.51%

22

Microchip Technology Inc.

(MCHP)

2/20

3/6

0.3665

0.367

0.14%

1.38%

19

Meredith Corp.

(MDP)

2/27

3/13

0.575

0.595

3.48%

7.34%

27

3M Company

(MMM)

2/13

3/12

1.44

1.47

2.08%

3.67%

62

Polaris Inc.

(PII)

2/28

3/16

0.61

0.62

1.64%

2.74%

25

Prudential Financial Inc.

(PRU)

2/14

3/12

1

1.1

10.00%

4.65%

12

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 10 (Ex-Div 2/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

2/26

0.6

344.29

0.7%

12

MSA Safety Inc.

(MSA)

3/10

0.42

139.94

1.2%

48

Valero Energy Corp.

(VLO)

3/4

0.98

84.04

4.7%

10

Winmark Corp.

(WINA)

3/2

0.25

204.27

0.5%

10

Tuesday February 11 (Ex-Div 2/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Archer-Daniels-Midland

(ADM)

3/5

0.36

45.71

3.1%

45

Invesco Limited

(IVZ)

3/2

0.31

18.22

6.8%

10

Territorial Bancorp

(TBNK)

2/27

0.23

30.05

3.1%

10

TJX Companies Inc.

(TJX)

3/5

0.23

61.38

1.5%

23

Wednesday February 12 (Ex-Div 2/13)

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

(ABC)

3/2

0.42

91.94

1.8%

16

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

(AIT)

2/28

0.32

66.85

1.9%

11

Apartment Investment & Management Co.

(AIV)

2/28

0.41

53.37

3.1%

10

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

3/6

1.6

229.33

2.8%

10

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

(AMP)

2/28

0.97

175.32

2.2%

15

American States Water

(AWR)

3/2

0.305

90.28

1.4%

65

Bunge Limited

(BG)

3/2

0.5

54.08

3.7%

19

Black Hills Corp.

(BKH)

3/1

0.535

83.91

2.5%

49

Church & Dwight

(CHD)

3/2

0.24

74.49

1.3%

24

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

2/28

0.21

52.69

1.6%

33

Duke Energy Corp.

(DUK)

3/16

0.945

96.27

3.9%

15

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

(EBMT)

3/6

0.095

21.21

1.8%

20

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

3/10

0.5

73.77

2.7%

63

Enbridge Inc.

(ENB)

3/1

0.6122

42.18

7.7%

24

Gorman-Rupp Company

(GRC)

3/10

0.145

35.06

1.5%

47

Kroger Company

(KR)

3/1

0.16

27.96

2.3%

14

Lindsay Corp.

(LNN)

2/28

0.31

104.87

1.2%

17

Landstar System Inc.

(LSTR)

3/13

0.185

113.96

0.6%

15

3M Company

(MMM)

3/12

1.47

160.08

3.6%

62

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

3/2

0.2562

68.15

1.5%

47

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

2/28

0.25

35.74

2.8%

17

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.

(RBA)

3/6

0.2

42.64

1.8%

19

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

3/2

0.88

108.23

3.3%

22

Standard Motor Products Inc.

(SMP)

3/2

0.25

50.86

1.9%

11

Simon Property Group Inc.

(SPG)

2/28

2.1

141.02

6.0%

10

United Technologies

(UTX)

3/10

0.735

156.83

1.9%

26

Visa Inc.

(V)

3/3

0.3

202.74

0.6%

12

WEC Energy Group Inc.

(WEC)

3/1

0.6325

99.75

2.5%

17

WestRock Company

(WRK)

2/26

0.465

41.22

4.5%

11

Essential Utilities

(WTRG)

3/1

0.2343

0.01

1.8%

27

Thursday February 13 (Ex-Div 2/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Bar Harbor Bankshares

(BHB)

3/18

0.22

22.5

3.8%

16

Celanese Corp.

(CE)

2/28

0.62

108.59

2.3%

10

Chevron Corp.

(CVX)

3/10

1.29

108.94

4.7%

33

Lazard Limited

(LAZ)

2/28

0.47

43.52

4.3%

12

Prudential Financial Inc.

(PRU)

3/12

1.1

94.67

4.6%

12

Ryder System

(R)

3/20

0.56

50.05

4.5%

15

Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK)

3/10

1.02

202.72

2.0%

10

Southern Company

(SO)

3/6

0.62

68.38

3.6%

19

Southwest Gas Corp.

(SWX)

3/2

0.545

77.19

2.8%

13

Friday February 14 (Ex-Div 2/18)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Aflac Inc.

(AFL)

3/2

0.28

52.93

2.1%

38

Consolidated Edison

(ED)

3/16

0.765

92.78

3.3%

46

Landmark Bancorp Inc.

(LARK)

3/4

0.2

25.2

3.1%

17

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

(MPC)

3/10

0.58

54.69

4.2%

10

Target Corp.

(TGT)

3/10

0.66

115.61

2.3%

52

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

(WBA)

3/12

0.4575

53.24

3.4%

44

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Accenture plc

(ACN)

2/14

0.8

0.7%

A.O. Smith Corp.

(AOS)

2/18

0.24

2.2%

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(BMRC)

2/14

0.23

2.1%

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

(CL)

2/14

0.43

2.3%

Clorox Company

(CLX)

2/14

1.06

2.6%

Donegal Group Inc. A

(DGICA)

2/18

0.145

3.9%

Donegal Group Inc. B

(DGICB)

2/18

0.1275

4.2%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

(EPD)

2/12

0.445

6.9%

Eaton Vance Corp.

(EV)

2/14

0.375

3.1%

H.B. Fuller Company

(FUL)

2/13

0.16

1.3%

Hasbro Inc.

(HAS)

2/18

0.68

2.7%

Holly Energy Partners LP

(HEP)

2/13

0.6725

11.9%

Hormel Foods Corp.

(HRL)

2/18

0.2325

2.0%

Alliant Energy Corp.

(LNT)

2/18

0.38

2.6%

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

(MMC)

2/14

0.455

1.6%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

(MMP)

2/14

1.0275

6.9%

National Retail Properties

(NNN)

2/14

0.515

3.6%

Nucor Corp.

(NUE)

2/11

0.4025

3.3%

Northwest Bancshares Inc.

(NWBI)

2/14

0.19

4.8%

Northwest Natural Holding

(NWN)

2/14

0.4775

2.6%

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

2/14

0.2325

3.5%

Omega Healthcare Investors

(OHI)

2/14

0.67

6.3%

ONEOK Inc.

(OKE)

2/14

0.935

4.9%

PetMed Express Inc.

(PETS)

2/14

0.27

4.0%

Procter & Gamble Co.

(PG)

2/18

0.7459

2.3%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(SKT)

2/14

0.355

10.4%

1st Source Corp.

(SRCE)

2/14

0.29

2.4%

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

2/18

0.12

4.4%

Tompkins Financial Corp.

(TMP)

2/18

0.52

2.4%

VSE Corp.

(VSEC)

2/12

0.09

1.2%

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

2/14

0.41

2.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDP, O, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.