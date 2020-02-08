Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 9
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which declared increased dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aflac Inc.
|
(AFL)
|
2/18
|
3/2
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
3.70%
|
2.12%
|
38
|
Avista Corp.
|
(AVA)
|
2/20
|
3/13
|
0.3875
|
0.405
|
4.52%
|
3.17%
|
18
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
(CBSH)
|
3/5
|
3/23
|
0.26
|
0.27
|
3.85%
|
1.55%
|
52
|
CenterPoint Energy
|
(CNP)
|
2/19
|
3/12
|
0.2875
|
0.29
|
0.87%
|
4.34%
|
15
|
Columbia Sportswear Co.
|
(COLM)
|
3/9
|
3/23
|
0.24
|
0.26
|
8.33%
|
1.15%
|
15
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
3/3
|
3/31
|
0.535
|
0.5675
|
6.07%
|
2.51%
|
22
|
Microchip Technology Inc.
|
(MCHP)
|
2/20
|
3/6
|
0.3665
|
0.367
|
0.14%
|
1.38%
|
19
|
Meredith Corp.
|
(MDP)
|
2/27
|
3/13
|
0.575
|
0.595
|
3.48%
|
7.34%
|
27
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
2/13
|
3/12
|
1.44
|
1.47
|
2.08%
|
3.67%
|
62
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
2/28
|
3/16
|
0.61
|
0.62
|
1.64%
|
2.74%
|
25
|
Prudential Financial Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
2/14
|
3/12
|
1
|
1.1
|
10.00%
|
4.65%
|
12
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday February 10 (Ex-Div 2/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
2/26
|
0.6
|
344.29
|
0.7%
|
12
|
MSA Safety Inc.
|
(MSA)
|
3/10
|
0.42
|
139.94
|
1.2%
|
48
|
Valero Energy Corp.
|
(VLO)
|
3/4
|
0.98
|
84.04
|
4.7%
|
10
|
Winmark Corp.
|
(WINA)
|
3/2
|
0.25
|
204.27
|
0.5%
|
10
Tuesday February 11 (Ex-Div 2/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland
|
(ADM)
|
3/5
|
0.36
|
45.71
|
3.1%
|
45
|
Invesco Limited
|
(IVZ)
|
3/2
|
0.31
|
18.22
|
6.8%
|
10
|
Territorial Bancorp
|
(TBNK)
|
2/27
|
0.23
|
30.05
|
3.1%
|
10
|
TJX Companies Inc.
|
(TJX)
|
3/5
|
0.23
|
61.38
|
1.5%
|
23
Wednesday February 12 (Ex-Div 2/13)
|
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|
(ABC)
|
3/2
|
0.42
|
91.94
|
1.8%
|
16
|
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
2/28
|
0.32
|
66.85
|
1.9%
|
11
|
Apartment Investment & Management Co.
|
(AIV)
|
2/28
|
0.41
|
53.37
|
3.1%
|
10
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
3/6
|
1.6
|
229.33
|
2.8%
|
10
|
Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
2/28
|
0.97
|
175.32
|
2.2%
|
15
|
American States Water
|
(AWR)
|
3/2
|
0.305
|
90.28
|
1.4%
|
65
|
Bunge Limited
|
(BG)
|
3/2
|
0.5
|
54.08
|
3.7%
|
19
|
Black Hills Corp.
|
(BKH)
|
3/1
|
0.535
|
83.91
|
2.5%
|
49
|
Church & Dwight
|
(CHD)
|
3/2
|
0.24
|
74.49
|
1.3%
|
24
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
2/28
|
0.21
|
52.69
|
1.6%
|
33
|
Duke Energy Corp.
|
(DUK)
|
3/16
|
0.945
|
96.27
|
3.9%
|
15
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
3/6
|
0.095
|
21.21
|
1.8%
|
20
|
Emerson Electric
|
(EMR)
|
3/10
|
0.5
|
73.77
|
2.7%
|
63
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
3/1
|
0.6122
|
42.18
|
7.7%
|
24
|
Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
3/10
|
0.145
|
35.06
|
1.5%
|
47
|
Kroger Company
|
(KR)
|
3/1
|
0.16
|
27.96
|
2.3%
|
14
|
Lindsay Corp.
|
(LNN)
|
2/28
|
0.31
|
104.87
|
1.2%
|
17
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
3/13
|
0.185
|
113.96
|
0.6%
|
15
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
3/12
|
1.47
|
160.08
|
3.6%
|
62
|
Middlesex Water Co.
|
(MSEX)
|
3/2
|
0.2562
|
68.15
|
1.5%
|
47
|
Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|
(ODC)
|
2/28
|
0.25
|
35.74
|
2.8%
|
17
|
Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.
|
(RBA)
|
3/6
|
0.2
|
42.64
|
1.8%
|
19
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
(SJM)
|
3/2
|
0.88
|
108.23
|
3.3%
|
22
|
Standard Motor Products Inc.
|
(SMP)
|
3/2
|
0.25
|
50.86
|
1.9%
|
11
|
Simon Property Group Inc.
|
(SPG)
|
2/28
|
2.1
|
141.02
|
6.0%
|
10
|
United Technologies
|
(UTX)
|
3/10
|
0.735
|
156.83
|
1.9%
|
26
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
3/3
|
0.3
|
202.74
|
0.6%
|
12
|
WEC Energy Group Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
3/1
|
0.6325
|
99.75
|
2.5%
|
17
|
WestRock Company
|
(WRK)
|
2/26
|
0.465
|
41.22
|
4.5%
|
11
|
Essential Utilities
|
(WTRG)
|
3/1
|
0.2343
|
0.01
|
1.8%
|
27
Thursday February 13 (Ex-Div 2/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
3/18
|
0.22
|
22.5
|
3.8%
|
16
|
Celanese Corp.
|
(CE)
|
2/28
|
0.62
|
108.59
|
2.3%
|
10
|
Chevron Corp.
|
(CVX)
|
3/10
|
1.29
|
108.94
|
4.7%
|
33
|
Lazard Limited
|
(LAZ)
|
2/28
|
0.47
|
43.52
|
4.3%
|
12
|
Prudential Financial Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
3/12
|
1.1
|
94.67
|
4.6%
|
12
|
Ryder System
|
(R)
|
3/20
|
0.56
|
50.05
|
4.5%
|
15
|
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
3/10
|
1.02
|
202.72
|
2.0%
|
10
|
Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
3/6
|
0.62
|
68.38
|
3.6%
|
19
|
Southwest Gas Corp.
|
(SWX)
|
3/2
|
0.545
|
77.19
|
2.8%
|
13
Friday February 14 (Ex-Div 2/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aflac Inc.
|
(AFL)
|
3/2
|
0.28
|
52.93
|
2.1%
|
38
|
Consolidated Edison
|
(ED)
|
3/16
|
0.765
|
92.78
|
3.3%
|
46
|
Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
3/4
|
0.2
|
25.2
|
3.1%
|
17
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|
(MPC)
|
3/10
|
0.58
|
54.69
|
4.2%
|
10
|
Target Corp.
|
(TGT)
|
3/10
|
0.66
|
115.61
|
2.3%
|
52
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
3/12
|
0.4575
|
53.24
|
3.4%
|
44
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
2/14
|
0.8
|
0.7%
|
A.O. Smith Corp.
|
(AOS)
|
2/18
|
0.24
|
2.2%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
2/14
|
0.23
|
2.1%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|
(CL)
|
2/14
|
0.43
|
2.3%
|
Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
2/14
|
1.06
|
2.6%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
2/18
|
0.145
|
3.9%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
2/18
|
0.1275
|
4.2%
|
Enterprise Products Partners LP
|
(EPD)
|
2/12
|
0.445
|
6.9%
|
Eaton Vance Corp.
|
(EV)
|
2/14
|
0.375
|
3.1%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
2/13
|
0.16
|
1.3%
|
Hasbro Inc.
|
(HAS)
|
2/18
|
0.68
|
2.7%
|
Holly Energy Partners LP
|
(HEP)
|
2/13
|
0.6725
|
11.9%
|
Hormel Foods Corp.
|
(HRL)
|
2/18
|
0.2325
|
2.0%
|
Alliant Energy Corp.
|
(LNT)
|
2/18
|
0.38
|
2.6%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
2/14
|
0.455
|
1.6%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
|
(MMP)
|
2/14
|
1.0275
|
6.9%
|
National Retail Properties
|
(NNN)
|
2/14
|
0.515
|
3.6%
|
Nucor Corp.
|
(NUE)
|
2/11
|
0.4025
|
3.3%
|
Northwest Bancshares Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
2/14
|
0.19
|
4.8%
|
Northwest Natural Holding
|
(NWN)
|
2/14
|
0.4775
|
2.6%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
2/14
|
0.2325
|
3.5%
|
Omega Healthcare Investors
|
(OHI)
|
2/14
|
0.67
|
6.3%
|
ONEOK Inc.
|
(OKE)
|
2/14
|
0.935
|
4.9%
|
PetMed Express Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
2/14
|
0.27
|
4.0%
|
Procter & Gamble Co.
|
(PG)
|
2/18
|
0.7459
|
2.3%
|
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|
(SKT)
|
2/14
|
0.355
|
10.4%
|
1st Source Corp.
|
(SRCE)
|
2/14
|
0.29
|
2.4%
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
2/18
|
0.12
|
4.4%
|
Tompkins Financial Corp.
|
(TMP)
|
2/18
|
0.52
|
2.4%
|
VSE Corp.
|
(VSEC)
|
2/12
|
0.09
|
1.2%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
2/14
|
0.41
|
2.5%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MDP, O, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.