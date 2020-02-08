Dividend Income Update January 2020

Grand total for the month of January dividends: $974.94, an increase of 87.4% from January 2019.

Even with a nasty GE cut in 2018 my dividend income still continued to grow because of fresh capital being added, automatic reinvestment and those dividend raises which come by way more often than those ugly cuts.

With February already underway, it is time for all dividend income investors to look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated.

One month down, eleven more to go. Not that I'm looking to rush 2020 but time has a way of slipping by without us really noticing and before you know it the holidays and a New Year are upon us once again. Why not stay invested in the market and continue to make contributions throughout the year and take advantage of all that time whizzing by. Stay in the game no matter what the headlines read.

With February already underway, it is time for all dividend income investors to look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream. With that being said, let's take a look back at my January 2020 totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $613.95, up from $304.96, an increase of 101.3% from January of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $291.08, up from $146.83, an increase of 98.2% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $69.91, up from $68.36 from this time last year, an increase of 2.3%.

Grand total for the month of January dividends: $974.94, an increase of 87.4% from January 2019.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $613.95

Date Symbol Description Amount 01/03/2020 KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $65.92 01/07/2020 PEP PEPSICO INC $33.43 01/09/2020 GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE $12.50 01/10/2020 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC $184.80 01/10/2020 CB CHUBB LTD F $6.75 01/10/2020 JCI JOHNSON CONTROLS $30.94 01/10/2020 PM PHILIP MORRIS INTL $170.82 01/14/2020 MDLZ MONDELEZ INTL $9.12 01/15/2020 CAH CARDINAL HEALTH INC $30.14 01/15/2020 ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS $62.06 01/27/2020 GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO $7.66 Total: $613.95

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $291.08

Date Symbol Description Amount 01/03/2020 KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $7.21 01/07/2020 PEP PEPSICO INC $19.10 01/10/2020 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC $31.92 01/10/2020 PM PHILIP MORRIS INTL $8.19 01/14/2020 MDLZ MONDELEZ INTL $12.54 01/29/2020 BNS BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $110.38 01/31/2020 TD TORONTO-DOMINION $101.74 Total: $291.08

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $69.91

Date Symbol Description Amount 01/13/2020 VTR VENTAS INC REIT $64.19 01/31/2020 LTC LTC PROPERTIES REIT $5.72 Total: $69.91

What's not to like about these real world results? Even with a nasty GE cut in 2018 my dividend income still continued to grow because of fresh capital being added, automatic reinvestment and those dividend raises which come by way more often than those ugly cuts. This is the beauty of building up a diversified dividend income portfolio.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your January dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

Original Post

