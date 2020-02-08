Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 9

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Allete Inc. (ALE) 2/13 3/1 0.5875 0.6175 5.11% 3.01% 10 Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/16 3/31 0.27 0.32 18.52% 0.95% 7 AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 3/30 4/15 1.52 1.59 4.61% 2.90% 9 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 2/13 2/28 0.27 0.31 14.81% 1.60% 9 Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 2/27 3/31 0.33 0.3325 0.76% 7.29% 8 CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/9 3/25 0.75 0.85 13.33% 1.59% 10 CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 3/5 3/25 0.2225 0.235 5.62% 1.88% 8 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) 3/6 3/18 0.375 0.4025 7.33% 2.13% 9 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 3/30 4/24 0.285 0.3275 14.91% 1.78% 9 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 3/30 4/7 0.15 0.165 10.00% 0.60% 6 GATX Corp. (GATX) 2/27 3/31 0.46 0.48 4.35% 2.51% 10 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 3/12 3/30 0.63 0.68 7.94% 3.95% 6 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) 2/14 2/21 0.55 0.561 2.00% 43.07% 7 Corning Inc. (GLW) 2/27 3/31 0.2 0.22 10.00% 3.18% 10 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 2/28 4/2 0.3 0.325 8.33% 2.17% 10 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 3/16 3/31 0.275 0.3 9.09% 1.30% 8 Moelis & Company (MC) 2/14 3/27 0.5 0.51 2.00% 5.21% 7 Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 2/13 3/10 0.35 0.37 5.71% 2.74% 7 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 2/26 3/26 0.24 0.26 8.33% 1.24% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 10 (Ex-Div 2/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 2/28 0.1 12.22 3.3% 6 Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) 2/26 0.3 30.08 4.0% 5 Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 3/4 0.13 19.47 2.7% 9 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 2/26 0.11 16.1 2.7% 7 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 2/19 0.3 35.36 3.4% 9 Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 2/26 0.1 10.97 3.6% 6 Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 2/28 0.15 94.72 0.6% 6

Tuesday February 11 (Ex-Div 2/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 2/27 0.11 40.77 1.1% 6 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 3/2 0.93 131.94 2.8% 5 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 3/19 0.39 171.46 0.9% 8 S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 2/27 0.28 38.37 2.9% 7 Zions Bancorp Inc. (ZION) 2/20 0.34 46.23 2.9% 7

Wednesday February 12 (Ex-Div 2/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 3/16 0.16 66.85 0.9% 7 Allete Inc. (ALE) 3/1 0.6175 82.04 3.0% 10 Boeing Company (BA) 3/6 2.055 336.75 2.4% 8 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 2/28 0.31 77.43 1.6% 9 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 2/28 0.24 28.89 3.3% 6 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) 2/28 0.125 11.34 4.3% 9 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) 2/24 0.3 9.84 12.5% 5 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 2/24 0.14 28.72 2.0% 6 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 2/28 0.235 36.63 2.6% 5 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 2/28 0.675 38.14 7.0% 6 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 2/21 0.22 28.75 3.0% 9 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 2/28 0.11 29.14 1.5% 6 GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 2/21 0.48 16.7 11.4% 8 Hexcel Corporation (HXL) 2/21 0.17 74.24 0.9% 5 Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 3/10 0.74 146.41 2.0% 6 Neenah Inc. (NP) 3/3 0.47 70.13 2.6% 10 Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 2/28 0.56 122.21 1.8% 8 Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 2/28 0.3 87.23 1.3% 7 Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 3/10 0.37 53.95 2.7% 7 Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 2/28 0.23 23.29 4.0% 9 Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 2/28 0.18 47.31 1.5% 5 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 2/28 0.15 36.35 1.6% 8 TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 3/2 0.35 42.97 3.2% 8 Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) 3/2 0.45 54.27 3.3% 9 Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 2/28 0.2 27.6 2.9% 8 Unitil Corp. (UTL) 2/28 0.375 62.68 2.4% 6

Thursday February 13 (Ex-Div 2/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) 3/5 0.375 63.96 2.3% 8 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 3/6 2.25 1700.41 0.5% 5 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 2/28 0.4175 48.16 3.5% 6 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 3/10 0.28 57.46 2.0% 5 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) 2/21 0.561 5.21 42.8% 7 Moelis & Company (MC) 3/27 0.75 39.12 7.5% 7 National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 3/9 0.26 45.07 2.3% 7 Phillips 66 (PSX) 3/2 0.9 90.33 4.0% 8 Woodward Inc. (WWD) 3/3 0.28 118.84 0.9% 6

Friday February 14 (Ex-Div 2/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 2/28 0.07 13.64 6.1% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 2/28 0.0447 13.46 4.0% 6 Materion Corp. (MTRN) 3/6 0.11 56.33 0.8% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2/13 0.77 1.0% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2/14 1.18 5.4% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2/14 0.36 1.6% American Campus Communities (ACC) 2/14 0.47 4.1% AES Corp. (AES) 2/14 0.1433 2.8% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 2/14 0.19 2.3% Aon plc (AON) 2/14 0.44 0.8% Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 2/18 0.1875 2.3% Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 2/14 0.24 3.6% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 2/13 0.2 2.9% Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 2/12 0.39 4.0% CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) 2/13 0.4143 11.6% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) 2/11 0.16 2.9% Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 2/12 0.885 11.4% EPR Properties (EPR) 2/18 0.375 6.3% EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) 2/13 1.16 20.8% First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) 2/13 0.165 2.6% First Community Corp. (FCCO) 2/14 0.12 2.3% First Republic Bank (FRC) 2/13 0.19 0.7% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 2/18 0.27 4.3% Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 2/18 0.325 2.2% Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 2/14 0.44 14.3% Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 2/14 0.2 3.6% Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) 2/14 0.67 2.5% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 2/14 0.125 3.0% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 2/14 0.205 5.6% MPLX LP (MPLX) 2/14 0.6875 11.8% Morgan Stanley (MS) 2/14 0.35 2.5% Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 2/14 0.14 1.5% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 2/14 0.15 2.0% PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 2/14 0.3075 2.2% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 2/13 0.875 5.7% People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 2/18 0.14 2.1% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 2/14 0.46 9.0% South State Corp. (SSB) 2/14 0.47 2.4% Value Line Inc. (VALU) 2/11 0.2 2.4% Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) 2/13 0.622 15.1% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 2/18 0.4714 8.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.