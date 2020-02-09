TPG Specialty: SWAN Stock Yielding 8% Will Likely Beat Earnings Next Week

Also, there will likely be around $0.13 per share of realized gains related to the exit of its equity investment in Validity, Inc. used to support upcoming supplemental dividends.

Portfolio company Ferrellgas Partners was previously put on notice of default and announced an amendment that includes a waiver likely driving additional fee income for TSLX in Q4 2019.

This is due to the continuous stream of good news reported by the company each quarter, some of which is discussed in this article.

The good news continues to stream out of TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) each quarter (some of which is discussed in this article) and is likely priced into the stock that has mostly been straight up since reporting Q2 and will be reporting results next week.

TSLX is an externally-managed Business Development Company ("BDC") operating under the TPG Capital platform that provides access to scale, relationships and expertise which has advantages including incremental fee income and higher investment yields. The TPG platform also allows the company to deploy capital in a timely and efficient manner due to its co-investment exemptive relief from the SEC that allows the company to invest across multiple funds.

As mentioned last week in "The Big Boys Continue To Pile Into This Dividend Sector: Owl Rock Capital", many of the largest asset managers have been actively entering into the sector including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Group, Franklin Templeton, The Blackstone Group, Barings, Apollo, The Carlyle Group, Ares Management Corporation, KKR & Co. Inc., Oaktree Capital Management, TPG Capital, and Bain Capital. However, Ares and Apollo have managed Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Apollo Investment (AINV) for quite a while as compared to others which are mostly new to the sector.

Just these 12 companies combined manage more than $11 trillion in assets, and there will likely be positive changes to regulations over the coming quarters driving up multiples for current investors.

TSLX Article Highlights:

TSLX's portfolio company Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) was previously put on notice of default and announced an amendment that includes a waiver likely driving additional fee income for TSLX in Q4 2019 and earning results closer to the best-case projections. There is litigation (not including TSLX) from the company's ESOP trustee and this investment was discussed on the recent call.

(NYSE:FGP) was previously put on notice of default and announced an amendment that includes a waiver likely driving additional fee income for TSLX in Q4 2019 and earning results closer to the best-case projections. There is litigation (not including TSLX) from the company's ESOP trustee and this investment was discussed on the recent call. Ferrellgas remains its largest investment and is currently valued at almost $6 million over cost or $0.08 per share and will likely drive upcoming realized gains .

. Also, there will likely be around $0.13 per share of realized gains related to the exit of its equity investment in Validity, Inc. used to support upcoming supplemental dividends.

used to support upcoming supplemental dividends. TSLX has covered dividends by an average of 139% over the last four quarters and paid a quarterly supplemental dividend of $0.08 per share in December 2019.

TSLX's portfolio "watch list" is among the lowest in the sector.

Credit quality remains solid with 100% performing portfolio of 97% true first-lien.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Distributions

Along with a rising stock price, TSLX shareholders receive a steady stream of dividends including $0.39/share per quarter as well as a variable supplemental dividend discussed below.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Management has clearly made an effort to "do the right thing" when calculating supplemental dividends including taking into account a "NAV constraint test". As discussed in previous articles, preserving NAV per share is important for maintaining dividend coverage.

From previous TSLX call: At the root of our new quarterly variable supplemental dividend is the desire to efficiently and systematically distribute excess earnings to our shareholders, while protecting the stability of our net asset value. The NAV decline measurement is inclusive of the supplemental dividend calculated and to be clear is measured over the two most recently completed quarters. We believe this formulaic dividend framework allows us to maximize distributions to our shareholders, while preserving the stability of our NAV, a factor that we believe to be an important driver of shareholder economics over time.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

As discussed later, on January 31, 2020, Fitch Ratings affirmed its senior secured and senior unsecured debt rating at "BBB-" with Stable Outlook. The following was included in the rating statement:

NII coverage of the dividend amounted to 107.0% in 2019 and has averaged 121.2% since inception, which compares favorably with peers. TSLX's dividend framework provides for a base dividend and a variable supplemental dividend to be paid to shareholders on a quarterly basis. The supplemental dividend is determined based on 50% of excess earnings over the quarterly base dividend of $0.39 per share (subject to a NAV movement constraint). Since introducing the new dividend framework in 1Q17, TSLX has paid a total of $0.66 of supplemental dividends per share. The stability of the base dividend is further supported by the presence of spillover income of approximately $1.60 per share, as of Sept. 30, 2019. Fitch views the dividend policy favorably as it should yield less core dividend volatility over time.

Source: www.fitchratings.com.

Old School Lookback

My first public article discussing TSLX on Seeking Alpha was in 2014 discussing why I was adding it to the suggested "Risk Averse" BDC portfolio (please see below for an update to TSLX's risk profile). TSLX is one of my largest BDC holdings and has had a total return of 115% since the first article compared to the S&P 500 with 68%:

Risk Profile Update

TSLX continues to selectively grow its portfolio using prudent amounts of leverage, onboarding higher-than-average credit quality first-lien investments at higher-than-market yields and providing better-than-average dividend coverage and returns to shareholders. As discussed in previous articles, TSLX has excellent underwriting standards that protect shareholders during worst-case scenarios including voting control, call protection prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Given our direct origination strategy, 99% of our portfolio by fair value was sourced through non-intermediated channels. At quarter end, we maintained effective voting control on 78% of our debt investments and averaged 1.9 financial covenants per debt investment consistent with historical trends. And we continue to have meaningful call protection on our debt portfolio as a way to generate additional economic should our portfolio get repaid in the near term. We continue to be late cycle minded with our exposure to non-energy cyclical industries at an all-time low of 3% of the portfolio at fair value. As a reminder, this figure excludes our retail asset based loan investments, which are supported by liquid collateral values and are not underwritten based on enterprise value, which tends to fluctuate.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As of September 30, 2019, 100% of the portfolio was meeting all payment and covenant requirements. First-lien debt remains around 97% of the portfolio and management has previously given guidance that the portfolio mix will change over the coming quarters with "junior capital" exposure growing to 5% to 7%.

Source: SEC Filing

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

During Q3 2019, TSLX's net asset value ("NAV") per share increased by $0.04 or 0.2% (from $16.68 to $16.72) due to overearning the dividends paid in Q3 2019 partially offset by markdowns of "watch list" investments discussed next. However, this does not take into account the $0.08 supplemental dividend in Q4 2019:

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

There were additional markdowns in the three "watch list" investments Mississippi Resources, Vertellus Specialties, and IRGSE Holding Corp. The largest markdown during the quarter was its first-lien position in Mississippi Resources to 78% of cost and will likely be added to non-accrual in Q4 2019.

It is important for investors to understand that one of TSLX's strategies for higher IRRs is investing in distressed retail asset-based lending ("ABL") as "traditional brick and mortar retail gives way to the rise of e-commerce". Historically, borrowers have paid amendment fees to avoid even higher prepayment fees if they decided to refinance. Also, the amendments included an additional "borrowing base" providing increased downside protection on the investment. This strategy continues to drive higher fee income including prepayment and amendments fees.

We'd like to note that our retail exposure is predominantly in the form of asset-based loans secured by liquid working capital collateral and the vast majority of our financial services portfolio companies are B2B integrated software repayment businesses with limited financial leverage and underlying bank regulatory risk. The credit quality of our portfolio remains robust with an average performance rating on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the highest of 1.13 versus 1.18 in the prior quarter.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The largest new investment during Q3 2019 was Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) and discussed on the recent call:

We continue to be fairly active in the retail ABL this year against the backdrop of a particularly challenging year for brick-and-mortar retailers. During the quarter we funded a $72 million par-value asset-based loan to Neiman Marcus to support the company's strategic initiatives. And post quarter-end as publicly disclosed we and our affiliated funds provided a $75 million asset-based DIP loan to Forever 21 to support the company's bankruptcy restructuring efforts. We believe both of these investments offer strong risk-adjusted returns given the downside protection of our borrowing-base [levered] loans including in both cases robust asset coverage from liquid working capital collateral.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Similar to investing in distressed retail assets, the company is focused on increasing returns through investing opportunistically in oil/energy, but only first-lien "with attractive downside protective features in the form of significant hedged collateral value at current price levels". Management has mentioned that energy exposure would not exceed 10% of the portfolio and only first-lien using appropriate hedges. TSLX made "opportunistic" investments in Energy Alloys in Q3 2019, Verdad Resources in Q2 2019, MD America Energy during Q4 2018, Ferrellgas Partners during Q2 2018 and Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) in Q4 2017 that was repaid.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Dividend Coverage Update

TSLX has covered its regular dividend by an average of 139% over the last four quarters, growing undistributed taxable income and capital gains to $1.60 per share. The company announced a special/supplemental dividend of $0.08 per share paid in December and annualized ROE for the third quarter 2019 was 13.3% and 11.0% on a net investment income and a net income basis, respectively.

At the beginning of the year we communicated an annualized ROE target of 11% to 11.5% based on our expectations for net asset-level yields cost of funds and financial leverage. Year to date we've generated an annualized ROE on net investment income and net income of 11.8% and 14.6% respectively.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

There will likely be around $0.13 per share of realized gains related to the exit of its preferred equity investment in Validity, Inc. that will be used to support upcoming supplemental dividends.

This investment was discussed on the previous call:

Previous call: We continue to hold our convertible preferred equity investment and updated the fair value mark to reflect the valuation from the recent equity investment. We expect to realize our investment at current fair value mark in the near term. If realized, any gains on our equity position at the time of exit would be unwound from the balance sheet and recognized into net income, but won't flow through to NII.

Source: TSLX Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As discussed in the previous public article, Ferrellgas Partners remains its largest investment and is currently valued at almost $6 million over cost or $0.08 per share and will likely drive additional fee income and realized gains. On January 9, 2020, FGP announced updates to its intention to voluntarily delist from the NYSE and expects that its common shares will trade on the OTC as "FGPR". However, its Senior Secured Credit Facility with TSLX is secured with substantially all of the assets of the operating partnership and its subsidiaries, and Ferrellgas Partners' and the general partner's partnership interests in the operating partnership, and contains various affirmative and negative covenants and default provisions, as well as requirements with respect to the maintenance of specified financial ratios and limitations on the making of loans and investments.

Previous call: Ferrellgas is a publicly traded distributor of propane with an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. The company has a defensive core business with high return on invested capital and a strong management team but faced refinancing difficulties given the challenging regulatory environment for banks. Due to our ability to provide a fully underwritten financing solution through co-investments from affiliated funds we were able to structure a first lien last out position at a low attach point of 0.2X at a low net leverage of 1.7X with highly attractive adjusted returns.

Source: TSLX Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

FGP was put on notice of default and previously announced an amendment that includes a waiver of that default, likely driving additional fee income for TSLX in Q4 2019. There is litigation (not including TSLX) from the company's ESOP trustee and this investment was discussed on the recent call:

I would like to comment on a recent development for one of our portfolio companies Ferrellgas. This October the company disclosed in its 10-K filing that it is currently in a disagreement with us as the agent on a senior secured credit facility regarding various technical defaults including the going-concern qualification in the company's most recent audited financial statements report. We continue to work closely with the management on finding a solution. We've tried and will continue to try to work with the company and the management team and their advisors on the solution. We would refer people to the litigation in Kansas for more details including the countersuit filed by the company's employee -- a company's employee's trustee Great Bank on October 24th for details of the Ferrellgas story. We believe what's really unfortunate here is that there's been approximately $2.3 billion of equity value eroded since the company's peak market cap in September of 2014 representing approximately $600 million of employee plan assets related to the ESOP. This is detailed in that Great Bank countersuit. Obviously it's a live situation which is fluid. As it related to the mark the mark is actually below the implied call protection that would be contractually owed to us upon a refi if the company chooses to refi us. The company's capital structure is pretty public. We feel pretty well positioned in the capital structure approximately 2.5x levered. The company has $230 million of EBITDA and the market value of the company's securities which is mostly unsecured debt outside of us is approximately $2 billion. There's not much equity value by market cap. I think it's $50 million to $60 million so we're very well positioned in the capital structure. Obviously the arc of the Ferrellgas story again is unfortunate specifically as it relates to previous owners and the erosion of the equity value in plan assets although we feel pretty good about where we sit in the capital structure.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

It is important to understand that TSLX management continues to produce higher returns by investing in distressed companies through excellent underwriting standards that protect shareholders during worst-case scenarios including call protection, prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets. Historically, higher returns have been partially driven by these strong financial covenants and call protections during periods of higher amounts of prepayments (discussed below) and worst-case scenarios.

Given our direct origination strategy, 99% of our portfolio by fair value was sourced through non-intermediated channels. At quarter end, we maintained effective voting control on 78% of our debt investments and averaged 1.9 financial covenants per debt investment consistent with historical trends. And we continue to have meaningful call protection on our debt portfolio as a way to generate additional economic should our portfolio get repaid in the near term.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Management gave 2019 NII guidance of $1.77 to $1.85 which is likely conservative, similar to 2017/2018 guidance.

Given the earnings power of our portfolio and our outlook for portfolio activity for Q4 we would expect to end full-year 2019 at the upper end of our previously shared NII per-share guidance of $1.77 to $1.85.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

For Q3 2019, TSLX beat best-case projections "driven by higher prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled pay downs and higher commitment and agency fees".

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The company still has $942 million of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility for additional portfolio growth.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

It should be noted that 100% of TSLX's borrowings are at variable rates (based on LIBOR), but the company is adequately positioned for rising interest rates due to "match funding" with 100% of debt investments at variable rates. TSLX continues to lower its cost of capital and on November 1, 2019, issued $300 million of unsecured 3.875% notes that mature on November 1, 2024, and are tradeable under CUSIP #87265KAF9.

We issued $300 million of 3.875% 5-year unsecured notes. While the net proceeds were immediately used to repay outstanding amounts under our revolver the additional capital will also be used to effectively replace the $115 million of 4.5% convertible notes that mature in December as well as to provide incremental liquidity under our revolver.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Fidelity Investments

There was a meaningful decline in its portfolio yield (from 11.4% to 10.8 %) due to repayments from higher-yielding investments and new investments at lower yields as well as lower LIBOR:

This quarter the weighted average total yield on our debt and income producing securities at amortized cost was 10.8% a decrease of 54 basis points from the prior quarter. Breaking this down 24 basis points was due to the decrease in LIBOR on our floating rate portfolio and 30 basis points was due to the impact of new versus exiting investments. This was an atypical quarter where a number of stronger yielding investments with a weighted average total yield of 12.7% were repaid. The weighted average total yield on new investments was lower at 10.4% and this was impacted by both the yield and the size of our Neiman ABL investment.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

In October 2018, TSLX's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposal to allow the company to increase leverage by approving the application to the company of a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150% effective October 9, 2018. TSL Advisers, LLC intends to waive a portion of the management fee in excess of an annual rate of 1.0% on assets financed with higher leverage and revised its target debt-to-equity range from 0.75-0.85 to 0.90-1.25.

As we said in the past, in periods where we see a decrease in our financial leverage, we would expect elevated levels of other fees from repayment activity to support our ROEs. We believe our revised financial policy will allow us to drive incremental ROEs for our shareholders as we reached the higher end of our leverage target.

Source: TSLX Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following are the investment-grade ratings from Fitch, S&P, and Kroll under the new target leverage range of 0.90x-1.25x debt-to-equity.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at "BBB-"; Outlook Stable

On January 31, 2020, Fitch Ratings affirmed its senior secured and senior unsecured debt rating at "BBB-" with Stable Outlook:

The rating affirmations reflect TSLX's senior lending focus, with lower underlying portfolio company leverage and meaningful call protection, strong asset quality performance, solid funding flexibility, strong liquidity and dividend coverage, and the strength of the firm's relationship with TPG Sixth Street Partners and TPG Global (TPG) as well as its affiliates, which provide enhanced deal flow, investment resources and internal syndication capabilities. Fitch also views favorably TSLX's demonstrated access to the debt and equity capital markets, as well as the strong alignment of interests between TPG Sixth Street Partners and TSLX, as evidenced by its shared brand and meaningful ownership of the BDC's common shares by partners and employees of the broader platform. TSLX continues to focus on the senior-most part of the capital structure with first-lien loans, including last-out first-lien loans, representing 97.1% of the portfolio, at fair value, at Sept. 30, 2019, which is well above the peer average. Exposure to equity and other investments, which can experience meaningful valuation volatility, amounted to just 2.0% of the portfolio, at fair value, at Sept. 30, 2019, which also compares favorably relative to peers. Asset quality performance has been strong since TSLX began investing activities in 2011 and there were no investments on non-accrual status as of Sept. 30, 2019." The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations for operating consistency and the maintenance of strong asset quality, solid funding flexibility, a strong liquidity profile and conservative dividend strategy.

Source: www.fitchratings.com.

Q4 2019 BDC Earnings Season

BDCs have started to report results and TSLX will be reporting next week. As mentioned earlier, the company will likely have additional fee income related to the Ferrellgas Partners waiver driving results closer to the best-case projections. Also, there will be around $0.13 per share of realized gains related to the exit of its equity investment in Validity, Inc. used to support upcoming supplemental dividends. This information is probably priced into the stock and investors should be waiting/holding at these levels and buying on any general market weakness potentially during "flights to safety".

As always, investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am holding TSLX at these prices collecting dividends and waiting for certain target prices to buy more.