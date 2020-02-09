Dividend Increases: February 1-7, 2020 (Part 1)

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, 32 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including four of my DivGro holdings. The following table covers the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders. Please see Part 2 of this article for coverage of the Dividend Challengers.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions and Contenders, and then by the percentage increase,%Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Aflac (AFL)

Founded in 1955 and based in Columbus, Georgia, AFL is a supplemental health and life insurance company that operates in the USA and in Japan. In the USA, the company sells health and disability insurance, mainly as part of employer-sponsored group insurance plans. In Japan, AFL provides health insurance, life insurance, and annuity products.

On Feb 4, AFL declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.7% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Mar 2, to shareholders of record on Feb 19; ex-div: Feb 18.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

ATVI develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console, personal computer, and mobile platforms. It also maintains a proprietary online gaming service and engages in creating original film and television content. ATVI was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

On Feb 6, ATVI declared an annual dividend of 41¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.8% from the prior dividend of 37¢.

Payable May 6, to shareholders of record on Apr 15; ex-div: Apr 14.

Avista (AVA)

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Spokane, Washington, AVA is a diversified energy company engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of energy. The Avista Utilities division handles the company’s regulated utility operations and contributes over 90% of AVA’s earnings. Ecova, the company's non-utility subsidiary, provides energy efficiency and cost management services for multi-site customers.

On Feb 5, AVA declared a quarterly dividend of 40.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.5% from the prior dividend of 38.75¢.

Payable Mar 13, to shareholders of record on Feb 21; ex-div: Feb 20.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Founded in 1865 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, CBSH is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank. The bank provides a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. CBSH operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

On Feb 7, CBSH declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.8% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Mar 23, to shareholders of record on Mar 6; ex-div: Mar 5.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

CNP is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution and sales, and interstate pipeline and gathering operations. The company serves more than five million customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. CNP was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Feb 3, CNP declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.9% from the prior dividend of 28.75¢.

Payable Mar 12, to shareholders of record on Feb 20; ex-div: Feb 19.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

COLM designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under brands like Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and Sorel. The company's products are used during various outdoor activities, including skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, and adventure travel. COLM was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

On Feb 6, COLM declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Mar 23, to shareholders of record on Mar 10; ex-div: Mar 9.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Formerly known as Northeast Utilities, ES is a utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

On Feb 5, ES declared a quarterly dividend of 56.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.1% from the prior dividend of 53.5¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 4; ex-div: Mar 3.

Hawkins (HWKN)

HWKN blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: the Industrial segment, the Water Treatment segment, and the Health and Nutrition segment. HWKN was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

On Feb 6, HWKN declared a quarterly dividend of 23.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.1% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Mar 6, to shareholders of record on Feb 21; ex-div: Feb 20.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On Feb 4, MCHP declared a quarterly dividend of 36.7¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.1% from the prior dividend of 36.65¢.

Payable Mar 6, to shareholders of record on Feb 21; ex-div: Feb 20.

Meredith (MDP)

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, MDP is the leading media and marketing company serving American women. The company's publishing segment includes magazine and book publishing, integrated marketing, interactive media, brand licensing, and other related operations. Its broadcasting segment includes the operations of network-affiliated television stations and syndicated television marketing and development. MDP was founded in 1902.

On Feb 1, MDP declared a quarterly dividend of 59.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.5% from the prior dividend of 57.5¢.

Payable Mar 13, to shareholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

3M (MMM)

MMM is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. The company has leading positions in consumer and office; display and graphics; electronics and telecommunications; health care; industrial; safety, security and protection services; transportation; and other businesses. MMM was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On Feb 4, MMM declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share.

This is an increase of 2.1% from the prior dividend of $1.44.

Payable Mar 12, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

PRU is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds, and investment management. The company has more than $1 trillion of assets under management. PRU was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

On Feb 4, PRU declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of $1.00.

Payable Mar 12, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 14.

RenaissanceRe (RNR)

RNR provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company’s Property segment provides excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies. The Casualty and Specialty segment provides various classes of products, including medical malpractice and professional indemnity insurance. RNR was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

On Feb 7, RNR declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.9% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 13; ex-div: Mar 12.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ES, COLM, and PRU.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ES's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in ES in January 2010 would have returned 15% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

COLM's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in COLM in January 2010 would have returned 17.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PRU's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in PRU in January 2010 would have returned 9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Also, note this table contains the ex-dividend dates for Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders only. See Part 2 of this article for the ex-dividend dates of Dividend Challengers.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 11-24, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (7.Feb) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 11 February (Ex-Div Date 02/11) BOK Financial (BOKF) 2.56% $79.62 15 4.4% 0.51 02/27 Thursday, 13 February (Ex-Div Date 02/13) AmerisourceBergen (ABC) 1.83% $91.94 16 10.0% 0.42 03/02 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) 1.91% $66.85 11 4.4% 0.32 02/28 Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) 3.07% $53.37 10 8.4% 0.41 02/28 Amgen (AMGN) 2.79% $229.33 10 18.9% 1.6 03/06 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 2.21% $175.32 15 11.0% 0.97 02/28 American States Water (AWR) 1.35% $90.28 65 6.9% 0.305 03/02 Bunge (BG) 3.70% $54.08 19 9.3% 0.5 03/02 Black Hills (BKH) 2.55% $83.91 49 5.6% 0.535 03/01 Duke Energy (DUK) 3.93% $96.27 15 3.5% 0.945 03/16 Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) 1.79% $21.21 20 4.9% 0.095 03/06 Emerson Electric (EMR) 2.71% $73.77 63 2.3% 0.5 03/10 Enbridge (ENB) 5.81% $42.18 24 11.8% 0.6122 03/01 Gorman-Rupp (GRC) 1.65% $35.06 47 8.3% 0.145 03/10 Friday, 14 February (Ex-Div Date 02/14) Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 3.91% $22.50 16 7.4% 0.22 03/18 Celanese (CE) 2.28% $108.59 10 20.9% 0.62 02/28 Tuesday, 18 February (Ex-Div Date 02/18) Aflac (AFL) 2.12% $52.93 37 7.9% 0.28 03/02 Consolidated Edison (ED) 3.30% $92.78 46 3.3% 0.765 03/16 Wednesday, 19 February (Ex-Div Date 02/19) Autoliv (ALV) 3.30% $75.16 10 3.2% 0.62 03/05 Avista (AVA) 3.17% $51.17 17 4.1% 0.405 03/13 Assurant (AIZ) 1.85% $136.36 16 18.0% 0.63 03/16 Atmos Energy (ATO) 1.96% $117.59 36 7.5% 0.575 03/09

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

If you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series, please let me know in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long afl, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.