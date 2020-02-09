ISM Manufacturing Soars Past Expectations

If all the economists were laid end to end, they’d never reach a conclusion. – George Bernard Shaw

On February 3, we finally received some welcome news from the manufacturing sector, when the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released its ISM Manufacturing Report for the U.S. for January. Saying the number bounced would be an understatement. Manufacturing rebounded to a 50.9, now into expansionary territory. As I noted on the Lead-Lag report last week, this was one of the few recessionary signals that has now reversed into expansionary, much like the yield curve inversion did in 2019. The 3.7 increase off December’s small number was one of the most substantial bounces in the last 20 years and was the largest bounce since May 2009. Expectations for this month’s report were for a 48.5 reading, so to see the number come well above into expansionary growth was excellent. Remember, we just had a five-month stretch from July to December with contractionary readings, so economists in the U.S. are breathing a sigh of relief. If we can sustain growth in the manufacturing sector to complement the already steady and robust consumer sector, not much could stop this U.S. expansion anytime soon. Especially if the Federal Reserve stays at our back and follows through without any interest hikes in 2020 (they have maintained a preference to keep rates steady, and I think they are leaning towards another insurance rate cut, if anything).

The December ISM reading of 47.2 that we received in January was the lowest headline level since July 2009 and was allowing the naysayers to focus on something to scare you away from investing in equities. It did come amid more geopolitical tension in the middle east, precisely right at the same time the U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, which allowed the market to ignore how terrible the reading was at the time. The commentary in the report was weak, and it was lower in ALL sectors from a year ago. I’ve included a couple of charts from Bespoke Investment Management from December 2019 and January 2020 to see the difference. What a difference a month can make. 11 out of 12 sectors were higher from January, while only 3 out of 11 were higher year-over-year. Coming off the December reading, we would not expect to be seeing a lot of sectors higher year-over-year. Hopefully, we see this number keep trending higher after we had some positivity on trade relations with the U.S. and China.

Economists have pointed to the trade truce as a reason for the bounce in January, but given the Coronavirus outbreak, it is better to be cautious about a sustained recovery. The outbreak will likely weigh on supply chains and cause significant enough disruption to sales, which could have this be a short-term expansionary reading. The Coronavirus, however, should be more of a transitory risk, where consumption and economic activity is simply postponed for a month. This is what happened with the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s. The economic impact of SARS was estimated at $40B in 2003 for the global economy. That sounds like a lot, but in reality, $40B wouldn’t move the needle in an estimated $91.98 trillion global economy. So, for me, treat any Coronavirus-related pullback in the stock market as a buying opportunity. The reality is that the U.S. economic train is chugging along just fine, as evidenced by the manufacturing recovery for January, and stellar consumer-related numbers throughout the last year – low unemployment, low inflation, wages increasing, and consumer debt levels manageable. If we get the support of the manufacturing sector as well, we should be seeing new highs by the end of the year. Buy the dips, sell the rips!

