Bombardier To Leave Airbus A220 Program

As Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) is facing debt that will be maturing in the coming years starting 2021, the company has explored the sale of some of its business units to generate cash. One of the most straightforward ways for the Canadian debt-laden company is to sell its stake in the Airbus A220 program. So far, the agreement between Bombardier and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) has required the Canadian jet and train maker to fund some $925 million spread over five years before additional costs are being carried by Bombardier, Airbus and Investissement Québec on a pro-rata basis.

With the prospects of profitability in the coming 7.5 years, the duration of the joint venture agreement being low and maturing debt, it seems almost like a no-brainer for Bombardier to exit the joint venture. The big question is how much Bombardier can really get for its share in the Airbus A220 program. While I believe that given the efficiency of the Airbus A220, it would only be fair for Bombardier to get a big bag of money for the good product it developed, reality is that this could very well be an extremely cold shower for Bombardier.

The art of valuing a strong product

The difficult part is how to value Bombardier’s share. Airbus and Bombardier did agree that at any point Airbus can be forced to buy the program at fair value. Fair value is a vague term. What it likely won’t consider is the demand profile for the Airbus A220. If that were the case, Bombardier would be in a rosy spot as our back-of-the-envelope calculation shows.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation

Airbus forecast demand for nearly 7,000 units in the coming 20 years. At the list price of the biggest member of the A220 family, that would put demand at $640B. However, if we factor in that no company pays list price and 50% discounts are common, we get to a market value of $290B. Still a huge number; however, as strong as Bombardier’s product is, it won’t take 100% market share. Reflective of the strength of the product would be a 55% market share, which brings the value down to roughly $160B and that is a sum that is the potential revenue of the program.

Typical margins would be around 20 to 25 percent bringing the potential profits to roughly $32B over 20 years. Bombardier has a 34% stake which would put the value at roughly $11B. Ideally, Bombardier would ask some money for the 50.01% stake that Airbus acquired at no cost, but it is unlikely to happen. $11B is a good sum and would eliminate Bombardier’s debt, but I don’t believe that it is going to get 20 years' worth of profits while it is going to be a partner for roughly 2.5 years on the program. Pro-rated, you would get to $1.35B-$1.7B, which is an extremely tiny sum for a development that has cost over $6B and which has not yet returned value to Bombardier. Given that Bombardier will also walk away from its obligations to fund the program, you could ask yourself whether Airbus is willing to pay up to $2B for the stake. The only way in which Bombardier could get a far better deal is if by some unexplainable event, Airbus will be willing to pay Bombardier for the 50.01% stake that was thrown in its lap. That would increase the value to roughly $4B, but that is not something I am counting on.

Ten times earnings

Recently Bombardier’s Aerostructures unit was acquired for $1.2B or roughly 10 times expected earnings. The Airbus A220 program is not expected to generate a lot of earnings in the coming five years. But if we use the above calculations and apply five years at matured margins instead of 2.5, we’d get to up to $4.7B-$6.1B using our coarse calculations. I think if Bombardier gets such a sum for the Airbus A220 program, it will be happy.

The Airbus Canada Limited Partnership

If we look at how Bombardier has valued the ACLP joint venture, I’d say that things don’t look quite rosy. The assets total $3.5Bm, which is a nice sum to get for the Bombardier share in the joint venture. However, there also is $1.65B in liabilities. That would value Bombardier’s share of the joint venture at $1.88B.

Conclusion

It’s really hard to determine what Bombardier will be getting for its share in the Airbus A220 program. Long-term profits are around $32B excluding production losses that I expect to last until 2021-2022. If management would be able to negotiate that it will benefit from the long-term profit prospect of the Airbus A220, Bombardier could be getting an extremely good sum for its share in the joint venture program. However, I doubt that Bombardier has the leverage to negotiate a good deal out of it since the jet maker will be walking away from cash infusions that were required in the coming years and that will reduce the fair value of Bombardier’s share of the joint venture. $4.5B to $6B would be a nice sum for Bombardier to get for the program. That wouldn’t in any way reflect the long-term prospect of the Airbus A220, but what weakens Bombardier’s position at the table is Airbus is strengthening the position of the A220 program by giving it a second final assembly line and connecting the program to its supplier, support and sales network. Bombardier just had an extremely good product that it couldn’t sustain. As a result, I wouldn’t be surprised if the company gets $2B or less (around $1.3B-$1.5B). There is $1.5B in debt maturing in 2021 and $4.4B up to and including 2023. I believe that Bombardier will be looking to get around $4.6B for its share in the program, but I do have my doubts about management being able to negotiate such a deal given the pressure on the company and management's weak track recording of making value enhancing deals.

Long story short, Bombardier made the C Series and suffered the pains, but it will never unlock the gains. I expect that on net-basis, it will be losing on the program, which is not surprising given that it required government backing and support from Airbus to give the C Series a clear and strong direction. If Bombardier gets a good amount of money for the Airbus A220, it would strengthen the position at the negotiation table to sell its business jet unit because it would mean the company doesn’t have to sell the unit out of desperation.

I believe that Bombardier should be getting around $4.5B for the Airbus A220, but Bombardier valued its share in the program much lower so it remains to be seen what the company will get for it. Fact remains Airbus is not going to hand Bombardier money out of generosity, so negotiations will be tough and management’s track record isn’t in its favor.

