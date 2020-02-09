Bond Market Week In Review For 2/3-2/7

As a result, r-star (the natural rate of interest) is low and will remain so for some time.

Several central bank speeches noted that low inflation is still one of the biggest problems for central banks.

Last week, the bond market sold off modestly after a week of strong gains due to safety big from the coronavirus outbreak. Going forward, expect a return to a slow, disciplined selloff, reminiscent of that which occurred in the second have of 2019. This is due to stabilizing growth expectations and stable policy actions from the major central banks.

No Federal Reserve presidents made key speeches this week. There were, however, other speeches for international central banks.

In an interview, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos argued that the EU region needs to rethink the use of structural and fiscal stimulus (emphasis added):

The negative interest rates have been a useful policy so far. They are behind the good performance and recovery of the European economy. But what is quite obvious, and has been acknowledged by the ECB, is that there are also side effects. And these side effects are becoming more visible and more tangible. Perhaps the message here is that monetary policy cannot be the only instrument in place. Other policies have a very important role to play: structural reforms and fiscal policies. That’s the main recommendation. This is a question of time.

The EU region has a budget as a percent of GDP clause that prevents massive fiscal stimulus in the event of a recession. But there is a growing consensus among the EU central bankers that the region needs to develop a certain amount of flexibility with this policy.

RBA president Lowe gave a speech in which he argued that low inflation is with is to stay due to several factors (emphasis added):

This evidence suggests that the previous relationship between the unemployment rate and inflation has changed. Many countries have unemployment at the lowest level in decades – in the United States it is the lowest since 1969, and in the United Kingdom it is the lowest since 1974 (Graph 3). Yet inflation remains subdued. The reasons for this change are complicated. But my view is that it largely reflects some structural changes related to technology and globalisation, which together have increased competition and uncertainty about the future.

Globalization increases the number of suppliers. The difference in living standards means less developed countries can continually offer lower-priced goods. This was the secret to China's rapid growth from the late 1990s to today and will play out in other, smaller countries going forward. Digitization -- which makes price information readily available to all buyers -- exacerbates this trend.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins of the Bank of Canada noted that all advanced economies are experiencing slower growth, which has led to a decline in r* -- the neutral rate of interest (emphasis added):

In my first speech as Senior Deputy Governor in 2014, I spoke about the main forces that are lowering growth prospects for advanced economies: demographic trends and slower productivity growth. These forces explain why the potential for growth in advanced economies, including Canada’s, has slowed from around 3 percent in the 1990s to just under 2 percent now. They also help to explain why r-star is lower. Firms have been investing less because business owners think that, in this environment, their return on investment will be too low or uncertain. The trade war reinforces this hesitancy. A glut of global savings has also pushed r-star down at the same time. Research points to several reasons for this. They include higher retirement savings as people live longer and more saving for a rainy day in emerging economies because of gaps in the social safety net. Canada is a small open economy, so these global factors play a leading role in determining Canada’s r-star. Estimates of r-stars in advanced economies have fallen from above 5 percent in the early 2000s to below 3 percent today. Canada is no exception. This implies that central banks have 200 basis points less room to stimulate the economy in the traditional way.

This plays into RBA President Lane's arguments about low inflation being with us for the foreseeable future.

Low inflation is one of the central issues facing central banks now. It limits their ability to raise rates, which takes large rate cuts off the table in the event of a recession. This explains why there is growing talk of fiscal and macro-prudential issues among central banks. This is their way of telling governments that banks have a very limited toolkit to help the economy.

Let's look at this week's performance tables for the several bond markets:

The Treasury market was off modestly this week, but the losses weren't that big. The belly of the curve dropped .5% while the long-end was down .85%.

Other bond markets were mixed. Higher-risk assets -- junk, emerging market, and mortgage-backed bonds -- were higher while intermediate and long-term corporate markets were off.

Finally, let's take a look at the charts:

The entire Treasury market sold-off from its recent run-up. But the selloff looks more like a profit-taking event than anything else.

Other bond markets remain higher over the last two months.

The January run-up was primarily caused by concerns about the unknowns associated with the coronavirus. As we get a better and better idea of its impact, expect a modest selloff to continue. Pay particular attention to the upcoming Markit Economics press releases; the latest batch showed a firming manufacturing sector, which is equity positive and bond negative. That, combined with the fact that most central banks are done cutting rates for how, should lead to a continued modest selloff.

