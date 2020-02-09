GoPro: A Pipe Dream Not Worth The Risk

Despite M&A potential, I believe that more enticing investment opportunities can be found elsewhere in the tech and consumer spaces.

The camera company had its worst second half of units shipped since 2016 at least, although margins have been slowly improving.

GoPro (GPRO) has done it again. On February 6, the camera company delivered pitiful results that disappointed investors. The stock price dropped about 9% in post-earnings action, inching closer to all-time lows.

There was nothing about the headline numbers that looked encouraging. Revenues and earnings missed consensus expectations by a mile - the most since 2017, in fact. To make matters worse, the management team guided 2020 revenues at flat, missing even the low end of analysts' estimates, and warned of a rocky start to 2020.

Credit: CNet

A look under the hood

First, in what pertains to GoPro's financial results, 4Q19 was a highly atypical quarter. The Hero8 Black had production delays around the model's launch date, in October 2019, which caused a large shift of revenues from the third to the fourth quarters. Despite the favorable timing, fourth period sales still failed to reach 2016 holiday quarter levels.

Only a couple of months ago, GoPro seemed satisfied with the success of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday efforts, the result of a Hero8 Black device that "sold at record levels". But it looks like top-line momentum fizzled out fast through the remaining of the holiday season. By the end of December, full quarter sales had failed to reach even the low end of management's guidance offered a mere three months earlier, and a bloated channel inventory meant that 1Q20 results were also shaping up to be disappointing.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

All accounted for, GoPro had its worst second half in units shipped of the past four years at least (see graph above on the left). Even worse, management has guided camera unit sales to drop by 8% in 2020 at the mid-point of the range, suggesting that a sustainable return to top-line growth is still at least four quarters away.

To be fair, not all were bad news in 4Q19. If selling cameras has been a challenge for GoPro lately, running a tight ship has not. As the chart above on the right depicts, second half 2019 op margins increased by a solid 50 bps YOY and by nearly nine percentage points since late 2017. At play here are a number of positive factors: (1) ASP, or average selling price, has improved for the fifth consecutive quarter, (2) operating expenses have been kept flat to lower YOY, and (3) fast growth of GoPro's high-margin subscription service - which, to be clear, is still highly immaterial to total sales.

See summarized P&L below, on a non-GAAP basis.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

A pipe dream

With a disappointing 2019 holiday season in the rear view mirror, a challenging new year lays ahead. The first quarter will be a period of channel inventory clean up, but the management team seems confident that GoPro will head into a "really good selling season in Q2, Q3 and Q4". Once again, the company's plans for sustainable growth and a definitive turnaround have been postponed until later.

Data by YCharts

It is true that margins have been improving slowly, and that the tiny but fast-growing GoPro Plus service looks promising (334,000 paying users today are guided to expand to as many as 700,000 by the end of 2020). Yet, without a top-line shock that does not seem feasible in the foreseeable future, GoPro is more likely to tread water than to thrive.

In my view, the best chance that GPRO shareholders have of being rewarded for taking the sizable risk of owning the stock is through M&A. The company's market cap is fast approaching a mere $500 million (suggesting a valuation multiple that is lower than 9x current-year earnings), peanuts compared to what large tech players could afford to spend on a risky acquisition. Worth noting, Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) has recently agreed to cough up over $2 billion to buy struggling wearable device maker Fitbit (FIT), beating Facebook (FB) to the punch. Who knows, other FAAMG names might have an interest in doing something similar.

Still, I believe that buying GPRO only to bet on a potential deal is not investing but speculating. Therefore, I choose to maintain my neutral stance on this stock, and believe that better value can be found elsewhere in the tech and consumer spaces.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.