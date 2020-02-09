How Apple Achieved A True Return To Growth

The past couple of quarters have seen Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) claim a "return to growth" based on y/y comparisons with relatively weak fiscal 2018 results. Such was not the case for fiscal 2020 Q1, where Apple posted its highest revenue ever and exceeded its own guidance. In this article, I look at the sources of Apple's renewed vigor and its prospects for the future.

Apple Watch Series 5. Source: Apple.

Sources of growth in the December quarter

Despite being "too big to grow", Apple achieved y/y revenue growth of 8.9% in the December quarter, to $91.8 billion. Contrary to most expectations, it wasn't just Services driving this growth, although Services did very well at 16.9% y/y growth. In fact, it was the Wearables, Home and Accessories segment that had a blowout quarter, with 37% y/y growth to over $10 billion in revenue.

Apple had introduced the new Watch Series 5 with always on display in September. It's difficult to predict how compelling a given feature upgrade will be, but clearly this was a deal-maker for many consumers. Interestingly, it was the reduced-price Series 3 that was in short supply during the quarter, as stated by CEO Tim Cook during the conference call. Apple also introduced AirPods Pro, which have received good reviews and which were also in short supply during the quarter.

Apple's ability to offer new products such as Watch and AirPods is a continuing source of growth. Apple's dependence on new products always seems to bother analysts, who assume that eventually, AAPL will run out of new ideas and stagnate. I don't share this concern.

If anything, the success of Apple's wearables business highlights its continuing ability to innovate creatively and successfully. I have maintained for some time that smartwatches are the next personal communication device, which will ultimately supplant the smartphone for voice calling and text messaging.

Apple's dominance of this market is due in large part to its new paradigm chip development prowess. The commodity approach of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android Wear appears completely broken in comparison. Android Wear is completely dependent on Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon Wear line of SOCs.

Unfortunately, Qualcomm has not shown a great deal of interest in advancing its Wear SOCs, as pointed out by Ron Amadeo of Ars Technica:

Qualcomm, the market leader in mobile chips, has never shown a significant amount of interest in the smartwatch market. Qualcomm shoved a Snapdragon 400 into the first Android Wear devices in 2014, and its smartwatch SoCs have basically been stuck in 2014-era technology ever since then. The company has released the "new" Snapdragon Wear 2100 and Snapdragon Wear 3100 over the years, but these two chips and the Snapdragon 400 are all essentially the same thing: four Cortex A7 CPUs built on a 28nm process. Qualcomm smartwatch chips don't get smaller or faster, year over year, while Samsung's and Apple's do.

Apple has been able to introduce a new "system in package" (SIP) for each new generation of Apple Watch. Granted, the current S5 SIP is little changed from the S4 in design, but it still packs twice the storage and a new compass. By designing and fabricating (with partner TSMC (NYSE:TSM)) its own smartwatch processors, Apple can take advantage of the latest process nodes to reduce the power consumption and increase the performance of Watch.

AirPods Pro also benefits from an Apple designed custom chip, the H1. This is a second generation processor that supports hands-free "Hey Siri", Bluetooth 5.0 and provides 50% more talk time, according to Apple.

Even iPhone achieved y/y revenue growth of 7.6% to $56 billion, although this was a relatively weak compare. iPhone's all-time revenue record was set in fiscal 2018 Q1 when revenue was $61.1 billion, but it was still a very respectable showing. I continue to expect that many consumers and current iPhone users will wait for a 5G iPhone before upgrading. If you can wait, it only makes sense to do so.

iPhone's improved sales performance was clearly driven by the better value proposition of this year's iPhone 11 series. Apple dropped the cost, or added features such as additional cameras.

In effect, Apple tested the elasticity of demand for iPhone, and found that it would indeed respond to an effective price cut. An interesting feature of demand curves is that product revenue isn't necessarily maximized at the highest price. Apple has clearly shown that a slightly lower effective price for iPhone moved it closer to peak revenue for iPhone.

Another consideration for iPhone pricing is the need to continue to expand the user base in order to fuel services growth. This motivation will probably continue to push Apple towards lower cost devices and lowering the effective cost of its premium devices.

Services continued to grow dramatically, with 16.9% y/y growth to $12.7 billion in revenue. And the gross margin on Services last quarter was an excellent 64%. As services grows, Apple can afford to take a hit on product margins and will probably do so. This is a great way to lower the cost of products without lowering quality. It makes Apple's ecosystem more accessible, which drives a virtuous cycle of increasing Services revenue.

CFO Luca Maestri provided a little more color on services growth:

We also set a goal to pass 500 million paid subscriptions during 2020. And given that we are already at 480 at the end of December, we expect to pass that mark during the March quarter. So, now, we are setting a new target for ourselves for paid subscriptions. And so, we are now aiming to reach 600 million before the end of calendar 2020. So, we feel that the services business is growing incredibly well. Of course, we have launched new services very recently. For example, Apple TV+ just launched in November. And so, while these services did not have a material impact in our December quarter results, we expect that over time they start contributing to the growth of the services business. But, we feel very happy with the 17%.

Given that Apple announced that it has 1.5 billion active devices in its ecosystem, having nearly a third of that number in paid subscriptions is quite an accomplishment in my view. It also highlights clearly a shift in emphasis from a one-time profit on high-margin devices to a longer-term view that Apple needs to continue to grow the user base in order to fuel services growth.

Long-term outlook and 5G

Apple guided to $63-67 billion in revenue for fiscal Q2. At the midpoint, this represents 12% y/y growth. Granted this compares to a weak quarter that had declined y/y, but it represents an all-time high for the quarter.

Looking longer term through the year, analysts mainly focused on 5G as a growth driver. Cook was asked about 5G several times, and seemed to play down its importance as he refused, as usual, to comment on future products. Cowen's Krish Sankar asked:

There is a general view that when 5G phones come out they're going to be more expensive due to higher component costs, but at the same time, it looks like you guys have proven that there is a market for low cost geographies with phones like iPhone SE. So, how do you see these two different segments within the smart phone market evolving over the next one to three years?

Cook replied:

Again, I'm going to stay away from commenting about future products. But, generally, I think it's important when you think about 5G is to look around the world at the different deployment schedules. And some of those look very different perhaps than what you might be seen here. And so, that's very important. In terms of the price, I wouldn't want to comment on the price of handsets that aren't announced.

Cook's answers left me with a vague feeling that Apple may not announce a 5G iPhone this September, but that's purely speculation on my part. Apple did indicate a strong commitment to investing in the modem business that was acquired from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in the December quarter, and this may explain a go slow approach to 5G. In response to a question from Sankar regarding operating expense related to the modem business, CFO Luca replied:

And also, as you correctly stated, we completed the acquisition of the Intel baseband business unit in December quarter. And so, we had -- we reflected the run rate of the expenses related to that business, partially during the quarter, after the completion of the transaction. And that is a very important core technology for the Company. So, we will continue to make all the necessary investments also there.

Apple's desire to nurture the modem business may mean that it will delay adopting 5G. The longer it does this, the longer it can continue to use internally developed LTE modems from the Intel acquisition. Apple may even hope that Intel's 5G modem, which was in development at the time of the acquisition, might be ready for a delayed 5G launch some time in 2021. This will allow Apple to forego buying 5G modems from Qualcomm.

Investor takeaways

Even if Apple decides not to introduce a 5G iPhone this September, I expect Apple can hold the line on iPhone sales by continuing to enhance the iPhone value proposition as it did for iPhone 11. Lack of a 5G iPhone may disappoint investors and cause some pullback of the stock.

In the long run, I doubt that it will matter much. Apple's growth drivers in wearables and services will carry it forward until the 5G iPhone is ready. There's plenty of great technology on the horizon besides 5G, including bendable displays, and smart glasses, to fuel Apple's quest for new device categories. Apple is not in danger of running out of fresh ideas.

Investors should consider Apple's engineering and manufacturing expertise, which will help it continue to add value to its devices. Although it's proceeding very quietly, Apple is on a quest for share, something it supposedly never was before. Cook wants to keep services growing, and he knows that growing share is the best way to do that.

So, while there may be short-term risks due to coronavirus or a delayed 5G iPhone launch, I view such risks as buying opportunities. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

