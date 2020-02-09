The 2020 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies: 42 Pay Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top-yield World’s Most Admired dividend dogs showed 6.42% less net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger high-price World’s Most Admired dividend stocks lead this pack.

42 of 50 World’s Most Admired stocks pay dividends ranging 0.49%-5.8% in annual yield and -3.29% to 24.4% in annual price target upside broker estimates 2/4/20, per YCharts.

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey. Data from 1,500 candidates: largest 1,000 US companies by revenue, and Fortune’s Global 500 database, focused on revenues of $10 billion+.

New Year stock lists are fair game for dog catchers. This Fortune 2020 World’s Most Admired list appeared in the February issue.

Foreword

The top rated companies were picked by executives who voted who work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 42 industries for Fortune, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Results were not published in the following categories owing to insufficient response rates: cable and satellite providers, petroleum refining, pipelines, and U.S. energy.

To select the 50 all-stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,770 executives, directors and security analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the ten companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry.

As with all such lists, the dogs prevail and the underdogs show themselves for what they are.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13.3% To 53.7% February Net Gains From Ten Top World’s Most Admired Companies

Six of these ten top Fortune 2020 World’s Most Admired stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these February admirable dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Single-analyst picks were not included. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 4, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $291.12, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% more than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $227.51, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% more than the market as a whole.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) was projected to net $226.15, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) was projected to net $213.21, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% more than the market as a whole.

Target Corp. (TGT) was projected to net $206.24 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from thirty brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 44% under the market as a whole.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) was projected to net $158.66, based on projected annual dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole..

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $144.81, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) was projected to net $143.66, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% above the market as a whole.

3M Co. (MMM) was projected to net $141.46, based on the median of estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 13% more than the market as a whole.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) was projected to net $118.84, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 64% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.72% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 3% less than the market as a whole.

Source: barkingroyalty.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

World’s Most Admired Company Stocks Per February Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

World’s Most Admired Company Stocks By December Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top World’s Most Admired Company Stocks By Yield

Top ten World’s Most Admired Company Stocks ranked 2/4/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first place on this list went to the lone energy representative, Exxon Mobil Corp. [1].

Second and fourth places were claimed by consumer cyclical sector representatives, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) [2] and Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) [4].

The fifth through seventh, and tenth slots were filled by industrials sector members, United Parcel Service Inc. [5], 3M Co. [6], and Caterpillar Inc. [7], and Delta Air Lines Inc. [10].

One consumer defensive representative placed eighth by yield, Unilever NV (UN) [8], and a lone healthcare member was ninth, Merck & Co Inc. [9] to complete the World’s Most Admired Company Stocks ranked 2/4/20 by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Most Admired Company Stocks Showed 11.04%-24.31% Upsides While (31) One Downsider Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 6.11% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Most Admired Company dogs To February 2021

Ten top Fortune Most Admired Company dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs screened 2/4/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Most Admired Company Stocks (32) Delivering 13.62% Vs. (33) 14.55% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Fortune Most Admired Company kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.42% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced, Exxon Mobil Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 29.11%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Fortune Most Admired Company dogs as of February 4 were: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG; Nordstrom Inc.; Delta Air Lines Inc.; Unilever NV; and Exxon Mobil Corp., with prices ranging from $23.96 to $59.97.

Five higher-priced Fortune Most Admired Company dogs as of February 4 were: CVS Health Corp.; United Parcel Service Inc.; Caterpillar Inc.; International Business Machines Corp. (IBM); and 3M Co., whose prices ranged from $67.88 to $157.24.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Fortune Most Admired Company stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Fortune February 2020 & YCharts.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: barkingroyalty.com.

Get The 'Safer' Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.