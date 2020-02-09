A Virus Stole My Reflation Trade

Of course, it's always darkest before the dawn, and one trader sees "the mother of all stimulus" in the offing.

The coronavirus black swan has undermined growth expectations and threatens to undercut central banks' 2019 efforts to bolster the global economy.

Coronavirus is now hanging out at a chalet in Contamines-Montjoie resort in Savoie, in eastern France.

“[The] original case was brought to our attention last night, it is a British national who had returned from Singapore where he had stayed between January 20 and 23, and he arrived in France on January 24 for four days,” French health minister Agnes Buzyn said Saturday.

11 people who shared a chalet with the individual were hospitalized. Five of them tested positive. None of the cases are described as “serious."

In addition to being somewhat unnerving, this is also unfortunate news for skiers. “Contamines is in the French Alps, close to the Swiss city of Geneva and the Mont Blanc peak,” Reuters explains. “The cases coincide with one of the busiest periods of the ski season for resorts in the area, as many French schools begin mid-term holidays.”

These are the kinds of headlines which have made investors reluctant to carry risk into the weekend for two Fridays running.

Despite a good January jobs report, US equities stumbled out of an otherwise blockbuster week, as stocks sank on Wall Street, where a palpable sense of angst lingered, made worse by news that China has delayed reporting of trade data for January. After an extended period of calm, things have become decidedly more “choppy” of late.

(Heisenberg)

Friday’s action (both in equities and rates) underscores points I made on Wednesday and Thursday. Essentially, it’s getting harder to make a near-term fundamental case for chasing stocks or yields higher, even as there’s a flows-based rationale for why equities could “slingshot” to the upside in the event the news gets incrementally better, pushing various hedges and downside protection plays further out of the money into expiry.

Everyone was quoting Citi’s Tobias Levkovich on Thursday. “Pretty much every client we talk to wants to buy the dip,” he wrote. “And that is not comforting.”

I don’t think that’s the right way to frame things. It’s not the classical conditioning that’s disconcerting. After all, who can argue with liquidity provision and what now seems like another date with the zero lower bound?

(Heisenberg)

There may well be plenty that’s irrational about the policies, but as long as the economy doesn’t appear poised to fall off a cliff, there’s nothing irrational about being bullish when liquidity is abundant and rates are falling.

So, the problem isn’t so much that folks want to buy the dip. They’re backstopped – or at least they feel like they are.

The problem, rather, is that nobody knows what the economic hit from the virus is going to be. By almost all accounts, it's going to be material in China. That, in turn, imperils the reflation narrative, making it more difficult for yields to rise even as the US economy continues to perform.

“While not entirely out of the realm of conceivable outcomes, a departure point of <1.60% in 10-year yields limits the extent to which a single print can reset the market,” BMO said Friday, prior to the January jobs report release.

“This isn’t to detract from the risk of a bearish impulse in the event of a stronger read on the labor market; rather the follow-through on any such selling pressure will be lessened by the ongoing nCov uncertainties,” Ian Lyngen, Benjamin Jeffery and Jon Hill, went on to write, adding that “it’s challenging to envision investors eager to carry a Treasury short into the weekend in light of the omnipresent headline risks.”

That assessment could scarcely have been more accurate. That is precisely how things played out Friday. Just read this summary of bonds from Bloomberg and you’ll see what I mean:

Treasuries bull flattened, paring initial payrolls-led drop leaving yields near lowest levels of the session into the cash settlement. A grinding rally over US session appeared to be driven by renewed concern the coronavirus will slow global growth as investors took safe havens ahead of the weekend. Early payrolls drop was soon unwound as focus shifted to the 2019 revisions. Yields lower by 5bp to 7bp across the curve with 2s10s, 5s30s flatter by 1.9bp and 0.8bp; 10-year yields ended around 1.577%, lower by 6.5bp on the day and back toward middle of weekly range.

There you go. All of that reinforces my “rangebound rates” call from mid-week.

Still, Friday’s losses in equities were hardly enough to take the shine off an otherwise fantastic (almost frantic) sprint back to new highs on the benchmarks.

In fact, it was the best week for US equities since early June, when a month’s worth of tariff threats (in May, Trump ratcheted up levies on China, blacklisted Huawei and eventually threatened to slap tariffs on Mexico) forced market participants to come around to the reality of imminent Fed cuts, a realization that powered risk assets higher, especially once Fedspeak was confirmatory and Trump dropped the Mexico tariff idea.

(Heisenberg)

But in the bottom pane you can see the problem. The virus scare was icing on the cake when it came to the return of the “duration infatuation.” We’ve now erased Q4’s reflation trade, at least as far as a hodgepodge of macro “canaries” are concerned.

Breakevens actually haven’t fallen as much as you might imagine they would given the circumstances, but crude’s worst losing streak since Q4 2018’s bear market collapse certainly doesn’t help.

(Heisenberg)

Against this backdrop, one of two things needs to happen in order to ensure markets remain buoyant: 1) The virus news needs to improve, or 2) traders and investors need concrete evidence to support the notion that a concerted fiscal stimulus push is in the cards.

It cannot be all monetary from here. Late last week, my buddy Kevin Muir (formerly head of equity derivatives at RBC Dominion) boldly suggested that what he calls "the mother of all stimulus" is coming. Here are a few excerpts from his (characteristically colorful) note:

Remember ECB Chairman Draghi's "whatever it takes?" That crisis was a self-inflicted financial crisis. This is an actual real-life emergency. There will be no limits to what governments spend or central banks print. Full stop. There will be no worrying about the 1%'ers getting too much of the benefit. Nope. The virus does not discriminate based on wealth, and if anything, the less fortunate are probably more exposed due to the same lack of resources. Every single government in the world will respond quickly and decisively if this situation gets worse. They will monetize the crap out of everything. Central banks will be back to buying anything with a CUSIP.

Kevin is buying commodities in a (figurative and literal) bid to get out ahead of an assumed stimulus push.

Let’s all hope he's right. Otherwise, this pesky virus may end up snow-balling into some kind of nasty bout of deflation, necessitating another "Shanghai Accord"-type pact.

Only this time, Mama Janet isn't around to make sure everything works for the better.

