Umpqua: A 'Safe' 4.77% Yield, But Be Prepared To Wait

I maintain that the stock is a buy at the current price with higher income balanced by higher risk and longer-term appreciation potential.

$28.8 billion-asset Umpqua is the largest independent bank in the Pacific Northwest with a very clean balance sheet, a conservative management, and a focus on real estate lending and customer service.

I last reviewed Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) after 3Q 2019 on October 21, 2019. The stock was drifting up, and I suggested that at five-year lows in P/E and price x tangible book with a sustainable 5.3% yield, $28.8 billion-asset UMPQ was a reasonable buy for value investors with a three- to five-year investment horizon. Yes, I do have skin in this game; at the time, I was down 9.3% on my position.

Since then, the bank reported 4Q 2019 and full-year earnings to mixed reviews. There was a sharp coronavirus-inspired sell-off and snap-back and long rates fell off the table.

Surprisingly, the stock has retained some of its gains, and I am now down "only" about 2.3% - not counting dividends. Enough about me, should you still consider an investment in UMPQ as a higher-risk/higher-income bank stock with three- to five-year appreciation potential? Let's perform a fairly high-level review - the 10-K won't be out for a while - to see if my recommendation holds.

Wait! What's UMPQ?

For those new to UMPQ, besides having one of the strangest names in banking, it's a $28.8 billion-asset, Portland, Oregon-based "community" bank. The bank has significant deposit market share in Oregon, Washington and Northern California, but also maintains branches in Idaho and Nevada. In another time and place, UMPQ would have been called a savings and loan, as only about 23.2% of the loan portfolio as of 4Q 2019 consisted of "true" commercial bank loans; the rest is real estate of one sort or another. I find the bank interesting primarily for its location in the faster-growing Pacific Northwest, potential as a bite-size M&A target, progressive customer service culture, relatively conservative management and, of course, its dividend.

The Numbers

Here's how CEO Cort O'Haver characterized the year in the January 22, 2019 Press Release:

I am very pleased with the continued progress we made in 2019 on executing against our ambitious Next Gen goals. Annual loan and lease growth of $773 million in addition to deposit growth of $1.3 billion shows our emphasis on balanced growth has been effective. We took the opportunity to reposition a portion of the balance sheet in the fourth quarter by selling loans with lower yields while reducing higher cost time deposits. We will continue to focus on balanced growth, executing on our expense initiatives and investing in strategic digital initiatives in 2020, which will drive sustained profitability and long-term shareholder value.

As a statement that will be the second paragraph of many business news articles about UMPQ's 2019 earnings, it's interesting for what it does not mention:

A decline in net interest income due to the continuing margin squeeze

An increase in the loan loss provision

Lower residential mortgage banking income

The huge gain from the sale of Visa (NYSE:V) stock

A commendable reduction in noninterest expense - in effect, mentioned with Next Gen

Higher, but not sustainable, net income and EPS

Well, we're going to talk about all those bullet point items, have a few side discussions of what O'Haver mentioned, plus although I'm focusing on the 2018-2019 comparison, I'm going to add a margin squeeze graph. But first, here are the numbers. Green is good, and yellow is bad.

Let's Consider the Margin Squeeze

The margin squeeze is slowly choking off the life blood of sustainable banking revenue; net interest income. Before the provision for loan losses, net interest income - in yellow - was down $18.0 million or 1.9%. We can't blame interest income - in green - which was up $63.9 million or 6.0% - a good showing for any bank in 2019. The $773.0 million in loan growth mentioned by CEO O'Haver played a big part in this increase. Things could have been even better without the $19.8 million or 23.1% decline in interest from taxable securities highlighted in yellow. What happened here? With relatively stable volume, the reason was the 206 bps drop in taxable securities yield from an average of 4.11% during 4Q 2018 to 2.05% during 4Q 2019. We'll have to wait for the 10-K to gain a fuller understanding of the dynamics.

But all that was a sideshow, the sustained margin squeeze is primarily coming from interest expense - also in yellow, up $81.9 million or 63.7%, with higher deposit expense accounting for 91.8% of that increase. Let's take a longer-term view of the margin squeeze in a graph:

Net interest margin in the graph above is presented on a taxable equivalent basis, i.e., interest income from nontaxable sources is grossed up for taxes.

Over the 2017-2019 period in the graph, the yield on interest-earning assets drifted up to a 4.81% 4Q 2018 high point before dropping to 4.36% as of 4Q 2019, an increase of just 5 bps over the two years. Over the same period, however, the rate on interest-bearing liabilities has steadily ratcheted up 69 bps.

The difference between the interest spread and net interest margin in the graph above - the two "middle lines" - began to widen as of 4Q 2018 as the impact of falling yields and rising rates overwhelmed asset/liability volume changes, which themselves were on balance marginally negative. For example, average interest-earning assets grew 6.6% from $23.3 billion in 2018 to $24.8 billion in 2019, while average interest-bearing liabilities grew 9.1% from $15.3 billion to $16.6 billion and the loan to deposit ratio declined to 94.3% at the end of 4Q 2019 compared to 96.6% at the end of 4Q 2018.

It's important to note the impact of loan discount accretion from purchased loans on the interest spread and net interest margin. CFO Ron Farnsworth noted during the 4Q 2019 Conference Call:

Discount accretion on acquired loans tick[ed] up modestly to $6.9 million this quarter, and is expected to decline over the coming quarters.

We'll have to wait for the 10-K to really dig into the loan discount accretion. Farnsworth continued…

…our net interest margin declined to 3.51% this past quarter. And the margin excluding discount accretion was 3.40%. We expect the margin to remain around this Q4 level into 2020 without any additional fed funds rate changes.

He noted, however, that management expected the net interest margin to drop 5 bps with every 25 bps decline in rates - presumably the Fed funds rate. As a reminder, here's a graph of recent rate changes:

The margin squeeze continues.

About The Loan Loss Provision and Reserves: Death By CECL

UMPQ's loan loss provision increased $16.6 million or about 30% to $72.5 million in 2019 vs. $55.9 million in 2018. Management noted slightly higher charge-offs and keeping pace with loan growth as the reasons, but it might actually have been reducing the 2020 CECL impact by sneaking in some "extra" provisions in 2019 as, looking forward, UMPQ's 1Q 2020 implementation of CECL will have a material impact on net interest income after the loan loss provision.

What is CECL and why should you care? CECL, short for "current expected credit loss," is a new method for calculating loss provisions promulgated in 2016 by FASB in part as a response to the under-reserved condition of many banks before the Great Recession. The old "incurred loss" standard, essentially allowed for loss provisions to be made when the occurrence of a loss became "probable." In contrast, CECL requires a forecast of expected losses over an asset's life, not only when losses become probable. Expected losses are recognized, i.e. a loss provision is made, the day the asset is booked. Banks are expected to rely on historical experience, current conditions and "reasonable and supportable forecasts" in their assessment of the necessary provision. For better or worse, banks will be more proactive with credit loss estimates and loss provisions with the hope that future economic crises will not catch them flat-footed as did the Great Recession.

UMPQ's management assessed the impact of adopting CECL in Slide 20 of the deck accompanying the 4Q 2019 Press Release:

Source: UMPQ 4Q 2019 and Annual Earnings Press Release

The first impact of CECL will be a "catch-up" reduction in retained earnings and an equal increase in the allowance for loan losses to account for the difference between the old and new methods. UMPQ's management expects this adjustment to be in the range of $49.0 million to $65.0 million (1.0% to 1.07% of loans per the last line of the table on the left) in order to bring the allowance to the CECL-compliant level. That's a direct hit to UMPQ's capital ratios as illustrated in the bottom left "Estimated Day 1 Impact" table. The bank, however, will remain "well-capitalized" for both regulatory and practical purposes.

Going forward, the provision for loan losses will be calculated under the new CECL method. Unfortunately, guidance from UMPQ as to the run-rate loan loss provision for 2020 has not been robust. The best management projection I found was CFO Farnsworth's estimate of $18.0 million to $22.0 million per quarter, equal to $72.0 million to $88.0 million per year, during the 3Q 2019 Conference Call. On the low end, this would be about equal to 2019's $72.5 million loan loss provision.

We'll deal with this estimate again when we check dividend safety.

Noninterest Income: Mortgage Banking Variability and You Can't Sell Visa Stock Again

If you refer back to the 2018-2019 comparison, you'll see noninterest income increased $60.4 million or 22% year-over-year and it's marked in green, but should it be? Above the line are two items marked in yellow: 1) A $16.4 million decline in residential mortgage banking income, and 2) an $84.9 million gain on the sale of securities.

UMPQ is committed to mortgage banking, but in return suffers occasional fluctuations in income - up and down - that are difficult to predict. Mortgage banking income, for example, was $118.2 million or 42% of noninterest income in 2018, but declined 14% to $101.8 million or 30% of noninterest income in 2019. Mortgage banking is a sword that cuts both ways and, ironically, it was presented on Slide 13 of the deck accompanying the 4Q 2019 Press Release.

Source: UMPQ 4Q 2019 and Annual Earnings Press Release

As the bottom chart in Slide 13 indicates, UMPQ earned $146.5 million through its mortgage banking operations less a total of $44.7 million in net non-cash write-downs of the MSR asset which equals the reported total of $101.8 million in mortgage banking income. On the 4Q 2019 Conference Call, CFO Farnsworth projected a 37.5% decline in originations to a "total volume baseline assumption of $3.0 billion" for 2020 from $4.8 billion in 2019 with gain on sale margin (the graph in the upper left of Slide 13 above) in the low 3.0% range and noted a possible increased reliance on mortgage banking income in 2020 - the italics are mine:

We are shifting our target origination volume and capital allocation within the business to increase the mix of held for sale originations to 80% in 2020 to improve profitability and reduce volatility.

In addition, falling rates through 4Q 2019 and into early 2020 should help originations and improve the profitability of sales from the existing held-for-sale portfolio. With most analysts predicting low but stable rates for the year, UMPQ's mortgage banking operations should at the very least be stable in 2020.

The net $76.3 million gain on the sale of equity and debt securities in 2019, however, will not be repeated. During 2Q 2019, UMPQ sold 100% of its holdings of Visa Inc. Class B common stock, producing a one-time $81.9 million gain. Without that gain, 2019 income before taxes would have been down about 8.4% compared to 2018, instead of up 10.9%.

Noninterest Expense: Congratulations! Now Cut More!

Congratulations to management for cutting noninterest expense $20.4 million or 2.7% in 2019 compared to 2018, a green highlight. The bank continued traditional cost-cutting and the roll-out of the staff-efficient virtual concierge "Go-To Banking" program throughout 2019. On a simple GAAP basis, UMPQ's efficiency ratio declined to 60.5% in 2019 from 63.5% in 2018; progress, but there's still a long way to go. During the 4Q 2019 Conference Call, CFO Farnsworth noted that management's "internal use" efficiency ratio was 57% excluding "MSR and CBA fair value charges," but UMPQ's peer group average in the 3Q 2019 FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile (latest available) was significantly lower at 53.55%. To its credit, management recognized there's room for improvement as CFO Farnsworth stated during the 4Q 2019 Conference Call:

We are internally targeting more than a 5% overall reduction in total expense year-over-year, bringing it into the $672 million to $690 million range with our efficiency ratios excluding fair value adjustments in the mid 50% level.

For reference, another 3% reduction in 2019's reported noninterest expense, for example, would bring about $21.6 million to the bottom line - a worthy goal.

Mr. Market Saw Through Reported Earnings

I've marked the 2019 results in green, but they could have just as easily been marked in yellow because Mr. Market was not convinced. Although the bottom line (in green) was a hefty $37.8 million or 12% increase in net income to $354.1 million in 2019 from $316.3 million in 2018, nobody "believed" that result. Here's the stock price action right around the January 22 announcement date:

Obviously, many investors came to the conclusion that the Visa stock sale was the sole reason for the net income and EPS increases. 2019 Diluted EPS came in $0.17 or 12% higher at $1.60 per share. Shares outstanding were essentially flat; management did not play the "buyback" card to raise EPS.

Credit Quality Remains High

UMPQ's credit quality is excellent as demonstrated by Slide 19 from the deck accompanying the 4Q 2019 Press Release.

Source: UMPQ 4Q 2019 and Annual Earnings Press Release

We need to put any discussion of UMPQ's asset quality in the perspective provided by the upper left-hand chart above; NPAs as a percentage of total assets declined throughout 2019, hitting a 0.23% low at the end of 4Q 2019. There's just not much to criticize. One trend to watch, however, is that classified loans to total loans - the upper right-hand chart above - has ticked up sequentially since 1Q 2019. There was no discussion of this trend on the 4Q 2019 Conference Call, so we'll again have to wait for the 10-K to understand the origin of the increase. As was true at the end of 3Q 2019, UMPQ seems pretty well reserved - even before the phase-in of CECL - when you consider that the total $162.7 million allowance for credit losses (including reserves for unfunded commitments) was 241.0% of nonperforming assets at 4Q 2019 compared to 152.1% at 4Q 2018 when NPAs were $30.7 million higher.

OK, Is the Dividend Safe While We Wait?

Let's consider 2019 earnings. If our only adjustment is to back out the $83.5 million in net gains on equity securities, 2019's net income drops about $25.1 million or 17.8% from $354.1 million to $291.1 million. Diluted EPS falls to $1.32, but the payout ratio is still acceptable at 64%.

There are changes coming in 2020, however, so we need a rough forward-looking analysis. Management expects little movement in the net interest margin during 2020, so let's use annualized 4Q income before taxes - which avoids the Visa stock sale quarter - and make some adjustments.

We're going to assume management can reduce noninterest expense to around $701.1 million for 2020 - that's a 2.5% reduction of 2019's number. We're being conservative here as management's stated goal was a range of $672.0 million to $690.0 million.

Everything else is a reduction:

Adjusting for the $88.0 million high-end of management's range for the new loan loss provision

Reducing mortgage banking income to the 2019 amount as the annualized 4Q 2019 amount implied a very large 30%-plus increase

Making a slight reduction in gain on the sale of loans and leases (not related to mortgage banking) to the 2019 level

The result is adjusted forecast "worst-case" 2020 net income of $310.3 million or $1.41 per diluted share, equivalent to a 60% payout ratio - with no increase in the dividend. Our "worst-case" scenario provides evidence of how much the sale of Visa stock inflated 2019's earnings, but it also highlights the importance of additional noninterest expense reduction for UMPQ in 2020.

All other things being equal, the dividend looks surprisingly safe for 2020. Let's let CFO Farnsworth, speaking during the 4Q 2019 Conference Call, have the last word on the subject (I have deleted some transcription errors and my other edits are in brackets):

First and foremost though on capital return, we want to focus on dividend, very healthy dividend return yielding say [a] high number right [around the] high 4% range. So with our growth plans over the balance of 2020, I don't expect to see anything else significant other than [to] maintain that dividend and look to increase [it] in the future.

Conclusion

While the broader market lurched upward over the past year, UMPQ's stock bounced along between roughly $15 and $18 per share. Today, at around $17.50 per share, the stock is trading almost exactly where it was a year ago. Investors, however, have collected ample dividend.

On traditional measures of value, the bank is still pretty cheap; a price of .90 x book and 1.61 x tangible book, a P/E of 10.89, a forward P/E of 11.80 and a 4.77% dividend yield. As the chart below demonstrates, UMPQ is trading within spitting distance of five-year lows in price to book, price to tangible book and P/E.

I admit to being surprised that I actually feel more certain about continuing to receive dividends from UMPQ than I did after 3Q 2019, however, I am also more certain that the wait for any capital appreciation is going to be a long one.

What could be the source of higher net income and EPS in 2020?

Management has signaled that low rates in 2020 will equal a net interest margin bouncing around the 3.40% range (excluding discount accretion) making net interest income hostage to loan growth. Under CECL, we can expect a higher loan loss provision. The Visa stock has been sold; the equity securities capital gains "cookie jar" is down to crumbs. We're left with mortgage banking income to provide an earnings kicker, but while management intends to sell more loan production, originations are expected to decline significantly. Obviously, on the expense side, cutting noninterest expense will become more important than ever.

Where does that leave us with UMPQ?

UMPQ is the largest independent bank in the economically-sound Pacific Northwest, has a very clean balance sheet, a conservative management with a focus on progressive customer service, potential as an M&A target and a dividend which looks safe. If you're looking for capital appreciation in the near term, this is not your stock; there's just no discernible catalyst on the horizon for 2020. I maintain that the stock is a reasonable buy at the current price with higher income balanced by higher risk and longer-term appreciation potential.

I continue to be a holder and believe patience over the next three to five years will be rewarded.

