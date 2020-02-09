White Gold: Exploration Success Continues, But Risks Remain

It's been a sluggish start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with the index down 5%, and some names like IAMGOLD (IAG) down 20%. Unfortunately, White Gold (OTC:WHGOF) is faring much worse to start 2020, down 37% year-to-date, and one of the ten biggest percentage losers among the 150 gold juniors I track. While the company continues to enjoy drilling success across its multiple properties, the market seems to be gravitating towards more de-risked names with stronger balance sheets. Based on this, while the stock is a good name to keep on one's watch-lists, it is why I noted not to chase the stock at 30% higher levels in December. For investors looking to start a position in the stock, waiting for a low-risk technical setup and confirmed accumulation is likely the best plan. We do not have either of these things in place currently.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just over two months ago, I wrote on White Gold and noted that the stock was sitting on a relatively low cash balance and was not a junior one should chase above C$1.10. The reason for this was because the need to do a financing to support a 2020 drill program made it very likely that the stock would fall back below the C$0.90 level. This is exactly what has happened since. The stock is down 25% since my article, after getting rejected by intense selling pressure at the C$1.20 resistance level. While this drop has improved the valuation, the balance sheet issue has yet to be resolved. Also, we will likely see the company have to raise money at successively lower prices yet again based on the recent share price. Before digging into the balance sheet issue, however, let's take a look at recent developments across the company's project:

(Source: Company Presentation)

White Gold had an exciting Q4 with a flood of positive news, with the most prominent being a high-grade gold discovery at their new Titan Target. The company's first set of drill holes from this area intersected 32 meters of 14.82 grams per tonne gold in TTN19-RAB002, as well as 1.52 meters of 2.44 grams per tonne gold in TTN19RAB-003. This was a significant find for the company as these drill holes were from less than 50-meter vertical depths and emboldened the company's data-driven exploration strategy, which they've continued to undertake on their Yukon properties. The Titan Target is located on the road-accessible Hen Property and is 15 kilometers west-northwest of Vertigo, and a little less than 30 kilometers north of the company's current 1.5 million-ounce resource at their Golden Saddle and Arc deposits.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to the Titan Target discovery, the company drilled more holes on their JP Ross Property, with ten targets now identified across a 250-kilometer squared area. These targets include Titan, Stage Fright, North Frenzy, Sabotage, Lifeboat, Psycho, Suspicion, and the most heavily drilled area on the property, Vertigo. To date, the company has located multiple mineralized structures at Vertigo over a 1.5 kilometer by 650-meter area. While there's no defined resource at Vertigo yet, it would not be a stretch to assume a 500,000-ounce plus resource at Vertigo and Topaz combined. Currently, the company is more focused on exploration drilling than infill and definition drilling, however, so it will likely be a while before we see any additional ounces proven up here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company News Release)

Last but not least, White Gold shared its preliminary results from its new targets southwest of Golden Arc and Saddle, with MKE19-RAB-003 intersecting 53.34 meters of 0.35 grams per tonne gold, and MKE19RAB-002 intersecting 6.09 meters of 1.31 grams per tonne gold. While these holes aren't anything to write home about, they're not bad by any means for initial scout holes at these targets. Currently, the company has over seven other targets to test close to its current 1.5 million-ounce resource, and a discovery here would undoubtedly be great news for the company. Thus far, the most exciting target is Ryan's Surprise, directly west of Golden Saddle.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While all of this is excellent news and White Gold certainly made progress during its 2019 drill season, the more significant issue is cash, as the company starts 2020 with twice the targets it had last year. I can certainly sympathize with the company's plan to keep stepping out at a rapid pace and testing new targets rather than go the Kaminak Gold (OTCPK:KMKGF) route and focus on one deposit as they did with Coffee. However, the risk in White Gold's strategy is that the market doesn't seem to care for it as it's not rewarding them for any of these discoveries for the time being. Therefore, while the company has done an exceptional job drilling out new targets successfully, it's resulted in a low cash balance, a share price near 52-week lows, and the risk of having to finance at lower levels yet again. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Sedar.com, Company Financial Statements)

As of the most recent filing on quarter-end September 30th, White Gold had C$5.0 million in cash, with another C$3.3 million hitting the balance sheet from warrant exercise in October. This gives the company C$8.3 million in cash, well below the C$13 million it spent in 2019 for its drill program. It's also worth noting that this balance has likely depleted by a minimum of C$3 million since September 30th. Therefore, the current cash balance is most likely closer to C$5 million.

(Source: Sedar.com, White Gold Corporation Financial Statements)

Given that the company's cash balance eroded by C$13.6 million in the first nine months of 2019 due to spending, we could argue that the company has an average cash burn of C$3.0 million at a minimum. Based on this, White Gold is likely to finish Q1 2020 with C$4.0 million or less, leaving them almost no money to conduct a 2020 drill program. The reason for this is because the company's operating expenses alone accounted for C$3.5 million in the first nine months of 2018, and over C$4.0 million in the first nine months of 2020. Therefore, based on strictly consulting fees, salary and wages, marketing, office & administration, travel expenses, and professional costs, the company is looking at a likely expense of C$3.0 million at a minimum for 2020. Unless the company plans to have minimal news flow and shut down exploration activities for 2020, financing is needed within the next few months to start planning for the 2020 exploration season.

(Source: Sedar.com, White Gold Corporation Financial Statements)

Raising money is not a huge issue, and is par for the course for junior mining stocks. However, I prefer to only invest in companies that can continue to raise money at successively higher prices. The reason for this is that these companies see minimal dilution in a sector where dilution is inevitable. Some investors operate under the assumption that all you need to do sector is find a great gold deposit and wait around for the eventual payday. This is not how things work. Great deposits and exceptional projects can make for sub-par investments if a company cannot properly manage its treasury and raise money at successively higher prices. Two companies that have been able to do this are Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) and Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF), diluting as little as possible, and getting a better price for their shares each time they reach out for new capital. White Gold, however, has not been as successful.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the above chart, White Gold's financing history has been at C$1.80, C$2.01, C$1.33, and C$1.50. While the most recent financing was 10% higher than the previous one, the trend is clearly lower here. There is little hope that the company will be able to finance at a higher price than the C$1.50 financing in October 2018, as it is currently trading 40% below these levels at C$0.85. This is especially true given the fact that White Gold was trading at C$1.70 when it did its October 2018 financing at C$1.50. The information we can glean from this is that the company has financed at 5-10% below current market prices in the past. If this is the case, White Gold will be lucky to raise money at C$1.05 or higher and will see the lowest financing price to date since its IPO. I would argue that this is proof that the market doesn't care for the company's current exploration strategy.

(Source: Author's Chart)

White Gold is an excellent company with an extremely prospective land package assembled in the Yukon; this is being overshadowed short term by a clear predicament. This issue is that the company must finance within the next five months, or they will not be able to announce more than a minuscule drill program on their properties for the 2020 drill season. As anyone trading this sector knows, newsflow is the lifeblood of any junior mining company, and it is share price suicide to head into a year without any plans to do exploration. This is especially true given how competitive the sector is, with over 150 gold juniors all vying for the attention of junior gold mining enthusiasts and investors. Therefore, White Gold is stuck between a rock and a hard place here. Obviously, the goal is not to finance at lower levels on each capital raise. Still, it's hard to imagine how they can remedy this with time winding down before they need to start discussing their 2020 exploration plans with the market. It seems the market has caught onto this, hence why we've seen the weakness in the share price year-to-date.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As the monthly chart shows above, the stock is trying to build out a new multi-year base but has pivotal support in the C$0.65-C$0.75 region. This is a must defend level for the bulls as otherwise, nearly every investor in White Gold will be sitting on a loss, and this often leads to panic selling out of disgust like we saw when Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) made a complete round trip from its 2016 highs. Therefore, the bulls are going to need to start playing defense immediately, as a monthly close below C$0.75 could make things much uglier for the stock. Given the fact that White Gold continues to trade beneath its 20-month moving average (green line) with financing risk, I see no reason to be aggressive on the stock here.

While I continue to see White Gold as a watchlist stock, it's hard to justify jumping in at current levels. The company has one of the most attractive land packages in the junior mining industry, but a discovery track record and impressive real estate do not always equal share price appreciation. We saw evidence of this from Gold Standard Ventures, which has been a pitiful stock to own the past two years. Therefore, while I am watching White Gold closely for a potential bottoming pattern, I see no reason to attempt to catch a falling knife here. This doesn't mean the stock can't bounce and that it won't go higher, but financing risk and weak technical momentum are not situations I like to rush into for new positions. Based on this, I remain on the sidelines for the time being, even though I like the valuation and the company's prospects for resource growth. The first sign of a clear turnaround in momentum would be a monthly close above C$1.20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.