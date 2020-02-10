Don't Get Caught Up In The Apparent High-Yield Of Moelis Stock Before The Special Dividend Goes Ex

The stock has a 5.11% dividend yield, ex the special dividend, and trades at 21 times earnings.

On February 5, the company declared a special dividend of $0.75 per share, along with a small increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.51, up from $0.50.

I wrote on Moelis & Company on December 20, 2019, when MC was trading at $32.60. Today the stock is at $39.95, up +22.5%.

Moelis & Company (MC) declared its earnings on February 5, 2020, for Q3 2019 and 2019. They were underwhelming. Profits were lower than a year ago. The regular dividend increase was just 2%.

The company declared a special dividend of $0.75 per share, along with a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. The total dividend of $1.26 will be paid on March 27, 2020, to common stockholders of record on February 18, 2020.

It is time to take your profits. I wrote an article on MC stock on December 20, 2019, when the price was $32.60. The stock is up 21.5% or so at $39.95 today.

You can probably take your time on selling, as long as you do it before the ex-date. Some traders might mistakenly push up the stock, thinking that the total yield is much higher (i.e., $1.26 x 4 = $5.04 / $39.95, or 12.6%).

But Moelis stock does not have a 13% yield. The regular yield is ($0.51 x 4 = $2.04)/$39.95, or 5.11%. Plus a one-time $0.75 special dividend.

And don't forget that once the stock goes ex, it will fall by $1.26 per share (i.e., $0.51 +$ 0.75). So at that time, the actual regular yield will be $2.04 /($39.95 - $1.26 = $38.69), or 5.27%.

A 5.27% dividend yield is not going to impress anyone compared to the supposed 13% yield they might have mistakenly thought they were getting. MC stock is likely to fall back down to the $32 range again, where I wrote on the stock in December.

Moreover, it looks like based on the disappointing earnings of just $0.38 diluted for Q4, down 6% Y/Y. Also, full-year earnings were $1.89 for 2019 ($1.96 on an adjusted basis), that MC trades for 21 times earnings.

I am not impressed with that kind of P/E ratio. The company claims that the fourth quarter of 2018 had record-high earnings.

I don't care. The stock is too expensive now compared with its peers as well. I suspect this has to do with the company going on a hiring binge. Something is not right from a shareholder standpoint.

Here is another reason. The company has not actually published its 10-Q yet. It is not possible to see how many shares there are outstanding. Based on the diluted shares in the earnings calculation it looks like shares outstanding may actually have increased during the quarter.

That is a little confusing since the company talks about its share buybacks. The only possible explanation is that some of the limited partners have now converted their non-listed shares into public shares. Only the 10-Q will allow me to see what is going on with that.

I would take my profits now if you followed my analysis of MC stock in December. Better to be cautious than try and justify things.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.