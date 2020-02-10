KLA Corp.: Strongest Revenue Growth In WFE And Metrology/Inspection Equipment In 2019

Two headwinds facing equipment suppliers in 2020 are curtailed capex spend in the memory sector and the coronavirus that is disrupting the electronics supply chain in China.

KLA Corp. (KLAC) announced FY Q2 2020 earnings on February 4, 2020. KLAC reported Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66, which beat by $0.08, and GAAP EPS of $2.40, which beat by $0.13. Revenue was $1.5B (+33.9% YoY), which beat by $10M.

I discussed the company’s performance among its peers in a December 24, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA: Outperforming Semiconductor Equipment Market Despite Flat 2020 Sector Growth.”

In that article, I presented an analysis as to why I chose KLA as a top pick in the semi cap sector, and detailed my forecast for the growth of the overall wafer front end (WFE) market for 2020.

In this article, take a Deeper Dive, analyzing 2019 revenue growth in the semiconductor equipment market in two sectors: total WFE and metrology/inspection. I exclude Applied Materials (AMAT), which until 2019 was the market leader in WFE, losing to ASML (ASML), which I projected in a November 27, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML Will Overtake Applied Materials As Semiconductor Equipment Leader In 2019.”

WFE Market

Revenue data for the top semiconductor equipment companies (excluding AMAT) for 2019 is shown in Chart 1, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts." This is for equipment only, and excludes service and spare parts.

Chart 1

Revenues for KLA increased 17.9% YoY, followed by Japan’s Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTF) with an 11.1% share. ASML also exhibited positive growth, but only 2.8%. Lam Research (LRCX) decreased 12.2% YoY.

In the WFE sector in this analysis, LRCX and HICTF directly compete with each other primarily in processing equipment etch and deposition. LRCX competes with Screen in cleaning systems, and KLAC competes against Screen and ASML in metrology/inspection equipment.

Metrology/Inspection Market

Chart 2 presents an YoY revenue analysis of the metrology/inspection sector. According to The Information Network’s report entitled "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing," KLAC held a 52% share of the overall metrology/inspection market in 2018. Chart 2

KLAC stands to increase its market share in 2019 based on its 2.0% growth in the sector – the only major company exhibiting positive growth in 2019. The above referenced Metrology report analyzes 17 different segments of the overall sector, and there are individual leaders in each of the segments. KLAC, of course, with a dominant market share, leads many of the segments.

ASML, the dominant market leader in Lithography, is the leader in the electron beam inspection segment. For a detailed analysis, I refer the reader to my March 5, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML Is More Than Lithography With Its Advanced Metrology/Inspection Systems.” Despite its lead in the segment, ASML’s YoY revenue growth decreased 13.8% in 2019.

Nanometrics and Rudolph Technology announced that their merger was finalized in 4Q 2019, and the new company was named Onto Innovation (ONTO). I refer readers to a June 27, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Nanometrics And Rudolph: A Merger For Survival.”

Even though ONTO combined revenues for the two companies in Q4, 2019, I kept them separated in Chart 2 for the sake of comparison, primarily because their press release backing their earnings call of February 6, 2020, was misleading, indicating growth of nearly 100% QoQ. In fact, for CY 2019, Rudolph Technology’s revenue dropped 18.3% YoY and Nanometrics’ revenue dropped 16.7% YoY in the metrology/inspection sector.

Investor Takeaway

KLAC is one of the top semiconductor equipment companies with a dominating 52% share of the metrology/inspection sector and a 6% share of the overall WFE market in 2018. Based on revenue growth in 2019, that market share will increase among peers in 2019, and I will present my analysis when I’ve compiled revenue from all companies.

For 2020, the WFE industry is facing several headwinds, and I forecast revenues will be flat compared to 2019. One of the major headwinds is the severe cuts in capex spend for DRAM and NAND memory manufacturers, which I discussed in several Seeking Alpha articles.

Another headwind is the coronavirus epidemic, which is already impacting the supply chain in China. Transport restriction on vehicles is preventing parts and components from reaching electronics manufacturers in Wuhan.

