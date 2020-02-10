Dividend Increases: February 1-7, 2020 (Part 2)

Part 2 covers the Dividend Challengers. See Part 1 for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, 32 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including four of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table covers the Dividend Challengers. Please see Part 1 of this article for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Allegion (ALLE)

Founded in Dublin, Ireland, ALLE manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions under brands such as Interflex, Schlage, and SimonsVoss. ALLE offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; and electronic security products and access control systems; as well as other accessories.

On Feb 6, ALLE declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 18.5% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 17; ex-div: Mar 16.

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

AVB is a real estate investment trust focusing on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities primarily in the United States. The company owns or holds an interest in approximately 260 operating apartment communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It operates its apartment communities under three core brands: Avalon, AVA and Eaves by Avalon. AVA was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

On Feb 5, AVB declared a quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share.

This is an increase of 4.6% from the prior dividend of $1.52.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

BPY is a diversified global real estate company. The company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s public commercial property entity and the primary vehicle through which it invests in real estate on a global basis.

On Feb 4, BPY declared a quarterly distribution of 33.25¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 0.8% from the prior distribution of 33¢.

Payable Mar 31, to unitholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

CHCT is a self-managed, fully-integrated healthcare real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has investment properties in about 30 states.

On Feb 6, CHCT declared a quarterly dividend of 41.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.6% from the prior dividend of 41.5¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 14.

CME (CME)

CME, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its global repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. CME was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Feb 5, CME declared a quarterly dividend of 85¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.3% from the prior dividend of 75¢.

Payable Mar 25, to shareholders of record on Mar 10; ex-div: Mar 9.

CSG Systems International (CSGS)

CSGS provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The Company's primary product solutions include Revenue Management & Customer Experience Solutions; Customer Interaction Management; Managed Services; Mediation and Data Management, and Wholesale Settlement and Routing. CSGS was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

On Feb 3, CSGS declared a quarterly dividend of 23.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.6% from the prior dividend of 22.25¢.

Payable Mar 25, to shareholders of record on Mar 6; ex-div: Mar 5.

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN)

DNKN develops, franchises, and licenses quick-service restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. These restaurants serve coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. The company has more than 18,000 points of distribution in approximately 60 countries. DNKN is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

On Feb 5, DNKN declared a quarterly dividend of 40.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.3% from the prior dividend of 37.5¢.

Payable Mar 18, to shareholders of record on Mar 9; ex-div: Mar 6.

Amdocs (DOX)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, DOX provides software and services to communications, pay-TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company also provides advisory services, mobile financial services,, and advertising and media services. DOX was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

On Feb 4, DOX declared a quarterly dividend of 32.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.9% from the prior dividend of 28.5¢.

Payable Apr 24, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Exponent (EXPO)

EXPO and its subsidiaries operate as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. EXPO was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

On Feb 6, EXPO declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 18.8% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Mar 27, to shareholders of record on Mar 13; ex-div: Mar 12.

FirstService (FSV)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, FSV provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company provides property management, financial, advisory, and ancillary services, as well as energy management solutions. FSV also offers property services through several franchise networks and company-owned locations.

On Feb 4, FSV declared a quarterly dividend of 16.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Apr 7, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

GILD is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines. The company’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, oncology and inflammation, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. GILD markets its products through commercial teams and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

On Feb 3, GILD declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.9% from the prior dividend of 63¢.

Payable Mar 30, to shareholders of record on Mar 13; ex-div: Mar 12.

GasLog Partners (GLOP)

GLOP is a master limited partnership that focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has a fleet of LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters. GLOP was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

On Feb 5, GLOP declared a quarterly distribution of 56.1¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 2.0% from the prior distribution of 55¢.

Payable Feb 21, to unitholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 14.

Corning (GLW)

GLW manufactures and sells specialty glass and ceramics worldwide. The company creates and makes keystone components that enable systems for consumer electronics, mobile emissions control, optical communications, and life sciences. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. GLW was founded in 1851 and is based in Corning, New York.

On Feb 5, GLW declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

Hartford Financial Services (HIG)

HIG is a holding company that provides insurance and financial services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. HIG was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

On Feb 3, HIG declared a quarterly dividend of 32.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Apr 2, to shareholders of record on Mar 2; ex-div: Feb 28.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

ICE operates regulated exchanges, clearinghouses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. ICE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Feb 6, ICE declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.1% from the prior dividend of 27.5¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 17; ex-div: Mar 16.

Lear (LEA)

LEA designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating and electrical distribution systems to automotive OEMs worldwide. The company’s Seating includes seat systems and related components. Its E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and manage electrical power. LEA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

On Feb 6, LEA declared a quarterly dividend of 77¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.7% from the prior dividend of 75¢.

Payable Mar 18, to shareholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

Moelis (MC)

MC is a global investment bank that provides services related to mergers and acquisitions; recapitalization and restructuring; capital markets; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm serves clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. MC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Feb 4, MC declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.0% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Mar 27, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 14.

Otter Tail (OTTR)

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, OTTR operates in three segments. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. Its Manufacturing segment fabricates, welds, and laser cuts metal components for use in various industries. And OTTR's Plastics segment manufactures PCP pipes for municipal water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

On Feb 4, OTTR declared a quarterly dividend of 37¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.7% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Xylem (XYL)

XYL engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for water and wastewater applications. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. XYL is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

On Feb 6, XYL declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Mar 26, to shareholders of record on Feb 27; ex-div: Feb 26.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ICE, DOX, and HIG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ICE's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in ICE in January 2010 would have returned 15.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

DOX's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in DOX in October 2009 would have returned 11.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HIG's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in HIG in January 2010 would have returned 11% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Please note that the table covers the ex-dividend dates of the Dividend Challengers only. Please see Part 1 of this article for the ex-dividend dates of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 11-24, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (7.Feb) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 11 February (Ex-Div Date 02/11) BankFinancial (BFIN) 3.27% $12.22 6 38.0% 0.1 02/28 Great Western Bancorp (GWB) 3.99% $30.08 5 N/A 0.3 02/26 Wednesday, 12 February (Ex-Div Date 02/12) Aramark (ARMK) 1.08% $40.77 6 7.2% 0.11 02/27 Entergy (ETR) 2.82% $131.94 5 2.0% 0.93 03/02 Thursday, 13 February (Ex-Div Date 02/13) AGCO (AGCO) 0.96% $66.85 7 7.4% 0.16 03/16 Allete (ALE) 3.01% $82.04 9 3.7% 0.6175 03/01 Boeing (BA) 2.44% $336.75 8 23.0% 2.055 03/06 Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) 1.60% $77.43 8 17.4% 0.31 02/28 Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) 3.32% $28.89 6 5.0% 0.24 02/28 Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) 4.41% $11.34 9 12.3% 0.125 02/28 Bankwell Financial (BWFG) 1.95% $28.72 6 N/A 0.14 02/24 Enviva Partners (EVA) 7.08% $38.14 5 N/A 0.675 02/28 First Defiance Financial (FDEF) 3.06% $28.75 9 20.4% 0.22 02/21 Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) 1.51% $29.14 6 3.4% 0.11 02/28 GEO (GEO) 11.50% $16.70 8 4.3% 0.48 02/21 Friday, 14 February (Ex-Div Date 02/14) Alaska Air (ALK) 2.35% $63.96 8 22.9% 0.375 03/05 Cable One (CABO) 0.53% $1700.41 5 N/A 2.25 03/06 Fidelity D & D Bancorp (OTC:FDBC) 1.95% $57.46 5 9.7% 0.28 03/10 GasLog Partners (GLOP) 43.07% $5.21 6 30.5% 0.561 02/21 Wednesday, 19 February (Ex-Div Date 02/19) Griffon (GFF) 1.55% $19.35 9 17.6% 0.075 03/19 Thursday, 20 February (Ex-Div Date 02/20) Carnival (CCL) 4.74% $42.20 5 14.9% 0.5 03/13 Energizer (ENR) 2.27% $52.93 5 N/A 0.3 03/18 Monday, 24 February (Ex-Div Date 02/24) CDW (CDW) 1.15% $132.66 7 45.3% 0.38 03/10

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

If you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series, please let me know in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, ICE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.