Why ANI Pharmaceuticals Considers Corticotropin Gel Its Blockbuster Drug

Corticotropin Gel Recommercialization Strategy

In December 2015, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) acquired Cortropin Gel Injection (NDA #008975), 40 units/mL and 80 units/mL and for Cortropin-Zinc Injection (NDA #009854), 40 units/mL from Merck and Co. Inc. (MRK), for $75 million and a percentage of future net sales of the products under the NDAs.

In its corporate presentation related to the Corticotropin drugs, ANI Pharmaceuticals stated that it planned on re-commercializing the previously approved brand name drugs, not a generic version of HP Acthar, as some believe. It is on track to file an sNDA for Corticotropin Gel in March 2020. The company plans to launch the drug immediately upon approval, which could be as early as July 2020.

In the 2019 second-quarter earnings conference call, Arthur Przybyl, ANI Pharmaceuticals' CEO, referred to Corticotropin Gel as a potential blockbuster drug, saying that the company is “committed to saving the U.S. health care industry hundreds of millions of dollars on an annualized basis”. It believes Corticotropin Gel alone could add $200 million in free cash flow per year. To put this into perspective, ANI Pharmaceuticals' free cash flow (TTM) is approximately $40 million. If successful, the company could be looking at a 500% increase in free cash flow.

How can ANI Pharmaceuticals expect Corticotropin Gel to become a blockbuster drug when HP Acthar, the competitor drug sold by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (MNK), brought in approximately $720 million in the first 9 month of 2019? ANI Pharmaceuticals intends to enter the market at a price point that will make a compelling argument to not only grab market share from HP Acthar, but will also garner increased usage, supported by Medicaid and health insurance providers.

According to ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Corporate Presentation from September 2015 on the acquisition of Corticotropin Gel and Corticotropin-Zinc NDAs, HP Acthar had achieved a patient user base of approximately 10,000 out of a potential 4,000,000 patients. The corticotropin drugs had a broad label with minimal penetration.

The following slide provides a visual of the some of the indications which ANI intends to target in order to expand the patient user base.

On December 3, 2019, ANI Pharmaceuticals presented at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference, where the CEO stated that ANI Pharmaceuticals is looking to label-match the 53 indications previously approved for Corticotropin Gel.

In order to improve its chances of success, ANI Pharmaceuticals hired Dr. Mark J. Ginski as Vice President, Corticotropin Product Development, in May 2016 from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for CMC & Operations within the Autoimmune & Rare Diseases business unit. Dr. Ginski held similar roles at Questcor Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. According to Art Przybyl, the process ANI Pharmaceuticals is going through to modernize its Corticotropin Gel is similar to the one that Questcor went through to modernize HP Acthar, where it was successful in label matching. Dr. Ginski is instrumental in helping ANI Pharmaceuticals achieve similar success.

Additional information on ANI Pharmaceuticals' efforts to re-commercialize Corticotropin Gel is available in the company's ANI Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation June 2017.

Competing on price

According to Arthur Przybyl, ANI Pharmaceuticals has expended approximately $100 million (including $75 million acquisition) to bring Corticotropin Gel to the point of filing an sNDA next month. Whereas on August 14, 2014, Mallinckrodt acquired Questcor Pharmaceuticals for $5.8 billion in a cash and stock transaction, primarily to acquire HP Acthar. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals’ 2019 third-quarter SEC 10-Q filing indicates that HP Acthar accounted 30.5% of the company’s net sales over 9 months. Mallinckrodt's heavy debt burden and ongoing litigation may adversely affect its ability to compete with ANI Pharmaceuticals on price.

HP Acthar Gel is selling at over $40,000 for 5 millimeters. In ANI Pharmaceuticals' recent presentation at the Evercore ISI Conference, Art Przybyl stated that the company intends to sell Corticotropin at a price ranging between $25,000 and $35,000. Unlike Mallinckrodt, ANI Pharmaceuticals is not highly leveraged and has the ability to compete on price.

Blockbuster Potential

Assuming Corticotropin Gel gets a nod from the FDA, we will see if ANI Pharmaceuticals' strategy leads to a blockbuster drug. If a $25,000 price for Corticotropin provides access to a larger percentage of the targeted patient population across the spectrum of indications, ANI Pharmaceuticals would need to capture 1% of the potential 4,000,000 patients for Corticotropin Gel to become a $1 billion drug.

Art Przybyl indicated that the significant increase in cash flow expected from Corticotropin Gel is transformational for a small company such as ANI Pharmaceuticals and would be used to accelerate growth.

Considerations

ANI Pharmaceuticals has yet to file an sNDA with the FDA for Corticotropin Gel. Even when the company files an sNDA, there is no guarantee that it will be approved. If approved, it is unknown if all 53 indications will label-matched or if additional data will be required for some indications. It is also unknown if the company will be able to broaden the patient base. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a low public float of 9.46 million shares, is lightly traded and not broadly covered. Therefore, the share price is subject to volatile swings, both up and down, and often with no news to support the price action. Once an sNDA is filed, ANIP's price per share could rapidly rise, especially if the company's blockbuster strategy is understood. However, it could fall equally fast - if not faster - on bad news, such as the FDA issuing a Complete Response Letter.

Conclusion

Retail investors and many institutional investors are most likely not aware of ANI Pharmaceuticals' strategy as it relates to re-commercializing Corticotropin Gel. Therefore, potential investors are likely only looking at the percentage of HP Acthar market share that can be captured at a reduced price. The goal of expanding the patient user base through lowering the drug price is below the radar of most investors who have not been closely following ANI Pharmaceuticals. This strategy becomes interesting when comparing it to companies that take drugs from early development to NDA filing. ANI Pharmaceuticals has been able fund the research & development required in bringing Corticotropin Gel to the brink of an sNDA filing without having to dilute shares in order to raise funding. Time will tell if the company's strategy will be successful. Assuming it is successful, ANI Pharmaceuticals, with over $240 million in free cash flow, is set for rapid growth for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.