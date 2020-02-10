In early 2020 markets raced to fresh all-time highs as the earnings season was kicked off. If it weren't for an external shock it is quite obvious that the rally would have continued and we would probably looking at Dow hitting 30k already. However, that external shock, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, started to rattle markets. With cases skyrocketing in China and starting to spread globally despite unprecedented quarantine measures in China, markets were wondering about the economic impact of the virus. The U.S. stock market has been very resilient to any type of bad news given that investors believe the Fed and Trump will do whatever is necessary to support stock markets and although markets bounced back in early February and hit new all-time highs I fully believe that the worst is still to come with markets being far too generous regarding the economic impact of the virus.

In my view, the biggest threat is not the virus per se but rather the fear and anxiety surrounding it. Initially, the tourism and travel sector will be hit hard but the longer it takes to contain the epidemic the more it will hit general consumption and impede global supply chains. Image Source

In this environment global stock markets should not set new highs and by the time more and more negative news will surface regarding production stops, plummeting bookings and rising number of cases, the more it should negatively impact the markets. It is too early to call how bad it could turn out to be or when the peak is reached but given my firm belief that we are due for a correction I raised some cash in January.

Portfolio Changes in January

In total I extracted around $360 in net capital during January as divestments offset any purchases, most them tied to my automated savings plans. Despite a reduction in capital I managed to increase my forward annual dividend income.

I sold out my shipping stocks, Teekay Tankers (TNK) and DHT Holdings (DHT), as both stocks recently set 52-week highs and are expected to be hit particularly hit following the coronavirus outbreak and a dramatic slowdown in the Chinese economy. I sold two shares of Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) as they have had a nice run over the past several weeks and realized some profits with Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

I also reduced my holdings in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Cisco has already seen a significant slowdown in enterprise spending from Greater China and the outbreak of this new virus may further dampen short-term prospects. In a bit of a rush I also trimmed my holdings in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) only to buy them back a few days later. It is a delicate situation with AMD. The stock has appreciated fabulously over the last two years but fundamentally, despite significant improvements, the earning power of AMD remains pretty lackluster in my opinion. On the other hand though it is all about future potential especially when next-gen consoles will launch using AMD chips and AMD starting to make further inroads into the server segment.

As far as purchases are concerned, those mostly occurred as part of my automated monthly savings plans which allow me to regularly add fractional shares of companies I intend to hold for a very long time. Currently, a total of 13 different stocks is enrolled as part of these plans consisting of large cap dividend stocks- most of them with dividend growth above 5% such as Apple (AAPL), Visa (V) or Microsoft (MSFT) or with yields above 5% such as AT&T (T) or BP (BP).

In total all those purchases added in forward annual dividend income breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in January can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My dividend income from 23 corporations amounted to $224, up 9% Y/Y and up 14% sequentially. Strong Y/Y growth is driven by ongoing purchases throughout the year in Altria (MO), B&G Foods (BGS), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) as well as new positions in for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE).

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and sized based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month!) and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart" as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on January only and arranging the view differently in the shape of a whisker plot shows the range of dividend income by individual stock over the years. This allows to easily spot dividend growth and dividend cuts. For instance in the case of Altria the green dot for 2020 income is up substantially compared to prior years, here mostly driven by ongoing purchases and organic dividend growth. At this stage it is not possible to separate the impact of organic dividend growth and dividend growth from new purchases but I hope I will be able to add that information somehow in the future even though it is not simple to compute and visualize.

Still, it remains absolutely fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:

In 2018 I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019 I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020 I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That is a rather conservative estimate as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, given that markets are at all-time highs and overall dividend yields, excluding the energy sector, are pretty low, new purchases won't make as big an impact as in previous years. On top of that I also don't expect to add that much in fresh capital unless a significant correction occurs.

The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 in this case total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e. that as the year progresses that green bar should creep up to at least 12% so that I will be able to hit my growth target.

Expressed in GWT it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 385 hours, or 48 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than two entire months of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 9 hours, or 1.1 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (January) across each year.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions), which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for February 2020. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on February 14 from AbbVie for instance.

My dividend portfolio composition (excludes non-dividend paying companies)

At end of January, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 9.67% 10,574 AT&T Inc. (T) 5.77% 6,316 Visa Inc Class A (V) 5.74% 6,274 Mcdonald's Corp (MCD) 4.37% 4,784 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.81% 4,172 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.96% 3,242 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 2.76% 3,018 Southern Co (SO) 2.74% 2,999 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.68% 2,928 AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 2.54% 2,782 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDS.B) 2.37% 2,596 Altria Group Inc (MO) 2.24% 2,449 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.21% 2,413 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2.13% 2,328 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 2.05% 2,241 Siemens Healthineers (SHE) 1.86% 2,039 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.54% 1,686 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.50% 1,646 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.42% 1,550 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.36% 1,489 3M Co (MMM) 1.34% 1,462 Bank of America Corp (BAC.PK) 1.30% 1,423 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.27% 1,392 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.24% 1,353 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.17% 1,281 Dominion Energy Inc (D) 1.13% 1,240 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 1.11% 1,209 Intel Corporation (INTC) 1.10% 1,206 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.08% 1,181 Morgan Stanley (MS) 1.06% 1,156 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 1.05% 1,149 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 1.05% 1,147 Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 1.00% 1,097 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 1.00% 1,090 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.99% 1,082 Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) 0.98% 1,072 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.98% 1,072 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0.97% 1,065 BP plc (BP) 0.85% 930 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.80% 878 BASF BASFY 0.80% 872 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.77% 845 Allianz SE (OTCQX:OTCPK:AZSEY) 0.76% 830 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) 0.69% 755 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.67% 737 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.67% 733 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.60% 658 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.59% 644 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.56% 612 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0.54% 594 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.48% 523 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.44% 487 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.44% 484 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.44% 482 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.43% 474 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.43% 467 Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.43% 465 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.41% 449 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.41% 444 CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0.38% 412 Home Depot (HD) 0.36% 395 Energy Transfer Partners (ETE) 0.36% 390 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.35% 380 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.32% 347 Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) 0.31% 342 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.31% 337 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.30% 331 BP (BP) 0.30% 327 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.27% 298 Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0.25% 278 Fresenius SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.25% 276 Drillisch (OTC:OTC:DRHKF) 0.25% 268 Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.23% 252 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.22% 243 The GEO Group Inc (GEO) 0.20% 214 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.18% 202 Centurylink Inc (CTL) 0.18% 199 Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP) 0.17% 190 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.17% 189 Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) 0.13% 145 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.12% 134 Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.12% 129 EQT Midstream Partners (EQT) 0.11% 121 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.11% 118 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.09% 103 Boeing (BA) 0.09% 98 General Electric Company (GE) 0.09% 94

