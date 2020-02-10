January 2020 Dividend Portfolio Update
January generated $224 in dividend income, up 9% Y/Y and up 13% sequentially.
Projected 12M forward income has eclipsed $3700 with Gifted Working Time targeted at 155 hours for 2020.
I outline portfolio composition by sector and portfolio weight for every holding.
In early 2020 markets raced to fresh all-time highs as the earnings season was kicked off. If it weren't for an external shock it is quite obvious that the rally would have continued and we would probably looking at Dow hitting 30k already. However, that external shock, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, started to rattle markets. With cases skyrocketing in China and starting to spread globally despite unprecedented quarantine measures in China, markets were wondering about the economic impact of the virus. The U.S. stock market has been very resilient to any type of bad news given that investors believe the Fed and Trump will do whatever is necessary to support stock markets and although markets bounced back in early February and hit new all-time highs I fully believe that the worst is still to come with markets being far too generous regarding the economic impact of the virus.
Source: worldometers.info as of February 8, 2020
In my view, the biggest threat is not the virus per se but rather the fear and anxiety surrounding it. Initially, the tourism and travel sector will be hit hard but the longer it takes to contain the epidemic the more it will hit general consumption and impede global supply chains. Image Source
In this environment global stock markets should not set new highs and by the time more and more negative news will surface regarding production stops, plummeting bookings and rising number of cases, the more it should negatively impact the markets. It is too early to call how bad it could turn out to be or when the peak is reached but given my firm belief that we are due for a correction I raised some cash in January.
Portfolio Changes in January
In total I extracted around $360 in net capital during January as divestments offset any purchases, most them tied to my automated savings plans. Despite a reduction in capital I managed to increase my forward annual dividend income.
I sold out my shipping stocks, Teekay Tankers (TNK) and DHT Holdings (DHT), as both stocks recently set 52-week highs and are expected to be hit particularly hit following the coronavirus outbreak and a dramatic slowdown in the Chinese economy. I sold two shares of Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) as they have had a nice run over the past several weeks and realized some profits with Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).
I also reduced my holdings in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Cisco has already seen a significant slowdown in enterprise spending from Greater China and the outbreak of this new virus may further dampen short-term prospects. In a bit of a rush I also trimmed my holdings in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) only to buy them back a few days later. It is a delicate situation with AMD. The stock has appreciated fabulously over the last two years but fundamentally, despite significant improvements, the earning power of AMD remains pretty lackluster in my opinion. On the other hand though it is all about future potential especially when next-gen consoles will launch using AMD chips and AMD starting to make further inroads into the server segment.
As far as purchases are concerned, those mostly occurred as part of my automated monthly savings plans which allow me to regularly add fractional shares of companies I intend to hold for a very long time. Currently, a total of 13 different stocks is enrolled as part of these plans consisting of large cap dividend stocks- most of them with dividend growth above 5% such as Apple (AAPL), Visa (V) or Microsoft (MSFT) or with yields above 5% such as AT&T (T) or BP (BP).
In total all those purchases added in forward annual dividend income breaking down as follows:
All net purchases in January can be found below:
Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?
My dividend income from 23 corporations amounted to $224, up 9% Y/Y and up 14% sequentially. Strong Y/Y growth is driven by ongoing purchases throughout the year in Altria (MO), B&G Foods (BGS), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) as well as new positions in for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE).
Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:
Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:
This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and sized based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month!) and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart" as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.
Now, zooming in on January only and arranging the view differently in the shape of a whisker plot shows the range of dividend income by individual stock over the years. This allows to easily spot dividend growth and dividend cuts. For instance in the case of Altria the green dot for 2020 income is up substantially compared to prior years, here mostly driven by ongoing purchases and organic dividend growth. At this stage it is not possible to separate the impact of organic dividend growth and dividend growth from new purchases but I hope I will be able to add that information somehow in the future even though it is not simple to compute and visualize.
Still, it remains absolutely fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.
Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).
I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:
- In 2018 I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.
- In 2019 I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.
- In 2020 I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That is a rather conservative estimate as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, given that markets are at all-time highs and overall dividend yields, excluding the energy sector, are pretty low, new purchases won't make as big an impact as in previous years. On top of that I also don't expect to add that much in fresh capital unless a significant correction occurs.
The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 in this case total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e. that as the year progresses that green bar should creep up to at least 12% so that I will be able to hit my growth target.
Expressed in GWT it presents itself as follows:
What this shows is as follows:
- All time (blue area) - Around 385 hours, or 48 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than two entire months of vacation funded via dividends.
- YTD (green bars) - Around 9 hours, or 1.1 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already.
- Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (January) across each year.
To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions), which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for February 2020. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on February 14 from AbbVie for instance.
My dividend portfolio composition (excludes non-dividend paying companies)
At end of January, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:
|Company Name
|Ticker
|% Market Value
|Market Value (€)
|Apple Inc.
|(AAPL)
|9.67%
|10,574
|AT&T Inc.
|(T)
|5.77%
|6,316
|Visa Inc Class A
|(V)
|5.74%
|6,274
|Mcdonald's Corp
|(MCD)
|4.37%
|4,784
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
|(CSCO)
|3.81%
|4,172
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|2.96%
|3,242
|Microsoft Corporation
|(MSFT)
|2.76%
|3,018
|Southern Co
|(SO)
|2.74%
|2,999
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|(OTCPK:CBAUF)
|2.68%
|2,928
|AbbVie Inc
|(ABBV)
|2.54%
|2,782
|Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B
|(RDS.B)
|2.37%
|2,596
|Altria Group Inc
|(MO)
|2.24%
|2,449
|Main Street Capital Corporation
|(MAIN)
|2.21%
|2,413
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|(GILD)
|2.13%
|2,328
|Wells Fargo & Co
|(WFC)
|2.05%
|2,241
|Siemens Healthineers
|(SHE)
|1.86%
|2,039
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|(BNS)
|1.54%
|1,686
|Texas Instruments Incorporated
|(TXN)
|1.50%
|1,646
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|(PEP)
|1.42%
|1,550
|Procter & Gamble Co
|(PG)
|1.36%
|1,489
|3M Co
|(MMM)
|1.34%
|1,462
|Bank of America Corp
|(BAC.PK)
|1.30%
|1,423
|Philip Morris International Inc.
|(PM)
|1.27%
|1,392
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|(TD)
|1.24%
|1,353
|Honeywell International Inc.
|(HON)
|1.17%
|1,281
|Dominion Energy Inc
|(D)
|1.13%
|1,240
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|(CM)
|1.11%
|1,209
|Intel Corporation
|(INTC)
|1.10%
|1,206
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|(VZ)
|1.08%
|1,181
|Morgan Stanley
|(MS)
|1.06%
|1,156
|NVIDIA Corporation
|(NVDA)
|1.05%
|1,149
|Blackstone Group LP
|(BX)
|1.05%
|1,147
|Wirecard AG
|(OTCPK:WRCDF)
|1.00%
|1,097
|Unilever NV ADR
|(UN)
|1.00%
|1,090
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|(JPM)
|0.99%
|1,082
|Daimler
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF)
|0.98%
|1,072
|The Coca-Cola Co
|(KO)
|0.98%
|1,072
|QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A
|(QTS)
|0.97%
|1,065
|BP plc
|(BP)
|0.85%
|930
|Ares Capital Corporation
|(ARCC)
|0.80%
|878
|BASF
|BASFY
|0.80%
|872
|Target Corporation
|(TGT)
|0.77%
|845
|Allianz SE
|(OTCQX:OTCPK:AZSEY)
|0.76%
|830
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY)
|0.69%
|755
|Royal Bank of Canada
|(RY)
|0.67%
|737
|Nextera Energy Partners LP
|(NEP)
|0.67%
|733
|B&G Foods, Inc.
|(BGS)
|0.60%
|658
|Walt Disney Co
|(DIS)
|0.59%
|644
|Sixt
|(OTC:SXTSY)
|0.56%
|612
|Stag Industrial Inc
|(STAG)
|0.54%
|594
|CVS Health Corp
|(CVS)
|0.48%
|523
|Pfizer Inc.
|(PFE)
|0.44%
|487
|Apple Hospitality REIT
|(APLE)
|0.44%
|484
|Kinder Morgan Inc
|(KMI)
|0.44%
|482
|General Mills, Inc.
|(GIS)
|0.43%
|474
|Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|(EPD)
|0.43%
|467
|Bayer AG
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF)
|0.43%
|465
|Broadcom Inc
|(AVGO)
|0.41%
|449
|Shell Midstream Partners LP
|(SHLX)
|0.41%
|444
|CoreSite Realty Corp
|(COR)
|0.38%
|412
|Home Depot
|(HD)
|0.36%
|395
|Energy Transfer Partners
|(ETE)
|0.36%
|390
|Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|(STWD)
|0.35%
|380
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|(CL)
|0.32%
|347
|Apollo Investment
|(OTC:AINV)
|0.31%
|342
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|(ATVI)
|0.31%
|337
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|(XOM)
|0.30%
|331
|BP
|(BP)
|0.30%
|327
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|(BIP)
|0.27%
|298
|Osram
|(OTCPK:OSAGF)
|0.25%
|278
|Fresenius SE
|(OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF)
|0.25%
|276
|Drillisch
|(OTC:OTC:DRHKF)
|0.25%
|268
|Lanxess AG
|(OTCPK:LNXSF)
|0.23%
|252
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|(WBA)
|0.22%
|243
|The GEO Group Inc
|(GEO)
|0.20%
|214
|Macquarie Infrastructure Corp
|(MIC)
|0.18%
|202
|Centurylink Inc
|(CTL)
|0.18%
|199
|Brookfield Energy Partners
|(BEP)
|0.17%
|190
|MPLX LP
|(MPLX)
|0.17%
|189
|Fresenius Medial Care
|(FMS)
|0.13%
|145
|Vonovia
|(OTCPK:VONOY)
|0.12%
|134
|Uniti Group Inc
|(UNIT)
|0.12%
|129
|EQT Midstream Partners
|(EQT)
|0.11%
|121
|Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc
|(ARI)
|0.11%
|118
|Service Properties Trust
|(SVC)
|0.09%
|103
|Boeing
|(BA)
|0.09%
|98
|General Electric Company
|(GE)
|0.09%
|94
Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice, but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.