Unilever Indonesia: Still Too Expensive

Unilever Indonesia's forward P/E multiple has de-rated from its peak of 67 times in 2016 to 39.1 times now, due to a slowdown in its revenue growth in recent years.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Indonesia-listed consumer products company PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCPK:UNLRF) (OTCPK:UNLRY) [UNVR:IJ]. Unilever Indonesia currently trades at 39.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples of approximately 46.3 times and 40.5 times, respectively. I think Unilever Indonesia is still expensive, considering the slowdown in the company's revenue growth in the past few years. Furthermore, higher advertising & promotion expenses, and increased service fees pose downside risks to Unilever Indonesia's future profitability. A re-rating catalyst for the stock will be an acceleration of annual revenue growth back to the high single-digit range.

Readers are advised to trade in Unilever Indonesia shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker UNVR:IJ, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5 million and market capitalization is above $20 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Fidelity, and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Started in 1933 and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1982, Unilever Indonesia is an 85%-owned subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch consumer giant The Unilever Group (UL) (UN) (OTCPK:UNLYF), which makes and sells fast-moving consumer branded products, in both the food and non-food categories like home and personal care. Unilever Indonesia has a product portfolio comprising more than 40 brands and over 1,000 SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) which are sold to end-consumers via more than 800 distributors and over half a million retail points of sales across the country. Key brands include Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Sunsilk, Vaseline and Wall's among others. The company also runs nine owned factories in the Jababeka Industrial Zone in Cikarang, West Java, and Rungkut in Surabaya, East Java.

Lackluster Top-Line Growth In Recent Years

Unilever Indonesia's revenue growth has slowed down in the past decade, from YoY top-line growth in the teens between FY2011 and FY2014 to mid-to-high single-digit range in the FY2015-FY2016 period. In the past three years between FY2017 and FY2019, the company's yearly revenue growth has come down to the low single-digit level.

Unilever Indonesia's all-time forward P/E peak was approximately 57 times in March 2016, while its share price reached an all-time high of IDR11,180 in January 2018. In comparison, Unilever Indonesia currently trades at 39.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which is approximately two-thirds of its all-time forward P/E peak of 57 times. The company's share price has also declined by more than -29% from its all-time high of IDR11,180 two years ago.

Barriers to entry in the consumer branded products are becoming lower. In the past, large consumer companies enjoyed economies of scale-driven competitive advantages in distribution, manufacturing and marketing, but these advantages are becoming slightly less relevant in today's world.

For example, traditionally, only companies with deep pockets were able to afford huge advertising budgets to promote their brands on national television and newspapers. However, digital advertising, key opinion leaders, and social media have emerged as new and more affordable means of advertising and promotions for smaller, capital-constrained consumer brand companies. With respect to distribution, logistics costs have come down over time with the improvement in logistics infrastructure, while the rise of e-commerce means that physical brick & mortar is no longer the only way where consumers can buy their desired brands and products. Similarly, smaller consumer brand companies can outsource their production to third-party manufacturers, which are more accessible now and also more willing to work with smaller players by consolidating bite-sized orders.

On the flip side, Unilever Indonesia does still have an edge in certain areas because of its size.

One area is in research & development. With a revenue of IDR42.9 trillion in FY2019, the company can allocate just a small percentage of its annual sales to new product research & development; that is big in absolute terms which dwarfs the research & development budgets of most competitors. For example, Unilever Indonesia, launched a new skincare product line called Nameera Aquatic Botanical in 2019 targeting Muslim women, who wear a hijab, a veil or head covering, for religious reasons. Furthermore, Unilever Indonesia increased the number of new product launches from 41 in 2017 to 70 in 2018.

Another area where size matters is in acquisitions. If and when Unilever Indonesia sees promising consumer brands and companies, Unilever Indonesia has the financial capacity to buy them out. I estimate that Unilever Indonesia generates more than IDR8 billion in operating cash flow every year. As per the segment revenue and operating income charts in the "Company Description" section of this article, Unilever Indonesia still generated 69% and 83% of its revenue and operating income from the core Home and Personal Care business segment, so there is still room to grow the company's sales contribution from the Foods and Refreshment business. Once new niche food & beverage brands are acquired, Unilever Indonesia can easily leverage on the company's marketing budget and distribution reach to grow the sales of these newly acquired brands.

Lastly, mom-and-pop shops or warungs, as they are referred to in Indonesia, are still an important part of the Indonesian retail landscape. It is difficult for new entrants or sub-scale competitors in the branded consumer goods market in Indonesia to build up the retail distribution network of a scale comparable to that of Unilever Indonesia in a short period of time.

In a nutshell, Unilever Indonesia's competitive position is not as strong as it was years ago, but it is also not likely to lose significant market share to competitors at the same time. But Unilever Indonesia's valuations are unlikely to enjoy a positive re-rating, unless the company can find a path back to high single-digit annual revenue growth.

Possible Margin Pressures Relating To Advertising & Promotions And Service Fees

Looking ahead, there could be potential cost pressures relating to higher advertising & promotions and royalty fees.

Unilever Indonesia's selling & marketing expenses increased +10.8% YoY from IDR1.75 billion in 4Q2018 to IDR1.94 billion in 4Q2019. Similarly, the company's selling & marketing expenses grew +13.4% YoY from IDR1.90 billion in 3Q2018 and IDR2.15 billion in 3Q2019. The higher costs relating to advertising & promotions in 2H2019 are likely a positive indicator of new product launches and higher revenue growth going forward. But the key issue is whether these new products are well-received, allowing Unilever Indonesia to reap the harvest from these increased costs in the form of stronger revenue growth momentum.

Another source of margin pressure is the increase in service and royalty fees paid to Unilever Indonesia's parent and affiliated companies. Unilever Indonesia pays royalties to The Unilever Group in return for the use of specific trademarks, technology licence and other shared services.

In September 2019, Unilever Indonesia announced that it has entered into an Enterprise Technology Solution Service Agreement with Unilever Europe Business Centre B.V., an affiliate company of The Unilever Group, as part of the company's digitization plans. Unilever Europe Business Centre B.V. will charge Unilever Indonesia a 5% mark-up on actual costs incurred, with an annual fee cap equivalent to 0.5% of the company's domestic annual revenue during the October 2019-September 2020 period. After September 2020, the cap on fees charged by Unilever Europe Business Centre B.V. will be further increased to 1.0% of Unilever Indonesia's domestic annual revenue.

Unilever Indonesia paid IDR2.97 billion in service and royalty fees to its parent and affiliated companies in FY2019, which accounted for 6.9% of the company's total revenue last year.

An increase in service and royalty fees for Unilever Indonesia in the future, when existing agreements with The Unilever Group and affiliated companies are renewed subsequently, cannot be ruled out.

Valuation

Unilever Indonesia trades at 39.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 36.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, based on its share price of IDR7,950 as of February 6, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples of approximately 46.3 times and 40.5 times, respectively.

Valuation Comparison With Other Indonesian Consumer Peers And Listed Unilever Affiliated Entities

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months P/E Unilever Nigeria Plc [UNILEVER:NL] 11.4 The Unilever Group 20.3 PT Mayora Indah Tbk [MYOR:IJ] 21.6 PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCPK:PIFFY) (OTC:PNDFF) [ICBP:IJ] 24.4 Hindustan Unilever Limited [HUVR:IN] 55.0

Unilever Indonesia offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.6% and 2.7%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Unilever Indonesia are slower-than-expected revenue growth, higher-than-expected operating expenses, a further increase in service fees and royalty fees paid to its parent and affiliated companies, stiffer-than-expected competition, and a weaker-than-expected Indonesian rupiah relative to the US dollar as about half of its product costs are denominated in USD.

