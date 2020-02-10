JLS: What's In Store For This Cheapest RMBS CEF

We think the fund could drive returns by stronger earnings growth coming out of the restructuring as well as the compression in the discount differential to the sector.

The newly rechristened Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) has recently ditched its term date and tweaked its investment objective. This move should allow the fund to build an allocation within the non-agency RMBS, CMBS and asset-backed securities asset classes. In our view, this investment space is relatively attractive due to its link to the healthier consumer balance sheet, strong labor growth and rising home prices.

In this article, we place the fund within its sector and evaluate its future drivers of return. We like the fund and think it should be able to drive returns from both an increase in earnings as well as a compression in discount between it and the rest of the sector.

A Brief History of JLS

To recap the history of the fund, it IPO'd in 2009 just as the financial crisis was coming to an end. Nuveen set up JLS and its now-terminated sister fund, JMT, to take advantage of the crisis in the mortgage market, specifically the non-agency mortgage-backed securities market. These were set up as term date funds due to mature in 2019 and 2020.

The timing was quite good, as we can see in the chart below, since the higher-rated securities began to slowly recover into the following decade, becoming more or less fully valued a few years ago and supported by rising house prices, a string labor market and healthier household balance sheets.

Source: Markit

Since its IPO, JLS posted very respectable returns of 7.9% annualized. However, that was a far cry from the returns posted by other non-agency RMBS funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

If we compare the volatility of JLS as a proxy for the amount of risk taken by the fund, we can see a clear break in about 2016 when it deviates sharply from the other funds. At this time, the proportion of RMBS assets held by the fund remained fairly high. For example, the quarterly schedule of portfolio holdings in March 2017 shows that RMBS assets made up 98% of the fund's holdings.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

What most likely caused the divergence between JLS and the other funds was a combination of lower leverage (for example, JLS had 23% leverage versus 31% of DMO in 2016) as well as a higher proportion of investment-grade securities such as agency MBS.

Hey JLS, Why The Super Safe Allocation?

As the term dates of the two funds approached, Nuveen asked shareholders to approve removing the term provision from the funds, while allowing current shareholders an option to tender their shares. Because JLS was a much larger fund and Nuveen only needed assets over $80 million to get the extension, it succeeded in keeping JLS going, albeit in a much reduced form.

Going into the tender offer, the fund began to deleverage. Between 30th June and 30th September, 2019, the fund's allocation to MBS shrank from 123% to less than 35% of net assets.

One of the restructuring proposals that became effective was to adopt a new fundamental investment objective to generate "high current income through opportunistic investments in securitized credit".

JLS's website breaks this down further:

The Fund invests at least 65% of its managed assets in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including residential MBS and commercial MBS, and up to 35% in non-mortgage related asset-backed securities (ABS) including but not limited to any asset that generates reliable cash flows including collateralized loan obligations as well as pools of consumer auto loans, credit card receivables, aircraft leases and maintenance agreements, timeshare agreements, and solar photovoltaics. A maximum of 5% can be invested in catastrophe bonds, which are backed by a secured collateral account and considered by the Fund to be ABS.



Source: Nuveen

Somewhat confusingly, the fund's sponsor lists different allocations in various places. The fact sheet was last updated on 30th September and shows nearly 80% of AAA assets (58% Treasury Bills and 20% other AAA assets). The fund's website credit allocation shows 26% of AAA assets as of 31st October evenly split between Treasuries and securitized assets. Individual holdings information was updated on 29th November and shows that the fund has shed all but 1% of its Treasury holdings, although its AAA credit holdings are mostly unchanged.

What this tells us is that going into the tender offer, the fund had preemptively deleveraged in anticipation of a full termination or partial unwind by selling its RMBS holdings and loading up on Treasuries. Once it became clear that a smaller version of the fund was going to survive, it sold its Treasuries to fund the return of NAV. Currently, it appears that the fund is allocated a third in very highly rated assets, a third in cross-over rated assets and a third in low-rated and unrated assets. Its leverage is currently about 30%. It remains to be seen if this is the final desired allocation of the fund, but we suspect it's a lot closer to the endgame than it was at the end of last year.

Expected Distributions

Given the current allocation, what sort of distributions should we expect? A glance at the latest 19a is not promising. A breakdown of the December distribution shows that just 58% of the distribution came from NII. JLS's current yield is only 6.14%, so an earnings yield of 3.56% doesn't really make sense for a leveraged fund, nor is it something that fund investors are going to be terribly excited about.

There are three possible explanations for such a low earnings yield. First, this is a carryover from the fund's recent super-safe allocation and is not representative of future earnings power. Second, NII percentage of earnings was closer to 85-90% before the fund began its deleveraging and is possibly where the fund will eventually end up. Third, the fund issued a statement saying it has adopted a cash flow-based distribution program. What this boils down to is that the fund will seek to pay out the net cash earned on its assets. This cash can be characterized differently from net investment income. Holders of MLP funds will be familiar with this idea, as MLP funds throw off a lot of ROC, which reflects the fund's actual earnings and does not represent an overdistribution.

A key phrase in the release is the following:

While the reported sources of distributions may include capital gains and/or return of capital for tax purposes, the funds intend to distribute only the net cash flow received as opposed to a distribution rate based on long-term total return.



Source: Nuveen

This has two consequences. We may continue to see ROC as a significant portion of the fund's distribution, although this ROC should be derived from the fund's actual earnings. Secondly, the distributions may become floating, as the cash flow received on the fund's assets is bound to be volatile. This may open up opportunities to leg into the fund at attractive levels as some investors leave the fund finding either the ROC or volatile distributions unappealing.

Drivers of Future Returns

CEF price returns are composed of two things: NAV returns and discount returns. Historically, JLS has lagged returns of the other RMBS funds. We think there is potential for JLS to close the gap somewhat with the other funds, especially now that it has shed the drag from the safe and low-carry Treasury allocation.

Secondly, JLS could also close the discount gap with the other RMBS funds. The discount of the fund has widened as a result of the term date removal as well as its comparatively low yield. Stronger and more comparable earnings going forward should drive a compression between the funds. This may potentially come from a more aggressive allocation stance, as well as the fact that JLS has the lowest fee among the sector funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Conclusion

With the term date uncertainty out of the way, JLS has the potential to move closer to the other CEFs with significant non-agency RMBS allocations. A growth in earnings from the combination of a more aggressive allocation and a low relative fee as well as a tightening in the discount differential should drive the fund's returns in the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.