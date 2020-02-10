64 Updated Dividend Aristocrats Augur Gains To 25.4% To February 2021

Lowest priced Aristocrats showed 48.46% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in the top 10. Big, higher priced equities extended their lead in the expanded list of S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years."---us.spindices.com.

Foreword

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expect 10.49% To 25.37% Aristocrat Net Gains By February, 2021

Five of the 10 top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based February forecast for Aristocrats graded by Brokers was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 6, 2021 were:

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $253.65, based on target price estimates from 25 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was projected to net $250.95, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% over the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp (MCD) netted $186.25 based on a median target price estimate from thirty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 44% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp (NUE) was projected to net $170.61, based on the median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 63% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $139.53 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $125.51, based on a median of target estimates from 19 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) was projected to net $112.90, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) was projected to net $112.63 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% more than the market as a whole.

3M Co (MMM) was projected to net $105.97, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% more than the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) was projected to net $104.90, based on a median target price estimate from 15 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 15.63% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk 3% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Four Dividend Aristocrat Dogs To Lose 3.12% to 8.04% By February, 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for February 2020-21 were:

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) projected a $31.24 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from 20 analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% more than the market as a whole.

Amcor PLC (AMCR) projected a $32.69 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from two analysts including $10 of broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AMCR.

Clorox Co (CLX) projected a $44.70 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from 17 analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 60% less than the market as a whole.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) projected a $80.35 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from 22 analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price including dividend was estimated to be 4.73% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

64 Dividend Aristocrats By Febuary Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may be taken as contrarian.

64 Dividend Aristocrats By January Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The February Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top 10 Aristocrats selected 2/6/20 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Two energy representatives placed first, and fourth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [1], and, Chevron (CVX) [4]. In second place was AT&T, Inc. (T) [2], the lone communication services representative in the top 10. The lone healthcare representative in the top 10 was third, AbbVie (ABBV) [3].

Two financial services firms placed fifth, and seventh, People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) [5], and Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) [7].

Then, two representing consumer cyclicals placed sixth and 10th, Amcor PLC (AMCR) [6], and Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) [10]. Following in eighth was the lone industrials representative, 3M Company (MMM) [8], and a real estate sector representative placed ninth, Realty Income Corp (O) [9], to complete these S&P Dividend Aristocrats top 10 by yield for February.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Aristocrats Showed 8.19% To 21.65% Upsides To February, 2021; (32) Downsides Projected From Eight Losers Ranged -0.99% To -9.34%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 48.46% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Aristocrats To February, 2021

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Aristocrats selected 2/6/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (33) Delivering 5.58% Vs. (34) 10.83% Net Gains by All Ten by February, 2021

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 48.46% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The ninth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Chevron Corp (CVX), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.36%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats for February 6 were: Amcor PLC (AMCR); People's United Financial Inc (PBCT); Franklin Resources Inc (BEN); AT&T, Inc. (T); Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG), with prices ranging from $11.01 to $46.41

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for December 4 were: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM); Realty Income (O); AbbVie (ABBV); Chevron Corp (CVX); 3M Co (MMM), whose prices ranged from $61.88 to $162.89.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.