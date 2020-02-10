Diverging Performances Of PagSeguro And StoneCo

However, PagSeguro has a more comprehensive ecosystem of products and should be able to leverage its flywheel to increase revenue per client.

Rapid slowdown in PagSeguro and poorer margins can be attributed to its micro-merchant target base and questions on how many more merchants it can add.

Since writing about both PagSeguro (PAGS) and StoneCo (STNE) slightly less than a year ago, the companies' stocks have had quite a different trajectory, though both are still better performers than the S&P 500.

As seen above, StoneCo has nearly doubled YTD while StoneCo has lagged behind despite an already big gulf in its valuation multiples. Just using simple valuation multiples of P/E and P/S ratio, the gulf between PagSeguro and StoneCo has widened significantly, 4x difference in PS ratio and 2x difference in P/E ratio.

The objective of this article is twofold, to continue from my previous article and dive deeper into understanding the difference between SquareCo and PagSeguro and secondly whether the current divergence is a buying opportunity into PagSeguro. I previously held both StoneCo and PagSeguro but sold both for a handsome profit when I realised that while I understood the Brazilian opportunity, I did not truly understand the difference between the two as well as the competitive environment of digital payments and Brazilian Fintech.

Differences between PagSeguro and StoneCo

From my previous article, I stated two main differences between the two companies. First was its customers where PagSeguro went after the micro-merchants and small businesses (the long tail market) whereas StoneCo targeted larger customers. Secondly was StoneCo's business model which involved a large staff of sales and customer service personnel.

In this article, I wanted to do a deeper dive on better understanding the difference between the two and their positions in the market. I believe that despite the popularity of the two stocks, there is a lack of comprehensive understanding of the two businesses among American investors who tend to think of the two as relatively similar if not identical.

Difference in Business Model

However, Brazilians clearly disagree with this article by the Brazil Journal titled Brazil's Stone IPO: more like Square than PagSeguro. StoneCo's focus on larger customers (though still Small Medium Businesses, of which there are 8.8 million) has led to significant differences in operational metrics. These differences are important as they represent significant changes from a year ago. Part of the reason for my apprehension in owning PagSeguro or StoneCo is that a lack of proper understanding of both businesses made it hard for me to predict these changes.

Metric (Q3 '1) StoneCo PagSeguro Revenue Growth 62.1% 28.6% TPV 32.6 billion (49.8% growth) 29.4 billion (45% growth) Net Margin 28.5% 23.4% Active Clients 428,900 (82.8% growth) 5 million (31.6% growth) Take Rate 1.91% 3.17%

Significant slowdown in PagSeguro. Less than a year ago for Q4 '18, PagSeguro was growing TPV at 80.7% and total revenue grew 52.5%, a decline from Q4 '17 which grew 118.1%. PagSeguro's revenue slowdown happened far quicker than what I and other analysts had anticipated as analysts (aggregated by Yahoo Finance) predicted 150% revenue growth for PagSeguro in 2018, but it fell short with revenue growth at slightly over 70% for 2018. I believe that this is a worrying sign for PagSeguro which already has 5 million active clients and will find it increasingly difficult to add more clients among the Brazilian micro-merchant base. PagSeguro needs to constantly add new active merchants as their client base processes far smaller amounts of payments. StoneCo has a higher Total Payment Volume (TPV) despite having less than 10% of PagSeguro's active clients.

StoneCo's vastly improved margins despite an asset-heavy model. As mentioned earlier, I was initially apprehensive about StoneCo due to their dependence on a large sales and marketing staff that is the hallmark of their customer service-oriented business model. However, it seems that margins have improved significantly with scale and that StoneCo due to its far higher gross margins have a better business model. My guess for StoneCo's far higher gross margins is that their costs for producing POS is smaller as they have to produce far fewer POS and costs for transactions would also be lower as StoneCo processes fewer payments but are of higher value.

Margins (Q3 '19) PagSeguro StoneCo Gross Margins 53.3% 83.2% Admin Expense (as % of revenue) 9.2% (from 14.4%) 10.6% (from 15%) Selling Expense 11.2% (from 7.9%) 15.1% (from 12.1%) Financial Expense 0.4% (from 0.6%) 15.1% (from 20.1%) Operating Margin 32% (from 28.2%) 40.8% (from 31.6%)

Flywheel and Future Plans

However, something that has remained true when I first explored both companies is that PagSeguro's flywheel is significantly more impressive. PagSeguro has created an entire ecosystem that is extensive for both merchants and consumers. This allows PagSeguro to sell existing customers on more services and hence increase revenue per customer. For example, management in its Q3 presentation revealed that "on average, 39% of our clients use at least 3 products from our ecosystem."

One of the more exciting developments in its ecosystem is the recent launch of PagBank (digital bank) which was launched in Q2 but ended September with an astounding 1.9 million active users! Management believes that the market is huge. According to IBG and Brazilian Central Bank, there are 68 million unbanked people in Brazil. Additionally, 28 million of the low income population do not have a bank account and 57% of the population are interested in adopting digital banks. Looking at how PagBank has managed to acquire 1.9 million users in such a short time, the runway is huge. Management has also stated its high-level guidance that revenue from PagBank will make up 30% of revenue in 3-5 years. Management has also been pleased with the adoption of PagBank features such as mobile top-ups and bill payments which saw a 89% and 70% YoY increase, respectively. PagSeguro's strategy is clearly similar to that of Square which launched CashApp in October 2013 and now makes up around 24.1% of Square's revenue. Hence, PagBank being a significant part of PagSeguro's revenue in 5 years seems possible.

The potential for PagSeguro with PagBank is huge. Earlier in October 2019, Brazilian Fintech Nubank announced that it had a total of 15 million users and had a private market value of $10 billion. This CNN article on the rise of Nubank perfectly illustrates why Brazilians are so eager to embrace digital banks.

When David Vélez walked into a Brazilian bank branch to open an account six years ago, he was appalled by the experience. First, he had to check his bag in a locker outside. Next, he waited to pass through a security line manned by three armed guards. He sat there for 45 minutes and finally spoke to someone, who acted like they were doing him a favor by deigning to talk about opening an account. Then, he was sent off to make a phone call to bank employees elsewhere and was later forced to return to the bank a half-dozen times over the next four months... In Brazil, five banks control almost all of the market and charge high fees — with annual interest rates on credit cards recently averaging nearly 300% on unpaid balances, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Conclusion

While PagSeguro's core business is slowing down especially relative to StoneCo, the divergence in stock performance is to be expected. However, as this article by The Brazil Journal quotes, "In practice, the market is incorporating the cost of investing in the bank, but it is not giving any benefit from the doubt that this cost will generate results." I believe that investors have yet to price in the developments in PagBank though I will most likely wait for management to provide a more comprehensive monetization strategy and timeline for PagBank. I am also interested to see the rate of the slowdown in the upcoming Q4 earnings call and whether PagSeguro can still maintain 20% revenue growth in the next few years while it waits for PagBank's contribution.

