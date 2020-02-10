Cisco: A Brief Look At Why I'm Long From A Dividend Perspective

Cisco also demonstrates a strong balance sheet when compared to the likes of some of its peers.

Cisco has demonstrated a steady increase of its annualized dividend in each of the last five years.

Cisco has recently transitioned into a subscription-based model which allows for both revenue and free cash flows to be easily forecasted.

Cisco (CSCO) is one of the more well-known players throughout the global technology sector. As the company begins to transition more-and-more of its product lines into a subscription-based platform, both its revenues as well as its cash flows become easier to forecast for both analysts and investors alike. With that said, I wanted to take a closer look at Cisco and several reasons why it attracts me as a long-term dividend investor.

Subscription-Based Platform Transition

According to one of the company’s recent presentations surrounding the area of Smart Software Licensing:

“Cisco’s strategy is to enable new software business models such as software subscriptions, usage-based offers, cloud-based software, and companywide agreements that allow customers to easily deploy solutions and adapt quickly to new business environments. Additionally, offers will be standardized so that you experience simplified pricing, consistent billing mechanisms, and consistent licensing mechanisms across Cisco’s product families”.

The shift from a customer acquisition model to more of a customer retention model allows the company to accrue multiple payments from a single customer over time versus the previous platform in which the company experienced a one-time payment from a single customer. One of the best examples of the positive impact that this shift has had on Cisco, came during its last earnings announcement when the company posted Q4 revenue of $13.4 billion (a 6% increase year-over-year) and FY revenue of $51.7 billion (a 7% increase year-over-year).

5-Year Dividend Growth

Over the course of the last five years Cisco has demonstrated significant dividend growth in terms of its quarterly payouts to shareholders. If we begin with the company’s January 2, 2015 quarterly payout of $0.19/share and end with its most recent quarterly payout of $0.35/share which occurred on Jan 2, 2020 we can see a total increase of its quarterly payout per of $0.16. If we then factor in the company’s share buyback program we’re looking at an average yield of 7.5% per share dating back ten years to 2010.

Peer-Based Balance Sheet Comparisons

Cisco possesses a very attractive Long-Term Debt to Equity ratio of 0.4 whereas Qualcomm (QCOM) possesses a very unattractive Long-Term Debt to Equity ratio of 2.74 which is nearly 7 times that of Cisco’s.

Shares of CSCO also possess a very attractive Price/FCF ratio of 23.07. This means the stock is trading at 23x free cash flow whereas shares of QCOM possess a Price/FCF ratio of 29.63 and are trading at 29x free cash flow.

Lastly, shares of CSCO currently possess a forward P/E ratio of 13.69 which is slightly more attractive than that of both QCOM (14.17) and hardware industry peer L3 Harris (LHX) (19.30). Based on these comparisons, I think shares of CSCO will continue to serve as the most affordable of the bunch for at least the next 6-12 months.

Conclusion

The implementation of Cisco’s subscription-based platform seems to have had an immediate positive impact on the company’s performance especially since the ability to forecast its revenues and free cash flows has become much easier for analysts and investors.

With that being said, all eyes will be on CSCO when it reports its latest earnings on February 12 to see how sustainable the positive impact of these changes actually are. The street is expecting CSCO to earn $0.76/share (this would represent a increase of 4.1% year-over-year) on revenues of $11.99 Billion (which would represent a decrease of 3.7% year-over-year).

If the company surpasses estimates while also demonstrating a steady rise in its free cash flows, there’s a very good chance shares will increase in value. If the company misses (for whatever reason) and shares experience a near-term sell-off, I’d actually look to increase my position some since shares cold remain fairly cheap while still providing an attractive yield to potential investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.